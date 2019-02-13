Korn/Ferry International: Searching For Better Returns

Introduction

It goes without saying that finding good help is hard, but what if the position you are looking to fill is in the C-suite? Finding the best possible candidate is key which is why companies will turn to executive recruitment firms to fill high level positions. One of the best companies in the business is Korn/Ferry International (KFY). Korn/Ferry tops of both Forbs and Topexecutivesearchfirms.com list of best executive recruitment firms. This high reputation has helped the company grow revenue 12% YoY in their 2nd quarter of 2019, which ended October 31st, 2018. Despite having a strong history of growth, the company has a price to free cash flow ratio of only 14. This low valuation combined with strong historic growth makes Korn/Ferry International a buy.

Segments

Apart from the executive search part of their business they also have an advisory arm and professional search arm. Currently, the advisory segment is the largest segment generating 43.8% of the firm’s revenue in the 2nd quarter. The executive search segment that Korn/Ferry is known for produced 39.9% of revenue and RPO & Professional Search is 16.3%. The combination of offerings gives the company the ability to cross-sell. This has been the strategy that Korn/Ferry has under taken to grow at double digits rates in recent years. As the company found success cross selling, they have moved to unify all their brands under the Korn/Ferry name.

Write Off

While the move towards one brand has been successful it has required them to write down the value of trade names they no longer use. Most of these brands came to the company through acquisitions. Therefore, the value of the trade names is included on the balance sheet as goodwill and must be written down because they are discontinued the brand. The charge in the first quarter 2019 due to writing off trade names was $106.6 million. This one time write off caused a huge drop in profits for the quarter on a GAAP basis and was a factor in a 23.5% drop in share price on September 8th, 2018.

Unlike most write off associated with acquisitions this one is not related unplanned struggles integrating a company, rather it is due to a change in strategy to bring all services under one name. The strategy appears to be working. This new strategy involves placing a dedicated team against more accounts. Currently, Korn/Ferry has around 100 or so marquee accounts and they are planning on pushing deeper into their client portfolio with more dedicated service. Their aim is another 400 accounts with a dedicated team which will require more consultants but should drive revenue growth into the future. One of the challenges with this strategy is finding qualified people to fill their consulting roles. This is also a factor in their current weak valuation. However, the company specializes in finding skilled workers, so I believe this challenge is one that they can overcome.

Data Minded

Another part of Korn/Ferry’s new strategy is capitalizing on the data that they have collected. CEO Gary Burnison says it best in the 2nd quarter earnings call, “If you take a look at the data and the foundation that we have built to truly have impact in the world, it's impressive when you consider that a 1.2 million people a year take part in our leadership development program. We have engagement reward and management data on 25 million professionals at 25,000 companies, 120 million data points on global professionals, organizational benchmarking data on 2500 organizations.”

This data is one of the biggest competitive advantages that Korn/Ferry has. They are already well known for their talent acquisition services and they can continue to get better due to the data they have and data they will continue to collect. The data will help them get better at finding the right person for a role. This data will also spill over into other segments of their business.

Already this data is helping the advising segment relating to compensation and what motives people. These topics are two of the major organizational areas Korn/Ferry consultants on. Currently, they are working at developing a platform that includes all this data that they can sell. “So building a platform that companies can use to hire, to compensate, to develop to empower inspire their employee base.” – Gary Burnison 2nd quarter of 2019. This platform would be in the form of a SaaS product.

What this platform potential does this break the companies need to find consultants to grow their business. If they could license a product that either augments some of their future staffing needs or is unconnected from a staff person, it would slash one of the biggest scalability challenges that the company is currently facing.

The last 5 years the company has grown revenue at 16.45% annually. A good chunk of revenue came from adding more consultants. In 2013 the company had 3,272 employees, by 2018 Korn/Ferry had a headcount of 7,653. That’s a 26.7% annual rate increase in headcount resulting in a 16.45% increase in revenue. Therefore, finding qualified people is a major key for growth under their current model. However, a software platform could allow for faster revenue growth without having to add staff.

Conclusion

This scenario is one potential future among many, but the company is currently a strong business selling at a low valuation. They are seen as the top of their field and continue to gather data that will only help them to get better. Adding in the potential of a software platform to boost growth making Korn/Ferry a bet with limited downsized and potential upside above historical trends.

