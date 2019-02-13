IDEX Is A Best Of Breed Industrial, And Priced Accordingly

IDEX has a favorable end-market profile for this part of the cycle, with little heavy industry/manufacturing exposure and good leverage to markets like life sciences, water, and chemicals/midstream.

IDEX came in a little below the sector norms for revenue growth, but the core fluid handling business is still quite strong and orders are healthier than they first appear.

Companies like IDEX (IEX) will frustrate you if you’re a value investor. Undeniably excellent, IDEX rarely gets that cheap, as the company’s strong margins, ROIC, and business quality seem to keep it from ever getting all that cheap. I’d love to own what I think is one of the best fluid management companies out there (and a contender for best-run industrial overall), but you have to really stretch to argue that IDEX shares are in any way undervalued. That said, the market can do some crazy things and this is definitely a name that investors who are interested in the industrial sector should have high on their watch list for a “just in case” scenario.

A Decent Fourth Quarter, Which Is Kind Of Disappointing

IDEX really didn’t have a bad fourth quarter, but expectations are a little higher with this company (for good reasons) and I think you can make a case that it didn’t quite hit that higher bar this time around.

Revenue rose 5% in organic terms, which was a little worse than the average industrial. Business was strong in the Fluid and Metering Tech (or FMT) segment, with 8% revenue growth on broad-based strength, and in the Health and Science Tech (or HST) segment, where revenue grew 7% on healthy demand in diagnostics and life sciences. The Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (or FSDP) business was where it went sideways, as project timing drove a steep 25% drop in dispensing revenue, which in turn drove a 1% contraction in the overall segment revenue.

Gross margin improved slightly from the year-ago period, but segment-level profits still grew 7% (with 70bp of margin expansion) and operating income rose more than 10%. Both the FMT and HST businesses saw better than 10% segment-level profit growth, with FMT seeing 70bp of margin improvement and HST seeing 110bp of margin improvement. Not surprisingly, FSDP was the laggard here as well, with a 2% decline in profits and flat margins – which I’d argue is pretty solid given the revenue pressure.

Orders were also a little disappointing, albeit with an asterisk. Overall orders rose just 2% after growing 8%, but management explained that there were some timing issues that pressured the fourth quarter numbers and that the underlying growth rate was closer to 5%. The timing issues seemed most pronounced in FMT and FSDP, where orders rose 2% and fell 8% respectively, and HST orders rose a strong 9%.

Guidance Could Be A Touch Conservative For A Company With Attractive End-Market Exposures

IDEX management tends to be a little conservative with its initial guidance numbers, and I have no problem with that – particularly in an environment where I believe industrials have less visibility into underlying end-user demand than they think they do. IDEX put out a 4% to 5% organic revenue growth target, underpinned by an assumption of 2% to 3% industrial production growth in 2019. I’m thinking IP production may disappoint this year, so I’m glad to see that 2% figure as part of the expectations base.

All of that said, I like IDEX’s end-market mix and I think it is a comparative advantage at this stage of the cycle. IDEX doesn’t really have meaningful exposure to autos or trucks, and its exposure to semiconductors and non-medical electronics is quite modest as well. The company does have some exposure to construction through its paint dispensing equipment business, as well as some “general industrial” exposure, but I’m not too concerned about that.

On the positive side, IDEX is exposed to attractive markets like food/beverage, life sciences, analytical instrumentation, health care, water, midstream energy, and chemical processing. Management noted strength in chemical processing and life sciences (as well as general industrial), and curiously also noted slowing in oil/gas and agriculture. While Honeywell (HON) and Emerson (EMR) both talked of some near-term pressure from weaker oil prices in its energy-exposed businesses, I’m a little surprised that IDEX saw that given its greater exposure to midstream markets. On the other hand, management also said that while weak oil prices delayed some orders in FMT, recent stability has brought a lot of those orders through.

Self-Help And Capital Deployment Still Valid Drivers

I liked management’s guidance for 10 to 50bp of operating margin improvement in 2019, even though the midpoint of the company’s EPS guidance range was a touch below the prior sell-side average ($5.70 versus $5.77). With revenue growth prospects slowing across the industrial sector, I believe those companies with credible margin-improvement stories are likely to do better, and IDEX’s strong product portfolio – built around highly-engineered/customized products for mission-critical functions that garner strong pricing – certainly helps the company offset cost pressures. Time will tell on this, but I think companies that have strong pricing power (I’m thinking of companies like 3M (MMM), Fortive (FTV), Danaher (DHR), Roper (ROP), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) ) can fare a little better.

I also believe IDEX has capital deployment options, but also the luxury of not having to act out of desperation. There’s ample balance sheet capacity here to make deals, but IDEX is sticking to its guns on valuation, and I think that’s a net positive for shareholders.

The Outlook

IDEX’s 2018 revenue and FCF came in quite close to my expectations, so I don’t see the need to make significant changes, particularly as management’s more cautious guidance (relative to Street expectations) was also in line with my below-Street numbers for 2019 going into the report. Shifting ahead a year, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the range of 4% to 5% and around 7% FCF growth on an long-term annualized basis.

Unfortunately, those cash flows don’t get me remotely close to a compelling fair value. The same is true for a margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach, where I could perhaps make an argument to stretch my forward multiple to 16x, but even that wouldn’t be enough to establish a compelling fair value from here.

The Bottom Line

IDEX outperformed the industrial sector over the past year, and as I’ve said before, overvaluation is rarely an impediment to near-term stock performance (just as undervaluation isn’t a catalyst for outperformance on its own). The trouble is that while I think IDEX is an excellent company and likely to continue to perform well, operationally at least, investing with such low expected returns just doesn’t usually work out well. IDEX may be a special case, but I’ve made my peace with waiting for a better entry price and accepting the possibility that I might not get many attractive opportunities to buy in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long mmm. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.