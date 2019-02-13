HYG: Invest Discreetly When Considering High-Yield Bonds

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG) is up 6.88% since Dec. 24, 2018. A dovish Fed has helped ease economic concerns somewhat, which has allowed risky assets to rally higher. However, it is advisable to tread cautiously as economic downside risks are still present, which may undermine the performance of high yields bonds going forward.

Prospectus Review:

The HYG ETF tracks the Markit iBoxx USD High Yield Liquid Index as its underlying benchmark. The fund management uses a sampling indexing strategy, whereby they select certain high-yield corporate bonds that are representative of the underlying index and at least 90% of its portfolio is allocated towards these bonds.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Risk note from the prospectus:

Debt issuers and other counterparties may be unable or unwilling to make timely interest and/or principal payments when due or otherwise honor their obligations. Changes in an issuer's credit rating or the market's perception of an issuer's creditworthiness may also adversely affect the value of the Fund's investment in that issuer. The degree of credit risk depends on an issuer's or counterparty's financial condition and on the terms of an obligation.

The reason I have chosen this particular ETF is because, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to the high-yield corporate bond sector, this fund has the highest assets under management (AUM) according to ETFdb.com, currently standing at $14.5 billion. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. The ETF also has the highest average trading volume at 26.3 million. Hence, this means that the ETF has a very healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks. Hence, while my current thesis on the ETF is bearish, it is certainly an appealing investment vehicle to keep under consideration during upward cycles.

Goldman’s call to prefer weak balance sheets to strong balance sheets

Given the highly risky nature of high yield corporate bonds, this asset class is much more closely correlated to equities, as opposed to other forms of fixed-income securities. Hence, bullish or bearish sentiment towards stocks certainly translates into comparable sentiment towards high yield bonds.

Goldman Sachs has recently stated that companies with weaker balance sheets are currently more preferable than companies with stronger balance sheets, amid a strongly dovish shift from the Fed, which is reigniting a risk-on sentiment across financial markets. This comes after Goldman had been recommending strong balance sheet corporations over the past two years.

Goldman’s note stated:

Our recent research showed that strong balance sheets are among the worst performing factors during the 12 months following the end of Fed hiking cycles, when U.S. Treasury yields typically also decline.

Hence, this shift towards weaker balance sheets can also be applied to corporate bonds with weaker underlying balance sheets. As a result, high yield bonds are also gaining preference over investment grade bonds, as they offer more upside potential. According to data from ETF.com, during the Q4 2018 market turmoil, the HYG ETF witnessed $1.086 billion in net outflows, while the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (LQD) ETF witnessed $3.728 billion in net outflows in the same period. Furthermore, since the start of this year, the HYG ETF has had $903 million in net capital inflows, while the LQD ETF has witnessed $1.234 billion in net inflows (at time of writing). Therefore, the HYG ETF has nearly recovered all its outflows from Q4, whereas while the LQD ETF has enjoyed more inflows, it is not even half way in recovering its entire capital outflow in Q4. Thus, high yield bonds could continue to witness more inflows as the end of the rate hiking cycle could continue to spur more widespread risk-on sentiment.

Economic risks still present

Though investors should keep in mind that Goldman’s bullish call on corporations with weak balance sheets is accompanied with a 10% probability of a recession this year according to the investment bank. Hence those investors who are more bearish than Goldman on the economy going forward may not participate in the capital allocation towards riskier asset classes.

The yield curve still remains relatively flat following the Fed’s dovish guidance, which indicates weaker economic conditions ahead. Moreover, interest rate futures are currently allocating a 20.7% chance of a rate cut in January 2020 (at time of writing) amid anticipation of a recession on the horizon.

If indeed the economy deteriorates further from here to the point we actually witness a recession, then this would undermine the ability of debt-issuing corporations to generate earnings and service debt. In this case, high yield bonds could face widespread downgrades, which would lead to notable capital losses for HYG investors. We could also witness large-scale downgrades of BBB-rated bonds, which would result in a higher supply of junk bonds. Given that BBB-rated bonds currently make up about 48.53% of the investment grade space, an economic downturn could result in a monstrous supply of additional speculative grade bonds. This increase in supply during unfavorable economic times would push junk bonds prices (and HYG ETF) lower, and cause junk bond spreads to widen.

Bottom Line

While the strongly dovish Fed this year is allowing more capital to flow towards risky asset classes, such as high yield corporate bonds, investors should tread cautiously as the potential for an economic downturn still remain present. In the event that economic conditions get much worse from here, or witness a recession, there could be a massive wave of downgrades of BBB-rated bonds, which would turn into junk bonds. This increased supply of junk bonds would exert downward pressure on high yield corporate bonds, and push the HYG ETF lower. Make sure to invest prudently when considering this ETF.

