Jacobs Engineering Is A Great Long-Term Buy And Hold

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) continues to grow and adapt with changing times, with its latest acquisition of CH2M continuing to show impressive integration results. The company's upcoming divestiture of its Energy, Chemicals, and Resources (ECR) division looks to be another great move by management as it continues to improve its business footprint. A return to minimal debt levels along with growing margins should allow the company to focus on returning outstanding shareholder value over the coming years until the next growth opportunity arises.

Jacobs' Q1 earnings call included double-digit top and bottom line growth based in large part to the cost and revenue synergies from the successful $2.85B CH2M integration thus far. Jacobs' Q1 EPS jumped 48% from the prior-year's quarter, revenues rose 73% year-over-year, company revenues gained 12% on a pro forma basis, and backlog increased 8%. The CH2M acquisition is a move by the company from more lower margin cyclical businesses like Energy, Chemicals, and Resources into higher margin more value added businesses like Aerospace and Environmental. With 80% of CH2M's businesses integrated into Jacobs’ ERP platform complete, there is still more savings and synergies for the company to identify as it works hard to evolve into a higher margin company with greater growth opportunities.

Investors have been punishing Jacobs over the past 3 months as possible trade, tariff, and headline concerns might be overshadowing the steps the company is taking to become a premier global solutions provider. This might also mean there is a great opportunity to invest in the company now still ~$15 off recent highs set late in 2018 if trade and tariff talks between the U.S. and China don't completely break down.

To counteract Jacobs' latest CH2M acquisition, Jacobs has agreed to divest its Energy, Chemicals, and Resources division to Australia's WorleyParsons for $3.3B. Its ECR divisions have been a drag on the company's performance over the past few years ever since oil crashed in late 2014 even as its other divisions such as infrastructure, nuclear, aerospace, and technology have fared just fine over the same time period.

With Jacobs' acquisition and integration with CH2M almost complete and its ECR sale set to close before the second half of 2019, Jacobs could look like a totally new company in the back half of 2019. Jacobs' most recent Q1 earnings report was a mixed bag for what Wall Street expected, but the company's guidance raise for the full year is an indication of how this conservative company believes its rebirth is going and the potential impacts for the back end of the year.

Jettisoning the company's lower margin ECR divisions while fully integrating CH2M's higher margin businesses should have positive future impacts on the company's profitability as Jacobs is looking for future growth and profitability. Jacobs, in the past, has been known primarily as a conservative company with very low or no long-term debt on its balance sheets. With its divestiture of its ECR division bringing in $3.3B in cash while its acquisition of CH2M came in at $2.85B in cash and stock, Jacobs, if it chooses to, should again be able to revert back to a conservatively run low to no debt company again until the next growth opportunity presents itself. This de-risking of the company by debt elimination should help the company regain its former mojo as well as allowing it to focus more intently on shareholder returns going forward.

Jacobs' has been sitting on its conservative $0.15 a share quarterly dividend now for the past two years after it first initiated its dividend in January of 2017. However, its latest Q1 report also came along with a dividend increase for the first time since it was initiated up to $0.17 a share, or a 13.3% increase. To go along with this nice dividend increase, Jacobs' Board of Directors approved a $1B incremental share repurchase authorization over the next three years. It has already repurchased over $200 million worth of shares these last couple of months from December through the end of January at a value of ~$60 a share. This large purchase of shares by the company at prices only about $5 a share lower than today's prices show how confident management is going forward that shares are currently now significantly undervalued. Jacobs' upcoming investor day, scheduled for February 19th, should shed some light going forward on specific future shareholder returns that the company has in mind now that it is being reborn.

Jacobs Engineering has been a well run conservative company in the past that has broken out of its mold to acquire an enticing growth asset while at the same time divesting a poorly performing asset that has been dragging down company performance since 2014. It is using these M&A actions to totally reorganize its business segments to more accurately reflect what it wants to look like and grow into in the following years. These business decisions should allow Jacobs to keep its conservative shell, if it wants to, while still allowing it to increase shareholder returns in the following years even as it also should see additional growth from its more lucrative value adding business units. I continue to be long Jacobs Engineering as a core holding with no intentions to sell any shares and I'll be looking for opportune times to add shares every year or two. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.