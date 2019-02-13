Don't Assume You Can Earn Historical Rates Of Return

Thought For The Day: When stocks take the elevator down, their owners don’t always rise up with them again.

High Income At A Steep Discount

“Leveraged credit-focused CEFs…have experienced significant discount widening amid heavy tax loss selling at the end of 2018… For example, as of 1/31/2019, leveraged High Yield CEFs were yielding 7.8% on a net asset value…basis. However, given the average discount to NAV of 8.4%, the average yield on market price is currently 8.5% based on the Lipper High Yield Funds (Leveraged) category. We believe the combination of high income and potential capital appreciation from rising bond valuations, in addition to narrowing discounts, presents an attractive entry point for long-term investors with a higher risk tolerance.” (BlackRock)

Paying Our Debts

“Governments are running fairly large deficits at the present time and this seems to be doing very little to stimulate economic growth in either the United States or Europe...The question then becomes, what are these governments going to do if there is a financial blowout or an economic collapse?...The undisciplined use of debt almost always comes back to haunt the debtor.” (John M. Mason)

Past Performance Is No Guarantee

“One thing I have some doubts about, for instance, is the generally accepted long term return of 11% on stocks. It comes mainly from the results of the famous Ibbotson/Sinquefield study applied to the equity market from 1926 to 2000…The problem with the Ibbotson study is that the market was moderately cheap in 1926 and incredibly expensive in 2000. Another problem is that over that same period that the United States graduated from being an emerging market about the same level as Argentina to being the world's economic and military superpower, and the U.S. dollar replaced the British pound as the world's reserve currency. Over that period the U.S. also had very helpful population growth.” (Jim Sloan)

Thought For The Day

When I’m in an elevator and somebody on the outside asks, “Going down?” I often quip, “Yes, but for the purpose of going back up.” This usually elicits a chuckle because we all want to move onward and upward. But there is no straight ascent without some slippage. That’s just life.

I thought of that metaphor when reading Jim Sloan’s latest article on portfolio strategy, both in general and specifically for his 19-year-old granddaughter. Sloan has an all-too-uncommon knack for making simple truths comprehensible by putting flesh on the skeletal understandings most people have. And it doesn’t get any simpler or basic than his attempt to explain the concept he states immediately preceding the text quoted above, which is that:

There's one thing to remember in investing and everything else. The future may or may not resemble the past.”

Is there anything more frequently repeated in the field of investing? Every prospectus contains a statement that past performance is no guarantee of future success. And yet I’m of the impression that, for the execs who write this and who says this, it’s just rhetoric. They don’t really believe it. Most people are not capable of thinking beyond their own life experience, or maybe that of their parents. They don’t have a historical view. But Sloan puts flesh on the bones of that little piece of legalese with a coherent explanation of its truth: namely, that the double-digit average-annual return on equity investments that we view as some sort of birthright may be coincident with the rise of the United States as a preeminent global economic power.

Yes, I understand that there is such a thing as an equity-risk premium that is international in scope, yet the places that enjoy this premium consistently have been riding on the tails of the Pax Americana; you don’t get large annual returns on your stock investments in kleptocratic, fear-based polities. And there are many developed economies that have lacked the consistency of U.S.-based returns.

Indeed, Sloan alludes to this issue in an intriguing related point. I quote:

In my 2019 SA forecast, I gave an estimate of 4-6% returns over the next decade…We could possibly get there by having one of those 50% drawdowns. After that, those of us who survived would get a restart with much higher future prospects. We could also get there by just puttering along at a dismal 2-4% real return, or even less, while the Fed holds our hands and economic growth trudges forward.”

Sloan’s explicit preference for the first option merely reinforces the truth that past performance does not assure future returns. His fear appears to be that an overly friendly Fed will coddle the market and suffocate returns as economic growth moves to a molasses-like European pace.

And so we return to my elevator ride. I know that rising to higher heights requires sometimes going down first. It was once similarly understood that markets and economies need the cleansing that recessions bring no less than trees and plants must be pruned and shrubbery cleared for a garden to flourish.

Sloan’s granddaughter Mattie and others of her generation will have to keep a keen eye on where economic growth is permitted to happen, and invest accordingly. But as she does so, he did well by his granddaughter to suggest that her allocation strategy should effect a compromise between equities and cash reserved for future stock-buying. Investment theory may lure people to hold 100% stock portfolios, but experience suggests that when those portfolios arrive at the ground floor, their owners don’t always rise up with them again.

