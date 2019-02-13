Tap Into Molson Coors' 11% FCF Yield With A Big Dividend Bump Coming

The stock is a top-pick for us and the dividend increase should be the catalyst to move the shares significantly higher.

Acquisitions can be tough on shareholders of the acquiring company. Too often companies overpay and rarely do all the fanciful metrics put forth ever come to fruition. Molson Coors (TAP) investors learned that the extremely hard way. On October 11, 2016, SABMiller sold its stake in MillerCoors for around US $12 billion after the company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev, making Molson Coors the 100 per cent owner of MillerCoors. That was about the point where TAP parted ways with the stock market. The stock fell from $105 to a sub $60 price.

Investors suffering from share price declines also had to deal with a frozen dividend that was expected to increase.

What went wrong

The acquisition was rather expensive and heavily debt financed. TAP which was lightly leveraged prior to this suddenly went into a high zone. Note that S&P and Moody's calculate adjusted EBITDA slightly differently and hence for each year two sets of numbers are shown.

Additionally, TAP has been facing competition from craft beer and wines and spirits, resulting in volumes flatlining over the past 3 years. All of this has led to the stock being one of the worse relative performers to the stock market over the past three years.

Why it is time to step in

While the beer market has been weak, we are still optimistic for overall positive sales in the next decade driven by population and gdp gains, specially in emerging markets. The market also has one of the stronger pricing powers that we have seen with lowest generic brand threats.

The second reason is the massive valuation compression. Assuming TAP hits its mid year mark of debt to EBITDA of 3.75X, and the stock remains at current levels, the company will have an insanely low EV to EBITDA of under 8.85X (Market Cap of $12.75B, Net Debt of $9.4B & EBITDA of $2.5B). For comparison, prior to the acquisition in 2016, TAP had an EV of close to $20 billion on EBITDA of $1.4 billion for a 14X EV to EBITDA multiple.

The third reason we like this is that while management might have overpaid for the acquisition, they have really delivered on the cost savings.

Source: Q4-2018 earnings slides

That cost savings program alongside the stock price drop has made this exceptionally attractive.

The big dividend bump on the way

With the debt targets looking like a "shoe in" for the company, we are also looking forward to some serious increases in dividends. The company has promised targeting 20-25% of EBITDA and we think that they will definitely hit the 25% number in 2020 as free cash flow projections of $1.4 billion annually will be a more than adequate safety buffer.

We are focused on further strong free cash flow delivery and deleverage supported by more than $200 million of cost savings in 2019 and further $450 million across savings across 2020 to 2022. We remain committed to our plan to reinstitute a dividend payout ratio in the range of 20% to 25% of annual trailing underlying EBITDA, upon achieving around 3.75x leverage, which we expect to occur in the middle of 2019.

So we estimate $625 million of annual dividend payments which would be a near 5% yield on the current market cap.

Key risks

A key part of our long thesis is that the beer markets stabilize and start growing albeit weakly. The company's valuation is so extreme that it even justifies a purchase if shallow 1-2% declines continue for the next 2-3 years before stabilization. However, if declines accelerate, then we would be more cautious in our stance.

The debt is really a non-concern to us because if a consumer staple cannot maintain these levels of debt, we really don't know who can. Even debt to free cash flow will be under 6.75X by mid year and with well laddered maturities we see minimal risk on this front.

Craft beer stealing market share has been a threat in the past and consumer tastes are always evolving and changing. We don't reckon this to be a sufficient force overall but it is showing some rather impressive growth rates in emerging markets. However those too are off extremely low base rates.

But craft business still remains small, claiming only 1% of the Indian beer market, which was pegged at 4.7 billion litres by Business Monitor International in 2017. Even in the US, where it all began, craft beer crossed only 5% of beer sales in 2011. That means for every 20 beers sold, only one is a craft beer. Still, the graph is pointing up.

We do also want to touch on the restatement of results announced in Q4-2018. We do believe that the changes in deferred tax liabilities and retained equity were due to rather weak internal controls but we do not see anything nefarious in the making simply because those are not numbers you tamper with if you had nefarious ideas. We think the company will fix this issue and possibly boost employment in our chosen field in the process.

Conclusion

TAP is very, very cheap and we are hard pressed to give a good upside target here as it may seem fantastic. At the minimum we think that a 12X EV to EBITDA makes sense. Once the debt target is achieved, that would translate into a $95 price (Market Cap of $20.60B, Net Debt of $9.4B & EBITDA of $2.5B).That is a 62% upside here on a large consumer staples stock. Even Anheuser Busch (BUD) is trading at a 11X EV to EBITDA after cutting its dividend and having a 2019 projected debt to EBITDA of 4.7X. We had previous identified this stock as a "top-pick" for 2019, but we believe we just heard TAP say, "Hold my beer".

