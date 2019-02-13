Singtel: A Growth Story

Preamble

This is now my third article for Seeking alpha, the first covering Siltronic can be viewed here and the second exploring Aixtron can be read here. Those brave souls who read my articles and invested in these stocks are now, at time of writing, enjoying a handsome gain as they are both up around 15% since 30th January of this year. Of course, as all investors know, they could both commence a terminal decline and I would find myself with a serious amount of egg on my face, but for now, I am enjoying the moment. Anyway, in this article I offer you my favored dividend stock, Singtel. Enjoy!

Singtel OTCMKT: SGAPY) is a favorite of Asian income etf’s and income investment funds as it boasts in excess of a steady 5.5% dividend, which incidentally, being a Singaporean company is free of withholding tax. From the diagram, it holds either number 1 or 2 slot in most of the countries in which it operates. This needless to say, provides a steady revenue flow from which to pay the generous dividend and invest in the future of the business. However, the focus of this article is not the telco side of the enterprise, it is the largely ignored growth engines.

As I have mentioned, the main focus of this article are the growth sectors of Singtel’s portfolio of services, so this section will be brief. In terms of revenue for telco services, they are largely flat having been impacted by an approximate 15% decline in income from the Indian investments. This fall in revenue was due to a price war led by a new entrant. The price war has seen the number of operators reduced from more than a dozen to four in two years. In addition to the price war there have been some regulatory issues regarding termination fees that can be levied. Despite these issues, there were bright spots on the telco side including an increase in revenue from the Australian subsidiary Optus and AIS in Thailand. Furthermore, Singtel posted a 5% increase in overall revenue and has virtually guaranteed the dividend until 2020.

Rather less well known or appreciated are the growth sectors Singtel serves. Take the information, communication and technology segment (ICT), which has grown to be 18% of Singtel’s revenues. Again, Singtel subsidiaries hold market leading positions in most of these high growth markets. An additional sector they cater to is described as “digital life”, which now accounts for around 6% of total revenues. Included in this market is “Hooq”, the number 1 video streaming service in Asia. Noteworthy is how rapidly the revenue has increased for Hooq over the last few years. In point of fact, the number of users has, according to the latest report, tripled in 12 months.

Group Enterprise

This division can be broken down into three main services; cyber security, cloud related offerings and enterprise AI with application related services. These ICT services have grown to S$ 3.15 Bn (2.32 Bn USD) or 18% of total revenue. These figures can be confirmed here. It is important to note that all three of the companies listed under the Group Enterprise banner are wholly owned by Singtel.

Trustwave

Founded in 1995, Trustwave has been at the forefront of the managed security service provider (MSSP) industry since its inception. If you are so inclined, you can investigate the company in more detail at their website here. In summary, Trustwave provides services as per the Gartner definition; “the remote monitoring of security events and security-related data sources, or the management of IT security technology along with security event monitoring, delivered via shared services from remote security operations centers (SOCs), not through personnel on-site nor remote services delivered on a one-one basis to a single customer."

This standalone business is by no means a peripheral business of Singtel’s, it is a highly regarded and profitable subsidiary. Consider its position in the Gartner “magic quadrant”, one of only 5 in the leader section. The undoubted quality of Trustwave’s offering was further highlighted most recently when Frost & Sullivan presented Trustwave with the prestigious 2018 Singapore and Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year award. This award does not mean that Trustwave operates solely in Asia, local offices are found globally.

Furthermore, it is a business that is growing at a respectable rate. According to the 2018 annual report the income for Trustwave grew from S$473 Mn (349 Mn USD) to S$570 (420 Mn USD), or 12% YOY. This growth rate is not too shabby considering that the MSSP market has been estimated to be growing by around 8.5% CAGR. If this were not impressive enough consider Secureworks’ (SCWX) growth during the same period. In 2017 its revenue was $434 Mn and in 2018 it was $469 Mn, a growth rate of just 8.1%. This is hardly stellar given that the market is growing by 8.5%

Comparing Trustwave with the four other companies in the Leader section of Gartner’s magic quadrant reveals a major advantage that Trustwave enjoys.

Trustwave has the capacity, ability and experience to monitor an entire telco network. Indeed, these services are of course provided for Singtel and its various subsidiaries around the world. Furthermore, Trustwave has for a number of years had several partnerships with regional telecommunications and service providers (e.g., Rogers Communications in Canada) to provide MSSs to those partners' customer bases. Should you wish to explore Rogers Communications cyber security offering, you can do so here.

In April 2018 it was announced that Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Telefónica (TEF) signed an agreement to create the first Global Telco Security Alliance offering enterprises access to a comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services.

The benefits for Trustwave of having these telecoms service providers as partners is more than obvious. Trustwave will have access to its partner’s customers to market their technology and services. In addition, there will be quite literally thousands of account managers trying to meet sales targets by selling cyber security services to organisations large and small. To gain an insight into the future prospects consider Etisalat, a leader in the Middle East, it has 200,000 small to large businesses as clients. Consider how many more enterprises Telefonica serves with its many subsidiaries in Europe and South America.

Lastly an underestimated advantage that Trustwave has over its competitors in the leadership table comes via Singtel’s venture capital fund Innov8. This fund has invested in a number of new disruptive cybersecurity technologies, examples of which are Balbix and Attivo. Innovations supported by Innov8 will ensure that Trustwave will maintain, and in my view improve, its position amongst the leaders of this high growth market.

NCS

Another high quality standalone Singtel business is NCS, which has an Asia wide presence and impressive customer portfolio. Their areas of expertise include; Artificial Intelligence, Analytic Services and “big data”. For those who wish to complete further research on NCS you can visit their website here.

My particular interest in NCS stems from their areas of expertise as it relates to future growth prospects. Consider this, Gartner forecasts that the total number of connected things will be around 25 billion in 2020 through the so called Internet of Things. This is not an inconceivable figure when one considers that the number of connected devices increased by 30% during the period 2014 to 2015 to reach 4.9 billion devices. Clearly, all these devices will produce vast amounts of data which will also require analysis to give businesses and organisations insight into opportunities and threats. As noted previously, big data, analytics and AI area are specialties of NCS. Of further relevance is the security of data integrity from these connected devices, an area of expertise in which both Trustwave and NCS excel.

Recognising the future potential growth of the cyber security industry, In April 2018, Singtel consolidated its cyber security operations across Singtel, Trustwave, Optus, and NCS into a single global unit to strengthen and scale the cyber business to accelerate growth.

Cloud related services

Were I to list the numerous awards that Singtel have received for their cloud related offerings, I would wear out my keyboard. Those of you who are interested can see them here.

Again, my interest lies in the potential for future growth, which is immense. Reviewing the rational for the popularity of MSSP is fairly straight forward. Managed security services generally deliver security protection in a software-as-a-service (SAAS) model without any additional hardware or staffing. For many, dedicated IT security staff is hard to find due to high costs and resource shortages in the industry. By outsourcing to an MSSP your data is protected and managed by security experts without the need for costly staffing, training, or additional resources required – not to mention the benefits brought by the MSSP’s expertise. Imagine then if you decide to implement an IoT solution to a business related issue. Wouldn’t it be far better employ the skills of a company that can provide a one stop shop solution, including the cloud? Step forward Singtel.

Digital Life

The Digital Life group has three main businesses, namely digital marketing (Amobee), regional premium OTT video (HOOQ) and advanced data analytics and intelligence (DataSpark). Operating revenue doubled to S$1.16 Bn (854 Mn USD) driven by first time contribution from Turn (acquired in April 2017) and strong performance from Amobee’s media and social businesses. Noteworthy is the fact that the percentage of overall revenue that Digital life contributes to Singtel’s total revenue has increased from 1% to 6% during the period FY 2017 to FY 2018. Also note that with the exception of Hooq, the businesses categorized as Digital Life are 100% owned by Singtel.

Amobee

Being unfamiliar with the jargon associated with this titan of the new age of advertising, I give you a quote from Wikipedia; “The world's leading independent advertising platform, Amobee provides brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. From up-fronts to auctions, Amobee's SaaS platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. For the first time prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics enable marketers to seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, eliminating the media overlap and waste, which come from traditional silos”. Those who wish to delve deeper into Amobee can access their corporate website here

The services of Amobee are seriously in demand and the company has grown from zero turnover in 2005 to S$1 Bn (736 MN USD) revenue in FY 18, not too bad. We live in a new era of advertising and Amobee is at the forefront of this new world. Amobee enables advertisers to plan and activate across more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. As per the introduction, the advertising is delivered via TV, mobile or social media.

As you may imagine, to ensure their lead in this area remains unassailable, Amobee, with the assent of Singtel, are investing in both research and gobbling up companies which can add value to their service. Their capacity to buy complementary businesses has been demonstrated most recently by their purchase of Turn and Videology. Further information on Turn can be found here and Videology here. Needless to say, development and research continues apace in their labs in Tel Aviv

Hooq

We have all witnessed the amazing growth in the market cap of Netflix (NFLX). A company that began operations in 2008 and now, with around 140 Mn paying subscribers, is valued at a staggering $150 Bn.

Hooq is also a video on demand video streaming service. It was the first such service to launch in South East Asia and India. As of today, Hooq is gaining momentum in Singapore, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. The service began in 2015 and is 60% owned by Singtel with the remaining share split equally between Sony Pictures and Time Warner. As noted earlier, the number of subscribers to this service has tripled over the last 12 months or so and continues to gather traction. From the latest data, some 20 million downloads of the app have occurred onto mobile devices alone. This figure does not include the download figures for apps of Singtel subsidiaries and partners. Bharti Airtel for example, a company in which Singtel has a 39.5% shareholding, has over 20 million active users. Whilst Airtel’s application itself has had over 50 million downloads. It would be remiss of me not to mention that Airtel’s app gives users to the option of subscribing to other video services such as Amazon Prime.

To briefly cover reasons why Hooq will continue to dominate the market for video in the regions in which it operates. Firstly, Hooq has a local presence and is able to forge relationships with local content providers for local tastes. Next, being mobile network suppliers, Singtel has a ready customer base to market the Hooq offering. Furthermore, the price structure of Hooq’s service is far more competitive and flexible than either Amazon Prime or Netflix. Finally, the connection with Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers allows for expertise to be leveraged to produce local content. Indeed, among HOOQ’s recent local productions were Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya’s “Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts” and romantic comedy “Kita Kita,” the highest-grossing Philippine independent film for 2017. HOOQ has also won exclusive broadcast rights to air two original TV series “The Oath” and “Carter” which were produced by Sony Pictures.

DataSpark

There are two other subsidiaries that will help drive future growth for Singtel I will touch on briefly; DataSpark and Innov8. Should you wish to make your own investigations you can do so with the following links; DataSpark and Innov8.

In summary, DataSpark can supply a suite of data analytics solutions to industries ranging from telecommunications, transportation, retail and marketing to urban planning. DataSpark’s mobility intelligence platform which analyses people’s data consumption patterns and movement around high traffic areas helps mobile operators in Singapore, Australia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia to optimise their network investments by allowing them to deploy cellular capacity where the bandwidth is most needed. Furthermore, this big data solution can be used in the new era of targeted marketing campaigns. For instance, in Australia, DataSpark recently conducted a mobility study on popular suburbs frequented by tourists, enabling advertisers to create campaigns targeted at the travel market.

Innov8

As anyone with eyes to see may observe, these days, new technologies can overtake market leaders in a heartbeat. Thus to stay ahead of the pack in markets they serve, Singtel, through its $250 Mn investment fund Innov8, ties with respected universities and other research establishments, is maintaining a flow of innovative ideas and products. Since 2010, Innov8 has invested in over 70 companies globally across industries such as cyber security, digital marketing and data analytics. The sole mission of Inov8 is to invest early development stage companies that can to begin with, provide strategic benefits to the Singtel Group and thereafter, generate promising financial returns. This year, Innov8 made a series of investments including the acquisition of stakes in Myriota, a maker of nanosatellites that are used for IoT connectivity.

Value

At this juncture I offer a very brief comparison of Singtel with AT&T (T) and an equivalent market cap European telco, Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY), for comparison. To highlight a couple of points. Noticeable is Singtel’s low debt to equity ratio. Also known as Net Gearing, this is a measure of a company's financial leverage calculated by dividing its net liabilities by stockholders' equity. For this ratio, the lower the number the better. As you can see, Singtel has ample scope to borrow funds if required. Also apparent is the dividend cover, a benefit for those primarily investing for income. I would also add, considering the growth drivers, a P/E ratio of 14.9 is more than reasonable.

Telco Singtel AT&T Swisscom Market cap (Bn USD) 36.8 216.35 23.14 P/E 14.9 8.24 15.4 Yield 5.82 6.92 4.95 ROE 18.8 11.9 19.2 Debt/ Equity 36.92 95.88 94.53 Dividend Cover 1.91 1.42 1.34 Operating Margin 15.2 15.3 17.7 Percentage increase in revenue YOY 5 6 -1.9

Summary

It is evident that Singtel’s telco business is producing reasonable profits with more or less flat revenue. The company has stated that baring exceptional circumstances, the current dividend will be paid until 2020. As I have outlined, there are new and flourishing businesses within Singtel’s portfolio. Evidence for this is given when one compares YOY figures for the revenue derived from Group Enterprise and Digital Life. Further confidence of future growth can be obtained by delving into the investments in the new and disruptive technologies Singtel and its businesses can call upon.

Opportunity

Given the real opportunity of exceptional growth within the Singtel group of companies and the secure dividend, the company is a steal at the current share price of S$ 3.06 (2.25 USD). If you care to check the share price you will notice that this current price was last seen around 2011. This represents an excellent opportunity to buy both the growth story and a tax free dividend of in excess of 5.5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGAPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.