Should Cronos Acquire Aphria?

Should Cronos (CRON) acquire Aphria (APHA)? This question came to our mind after two things happened. First of all, the recent struggles at Aphria and the hostile bid from Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) has prompted us to think about potential buyers for Aphria. Secondly, both Aphria and Cronos have been some of the best performers in the sector lately. We will discuss why Cronos could be potentially interested in Aphria, but why a deal is unlikely in the near future due to Altria's pending US$1.8 billion investment in Cronos.

Strong Momentum

Aphria has recovered all the losses incurred by the short attack and now trades at higher prices than the day before Hindenburg launched the short report. The upward trend looks intact for Aphria after Vic Neufeld announced his intention to step down from the CEO post, removing a major concern for investors. However, it is important to keep in mind that the stock remains well below its all-time highs achieved back in 2018. The stock has suffered several setbacks relating to short reports and its recent outperformance was only a partial recovery of its long-term underperformance.

(Source: TSX)

For Cronos, the story is totally different. There has only been one way for the stock to go and that is up. The Altria (MO) investment prompted one of the biggest rallies in the stock and Cronos now trades at ~60% higher than the C$16.25 per share Altria paid for in its US$1.8 billion deal.

(Source: TSX)

Why Aphria?

There are two main reasons why Cronos should consider acquiring Aphria. First of all, we think Aphria's Canadian assets and market share represent an attractive addition to Cronos. Aphria could fill the production gap for Cronos with its 250,000 kg annual production capacity. Being one of the largest domestic producers in Canada, Aphria could help Cronos beef up production capability that is somewhat lacking now. Furthermore, Aphria's supply agreement with all 10 Canadian provinces would provide an instant revenue source and access to the entire Canadian market. We have long criticized Cronos' lack of progress in Canada as one of its biggest weaknesses. A combination of Aphria and Cronos would help alleviate one of our major concerns for Cronos and provide a solid foundation in Canada while the company pursues long-term strategic goals abroad.

Secondly, the deal would be highly accretive from a revenue perspective as Cronos trades at much higher valuation multiples than Aphria. Cronos trades at a ridiculous 485x revenue (last quarter annualized) after its miraculous run since the Altria investment. Aphria, on the other hand, still trades at a much more reasonable multiple at 33x, despite its recent rally. If Cronos were to acquire Aphria, it would be highly accretive due to valuation arbitrage.

An acquisition of Aphria would actually be a relatively small deal for Cronos in that its existing shareholders would retain majority control of the combined entity. Assuming a hypothetical 30% premium to Aphria's closing share price, Cronos would be paying C$4 billion for all of Aphria and Cronos shareholders would own ~70% of the combined company.

Why Not Aphria?

We think the main concern that would make Cronos think twice about a potential acquisition of Aphria is the seemingly differing strategic focus between the companies. When Altria invested in Cronos, we noted that the tobacco giant purposely stayed away from growing tobacco and focuses on branding and product management. Similarly, we think Cronos' lack of domestic cultivation and market access might have played into Altria's preference. An acquisition of Aphria which came with significant cultivation assets might cause concerns for Altria. While we don't have insights into the thinking of Altria management, we think any potential acquisition will need to be cleared at the Altria level given the latter essentially controls Cronos with its 45% interest and enough options to acquire another 10% at C$19 strike price. With the stock trading at C$26, Altria's options are deeply in the money and it has essential control of Cronos.

Moreover, for investors concerned about the potential implications of Aphria's scandals and the short attack, we think the risk is overblown. First of all, Aphria has begun its management reshuffling by announcing the gradual phase-out of Vic Neufeld and one of the two co-founders. A new independent chairman was appointed to the board and a new CEO will be appointed in due course. We think any buyer would have the opportunity to "clean up" the management team and utilize the assets to their desire. Cronos would be able to get rid of the bad actors and perhaps divest any questionable assets such as the LATAM operations. On the flip side, if Cronos could acquire Aphria with the backing of Altria, we think investors will look past Aphria's past scandals due to the credibility of Cronos and Altria.

Another point to mention is that if Cronos were to acquire Aphria at an assumed 30% premium, Altria's 45% stake would be diluted to ~30% and it would not be able to retain majority control of the combined company even after exercising its options without committing further capital. We think this would be another consideration for Altria and Cronos when looking at any deals that might dilute their existing stake.

Conclusion

Overall, it appears that a deal to acquire Aphria is unlikely at the moment given Altria's investment in Cronos has not officially closed yet. We see any acquisition that would significantly dilute Altria's newly acquired 45% stake in Cronos as unlikely, definitely not before the deal closes. A cash deal is also unlikely given the history of cannabis M&A and the appeal of using highly valued shares for acquisitions. We think Aphria will eventually get sold but Cronos might not be the most likely buyer at this point. We will continue this discussion on who could acquire Aphria.

