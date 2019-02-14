The British Pound Versus The Euro - Lots Of Room On The Upside

I finished my college education in the United Kingdom in 1981 and worked in London from 1988 through 1991. Since the early 1980s, the range in the British Pound against the US dollar has been between $1 and $2. At the lower end the pound was a screaming buy, and at the upper end, it was a sale.

The British became members of the European Union at its inception, but unlike many other members, the UK never gave up its currency in favor of the euro European exchange instrument. Therefore, more than the English Channel separated the UK from the other member nations as the pound remained the means of exchange for the British.

With the line in the sand for Brexit approaching at the end of March, it is likely that we will see more volatility in the currency relationship between the pound and the euro and the British currency and the US dollar. The euro and the dollar are the leading reserve currencies of the world. The pound is a lot closer to the low end of its trading range against both currencies, and it is possible that we will eventually see a rebound in the British foreign exchange instrument once the clouds of uncertainty surrounding Brexit clear. If there is either an absolute path for the divorce from Europe, another referendum in the UK, or an extension to the deadline that stands as a line in the sand on March 29 of this year it will likely support the value of the pound.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound ETF product (FXB) does an excellent job tracking the relationship between the pound and the US dollar.

Brexit has the market nervous

The market's reaction to the shock of the Brexit referendum in June 2016 set the stage for the past almost three years of worries over the final form of the divorce between the US and EU.

The initial reaction to the referendum sent the pound-dollar relationship from $1.50 to $1.20. It also sent the price of gold to the highest price since 2014 at $1377.50 and silver the $21.095 which was the peak since the same year. Brexit has the markets nervous these days as a hard departure from the EU will leave many issues up in the air. The pound is hovering around the $1.29 level with gold back above $1315 and silver around $1.80 higher than its low in mid-November.

The kneejerk reaction to Brexit in June 2016 rippled around the globe like a tsunami, and a hard exit could do the same on March 29. Therefore, the markets are nervous these days as the line in the sand is only six weeks away.

Europe could be in worse shape than the UK

Brexit is just one of the problems that the EU faces these days. The divide between northern and southern European political and economic systems is the result of decades if not centuries of cultural differences. Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal are all facing political change, and the EU leadership in Brussels and Frankfurt continue to do their utmost to keep the Union intact and force their will upon the weaker economic members.

The EU's hardline position when it comes to the UK's departure may have more to do with setting precedent than it does with the UK. If the leadership capitulates to Great Britain over the final form of Brexit, it will open the gates for futures departures. Therefore, we are not likely to see a significant change in the proposal hammered out between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU which was rejected by the British Parliament.

The most recent economic data from the EU showed that the German economy is weakening. Germany is the most reliable financial member of the Union which is a worrying sign for the rest of Europe. At the same time, the latest word from the European Central Bank was that while the QE program ended in December 2018, the overall economy is in a position where there are no plans to hike short-term interest rates from negative forty basis points anytime soon. The President of the ECB Mario Draghi's term will end in October 2019, and it is looking like he will not be at the helm of the monetary authority when they move to tighten short-term credit and increase the short-term rate from its current level.

Even with the uncertainty of Brexit, the UK economy may have more potential than Europe's.

A relief rally in the pound may not take the euro along for the ride

In April 2018, when it was looking like the UK and EU were on a path towards a compromise over Brexit, the pound rallied to a high of $1.4413 against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the pound versus the dollar highlights, the high came during the week of April 16, 2018, which was after the dollar hit its low for last year at 88.15 in mid-February. The pound fell back to under the $1.29 level as of Tuesday, February 13.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the pound-euro relationship shows that at the same time in April 2016, the British currency hit a high at $1.1526 against the euro and has declined to the $1.1384 level as of February 13. The longer-term charts illustrated that the pound is closer to lows than highs against both the dollar and the euro as of the end of last week which could set the British currency up for a relief rally when it comes to forthcoming news on Brexit.

Kicking the can down the road

With six weeks to go until a hard Brexit, the UK and EU face several paths. If the deadline passes without any agreement, Brexit will be another torn in the side of the EU and could stand as a precedent for other nations that decide to escape from the claws of control in Brussels and Frankfurt. The prospects for a hard Brexit and the uncertainty that would follow are unacceptable for both the UK and EU. Therefore, it is unlikely that on March 29 there will be another momentous event like the one that occurred in June 2016.

It is also unlikely that the two sides will reach an agreement that is acceptable to both the EU and British Parliament over the coming weeks. Prime Minister May's plan went down in flames, and the EU has told the world that they will not budge from the terms of the deal. It now seems that the most likely outcome will be for the sides to agree to kick the Brexit can down the road allowing the UK to remain within the EU pending a mutually agreeable deal. Delaying Brexit could turn out to be an extension to nowhere. The overall youth of the EU when it comes to the history of Europe means that any agreement will become a precedent. An extension would favor the UK in many ways as British politicians will be left to decide if they want to continue to negotiate, hold another referendum, or do nothing and defy the EU on policies where they disagree. At the same time, an extension would allow Europe to focus on more pressing matters with the southern members and the weakness in the European economy. `

With the deadline on the horizon, Europe and the UK seem poised to extend the period of negotiations for the final form of Brexit which would fulfill the narrow majority of the UK that voted to leave the EU. The small margin of victory is another reason for an extension as a future referendum could go the other way which would be music to the ears of the EU leadership.

FXB for a long overdue correction

The British pound has been under selling pressure as the deadline approaches. If the deadline evaporates into an extension could lead to more extensions or another referendum in the future, it is likely that we will see the value of the British pound recover. The move last April was a clue that no Brexit or a continuation of the status quo would be welcome news for the UK, so the pound at its current level against both the dollar and the euro currency could be ripe for a significant recovery on the upside.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound ETF product states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

The pound rallied against the dollar from $1.2540 on December 12 to $1.3252 on January 25, an increase of 5.68%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the FXB ETF moved from $121.10 to a high at $128.14 or 5.81% higher, so the ETF did an excellent job replicating the price action in the currency market.

The British pound could have lots of upside room against both the dollar and the euro currency in the coming weeks. The critical level of technical resistance in the pound-dollar relationship is at the 2018 peak at $1.4413 in the nearby futures contract. At $1.2885 on February 13, that is over 11.8% above its current level.

Since the early 1980s, the midpoint of the pound versus the dollar has been at $1.50 with parity being the low and $2 the high. A move back to that equilibrium level is not out of the question once the EU and UK decide that they will continue their negotiations that have led to nowhere and wait for the political winds to change course which they tend to do over time.

