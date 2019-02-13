Content And Share Gain Expectations Driving Outperformance At ON Semi

ON shares have near-term upside into the mid-$20's, and while the semiconductor rally may be overextended, I like the long-term case for ON.

ON's fourth quarter results were basically on target and the company lowered first quarter guidance like most chip companies, but the 2019 outlook was more bullish than most.

I really can’t complain about ON Semiconductor’s (ON) performance since my last update, as the shares have dramatically outperformed the semiconductor rally and risen by more than a third. While power management companies (including ON, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and STMicro (STM) ) have done a little better with respect to performance and guidance than others like Texas Instruments (TXN), Maxim (MXIM), and NXP (NXPI), it seems like ON in particular has regained investor interest on the back of solid wins, improving bookings, and management’s confidence that revenue will grow in 2019.

I still like ON shares, but not as much as I did back in December. The semiconductor sector as a whole has a lot riding in terms of guidance on a second half rebound and I think it may be premature to just rule out another round of guidance cuts due to weaker conditions in China (autos and manufacturing) and emerging weakness in Europe (Germany and Italy). I think ON shares should now be trading closer to the mid-$20’s, but it may make sense to let things simmer down a bit first.

Another Decent Set Of Results

ON didn’t do substantially better than expected in the fourth quarter, but the company still did well on balance. Revenue rose 9% yoy, coming in in-line with expectations, and fell 3% qoq, with Computing and Industrial doing better than expected and Consumer and Comm looking a little weaker.

Auto was once again a strong performer, with ongoing strength in electrification, ADAS, and power management driving 9% yoy and 3% qoq growth. Sales in the Industrial segment rose 8% yoy but contracted 4% qoq in part due to weakness in China. Communications revenue jumped 20% yoy on new wins, but slid 1% qoq. Consumer revenue fell 11% from the prior year and 16% from the prior quarter, and Computing jumped 22% yoy on new content wins in servers (and rose about 1% qoq).

Looking at results by product category, Analog was actually the better performer on a sequential basis (down less than 1%), with Power down 3% and Sensing down 7%, while Power and Sensing were up on yoy comparisons (up 13% and 9%, respectively), while Analog declined more than 3%.

ON continues to do relatively better than expected on margins. Gross margin eroded 80bp on a sequential basis, but still came in 30bp better than expected and improved 40bp year over year. For a company that had a long stretch of disappointing gross margin performances relative to expectations, I find that a meaningful result. Operating income rose 20% yoy and fell 8% qoq, with operating margin falling 100bp sequentially.

Guidance In Line With Peers, But Management Sounded Relatively Bullish

The general expectation going into this quarterly reporting cycle was that chip companies would be guiding lower as lead times shrink and key end-markets like autos and handsets come in weaker than expected. ON did indeed lower guidance (by around 4% at the midpoint for revenue), but the expected 8% qoq revenue decline doesn’t look all that exceptional next to Infineon, STM, TI, NXP, et al.

What was a little more noteworthy was management’s confidence that it could return to sequential growth in the second quarter and produce full-year revenue growth. ON has definitely seen weakness in the Chinese auto sector, as all as other sectors like industrial in China, but orders appear to have picked up more recently, and that would broadly fit the guidance that some Japanese industrials have provided in that conditions in China seem to have stabilized more recently.

Macro certainly matters, but there are other factors at work that lend some credibility to ON’s comparatively bullish outlook. ON continues to pick up content share in autos (power and sensors) and has further design wins scaling up in the second half of 2019, and likewise with the industrial business. It’s certainly possible that end-market conditions will worsen enough to mitigate those incremental gains, but I think there’s a sound argument for ON outperforming the underlying market volume trends on those gains. The same also applies to Communications, where management is seeing a pick-up in medium-voltage MOSFETs for 5G applications, and to a lesser extent in Computing where the company continues to leverage some content wins in servers (for the data center market).

A Graceful Dismount?

A lot of the investment case for semiconductors, ON included, rests on the extent to which the steep decline into the end of 2018 was an overreaction and/or this recent rally is an overreaction to some incrementally positive news on booking trends. There’s still an overall inventory correction cycle to worry about – lead-times got to very high levels in 2018 and past “dismounts” from peak lead-times have not been particularly smooth or graceful.

Maybe it’s stating the obvious, but a lot depends upon the health of end-market demand. The Chinese auto market is a mess, and the European market is looking weak, so build rates in the U.S. may well have outsized importance this year. In other markets, there hasn’t been much news lately that would suggest a big improvement in computer or handset demand, and commentary on spending trends for the data center has been all over the place. Companies like Xilinx (XLNX) and ON should benefit from initial (and accelerating) 5G spend, but I’m concerned that industrial markets like factory automation will slow further in 2019.

The Outlook

Even if this recent rally has gone too far too fast, I’m still basically bullish on ON. I believe long-term trends like vehicle electrification and safety enhancement provide significant opportunity for ON, as well as factory automation, with more medium-term trends like 5G also contributing. What’s more, I don’t think my long-term expectations of 3% annualized revenue growth are outsized for a company that should be a net share/content gainer.

Between 3% revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth, as well as mid-teens adjusted margins, I believe ON’s fair value is in the mid-$20’s now.

The Bottom Line

ON’s return prospects from here are okay, though I still think STM has some real appeal too. I do have some concerns that this rally could peter out and that the sector could be looking at another round of downward revisions (particularly if trade talks between the U.S. and China go poorly), but for long-term investors, I think the risk of near-term volatility is tempered by respectable long-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.