IPO Update: Super League Gaming Readies $25 Million IPO

Revenue is still low and the IPO is excessively valued.

The company operates an online esports community and related offline events.

Super League Gaming intends to sell $25 million of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Super League Gaming (SLGG) intends to raise $25 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an esports video game league for online and offline venues.

SLGG is slowly growing top-line revenue from a low base (in absolute terms) and the IPO is valued excessively.

Company & Technology

Santa Monica, California-based Super League Gaming was founded in 2014 to host recreational esports video game league events and develop a cloud-based platform that connects its network of gamers, venues, and brand partners.

Management is headed by Chairman, CEO, and President Ann Hand, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO at Project Frog.

Super League Gaming has developed a cloud-based platform that connects gamers to play and view games in real-time. Members have access to online, in-person, and hybrid competitive experiences and broadcasts.

On the platform, users can use the matchmaking system to create their public-facing gamer persona and apply criteria and filters around team size, skill level, and geography.

The platform also includes a tournament system that encompasses all major components of tournament operations and automation including, but not limited to, user and event management, ticketing, event operations, API integrations, data services, prize fulfillment, and leaderboards.

Super League Gaming's platform also features a visualization and broadcast system that captures and streams gameplay across all digital distribution platforms and delivers separate streams simultaneously to multiple locations and channels.

SLG intends to convert members of its platform into subscribers with two subscription types:

Monthly subscription - for the more casual competitive player, offering access to exclusive online tournaments and member benefits.

Semi-annual season pass - for the more competitive player offering access to the company's city leagues and advanced amateur esports offers and membership rewards.

Investors in Super League Gaming include DMG Entertainment, Nickelodeon, Jeffrey Vinik, Cali Group, aXiomatic, Toba Capital, SoftBank, Quadrant, and Cinemark USA.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Customer/User Acquisition

Super League Gaming is in multi-year strategic partnerships with game publishers such as 'Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Riot Games with titles including Minecraft and League of Legends, respectively, as well as relationships with Supercell and Epic Games with respect to Clash Royale and Fortnite, respectively.'

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been falling (unevenly) as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling, Mktng & Advert Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 145.8% 2017 574.4% 2016 479.8%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Average revenue per venue has been uneven and trending downward, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Venue Period ARPV Variance 2018 $26,159 160.1% 2017 $10,059 -85.1% 2016 $67,473

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the esports market is projected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2018 to $2.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are growing awareness about esports and increasing popularity of video games.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide esports-related services include:

Modern Times Group (MTG-A.ST)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

FACEIT

Total Entertainment Network

Gfinity (OTCPK:GFIZF) (GFIN.L)

Turner Broadcasting System

CJ Corporation (OTC:CJRPF) (001054.KS)

Financial Performance

SLGG's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue but from a very small base

A swing to positive gross profit

A swing to positive gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 1,046,359 420.1% 2017 $ 201,182 -25.5% 2016 $ 269,892 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) 2018 $ 362,254 2017 $ (1,286,723) 2016 $ (1,190,546) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 34.6% 2017 -639.6% 2016 -441.1% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) 2018 $ (16,160,200) 2017 $ (14,955,408) 2016 $ (12,365,402) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (10,680,375) 2017 $ (8,968,886) 2016 $ (8,314,450)

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $2.8 million in cash and $11.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($10.9 million).

IPO Details

SLGG intends to sell 2.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $11.0 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $100.0 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, product development and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses. However, we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments.

The above net proceeds information is strictly boilerplate. Management has provided no meaningful details as to how it intends to use the IPO proceeds.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Northland Capital Markets, Lake Street, and National Securities Corporation.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $91,718,220 Enterprise Value $99,866,400 Price/Sales 73.52 EV / Revenue 80.05 EV / EBITDA -3.21 Earnings Per Share -$4.10 Total Debt To Equity -1.73 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 27.26% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$20,231,378

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 25, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.