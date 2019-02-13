Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 75 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that almost 60% of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupies 3/4 of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with over $400M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $20B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX continues to be well below the 3% yield mark and close to its one-year low. Supported by the dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve's guidance on its tightening cycle, released by the Fed last month, followed by the dovish Fed Chair speech in the press conference, the Treasury yields remain low. The fixed-income securities have continued their Christmas rally also in the New Year, and as we can see in the second chart, VRP is up 5.5% for January. As for the equity markets, that had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the January rally and the 8% gain of the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year.

The Review

1. All Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, most of them are capped between 4.5% and 6.5%. This is a 0.50% (↓) shift of the yield curve since the previous article last month.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

For a better perspective, I'll remove RY-T from the chart:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 8.18% ( a 0.07% (↓) shift of the yield curve since the previous article last month.).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of an 11.70% (a shift of 0.40% (↓) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are three new fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks, issued for the past month:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-D):

Source: Author's database

Citizens Financial Group 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: CFG-D)

Source: Author's database

...and

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CHMI-B)

Source: Author's database

At this point, CHMI-B is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary ticker symbol OTCPK:CRYIP.

7. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of February.

After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. I have covered almost all of my long holdings and personally, I'm waiting for better entry opportunities. Still, there are two picks you might find interesting: GLOP-A and VLYPO. I just don't get the pricing of GLOP-A. It is probably my best trade idea at the moment. One of the best performing common stocks in the sector and the preferred is suffering by a very stubborn seller. As for VLYPO, it is a low volume rebalancing trade that used to have large bids above $23.50. If the rally in fixed income holds, this will be a $24+ stock. Just look at the charts of WTFCM, WFC-R, USB-M, and PNC-P.

Note: This article was originally published on Feb. 11, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

