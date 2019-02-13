Intercept And Conatus In NASH, And The Market Assessment

This week specifically zooms in on the imminent catalytic events from Intercept and Conatus with emphasis on purchases by institutional investors and insiders and the opinion of financial analysts.

Data readouts from Intercept and Conatus are expected to be the “catalytic events” of Q1/2019. Everyone knows that the biotech limelight currently belongs to these companies.

Due to the significant interest in liver therapeutics focused investment opportunities, I highlight anticipated catalytic events that could increase or decrease stock value in Q1/2019.

Market Assessment

2019 is seen as the year of NASH in the biotech industry. Intercept (ICPT) is expected to announce the top-line Phase 3 data readout for obeticholic acid in NASH fibrosis imminently. Likewise, top-line data readout is also expected in Q1/2019 from Conatus (CNAT). This small market cap biopharma may finally get to validate the clinical efficacy of its dual anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory anti-NASH drug candidate, emricasan, in Phase 2b NASH fibrosis (recently reviewed in Liver Therapy Forum). Given emricasan's history of perceived clinical disappointments, a positive clinical outcome would definitely lead to a very significant upside to the stock.

With several catalytic events expected in Q1/2019 and beyond, I look at how the market may be evaluating the clinical prospect of obeticholic acid and emricasan with emphasis on institutional investors and insiders purchase, analyst ratings, and personnel recruitment/changes.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

Intercept: Based on the latest 13F filings, Institutional ownership was 63.2% with 32 new positions and 89 increasing their positions. Intercept has 201 Institutional holders with 18,758,152 total shares held. More insiders (n = 24) sold their shares versus purchasers (n = 10) in the last 3 months. As I was preparing this newsletter, a new purchase of over 6M shares made by Mr. Micheli of Genextra was reported on the SEC filings. Genextra is a financier of biotech start-ups and Intercept was/is one of its clients. Similarly, BlackRock and Vanguard Group have both made significant purchases.

Are these institutional holders financial geniuses or just folks with large purchasing power? I say Genextra made a great call in getting Intercept established as a biopharma focused on liver therapeutics. As a company, Intercept has done clinical wonders for the scientific and clinical communities by bringing liver research and therapeutics to the forefront. It gave a clinical voice to orphan liver diseases and other liver diseases with great unmet needs, an area of medicine that big pharma typically stayed away from due to perceived lack of profitability.

A total of 12 analyst firms recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $145. A similar compilation of analyst ratings on Seeking Alpha webpage gave a 12-month consensus price target of $147.52. My viewpoint is that these analysts do not expect a similar rally pattern to that seen in 2014 when Intercept stock peaked at over $400 on the release of Phase 2b data on NASH. Laidlaw upgraded Intercept from neutral to buy because of its acquisition of the Pan PPAR agonist, bezafibrate. Raymond James, on the other hand, sees Intercept as a strong buy with a likelihood of FDA approval. However, I think retail investors may disagree with their price target.

Intercept is not for sale, and I don't see it as a buyout candidate. I think the scientific independence of innovative drug development is going to continue. Intercept has lot of job openings, I have to presume that Intercept is preparing for the potential launch and marketing of obeticholic acid for the treatment of NASH.

Conatus: The latest 13F filings showed that institutional ownership was 32.64% comprising 75 institutional holders with total shares held estimated at ~9M. As I was preparing this newsletter, a new purchase of a significant amount of shares was made by BlackRock Inc. as reported on the SEC filing. Significant purchases by insiders.

A total of 5 analyst firms recommend a strong buy, but no 12-month consensus price target was given. However, compilation of analyst ratings on Seeking Alpha webpage gave a 12-month consensus price target of $12. My viewpoint is that the stock price would be over $12 since 3 top-line data readouts are expected in 2019. I expect a stock rally!

A reminder that Conatus has a license agreement with Novartis for future development of emricasan in the Phase 3 trials if any of the 3 Phase 2b NASH trials are successful. In my conversation with Dr. Mento year, I asked him the dreaded "what if" question of what happens if the clinical trials were unsuccessful. Simply put, he said the drug development for new clinical assets goes on. CEO Mento talked about new drug targets in the pipeline that would be announced in the near future. For this reason, I do not see Conatus as a buyout candidate. However, biopharma is full of surprises!

Market Outlook

2019 has been designated the year of NASH. In 2019, one or all of Phase 3 drug candidates could make clinical history in achieving FDA mandated clinical endpoint needed for conditional approval. NASH is a huge addressable market estimated at $32B. Obviously, all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate is hoping to capture a sizeable share of the NASH market. The first drug to the market may not necessarily be the best. An ideal drug candidate should demonstrate therapeutic efficacy with good safety and tolerability signals. There would be a market rally with Intercept, but I expect it to be a temporary rally. With all over 30 drug candidates in clinical trials for NASH, liver therapeutics investment opportunities could and would induce some investors into early retirement!

