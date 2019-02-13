IEF: Don't Ignore The Rising Supply Of Treasuries

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is up 4.74% since October 2018. Even amid a dovish Fed, fears of worsening economic conditions persist, which is keeping expectations for future interests rates/ yields suppressed, and thereby allowing treasury bond prices to rise. While these bond prices have been rallying, it is important not to ignore the growing supply of treasuries, including 10-year treasuries, due to record debt issuance by the government amid a widening budget deficit, which could undermine bond price rallies over the longer-term.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review:

The IEF ETF tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index as its underlying benchmark. The fund’s management uses a “representative sampling” strategy, whereby they do not invest in all 7-10yr Treasuries, but invest in a sample of securities that they believe are representative of the performance and investment profile (e.g. average duration) of the underlying benchmark. This is a fund that uses an “indexing” strategy, and hence it is not actively managed, allowing for most cost-efficiency.

The fund has a weighted average maturity of 8.34 years, and an effective duration of 7.45 years.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Risk note from prospectus:

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the Underlying Index or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying Index.

Moreover, out of all the ETF’s that offer exposure to this section of the Treasury yield curve, this ETF has the highest Assets Under Management (AUM), currently standing at around $11.73 billion, according to data from ETFdb.com. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Moreover, it also has one of the highest average daily trading volumes, currently at 5.43 million. Hence this means that the ETF has a relatively healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

Record debt issuance

In 2018, the U.S. budget deficit widened by 17% to $780 billion. It is expected to grow to $973 billion in 2019, and over a trillion dollars in 2020. As a result, the U.S. government has been issuing record amounts of debt, as shown by the chart below. It issued $1.34 trillion in treasuries in 2018, and is forecasted to issue $1.4 trillion this year. A higher supply of treasuries causes bond prices to fall, and yields to surge.

Source: Bloomberg

Demand is absorbing growing supply

While supply has been surging, demand has also been increasing to absorb this higher supply. Though it is worth noting that demand from foreign governments has stalled (which could partly be due to a stronger US Dollar). Instead, the increased demand actually comes from domestic investment funds. As the Fed has turned more dovish, yields have been falling, which has allowed investors to turn more bullish on treasuries. In 2018, 50% of 10yr treasury sales were bought by US investment funds. The chart below shows how these domestic buyers have surpassed international buyers.

Source: Bloomberg

While the concerns over rising supply have been overshadowed by simultaneously rising demand, the government can not count on demand from domestic buyers to consistently remain robust. Citigroup has recently stated that they anticipate oil prices to move higher, and that it will undermine the performance of treasuries. If indeed oil prices surged higher again, then this would push inflation expectations higher again, which would encourage the Fed to turn more hawkish again to curb rising inflation. This would push yields higher, and investors would have to turn bearish on treasuries.

Consequently, if demand for treasuries from investment funds plummets, and supply from the U.S. treasury continues to grow, then this could exacerbate the downward move in treasury prices. Hence, investors should keep in mind that amid ballooning supply, the treasury market has become a lot more sensitive to changes in demand. Any factor that induces a decline in demand will more quickly cause yields to spike and bond prices to plunge.

Government deficit ballooning even in the absence of a recession

The chart titled ‘Keep On Borrowing’ earlier in this article exhibits how treasury issuance has even surpassed levels seen during the Great Recession. This raises the question, if the government is borrowing this heavily during an economic expansion (although now slowing), to what extent will it have to borrow when the next anticipated recession hits us? Futures traders are current placing a 22.2% probability of a rate cut in 2020 (at time of writing), reflecting that market participants are still anticipating a recession early next year, or at the very least, further deteriorating economic conditions. If indeed the US economy enters into a recession, the need for fiscal stimulus from the government will intensify. As a result, the government will have to borrow even more than it is currently borrowing, and hence treasury issuance will rise even further. This increased supply will put further downward pressure on treasury prices.

Though during such a scenario, the government could witness increased safe-have demand from investors, and the Fed could potentially re-engage in quantitative easing to absorb the rising supply of debt/ stimulate the economy if needed, which would ease the downward pressure on treasuries. Nevertheless, if the U.S. government continues to borrow excessively, and the debt is not utilized efficiently to stimulate economic growth and generate sufficient tax revenue, then this could undermine the investment grade credit quality of U.S. government debt overtime. Although on a positive note, the US is in better economic condition than most other countries around the world, which will help maintain demand for treasuries somewhat.

Bottom Line

While the Fed has been turning dovish, fears of weaker economic conditions (if not a recession) ahead still persist, consequently pushing yields lower, and helping treasury prices climb higher. While I am supportive of this bullish case for treasuries and IEF ETF presently, I believe it is essential to take into consideration the rising supply of treasuries due to the widening budget deficit, which could exert downward pressure on bond prices overtime, and will be most apparent during times when demand for treasuries plummets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.