Tikkurila Trading At A Nine-Year Low

Tikkurila (OTC:TKKIF) is a Finish based paint manufacturer. The company has closed plants and experienced higher commodity costs and weak currencies where it does business. The stock is definitely not a buy as it is at a nine year low and the stock keeps heading down further each day.

The stock trades for €12.32, there are 44.11 million shares, and the market cap is €543 million ($613 million). Earnings per share were €0.33 and the stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 37.33. The dividend is €0.33 and the dividend yield is 2.68%. I wouldn’t say the stock is cheap based upon those two metrics.

Revenue for 2018 was €561.5 million ($635 million), down 3.6%. It was actually up but because of currencies it shows as a loss. Operating profit was up 37.4% to €38.8 million ($43.8 million). Ebit margins are 4.7%. Not great margins. Free cash flow was €36.3 million ($41 million) and the free cash flow yield is 6.7%. That’s a great free cash flow yield!

Tikkurila is the largest paint manufacturer in Finland, Sweden, Russia, and the Baltics. It is the 25th largest paint company in the world. The company focuses on decorative paints, meaning for buildings. Tikkurila has faced several challenges over the years. It had to sell off its Baltic plants due to low profitability. It also had to close plants in Germany, Denmark, and Russia. Last year, the company laid off 500 employees. Sales and operating profits have steadily fallen since 2013. The dividend used to be €0.80 a share for many years but has since been greatly reduced. If things ever straighten out and the dividend gets back to where it used to be, it could help the cause.

2019 guidance is for revenues to be about the same but profitability to improve because of lower commodity costs. Oras Invest OY owns 18% of the company’s stock. Oras is a family owned holding company. What got me interested in Tillurila was reading Centerstone Investors holdings. No one has ever written on the stock on Seeking Alpha. I asked Centerstone to comment but they were unable to.

Big factors affecting profitability include: price of oil (lower is better), the Russian ruble, Polish zloty, and Swedish krone. Titanium oxide is used in paint and hurt profitability last year too.

The balance sheet shows €17 million ($19.21 million) in cash and €108.2 million ($122 million) in receivables. The liability side shows €106.8 million ($121 million) in payables and €107 million ($121 million) in debt. Not a bad balance sheet.

Oddly enough, I know a little bit about the Nordic paint business. We’ve held shares in Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) for several years and the company has a 42% holding in Jotun, one of the world’s largest paint companies. Jotun has had issues with its marine division. I think Orkla might sell off Jotun and concentrate on food. I wonder if a merger between Tikkurila and Jotun would work? Hmmmmm….

I see that the stock trades on the Grey sheets. You are probably better off buying in Finland if you are interested.

I wouldn’t buy the stock. It’s at a multiyear low and drops a little more each day. If it bottoms out the stock might be interesting. As of today, the price is at its nine year low. I’m out. I will say that in 2019, if sales stay flat and earnings improve, it could buoy the stock. Management pays out a big chunk of cash flows as dividends. That might help the cause but don’t buy now.

