Beach Energy's (BEPTF) CEO Matt Kay on FY 2019 Half Year Results -Transcript

Matt Kay – Chief Executive Officer

Morné Engelbrecht – Chief Financial Officer

James Byrne – Citi

James Redfern – Merrill Lynch

Mark Samter – MST

Ben Wilson – Royal Bank of Canada

Andrew Hodge – Macquarie

Daniel Butcher – CLSA

James Bullen – Canaccord

Baden Moore – Goldman Sachs

Saul Kavonic – Credit Suisse

At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 13th of February 2019.

Matt Kay

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Beach Energy FY 2019 half year results call. As you know, this is Matt Kay, Chief Executive Officer for Beach, and I'm joined today by Chief Financial Officer, Morné Engelbrecht, and a number of our group executives are also in the room. After the formal part of the call, we'll all be available to take any questions you may have. Turning to our half year results presentation, which we released to the ASX this morning, you will note our disclaimers on Page 2, which I'm sure you'll enjoy reading at your leisure.

Before I get into the results on Slide 3, I want to set the scene for our listeners today. You will have heard me say many times that FY 2018 was a transformational year for Beach. In FY 2019, we have well and truly turned our attention to three focus areas: One, maximizing the production and margins from our operated assets in a safe manner; two, executing on our strategy to optimize the development of our undeveloped reserve space; and three, keeping the hopper full by undertaking a range of activities designed to more than replace our reserves, that is investing in growth.

At our Annual Investor Day last September, we outlined our five-year targets, which were production of 30 to 36 million barrels of oil equivalent by FY 2023, greater than 100% average reserves replacement over the same period, return on capital employed to average between 17% and 20%, and of course, generating more than $2.6 billion of cumulative free cash flow. Less than six months since unveiling these targets for the five-year, I'm pleased to say that we're making rapid and tangible progress. The message you'll hear throughout the presentation today is that we're delivering well ahead of our targets.

Moving to Slide 4, we're off to an excellent start in FY 2019, having recorded production of 15.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half. This was due to a combination of factors, primarily facility reliability above 97%, strong gas customer demand and Western Flank oil output exceeding our expectations. More on that later, but the Bauer Field appraisal program has been a real highlight for us for the half. The excellent production figures underpinned the 147% increase in sales revenues and 199% increase in underlying net profit after tax. Today, we’re pleased to announce an interim dividend of $0.01 per share, fully franked.

The large increase in sales revenue, combined with the continued cost discipline, helped Beach to generate operating cash flows of $479 million and free cash flow of $293 million. We ended the half year with net gearing of 13.5% versus 33% at the completion of the Lattice acquisition just 11 months prior.

As we mentioned at our December quarterly report in late January, Beach is now on track to be debt-free at the close of the Otway sale, which is expected by the end of the March 2019 quarter. This will be more than two years ahead of our original estimates. Let me say that again. Beach is on track to be debt-free two years earlier than originally expected. This fact, above any other, is clear and unmistakable evidence of the quality of the Lattice acquisition and Beach's current portfolio.

We were busy with the drill bit also in the first half, participating in 68 wells at an overall success rate of 79%. These results include the discovery of on easterly extension to the prolific Bauer oilfield, which has identified new drilling opportunities, and the Bauer horizontal drilling campaign is completed ahead of expectation, including an average spud to online time of 23.5 days, a 24% reduction from our initial horizontal well last year.

The strong start to the financial year, combined with an upgraded outlook for the second half and a shift in the expected date for the completion of the Otway sale, saw us increase production guidance last month from 25 million to 27 million barrels of oil equivalent up to 28 million to 29 million barrels of oil equivalent. We now also have a better line of sight to our FY 2019 CapEx and narrowed the range from $440 million to $520 million to $450 million to $500 million.

Today, we released updated FY 2019 underlying EBITDA and DD&A guidance to the market with underlying EBITDA increasing to a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, an increase from the previous range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. DD&A has increased as well to $450 million to $500 million range, up from $395 million to $445 million. We'll provide more details around these revisions later in the presentation.

Today, Beach is in really good shape. It is now a greatly expanded organization with onshore and offshore expertise. We successfully completed the integration of Lattice into our organization. We have a business that generates robust and stable revenues via our multiple gas contracts. We have an experienced management team in place to oversee safe, reliable operations, unlock our reserves potential and grow the business. And we do all of this to increase our shareholder value.

Let's go to Slide 5. HSE remains a primary focus for Beach. In fact, it's our top priority. On our safety performance, I'm pleased to report we are on track for another year of improved safety performance. We had a total recordable injury frequency rate of 2.8 in the first half of FY 2019 and we're looking to further improve over the second half. On the environmental front, we're pleased to report no crude spills at any of our facilities in the first half of FY 2019. Loss of containment events continue to trend down as well and are now down 90% versus the level two years ago. The improvement in safety and environmental performance is being led by a dedicated group executive in charge of health, safety and environment and risk and their application of our Process Safety Management Framework.

On Slide 6, Beach is a low-cost operator and this slide illustrates both the opportunity available to us with our new offshore cost base, but also the progress that's being made. I'll talk to the three columns. In the far left column, our operating costs in FY 2017 averaged $9.10 per boe, being a blend of Cooper Basin joint venture operating costs and our own world-class operating cost of under AUD 5 a boe for our operated Western Flank assets. The Lattice assets, being largely offshore assets, are of course, high-cost operations. If we look at the second half of FY 2018, the first period with full ownership of Lattice assets, Beach total operating costs were $9.90 per boe. That's probably a fair baseline to measure us against and I'm sure it's lower than many of you would have expected.

As we outlined at the Investor Day, the team has identified $30 million in net cost savings that are expected to be achieved by the end of FY 2020. I remind that this is an addition to the $56 million of synergies already achieved. Areas identified for cost improvement include utilization of advanced inspection techniques, maintenance activity optimization and synergies with other basin operators to reduce costs. The column on the far right shows that we're already off to a good start. At 31 December, we had a run rate of approximately $8 million in cost savings and this has helped us to reduce operating costs to $9.40 per barrel in the first half of FY 2019.

Let's go to Slide 7. At the Investor Day, we outlined our strategy and five-year targets for the business. We also outlined a number of promises to our shareholders. This slide provides an update on how, just six months in, we're delivering ahead of expectations. So we've divided our progress into three categories: One, optimizing our assets; two, developing our reserves; and three, reserves replacement.

On asset optimization, our $60 million synergy goal is well in sight. I'm very pleased to say that at December 31, we were at a run rate of $56 million per annum after exiting the transitional services agreement or TSA with Origin Energy. The exiting of the TSA was the last milestone to complete the integration of Lattice into Beach, so I'm pleased to say that integration is now complete and seven months ahead of schedule.

At our Investor Day, we also outlined plans to continue our cost-out journey, as I mentioned earlier, with a targeted reduction in direct controllable operating costs of $30 million per annum by the end of FY 2020. And as per the previous slide, we are on target to achieve this goal with $8 million of cost reductions already realized in the past six months. Facility reliability is another important area of asset optimization as it affects our ability to produce our hydrocarbons when we want and when our customers nominate. I'm very pleased to report that facility reliability averaged over 97% in the first half of FY 2019 and our goal of 98% average reliability by FY 2020 looks to be well on track.

Finally, we continue to optimize the pace at which we bring new wells online, ensuring we get our barrels out of the ground and turning to revenue as soon as possible. I'll run through our recent experience at Bauer on the horizontal well campaign later in the presentation. On developing our reserves, we've had a busy start to FY 2019 in the Cooper Basin, drilling 68 wells with an overall success rate of 79%. We'll step up again in the second half with Beach expecting to participate in 92 wells.

At our Investor Day last September, we also outlined our plans to develop our undeveloped reserves. And with that in mind, we've secured another rig to accelerate drilling in the Western Flank. The rig will commence in the June quarter this year. That will take the total to three drill rigs operating in the Western Flank. And I'm sure you would have already heard that Santos has added another rig to the Cooper Basin joint venture, bringing the number of rigs for that JV there to four.

Beyond the Western Flank and Cooper Basin JV, we recently secured rigs to execute our drilling programs in the Otway Basin. The Ensign 931 rig will be used to drill our onshore wells in the South Australian Otway Basin before moving to the Victorian Otway in FY 2020 where it will drill the Black Watch and Enterprise wells. In December, we also secured the Ocean Onyx semisubmersible rig to undertake our drilling campaign in the offshore Otway Basin in Victoria, starting with the Artisan exploration well in late calendar 2019 or early 2020.

Our third focus area is reserves replacement. And I'm pleased to announce our Bauer appraisal campaign has found that the field extends further to the east than our previous mapping indicated. It's too early to talk about implications for reserves, but we are planning a further round of appraisal activity in the second half of FY 2019 as we look to delineate the size of the Bauer structure. At Moomba South, the Cooper Basin JV recently completed the first phase of appraisal activity, with seven of the eight appraisal wells being successful. And I'll provide further information later in the presentation.

In our frontier exploration acreage, plans to drill the Ironbark gas prospect in the Carnarvon Basin took a number of steps forward with New Zealand Oil & Gas, or NZOG, filing into the permits containing the prospect. In addition, agreement was reached with all expected JVPs including BP that facilitates BP taking operatorship and progressing towards formation of the joint venture. I'm very pleased to advise that overnight, our time, BP announced that it has secured the Ocean Apex rig to drill the Ironbark prospect, targeting the first half of FY 2021.

Moving across the Bonaparte Basin, we've aligned ourselves with Santos, subject to agreement execution, which sees Beach and Santos take a 50% share in four exploration permits, to allow better coordination of our exploration activities. I will discuss that a little bit more later. Across to the SA Otway, we'll be drilling the Haselgrove-4 appraisal well. A successful test there could result in conversion of previously booked 2C contingent resources into reserves.

And finally, I'm pleased to announce that Beach has been offered [indiscernible] the V18-3 block in the Otway Basin containing the undeveloped La Bella gas field. We identified this as an opportunity during the Lattice acquisition phase and we see this as an example of Beach acquiring resources at low cost and leveraging our infrastructure to create value. All of these activities are designed to meet our five-year targets outlined at the Investor Day around production growth, reserves replacement, maintaining a high return on capital employed while also generating significant free cash flow.

Let's go to Slide 8. This slide provides an update to FY 2019 guidance. We updated production and CapEx guidance last month in our Q2 FY 2019 report. The production guidance increased from 25 million to 27 million barrels of oil equivalent up to 28 million to 29 million barrels of oil equivalent, and that's off to a very strong first half performance and adjustment to the expected completion date for the Otway sale. Capital expenditure was narrowed from $440 million to $520 million to $450 million to $500 million as we get better line of sight in our remaining expenditure for the year.

Today, we also update underlying EBITDA and DD&A guidance with FY 2019 underlying EBITDA now expected to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, up from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. This change is a function of higher sales earnings forecast due to our increased production guidance, finalization of accounting associated with the Lattice acquisition and partly offset by realized oil price assumptions for the second half of FY 2019. DD&A guidance has also been increased to account for higher production volumes and the impact of finalizing the Lattice acquisition accounting.

Now on that basis, I'd like to hand over to Morné now to run you through the financial results of the first half and provide some additional information. Morné?

Morné Engelbrecht

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 10, the financial highlights slide. As Matt said in his introduction, we've had an excellent start to the year. The significant improvement in our financials are outlined on the right-hand side of the slide, being mostly due to the field performance, increased facility reliability, strong customer demand and a 15% increase in realized oil prices over the first half of FY 2019.

Our sales volumes increased 181% to 16 million barrels of oil equivalent, which drove a 218% increase in our underlying EBITDA and 199% increase in underlying net profit after tax to $279 million. Operating cash flow of $479 million in the first half will help Beach to retire more than $400 million in debt. We also finalized the purchase price accounting associated with the Lattice acquisition where the business combination standard requires us to fair value assets and liabilities at acquisition. Total assets have been increased versus the provisional allocation reported in FY 2018 full year accounts, offset by an increase in liabilities, so the net – impact on the balance sheet is zero.

The impact of these adjustments on a profit and loss statement is twofold. Firstly, the liabilities are around for the profit and loss statement as other revenue and amounted approximately $88 million in the first half. Secondly, the impact of higher revenues is largely offset by an increase in DD&A, finance cost and tax, with the result being a net positive impact on the underlying impact of approximately $20 million in the first half of FY 2019. This impact will decline over the next couple of years as the value of the assets and liabilities decline. There is no impact on our cash flow as a result and I'll refer you to our 2019 and half year accounts for further details relating to these fair values.

Turning to Slide 11. Here, we compare the first half results to the prior corresponding period. As already noted the factors that provided us with a significant improvement in our financials relative to the prior corresponding period, these factors lead to 147% increase in sales revenue, 199% increase to underlying impact. Importantly, operating cash flows were up 175% to $475 million, which shall support a 48% reduction in our net debt since 30 June 2018. We are on track, as Matt noted, to be net cash upon completion of the 40% Otway sale. Once again, this is two years of our original expectation. And then as mentioned in Matt's introduction, Beach has also announced a $0.01 per share interim dividend, fully franked.

Turning to Slide 12. This slide shows the movement of underlying NPAT from the prior corresponding period. The big drivers in this increased profit is the large increase in sales volumes, the unwind of contract liabilities arising from the Lattice acquisition, and partly offset by high depreciation and operating costs and higher tax all associated with the large scale of the business and the increased activity within the business as well. Turning to Slide 13. This slide shows the drivers of the improvement in net debt from $639 million at the start of FY 2019 to $331 million at 31 December 2018, a reduction of $308 million in six months.

Turning to Slide 14. As we already noted, we are on track to be net cash at the close of Otway's sale. Beach has taken what it considers to be a disciplined approach of using cash flow to continue to delever the balance sheet. And with net gearing now below our long-term gearing target range of 15% to 25%, Beach is well-placed and has considerable balance sheet flexibility to consider the acceleration of investment in our portfolio of value-accretive organic growth opportunities or to pursue value-accretive M&A opportunities or to increase shareholder returns or a combination of all of the above.

Our primary consideration in our capital allocation decision-making process is our focus on creating shareholder value. We are now very well-positioned for an active FY 2020. We will have five operating drill rigs in operation and be involved with at least nine drilling rigs operating concurrently by mid-FY 2020.

Turning to Slide 15. In the first half of FY 2019, we got reminded of the unpredictable nature of the oil price. After 12 plus months of oil prices trending higher to a peak of over USD 85 a barrel in early October, we saw it decrease by over 40% to almost USD 50 barrel by Christmas. Slide 15 illustrates the robust and stable revenue base we have at our disposal. The column on the left shows Beach's FY 2019 estimated sales revenues at USD 40, USD 60 and USD 80 per barrel over the full 12-month period and compares this against our cost on the column on the right.

There are a few insights to be gained from this chart. Firstly, the gas revenues are mostly derived from fixed price gas contracts and expected to generate over $700 million in FY 2019, irrespective of the oil price. Secondly, the liquids revenues at USD 40 a barrel would generate sufficient revenue to cover all of our FY 2019 forecast expenditure, including all of our discretionary expenditure. Thirdly, the stability in revenues generated from our fixed price gas sales contracts, combined with a high-margin liquids production, means Beach is in a very strong position to weather high levels of oil price volatility.

Turning to Slide 16. So to summarize our financial position, Beach continues to de-gear rapidly, which provides the company with significant balance sheet flexibility. Our gas portfolio provides revenue certainty and with price resets in those contracts set to commence at the end of FY 2020, there is further upside here. Beach prides itself as a low-cost operator. We have completed the integration of the Lattice assets ahead of schedule, synergy targets are in sight and excellent progress has been made against [indiscernible] cost efficiency opportunities, all supporting our target return on contributed equity of 17% to 20%. And then as always, our priority, given the growth investment, is to increase total shareholder return.

I would now like to hand back to Matt to provide an update on our assets. Matt?

Matt Kay

Thank you, Morné. Now let's turn to Slide 18, please. As always, we have a lot of detail in the back of this presentation. I'll leave you to review that fairly in your own time, but we'll bring a few key highlights to your attention. Firstly, on Western Flank oil, which continues to deliver significant free cash flow to Beach.

First half production was up 4% on the prior corresponding period thanks to the successful Bauer drilling in the first half. The 4-well appraisal program found an easterly attention to the Bauer Field. Beach is currently in the process of designing a follow-up round of appraisal wells as well as identifying additional vertical and horizontal development well locations.

It's too early to talk of the impact to reserves from the recent appraisal success and I know you'd love to know how many barrels we think we might have found or added, but our team is currently studying the results. I will update the market on our reserves position at the end of the financial year.

Two vertical and four horizontal wells were drilled in the first half of FY 2019. The four horizontal wells exceeded our expectations from a cost, drilling time, lateral length drilled and time to bring these wells online. Horizontal wells are now a core part of our Western Flank oil strategy. So I'd love to talk a little bit more about them.

Let's go to Slide 19. Beach had previously demonstrated the practical use of applying horizontal drilling technology into the development of the lower permeability McKinlay reservoir, allowing Beach to convert a significant volume of 2C contingent oil resources to 2P reserves at the end of FY 2018. Having now undertaken a number of horizontal wells, we have empirical evidence of the value proposition of horizontal versus vertical drilling.

The table on the left-hand side of the slide compares actual data from recently drilled McKinlay vertical and horizontal wells. First of all, as a direct comparison on cost to drill, complete, connect and install artificial lift in a vertical McKinlay well, which has averaged $2.8 million, it compares with a horizontal well at $4.3 million or 1.5 times the cost of a vertical well.

The key benefit, of course, of horizontal wells over vertical is that they significantly increase the amount of reservoir intersected by each well. As our recent horizontal wells have only been brought online on free flow, an accurate comparison to the initial production rates on pump isn't yet possible.

However, we can compare the productivity index, which is a good measure of the productive capacity of our potential wells. The comparison of the productivity index between vertical and horizontal wells shows an 8.2 times increase in well productivity. That means we can extract fluid from horizontal wells at a much higher rate than the vertical wells. So it's pretty simple, 1.5 times the well cost and 8.2 times the productivity. That makes a lot of sense to us.

The table on the right of this slide shows our improvement in the time to drill our horizontal wells and bring them online. Bauer-26, as you know, was our first horizontal well in the Bauer Field. And whilst we were pleased with our drilling and connection times, the four Bauer horizontal wells drilled recently show a significant improvement with drill times reduced by 33% from 12.7 days to an average of 8.5 days and spud to online time reduced by 24% from 31 days to an average of 23.5 days.

This is our dedicated field and drilling teams at work and we are proud of their achievements. The benefit of drilling faster means cheaper wells, more wells drilled per year with a single rig. Faster connection times, of course, means we generate barrels and revenue faster, accelerating our payback times and improving our return on capital.

Let's go to Slide 20. This is a repeat of the slide we presented at our Investor Day. It's a reminder that the appraisal program we've been implementing at Bauer will be rolled out across the Western Flank. We've now commenced the appraisal of the Hanson field where early results are looking promising, but we'll await the completion of the drilling there before we provide you with a final update. The introduction of another rig targeting oil in the fourth quarter of this financial year will provide us with additional capacity to accelerate appraisal across the other fields.

Slide 21, let's go to Western Flank gas. A really good half year following the commissioning of the capacity expansion at Middleton at the end of FY 2018. We've contracted our Western Flank gas to industrial customers for calendar 2019 at prevailing market prices. Our forward plan is to drill seven appraisal wells in the second half of FY 2019 in the core gas production area. We also now have the results from the Spondylus 3D seismic survey and I'm pleased to advise that we've already identified a number of prospects in legs. We plan on evaluating these opportunities for drilling in FY 2020.

In the Cooper Basin joint venture, we drilled 48 wells in the first half of FY 2019, 10 oil and 38 gas or 20 development and 28 exploration and appraisal wells. The addition of a fourth rig has provided the joint venture with additional capacity to focus on appraisal and exploration. The overall success rate was 85%, including eight new field discoveries. The program included eight wells in Moomba South, which I'll run through in a moment. So I'm pleased to say the joint venture will step up its focus on oil exploration and appraisal in South West Queensland in the second half of FY 2019 with an additional 20 oil wells expected to be drilled before the end of the financial year.

On Slide 22, you recall that the Cooper Basin joint venture is appraising the gas potential at Moomba South. All eight wells in the initial appraisal phase have now been drilled with seven successes. Four of the seven wells have now been brought online with a plan to connect the other three in coming months. The program was designed to test up to 120 Bcf of contingent resources in the Moomba South area, and that's Beach's share. The joint venture is evaluating the results of the wells and will monitor the production of the seven wells to determine commerciality on Moomba South play and our next steps. While it's just too early to talk about the impact of the program again on reserves, we're really pleased with the results today.

Let's go to Slide 23. The Perth Basin contains, as you all know, the Waitsia and Beharra Springs gas fields. At Waitsia, the joint venture under the operatorship of Mitsui has made good progress in discussions with gas customers, which of course, is confidential in nature. We, therefore, are not in a position to provide you details of our negotiations, which I know will frustrate some of you, but I can assure you we're making progress and we'll update the market once we're in a position to do so. As we've said previously, we can only sell the gas once, but we want to make sure we maximize value for our joint venture and our shareholders.

At Beharra Springs, the joint venture continues to plan the drilling of the Beharra Springs Deep prospect, which is targeting the same Kingia and High Cliff sandstones as the Waitsia gas field. We hope to provide you with a further update on this very shortly. At our Investor Day, we mentioned our plans to run the Trieste 3D seismic survey in FY 2019 over a number of leads targeting the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones again. This is now expected to occur in FY 2020 as we work through the necessary government approvals.

In the South Australian Otway Basin, drilling is scheduled to commence this quarter with the drilling of Haselgrove-4 appraisal well, designed, as you know, as a follow-up to the Haselgrove-3 gas discovery. The Dombey-1 exploration well will follow Haselgrove-4 and is currently scheduled to spud in early FY 2020. Meanwhile, we're on track to have the Katnook gas facility online by the end of calendar 2019 to process the gas from Haselgrove-3. Beach will also evaluate options for expansion of that 10 terajoule a day facility once the result of Haselgrove-4 well and Dombey-1 well are known.

Slide 24. In the Bass Basin, we've seen really good production performance from this mature asset in the first half. We continue to evaluate the tieback of the nearby Trefoil gas field. Moving over to the Victorian Otway Basin, production performance and availability from the gas wells and the Otway gas plant in the first half were excellent, which has allowed us to maximize our availability and deliver more gas to our customers. In December, we signed a contract with Diamond Offshore for the Ocean Onyx semisubmersible rig to drill our offshore wells. Drilling is expected to commence in mid-FY 2020 with the Artisan gas exploration well before executing the rest of our offshore program.

In addition, we would drill our nearshore well, starting with Black Watch development well, in the first half of FY 2020, a slight delay in our previous time line due to the reordering of the South Australian Otway drilling program. The Ensign 931 rig, which will drill the South Australian Otway wells, will then be used to drill Black Watch and Enterprise in Victoria. As you're aware, the sale of the 40% stake in our Victorian Otway assets to O.G. Energy is on track for completion by the end of this quarter as we await final approvals, noting, as you would be aware, the FIRB approval was received in December.

Let's go to Slide 25. I'm very pleased to announce that Beach has recently been offered [indiscernible] the Victorian 18-3 block in the Otway Basin for a consideration of AUD 4 million. This block contains the La Bella gas field, which was discovered by BHP in 1993. As you can see on the map, La Bella is located close to Beach's existing infrastructure. Our forward plan is to consider the drilling of a development well at La Bella and tie the field back to our infrastructure for processing at the Otway gas plant. As you'll see, we also have a mechanism in place to ensure we maintain alignment with O.G. Energy.

Slide 26. Last but certainly not least in our asset portfolio, Kupe is a very important asset to Beach with high facility reliability levels achieved across the first half. The joint venture has entered FEED on the proposed compression project, which is designed to extend the plateau production of the field for a number of years. We'll update you on progress here with FID currently anticipated for the first half of FY 2020.

Over to Slide 27. I am aware of the time, so I'll try and be brief. In the Carnarvon Basin, in addition to my earlier comments, I'm pleased to announce that BP has contracted the Ocean Apex rig to drill Ironbark, targeting late calendar 2020. As you would have heard previously, Ironbark is a very large, undrilled gas prospect with tieback distance to the Burrup Peninsula, targeting the same reservoirs on production in Gorgon. Beach's farm-in agreement remains subject to a number of conditions but we've made good progress here and everything appears to be on track.

Slide 28, we move across to the Bonaparte Basin, where Beach and Santos have agreed to move to a 50-50 joint venture partnership position across four exploration blocks with Santos to be operator. Both parties will be executing supporting documentation in the coming days and this agreement will allow the joint venture to coordinate and optimize future exploration activities across the basin.

On Slide 29, as you can see, we have been extremely busy here at Beach in the first half and it's been a very successful one. And as our rig schedule shows here, things are going to get busier. As of today, we have one operated rig. By the middle of FY 2020, we'll be operating five rigs in addition to the four rigs running for the Cooper Basin joint venture. This is a program that our new executive team has been preparing for, for the past year, and we have all the expert resources in place and we're ready to execute, commercialize the resources and reserves and replace our reserves.

And finally, Slide 31. Before we open up to questions, let's consider the key messages that we'd like to leave you with from today's results. At the Beach, we are focused on delivering on the promises we made to you at Investor Day in September last year and at the moment, we are running ahead of target. From a production perspective, Beach's output continues to exceed expectations due to a combination of better field performance, higher facility reliability and strong customer demand. This has helped contribute to our increased production and EBITDA guidance for FY 2019.

Our strong business performance, combined with tight cost control has allowed Beach to de-gear rapidly, meaning we are on track to be net cash at the completion of the Otway sale, more than two years ahead of our original schedule. And we haven't stopped on our cost and efficiency journey, with more to come over the next 18 months.

Our business, as you can see is highly resilient, supported by a gas business that provides a high level of revenue certainty. A strong balance sheet, ongoing focus on maximizing production and reducing costs is in our view the appropriate strategy for Beach to drive an increase in shareholder value. You've also seen some early runs in the board in the new ventures space as we continue to focus on attractive growth opportunities.

And that completes the formal part of the conference call. I know you had a lot to digest today. So I hand back to the operator to open the lines for Q&A.

Thank you, Matt. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from James Byrne from Citi. Please ask your question.

James Byrne

Good morning guys. Congratulations on good results. Morné, I had a question regarding some of the accounting treatment for Lattice and how that relates to the EBITDA upgrade you've given today. Are you able to state at all how much of the operating revenue you expect in the second half compared to the $88 million that you achieved in the first half please?

Morné Engelbrecht

Yes. Thanks, James. That's roughly about $110 million for the full year.

James Byrne

Okay. So does that mean that after accounting for the FX and the oil changes that really the upside to EBITDA guidance is probably just under $100 million then?

Morné Engelbrecht

Correct.

James Byrne

You also talked about your capital allocation opportunities, acceleration of growth, M&A or higher capital returns to shareholders. Considering you've already got five operated rigs, four nonoperator rigs, how much harder do you think you actually can accelerate growth from here?

Matt Kay

Yes. Good question, James. Look, at the moment, we are focused on that program and our key focus as I mentioned, as a new executive team, is to deliver that program safely and efficiently and get exceptional results. And obviously, we do have the benefit of a very strong balance sheet and strong free cash flows. So what you've already seen today is a number of moves in the new ventures space, so we do have the opportunity to continue investing in new ventures and we will be opportunistic on growth opportunities but of course as you've seen from us in the last three years, we are extremely disciplined on value on returns and that won't be changing at all.

James Byrne

Okay. So if I look at the balance sheet today, 13% gearing. You could make an argument it's already under-geared as a balance sheet – the acceleration you just mentioned there is probably a couple of years out. If you can't find an acquisition opportunity that conforms with that discipline, how would you prefer to add shareholder value? Is it buybacks, higher dividends, something else?

Matt Kay

Look, it's a great place to be in, James, particularly when we've seen volatility in the last three months around oil price. So we're really pleased with the strength of the balance sheet. Capital allocation is a retained discussion we have as an executive team and with our board and basically, we have got optionality at the moment, that's the key. And it depends on how things move in the market and what opportunities present themselves as to how we play it. You can't predict in advance how the market will move over the coming three to six months but the great position that we are in is we have got flexibility here.

James Byrne

Okay, good problem to have. Thanks very much guys.

Your next question comes from James Redfern from Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

James Redfern

Hi, Matt. Good morning. Yes, I just want to follow on from James' question, just really on dividends. Can Beach be in a position to have a steady payout ratio in terms of dividend policy going forward? Because historically, the dividend has been quite flat year-on-year. And obviously, you're basically net cash shortly, and net cash will grow very strongly in the coming years. So would it make sense to have a steady payout ratio for dividends that we can look forward to?

Matt Kay

Thanks, James. Look, we haven't made a decision on a standard payout ratio as of yet. The key focus as we have said for us has been, having taken on a reasonably substantial amount of debt through the Lattice acquisition, was to focus on getting that debt back down and I think the team has done an exceptional job of that and the assets have demonstrated they can deliver that. We now turn our minds to investing in those assets and delivering on the program and capital program that we have again in front of us. We'll see how that goes. And as I mentioned, we'll see how the market turns in terms of market pricing and other opportunities before we make a call on any further dividend policy. But right now we are focused on getting that debt down and focusing on the capital spend that we've got in front of us.

James Redfern

Yeah, okay, cool. Very good. Thanks, Matt. That’s all for me.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Mark Samter from MST. Please ask your question.

Mark Samter

Yeah, good morning guys. This question might come across a bit confrontational, so I might caveat on the basis that I don't really understand it in light of what was a very good result. But you decided, in your definition of underlying earnings, to include $110 million of noncash from the Lattice accounting, and that's something I've touched on before but your persistence in not adopting successful assets for exploration expense – in the last year, we had about – in the full year last year, there was $87 million of impaired exploration spend that you removed from underlying earnings. Why on earth do you include noncash items and you exclude cash items?

Morné Engelbrecht

Thanks, Mark, for the question. In terms of the standard, it obviously requires you to assess the assets and liabilities at fair value of the acquisition of Lattice at the acquisition date. So in terms of the application of the standard and the recording of the fair value from an accounting point of view, that's all part and parcel of the underlying business so we don't adjust for that because that is part of the purchase price allocation that starts with the accounts. So that's not an abnormal that you adjust for in that sense and the adjustments will flow through the P&L over the coming years. Also, it's not a one-off event either, so you don't need to adjust for it. And that's why we haven't adjusted for it.

Mark Samter

Yes. But again, exploration expense isn't a one-off item. No disrespect to the Woodside, former Woodside employees that are at Beach now. But if we took their average exploration expenses, their spend of exploration – their spend is probably about 95% over the last decade. I mean, every other E&P in the world does that. That is an ongoing cost. You adjust for those two items and you're talking about probably close to a normalized 15% difference in your reported, your definition of underlying EBITDA versus what we think mark. I guess I just don't understand that continued treatment of exploration expense and your chance to recap what the underlying number is.

Morné Engelbrecht

Yes, in terms of exploration expenditure, we obviously have a policy with – we have got an area of interest and we look at the ongoing work program. And if the ongoing work program is still there, and we've got ongoing tenure as well, then we capitalize those costs and only once we've reached the point where we've – there's no ongoing program or no prospectivity in those leases, that's the point we will record the exploration – write-off the exploration expenditure on those assets. So as and when that happens, that flows through the P&L and we record that as an abnormal. So it is not something we do on an ongoing basis for half year and full year as a matter, of course, in terms of writing off those exploration expenditure. So it's as and when we make the assessment that those can no longer be carried on the balance sheet. That's an abnormal that we then adjust for.

Mark Samter

But that's my – but that's my point. I guess you guys know the market more and more looks at you on an EBIT – EBITDA basis and every other E&P in the world of reasonable size would have that exploration expense through that EBITDA. But it is what it is. It just feels very misleading to me on what the true underlying EBITDA of the business is. One quick question as well, if I can. Maybe this is for Jeff...

Morné Engelbrecht

Can I just respond on that, Mark? I don't think it is misleading. We are applying a specific accounting policy on our exploration expenditure, which is clearly defined in the accounts and together with the purchase price allocation as well.

Mark Samter

Yes. You do accept that you are the only E&P probably in the world of a $1 billion-plus market cap that adopts that method?

Morné Engelbrecht

No, we're not. I mean if you look at the Woodside accounting policy, we're largely in line with the Woodside policy.

Mark Samter

You know that they expense it? They expense it every year. They don't impair it. It's expensed.

Morné Engelbrecht

Look, we're not the only E&P company that does the accounting policy. We're perfectly in line with the accounting standards in terms of...

Mark Samter

I'm not saying it's not – at this point, there's two options in there. I'm not saying you're not in line with an accounting standard. It's just one that every other company chooses not to use. Maybe if Jeff is there, just note that – I think that four of the 12 oil exploration wells was successful. Can we get a bit more color around that if possible?

Matt Kay

Just before we move to that, Mark, I'll obviously comment that to you and all the analysts and any of the investors on the call, there is obviously some detailed accounting adjustments here from the Lattice acquisition that if anyone wants to take off-line with Morné or the Investor Relations team, that can be done at any time after we set that up, the call. Can you just repeat your question for Jeff, sorry?

Mark Samter

Just with the oil exploration wells. In the group, if there was any – the success rate was 33%. Maybe just a bit more color around that.

Matt Kay

Oil exploration successful improvement.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, we drilled seven exploration wells in the Senex-operated block adjacent to the Birkhead play. So we drilled some dry holes there. We made two discoveries out of six wells. Most of the wells that we drilled in our operating perimeter around [indiscernible] went in and found were appraisal wells, so we didn't consider those as part of the exploration.

Mark Samter

Okay, thanks guys.

Matt Kay

Thanks, Mark.

Your next question comes from Ben Wilson from Royal Bank of Canada. Please ask your question.

Ben Wilson

Good day Matt and Morné. I just had a couple of questions on your exploration progress, specifically whether you can give us some target sizes firstly against the Dombey prospect in onshore SA. Is it reasonable to assume it is of a similar magnitude to the resource that you booked against Haselgrove?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, similar is kind of a vague term. I mean it's the same play as the Sawpit, Pretty Hill reservoir play that we did at Haselgrove. It depends on if we do find something what the column size is and that kind of stuff. But the structures at a macro level are very similar. It's a very similar play. So if you had to have a first level, that's okay.

Ben Wilson

Okay. And I guess a follow-up, did you see any material upside on the proto drilling of Haselgrove to suggest you have more than 100-odd boes in that two accumulations there?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, we discussed it when we drilled the well. It was the first sawpit play drilled in the South Australia Otway Basin. So there's always a big variance of what can happen when you're trying to open up a play. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it goes better than you think. So I would just say right now, we're hoping for a good result at Haselgrove-3 and we remain optimistic.

Ben Wilson

Okay. Very good. And just a related question, and this speaks broadly to the questions previously on your portfolio going forward and potential capital allocation. As you look at your exploration portfolio, aside from in the Cooper, it's pretty weighted towards more gas plays. Is there any – are you happy enough with your oil exploration upside that you have existing in the Cooper? Or if you look at your portfolio, could we be looking at some addition of some more oil exploration or development into your asset suite?

Matt Kay

Yes. Good question. Ben, I think it goes back to some of the questions we've been asked previously as to do we prefer oil or gas. We prefer making a lot of money for shareholders, frankly. And if that comes through gas or it comes through oil, we're not fussed. And obviously, if you're playing the Australian space, then you're clearly going to be more gas weighted from a subsurface perspective than you are to oil. We're obviously producing a lot of oil out of the Cooper Basin, which is fantastic. We are getting great results in the Western Flank, but you're right in terms of our broad new ventures, they are more likely to be gas primed but that's the nature of ours.

Ben Wilson

Understood. Thanks very much for your time.

Your next question comes from Andrew Hodge from Macquarie. Please ask your question.

Andrew Hodge

Thanks guys. My first one is similar to Mark's. I'm just trying to understand about how you guys are accounting for the Lattice part, and I just wanted to I think Morné did a very quick run through on the slide about if we back out the adjustment to Lattice, what kind of the real adjustment would be across the system. So I just wanted to check, Morné, you are saying that the $102 million other revenue adjustment which we should theoretically back out – and then there is an adjustment to D&A, which boosts D&A and at the end of the line, you get a boost to NPAT of about $20 million?

Morné Engelbrecht

Thanks, Andrew, for the question. The adjustments in terms of the moving from the provisional PPA to the final PPA, that adjustment is flowing through the P&L so it's on four different lines. So one of those lines being other revenues, so there's about $88 million in other revenue. On depreciation, there's $46 million of depreciation coming through. On the financial expense, there's $14 million and then there's tax expense of $8 million, which give you the $20 million overall net impact to the NPAT for the half. The $110 million in terms of EBITDA that we've spoken to relates to the full year, including the $88 million on the revenue line alone.

Andrew Hodge

I guess, I mean, my question is kind of similar, first just – kind of similar to Mark. I'm a bit puzzled as to why it is you guys have booked this as not as a one-off just given the fact you obviously aren't going to be making continual adjustments to this in the future and you're not going to theoretically have that boost to revenue again into the future. But you will have the D&A in the future.

Morné Engelbrecht

Well, we'll have the as you call it, the boost to revenue for the next couple of years. The liabilities fall both through the P&L over the next two to three years while the assets will depreciate through the P&L over the next 8 to 10 years. So there is a bit of a disconnect between the timing between those two elements, which gives you the net impact to the P&L currently that we show. So for the next 10 years, you will still see these impacts flowing through the P&L. And going back to it being the final PPA, if we make these adjustments – and ideally, we would have liked to have done it as part of the provisional PPA – then you wouldn't see any of these adjustments going through separately in the P&L in any event so they will just be incorporated into the initial PPA.

So I think it's just the nuance between the provisional PPA and the final PPA and that is flowing through the P&L currently. And that will continue to a lesser extent going forward for the foreseeable future, so that's part of our normal business and how we account for our business, utilizing our accounting standards. So that's an accounting policy, so that's part and parcel of business as usual. That's not an underlying adjustment, it's not a once-off. It's part of your initial recognition of the acquisition of the Lattice acquisition. And I would say the other important point to note is that this is all noncash. So it doesn't impact anything on cash, it's pure accounting.

Andrew Hodge

Right. And I guess, as kind of a follow-up on my second question, if the upgrade to EBITDA you guys have given of $200 million. If we took out that $110 million, which I think as James referenced before, we're looking at $90-ish million increase. Your guidance of production for the year is an upgrade of – which we've talked about before – is at the quarterly but that kind of theoretically means you're looking at lower production half on half from second half to first half. And I just wanted to get a sense of is the boost to EBITDA you're expecting in the second half to achieve that guidance based on higher realized pricing? Or like what's kind of the split between realized pricing boost versus cost out?

Morné Engelbrecht

Well, I think in terms of our assumptions we have made in terms of oil price and we have done in the presentation, there's obviously a little bit of increase with the GSA prices over time in terms of the – those hiccups – that flows into that. And then obviously the production uplift so – in terms of the net change.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And last question, broadly for drilling. You guys have contracted Onyx, which, I think, was cold-stacked. And I think from looking at Diamond Offshore, then they have said you guys have contracted for six wells plus five more optional ones. Can you give us a sense of what you guys are looking at for that potentially 11 well program in 2020 as well as like what kind of costs it would be – and upgrades it is kind of currently getting at the moment, to bring it back from being cold-stacked?

Matt Kay

Look, we haven't released, obviously, rates – which are commercially confidential between the parties and particularly given that we will be in the market for others as well. What we can say is we've done all of our DD around the rig, very comfortable with that, very comfortable working with Diamond. And I would say more broadly, clearly we are not sitting in $100 million, $120 million oil environment so in terms of contracting rigs, now is the time to do it. We're very comfortable with how we priced that relative to historical rig pricings. And look, the campaign that we're talking about there is stand as what we disclosed at the Investor Day last year. So if you look at our campaign for the Otway, that's what we're talking about.

Andrew Hodge

And I guess I just wanted to double-check this. I guess given there's a lot of focus from people about increased dividends and I just wanted to make sure I am understanding because if I look at the two geographies, 4th aisle thing you guys highlighted at the Investor Day and then on top of that the Enterprise, and then now also you're talking about La Bella as well, I am just – it looks like obviously there is a lot of capital you guys are spending. Which is fine, obviously, because then you get higher production as well. But I just wanted to get a sense of what else you guys are potentially considering as the other option of wealth?

Matt Kay

It's all consistent with the Investor Day disclosures as is the capital range bands that we have for the five years, so still delivering on that capital program and targeting $2.6 billion of free cash flow over the top. So there hasn't been a change in the program other than we now have the optionality with La Bella and part of our sequencing and timing there will obviously depend on the results of the early wells in the program.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, awesome. Thanks so much guys.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Daniel Butcher from CLSA. Please ask your question.

Daniel Butcher

Yeah, hi, guys. First question is just about the Bauer horizontals. You mentioned higher P rate of about 8 times for 1.5 times the cost of a regular well. Just wondering whether there's any difference in the decline rate and therefore can we sort of read through the EUR uplift for – to the well is similar as well?

Matt Kay

Yes, look, I think the key point there Daniel is it's a bit too early until these have been online for a while and they've been on time for a while where they need to be. And look, we'll obviously have more commentary to the market once we've got that empirical evidence and data that we can talk about. But as I mentioned in my earlier comments, it's too early to make that comparison because they just haven't been online for long enough yet. But you are already seeing the impact of it now.

Daniel Butcher

Sure. And secondly, what's going to be your oil hedging policy going into FY 2020 given that you will be at zero debt in a couple of months time? I imagine most of your hedging was due to the need to lock-in cash flows when you had a large debt load. Are you going to be – going forward, zero hedging going forward, or what's the plan?

Morné Engelbrecht

Yes, Daniel. Currently we – the current hedging is sort of rolling off at the end of May this year. So that's still in place as we stand here today. We obviously are continually assessing that on a quarterly basis in terms of what our future hedging program looks like. So as you rightly put, the previous hedging program was put in place to take obviously the cash flows right into the debt component. So very much looking now at a new program going forward in terms of what that might cover. So we haven't decided on that yet but it's an active discussion in terms of how would that look going forward and our new hedge is being put in place currently.

Daniel Butcher

Sure, just one final quick question. With your reduction in OpEx of $30 million you're targeting by the end of FY 2020, I just wanted to confirm, that's, that like-for-like? Because we have a bit of a problem, obviously, with the EBITDA guidance not quite being like-for-like versus the previous guidance and the previous questions from other analysts. So that $30 million is not boosted by the fact you are slowing down Otway gas project next quarter?

Matt Kay

No, there's no accounting adjustments or other adjustments in that. That is like-for-like. So in effect, it's like-for-like on a cash basis.

Daniel Butcher

All right, thanks.

Matt Kay

Okay.

Your next question comes from James Bullen from Canaccord. Please ask your question.

James Bullen

Good morning, guys. Just quickly around Waitsia. I guess there is not too much in the way of public data around pricing for gas in WA. But I'm just trying to get a sense for why the spot market is so weak over there whereas you've got quite positive commentary coming out of AEMO suggesting that a new supply is required from as early as 2022.

Matt Kay

Yes, look it's a good question and I think at the moment, given that we are in discussions with the market and customers, it's not an appropriate time for me to be talking about gas markets. You can look at some of the public data, it's probably a bit of a steer at the moment that there are obviously, there is the spot market, there's the traditional customers, there's new customers on the market as well but unfortunately, it's really not appropriate for me while we're in discussions with customers to comment on that right now.

James Bullen

Great. And just in terms of likely FID-ready status for Waitsia, is there any update at all there?

Matt Kay

We're hoping to be in a position, as we mentioned in our Investor Day last year, by the end of this financial year to give you a – to the market on where we're heading in terms of development intent and timings. So at the moment, that's the way we're still tracking. And if that changes, we'll certainly let the market know.

James Bullen

Great, thanks very much.

Your next question comes from Baden Moore from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Baden Moore

Well, good morning, Matt. Look I realized you had a lot of questions on the dividends and your CapEx outlook. I just wondered if – and I appreciate you lack the optionality. I was wondering if you can maybe give us a bit of a guide on how long you give yourself to potentially having a more fulsome discussion around your capital structure.

Matt Kay

It's a good question. As I mentioned, it depends in part on some moving parts that none of us know. But I think, if you look at the volatility we've seen in oil prices over the past six months and that obviously has a different impact on thoughts around capital allocation going forward potentially. It may create other opportunities potentially as well. So it is really pretty straightforward. We're in a great position in terms of our balance sheet and the amount of free cash flow we're generating off of the combined assets that we now have.

And for us, it puts us in a position to, a, reinvest in the business, to reinvest in some new ventures as well to continue to expand but also to be opportunistic if the circumstances arise to create high-value accretive opportunities for us. But obviously we can't do that forever and we can sit down cash for a long time. That's certainly not our intent. So it's really a wait and see how things progress over the course of the next six months or so.

Morné Engelbrecht

I mean, just a note on that as well, we still got over $300 million of debt on the balance sheet as we stand here right now, we still – net gear is at 13.5% so the Otway sale needs to happen and then we'll reassess where that goes from there.

Baden Moore

Okay, thanks guys.

Your next question comes from Saul Kavonic from Credit Suisse. Please ask your questions.

Saul Kavonic

Thanks, gents. Just two quick ones from me. The higher cost of automations you've seen of late, can you provide any color or to the extent that you think that's going to be structurally sustainable over the next couple of years?

Lee Marshall

It's Lee Marshall here. Look, I think it's no secret. It's just the dynamics of the market at the moment which is while there's capacity in Queensland and the prices are kind of around the netback, which seems to be the market norm at the moment, they're going to be marginal taker of gas, right? So long as markets function, I don't really think there's much more insight than that. Obviously, you get the peak days when you have heat waves and coal power stations down, which drive exceptionally high power prices and every marginal gas turbine comes on. But as an average pattern and dynamic, I don't think it's any steeper. I think it's driven by the declining supply and the marginal gas going into empty – I'll say, underutilized LNG trains at Gladstone. Does that answer the question?

Saul Kavonic

Sure, thankfully. I'll just take that as a broad yes. And I know you're being reluctant to talk about Waitsia marketing much, so I'll have a stab anyway. You mentioned in the previous investor presentation you'll look at potential export markets. Is it possible to give some idea if that's still an ongoing discussion on the table as part of the progress that you've outlined over the last few months?

Matt Kay

Yes it is. All options are on the table for Waitsia. And it comes back to our key driver, which is returns for shareholders. So we are taking a bit of time around Waitsia. We know that can seem frustrating, but it's about getting the best value we possibly can for those molecules on the ground as we've said many times. You only get to sell them once, so all options are on the table.

Saul Kavonic

Thank you, Matt. That’s all for me.

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the conference back to Matt. Please continue.

Matt Kay

Thank you very much for your time today, everybody. As I mentioned earlier, there are a few details in the pack here, which you may want to follow up with our Investor Relations team. Please feel free to do that at any time. And I look forward to catching up with many of you on road shows in the coming weeks, and good luck for the rest of the reporting season. Thanks for your time today.