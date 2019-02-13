Khiron Life Sciences: The Latin American Cannabis King

We first introduced Khiron Life Sciences (otcqb:KHRNF) to our readers on October 27 through "This Cannabis Stock Could Be The Perfect Takeout Target". After a temporary pullback after our article, the stock has been soaring on the back of several tailwinds including its entry into Mexico cannabis market and its joint venture with Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF). We reiterate Khiron as one of our favorite long-term holdings but would suggest some level of profit taking given the massive rally it has had lately.

(All amounts in C$)

Mexico Legalization

Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has voiced his support for the legalization of cannabis. The party of the president-elect has submitted legislation to make cannabis legal across the country on both medical and recreational levels. More importantly, the bill would allow people to cultivate up to 20 marijuana plants and produce up to 480 grams a year. We think the bill has a high likelihood of passing because the president took office on December 1, 2018, and he has promised a new approach to the Mexican drug war. Since the beginning of the drug war that started in December 2006, the Mexican government is determined to tackle this issue with a new approach and legalization seems to be the chosen path forward.

(Source: Weedistry)

Mexico legalized medical cannabis in June 2017 but the program is very restrictive in terms of the types of products patients could buy. Many had claimed the program to be practically useless. That will change if the new bill passes, which should only be a matter of time in 2019.

Khiron and Mexico

Khiron entered the Mexican market in December 2018 when it announced the approval and launch of three CBD product lines. Khiron has an impressive Board including the recent addition of Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico. The appointment was announced in July 2018 and in our view significantly improved Khiron's credibility and the prospect of entering the Mexican market. It is not common to have Board members with this level of caliber, and Khiron has definitely turned heads by attracting Vicente to its Board. Khiron is well-positioned due to its existing success in Colombia and its recent launch of CBD products paved way for future participation in the Mexican market including recreational THC products.

Khiron has become one of the first companies to enter the Mexican market. Aurora Cannabis also acquired Farmacias Magistrales back in December for an undisclosed amount which is another sign that the Mexican market holds significant value for Canadian LPs. We think Khiron's early positioning helped increase its attractiveness to potential suitors abroad. Outside of Mexico and Colombia, Khiron also entered Chile by signing a partnership with the only producing medical license holder in the country to produce a minimum 5,000 kg of dried flower. Khiron is clearly targeting the largest markets in Latin America and has become a first-mover in the nascent Mexican market.

(Investor Presentation)

Recent Performance

After the Mexican announcement and the recent announcement of a joint venture with Dixie Brands, the stock has been on a tear rising more than 100% since late December 2018. On the back of its red-hot share price, Khiron recently announced an equity raise of $25 million at $2.20 per share and the share price has surprisingly shown resilience by closing at $2.60 last Friday. Typically, share price dips below the offer price when companies announce equity offerings but that wasn't the case for Khiron, another sign of the overwhelmingly positive reaction from its investors.

(Source: TSX)

Khiron has shares outstanding of 77.8 million in addition to warrants and options of 19.5 million, which implies a basic market cap of only $200 million. There are many potential catalysts for Khiron and we think it has the ability to grow into much higher valuations should it successfully execute its Mexican and U.S. strategies. Previous acquisitions for Latin American assets also indicated much higher valuations and these targets only included early-stage LATAM assets without any U.S. exposure:

ICC Labs / Aurora (ACB) ($290 million)

Spectrum Cannabis Colombia / Canopy (CGC) ($198 million)

Scythian Biosciences / Aphria (APHA) ($300 million)

Conclusion

As investor look for the next multi-bagger opportunity in the cannabis space, we think Khiron should have a place in your portfolio due to its solid positioning in Latin America and strategic value to potential acquirers. Its partnership with Dixie is a game changer as it enters the U.S. market targeting the Hispanic population. Compare to some of the biggest names such as Canopy, Aurora, or Aphria, Khiron deserves more attention. We believe that the easy money has made in the Canadian cannabis space after the 2016-2018 bull market and investors should increase exposure to newer markets including the U.S. and Mexico where the next multi-bagger opportunities will most likely come from. With Mexico heading down the path of legalization, it looks awfully like Canada in 2015 when Trudeau was elected on the back of his promise to legalize cannabis. Looking at what happened to the Canadian cannabis stocks since 2015, Khiron looks very promising from a risk and reward perspective.

