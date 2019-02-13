The Bulls May Be Rushing Back Into Netflix

Netflix (NFLX) may be gearing up for a big break out in the coming days and weeks. There has recently been some bullish activity taking place in the options market which would suggest that bullish momentum is moving into the stock. The technical chart also is very optimistic and is pointing to a potential break out which could send the stock roughly 7% higher or more.

The company is guiding for another strong quarter of subscriber growth with global paid subscribers rising to approximately 148 million. Currently, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trends suggest that interest in new subscriptions has slipped some since the end of December. However, the company may have seen very strong sign-ups before it issued its quarterly results which may be why they gave such strong guidance.

Strong Subscriber Trends

(Google Trends)

The chart above shows that the term "Netflix subscription" peaked at 100, its highest value, the week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 5. It would suggest that Netflix may have seen a flood of new subscribers in those first few days of the year. We also can see that the search term has weakened in recent weeks but is still stronger than most of the fourth quarter.

Subscriber growth also may see a surge following the Academy Awards. Netflix has its movie Roma up for best film. It's also nominated for several other Academy Awards. The movie Roma just won the best film at the British Academy Film Awards.

(Oscars.go.com)

My regression model suggests that Netflix will see strong subscriber growth in the fourth quarter that should meet the company's guidance. Additionally, it suggests that the second quarter total global subscribers could be more than 155 million. In fact, at its current pace of growth, Netflix could have around 187 million global subscribers by March 2020.

(Data from Netflix, Graph calculations Mott Capital)

Bullish Betting

Options traders have been betting that Netflix rises over the next few weeks.

The $380 call options for expiration on May 17 have seen their open interest rise by 3,800 contracts. For the buyer of those options to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to $400. It's a pretty sizable bet too, with a value of about $7.7 million.

The April $330 puts for expiration on April 18 have seen their open interest levels rise by approximately 2,700 contracts to 3,300 open contracts. However, data from Trade Alert would suggest those options were sold because the contracts were executed on the bid. It's important to remember that options are not liquid like stocks. In some cases, there isn't always a buyer for every seller. In fact, in most cases, a market maker will buy the options from the selling customer and then hedge away the risk. Selling puts suggest that the trader is betting that the stock will rise and stay above $330 by expiration. The trader may have taken in a premium of about $5.4 million by selling those puts.

Technical Resistance

The technical chart also is pointing to more gains in the stock. The shares have been steadily rising and are attempting to break out of a technical resistance zone of around $355 to $360. Should the stock rise above this level of resistance, it could go on to its next level of resistance around $380.

Risk

However, it's worth noting that the stock has struggled at this price and that may be the biggest risk. Should the stock not be able to break out, momentum will quickly turn negative. There is a bearish reversal wedge pattern in the stock and that would suggest the shares could drop about 10% from its current price over the short term.

Netflix does have many drivers over the next couple of weeks that could propel the stock price higher. Based on the current options bets and technical setup, there's a strong case for a move up in the price.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.