Wheat Is Steady, And The Season Of Uncertainty Is Coming

Most people believe that crude oil is the commodity that has the most political significance because more than half the world's reserves are in the Middle East which is the most turbulent region on the earth. Meanwhile, Venezuela is the nation that has the highest reserves of the energy commodity, and the South American country continues to be a political basket case.

While crude oil does move higher and lower with political events, as a student of history, the commodity that has had the most significant impact on the world has been wheat. Wheat is a primary ingredient in flour which is a necessity when it comes to making bread. There are countless examples throughout history of how bread shortages or rising prices caused governments to topple. The French revolution was a result of hungry citizens, and most recently, the Arab Spring that commenced in 2010 began as a series of bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt. In 2008 and 2012, drought conditions caused a scarcity in the wheat market causing prices to skyrocket. When people cannot secure or afford bread, the political consequences for governments have been severe throughout history. Therefore, wheat has the longest history as the world's most political commodity as hungry citizens make for unhappy masses.

The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) reflects the price action in the most liquid wheat futures market that trades on the CBOT division of the CME.

Wheat is a ubiquitous commodity

While the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, it is only one of many countries around the globe that grows wheat.

Source: Global leading wheat producing countries, 2018/19 | Statistic

The chart highlights that the US was the fifth leading producer of wheat in the world in 2016/2017 and 2017/2018, and it is likely to remain in that position in 2018/2019.

Source: The Top Wheat Exporting And Importing Countries In The World

The chart shows that over recent years, the US was only the fourth leading exporter of wheat.

Bread is a ubiquitous food staple around the world, and wheat production is a matter of national security for most nations given the political sensitivity of governments to feeding their citizens.

When it comes to the most recent price of wheat, the February WASDE report from the USDA told the market that while US inventories of wheat rose since December of last year, global stocks fell as demand for the primary ingredient in flour rose. The latest WASDE report kept the price of March soft red winter wheat futures that trade on the CBOT division of the CME to remain stable at over the $5 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March futures highlights, the price was sitting at the $5.2250 per bushel level on Wednesday, February 13 which is in the middle of the $5.0125 to $5.3850 per bushel trading range that has been in place since mid-October 2018.

Wheat is a ubiquitous commodity, and while the US is a significant player in the market, it is only one of many wheat producing and exporting nations.

The KCBT-CBOT spread is bearish short term

In the United States, many bread manufacturers price their requirements on the basis of the Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat futures contract, rather than the CBOT soft red winter wheat contract. The CBOT reflects the price of world wheat, but the KCBT futures market is often the pricing formula for many US consumers.

Historically, the KCBT wheat tends to command a 20-30 cents premium compared to the CBOT wheat. When the price of wheat was rising in past years, the KCBT premium moved above $1 per bushel. Many consumers hedge with the KCBT contract, so the spread between hard and soft winter wheat can often provide clues about the behavior of consumers.

When the price of wheat is moving higher, the KCBT wheat tends to outperform CBOT wheat, and the opposite is often the case when wheat prices are moving to the downside or are stable. The reason of the lack of a premium during falling and stable periods in the wheat futures arena is that consumers often avoid the futures, and rather than hedging, they purchase supplies on a hand-to-mouth or when-needed basis. During periods where drought or other weather events cause prices to run to the upside, consumers tend to scramble to put price hedges in place. Therefore, consumers have a habit of buying high and doing nothing when prices are stable to lower in the wheat futures market.

The latest reading from the KCBT-CBOT spread is telling us that consumers are on the sidelines as the spread on March futures contracts were at 29.5 cents premium for CBOT over KCBT futures on February 13. The level of the spread is a bearish signal for the wheat market on a near-term basis as consumers remain comfortable that they can secure supplies when they need them.

The KCBT-CBOT could be bullish long term

The deferred contracts in the KCBT-CBOT spread were trading at progressively lower levels through September 2019 as of February 13:

May spread- 26.00 cents premium for KCBT

July spread- 19.50 cents premium for KCBT

September- 16.25 cents premium for KCBT

While the current premium for CBOT wheat is a bearish factor for the wheat market, it could lead to higher prices if the weather conditions around the world do not produce a bumper crop of wheat in 2019. The discount for KCBT wheat tells us that most consumers have not put hedges in place which could lead to a scramble if the price suddenly jumps to the upside over the coming weeks and months.

The current bearish state of the market could be the most bullish sign for wheat over the 2019 planting, growing, and harvest seasons.

Each year is a new adventure

Mother Nature and the weather conditions around the globe is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for all agricultural commodities, and wheat is no exception.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of CBOT wheat futures highlights, drought conditions leading to low levels of supplies in 2008 took the price to a record high at $13.3450 per bushel. In 2012, another dry spell caused the price of the grain to hit a peak at $9.4725 per bushel. Moreover, the high in 2008 led to the shortages that triggered the bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt that lit the fuse for the Arab Spring.

Each year is a new adventure in the global wheat market and is a time of concern when it comes to the ability to feed the almost 7.7 billion people on the planet. The monthly chart also shows that the price of wheat futures has been trending higher since 2016 which could be the impact of rising demand on the primary ingredient in bread.

WEAT is an alternative to futures in the wheat market

Since 2007, nearby CBOT wheat futures traded in a range from $3.5950 to $13.3450 per bushel. At the $5.2250 level on February 13, the price of the grain is closer to the lows than the highs for more than a decade. Over that time, the number of mouths to feed on the earth has increased by leaps and bounds.

The uncertainty of the 2019 wheat crop could cause increased volatility in the wheat futures market over the coming weeks. Dry conditions around the world could have explosive consequences for the price of wheat. Therefore, demand is likely to limit the downside price potential while any shortage could ignite the price like a rocket ship.

The fund summary for the Teucrium Wheat ETF product states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in Wheat Interests such that daily changes in the funds NAV are expected to closely track the changes in the benchmark.

The most recent top holdings of the WEAT ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

WEAT has net assets of $57.1 million, and an average of 89,593 shares change hands each day making it a liquid proxy for CBOT wheat futures for small and medium-sized positions.

Source: Barchart

The range in the WEAT ETF since has been from $5.80 to $25.94. At $6.03 per share on February 13, the ETF is not far off its low. The ETF has underperformed wheat because of the contango or future premium when it comes to rolling the product's holdings from one futures month to the next. However, the product holds positions in three futures contracts that could become explosive on the upside which would lead to a significant rally in the WEAT ETF.

The wheat market is coming into the time of the year where the only sure thing is uncertainty about the weather and size of the 2019 that will feed the world. The discount in KCBT compared to CBOT wheat is a bearish sign in the short-term, but it could prove to add to the upward trajectory of the market if the price begins to rally and consumers scramble to cover price risks for the future.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.