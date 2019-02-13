Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Assets Continue To Be On Sale

It must be said that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has recovered very well since announcing its dividend cut last year. The dividend cut was compounded by a sharp decline in equities, in general, in the US in the latter part of last year. This resulted in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV dropping to under $66 a share last December.

However, just 7 weeks later, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has rebounded to over $76 a share. That's more than a 15% return which is impressive. Many times companies struggle for months on end after announcing a dividend cut as dividend orientated investors generally move for greener pastures. This hasn't played out here. Furthermore, we believe there are more gains on the cards here.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV now after the dividend cut is yielding just under 2.4%. Management has already announced that the savings from the dividend will be put directly towards the company's debt load. Furthermore, the reduced semi-annual payment is really going to help the payout ratio in the near term.

Free cash flow in recent years has been trailing net profit by some margin. We are confident though that rising earnings and now the reduced dividend payout will remedy matters here. This company has always been able to create significant synergies from acquisitions, and we believe over time, the SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) acquisition will be no different.

This really is what investors should be focusing on. BUD's assets. In real life, an asset is basically a store of value. We automatically think of something like a rental property as an asset as it is something tangible that every person can relate to.

In the financial markets, however, and more specifically when investing in individual stocks, investors do not seem to be able to relate as easily to how a company's assets affect their respective investments. Here is how Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shapes up in this area by the numbers.

Currently, BUD has close to $238 billion in assets. These assets are mostly made up of goodwill, intangible assets, cash and property, plant and equipment. Investors may feel that the firm's intangible assets and goodwill (which make up 76% of the total take) are high, but one just needs to look at the firm's historic numbers here. This company has consistently reported impressive ROIC (return on investing capital) numbers over the past decade (strong double-digit percentages) and we believe this trend will ultimately continue over time.

So, any investment in BUD at present is buying a portion of the company's $237+ billion assets. The firm's market cap is under $150 billion. We are off to a good start already. Coca-Cola (KO), for example, has a market cap of well over $200 billion and only holds $86+ billion in assets. Nowhere near as good a deal in our opinion.

So, let's make this easy to follow for the investor who let's say wants to put $5k to work in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Putting this amount to work would mean the respective investor would essentially own $7,064 of the company's assets. As long as there is no inherent risk to these assets (there shouldn't be as the dividend cut has essentially protected them), this is an excellent deal when one considers that these assets spin-off sizable amounts of income.

In fact, that $5k investment at present would give the investor around $260 in earnings a year from BUD. This is the other side of the argument. Assuming one held that investment for 5 years, that would give the original stake of $5,000 a yield of around $1,300 in earnings. You can bet that BUD would use a portion of that income to buy more assets which starts the cycle all over again.

To conclude, the crux of the matter is this. The most prominent metric on Wall Street which moves stock prices is earnings per share. Higher earnings can be achieved in many ways. Share buybacks and lower taxes all affect the bottom line, but the tried and proven strategy is old school. Smart asset accumulation invariably increases sales which leads to higher earnings in the long run. At the moment, in BUD, one can pick up assets on the cheap. Its assets over the past decade have handsomely looked after the bottom line. Right now, we believe they continue to be on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.