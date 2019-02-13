Union Pacific: You Can't Stop A Train

Source: Google Images

With revolutionary changes in the transportation industry via electric cars and fleets of diesel/electric tractor trailers, investors often overlook one of the most historically reliable and cost-effective means of good transportation: the railroad. Dating all the way back to the 1800s, railroads have persisted as an integral component of the American economic engine. This investment piece takes a deeper dive into one of the most prominent railroad stocks, Union Pacific (UNP). With $17 billion in annual revenues, Union Pacific persists as the largest railroad company in North America. UNP demonstrates a number of distinct advantages ranging from a track record of consistent dividend payments, operational excellence, and a place in a virtual monopoly within the railroad space. This article will dive into my bullish thesis on UNP, discussing business strengths, financials, investment returns, and future outlook.

Investment Thesis

UNP displays a number of formidable business advantages that reinforce a competitively entrenched and well-positioned investment opportunity. UNP has historically maintained a place in my investment portfolio due to the company's unparalleled competitive advantages. There are relatively few other businesses that parallel the railroad industry's impenetrable competitive barriers of entry. UNP has 8,500 locomotives with over 32,200 route-miles in 23 states west of Chicago and New Orleans. The capital expenditures required to develop and operate a railroad business easily amount to tens of billions of dollars; furthermore, it is not only cost prohibitive but infeasible to try and replicate UNP's extensive railroad track network.

The cost to buy out landowners, right-of-ways, and mediate regulatory approval would cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take years to develop. As a result, UNP and the company's competitors Norfolk Southern (NSC), CSX Corp. (CSX), and Canadian National Railway (CNI) can collectively raise rail rates with impunity as there are no competitive alternatives. From a cost standpoint, UNP's business remains very price-competitive, as the cost to transport materials, goods, and industrial supplies via rail is significantly cheaper than other mediums of transportation. Moving freight by rail is 4 times more efficient than moving freight on the highway - trains can move a ton of freight over 470 miles on a single gallon of fuel while at the same time producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions. The inherent efficiency of the rail business in association with UNP's significant scale of operations allows the company to extract substantial cost efficiencies and undercut rivals. Furthermore, certain goods such as petroleum, automobiles, industrial chemicals, iron ore, grain, coal, consumer goods, agricultural products, etc. have no other accommodating transportation mediums that enable such size, weight, and cost efficiency characteristics. UNP derives revenues from over 10,000 customers, assuring a well-diversified revenue base, with no one customer accounting for the majority of revenues. UNP's freight revenues are evenly distributed across four operating segments ranging from premium (31%), agricultural products (21%), industrial (27%), energy (21%). UNP's revenues touch almost every aspect of the U.S economy, providing a good barometer of underlying economic health. Also, something important to note is that UNP's revenues are shielded from diminishing coal volumes, as UNP derives only 5% of its total revenues from coal transportation. Overall, UNP's place in a virtual oligopoly within the railroad segment provides investors with an incredibly secure and competitively advantaged investment opportunity.

UNP displays an adequate financial positioning. The company has experienced continued debt escalation and UNP's current debt load of $22 billion far surpasses its liquidity position of $3.2 billion. However, UNP's debt load is well covered by the operating cash flow, at 38.8% coverage of total debt. This reinforces the notion that UNP's debt obligations are manageable and not a cause for concern.

From an operational standpoint, UNP has consistently surpassed its competitors. The company has witnessed continued top-line revenue expansion for the past couple of decades (far exceeding competitors), and management has made significant bottom-line improvements, elevating net profit margins to 27% and maintaining a gross margin of around 64%. UNP has implemented various cost-cutting initiatives ranging from implementing workforce reductions, optimizing rail networks, minimizing train yard time, and improving fuel efficiency. The company demonstrates capable oversight as reflected in continued bottom and top-line revenue expansion. Furthermore, the railroad business confers inherent cost advantages as the majority of expenses are fixed (ex. trains, rail equipment, logistics technologies, etc.) implying that UNP does not have to hire a significant number of employees to sustain its operations. From the rail perspective, UNP has a fixed cost in the train, with variable expenses coming from dispatch, fuel, and the one or two employees needed to oversee hundreds of thousands of pounds of freight. Although UNP's stable underlying rail business offers a stable growth trajectory for the long-term investor, it is important to note that the rail industry is heavily affected by deteriorations in the broader economy. When there is infrastructure and housing development, customers are spending money, and there are high economic outputs, rail transportation volumes are elevated; however, a downswing in the cycle precipitates lower freight volumes and depressed revenues. I anticipate an economic deterioration in 2019 as foreshadowed by the deflating asset bubble, slowdown in good production, astronomical corporate debt levels, negative trade implications, and peaking earnings growth.

In spite of short-term economic difficulties, UNP's business is fundamentally strong with stable underlying prospects. The stock remains a compelling portfolio asset as a result of its increasing dividends and high capital appreciation. Over the past five years, UNP has returned an average of 15% a year, offering good capital appreciation for its enduring railroad business. The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 2.14%, which the company has expanded for the past seven years. However, based on discounted cash flows, UNP is significantly overvalued, with a 29% trading premium. The company's current share price of $164 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $114, suggesting a very asymmetric risk-reward relationship, with foreseeable downside over the short term. I recently liquidated my position in UNP to realize the protracted gain; however, I would definitely re-initiate a position in the event of a considerable pullback. Overall, the company demonstrates a very competitively advantaged business that is well positioned over the long term.

