Klepierre: Mall REIT Hikes Its Dividend And Now Yields 7%

Introduction

The commercial REIT sector in Europe has been hit hard in 2018 as there were doubts about the viability of the sector as e-commerce was expected to undermine the position of brick and mortar stores. There was no need to panic just yet, as the financial results of the mall operators have been meeting or exceeding the expectations. Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), a French mall operator, released its financial results last week, and its net cash flow result per share exceeded the guidance by approximately 2%.

Klépierre is a French company and its listing on Euronext Paris is much more liquid than its secondary listing in the USA. The ticker symbol in France is LI, and the average daily volume is roughly 650,000 shares per day. The current market capitalization based on 299M shares is 9.2B EUR.

A stronger than expected net cash flow per share – thanks to the buyback

Klépierre saw its gross rental income increase by 1.3% to 1.25B EUR while its net rental income increased at a slightly slower pace to 1.12B EUR. As the company was able to keep its G&A expenses as well as the management income and other income stable, its EBITDA increased by 1.3% to 1.026B EUR. The total amount of interest expenses decreased by almost 11% to 152M EUR, and this resulted in Klépierre announcing a net current cash flow of 794M EUR for the group. The net income was estimated at 1.03B EUR of which almost 840M EUR was attributable to Klépierre’s shareholders. The net income per share decreased from 4.01 EUR to 2.80 EUR as Klépierre recorded a valuation gain of just 314M EUR compared to almost 826M EUR in FY 2017.

The net current cash flow of 794M EUR represents a 4.3% increase compared to the almost 761M EUR generated in FY 2017 but thanks to the REIT’s share buyback program (see later), the net cash flow result per share increased by 6.5% as the company repurchased approximately 2% of its net share count. The average number of shares in 2018 was roughly 299.9M, but the exact amount as of the end of December very likely was a bit lower than the average net share count, and I will use 299M shares in my calculations.

REITs are cash flow machines. Buying new malls results in a huge sunk cost, but the maintenance expenses are usually very low (compared to the initial investment and compared to the annual rental income).

Looking at Klépierre’s cash flow statements, we see an adjusted operating cash inflow of 1.02B EUR which is approximately 770M EUR after taking the payments to non-controlling interests and interest payments into account. Additionally, this 770M EUR excludes the 314M EUR value increase of the properties as this is deemed to be a non-cash income.

Klépierre spent 432M EUR on investments in 2018, but the majority (205M EUR) was spent on new malls as part of the development pipeline. An additional 110M EUR was spent on acquisitions and only 127M EUR was deemed to be ‘sustaining capex’. That’s indeed relatively low as it represents just 10% of the gross rental income and just 0.6% of the book value of the properties. The rule of thumb is to use 0.5% of the property value as sustaining capex, so Klépierre’s result isn’t too far off. In fact, if we would deduct the 31M EUR of sustaining capex that was funded by the tenants, the 96M EUR in net sustaining capex represents just 0.44% of the book value of the malls.

The dividend has been hiked again – with more room to growth

Klépierre usually pays around 80% of its net cash flow result as dividend, and FY 2018 wasn’t any different. The mall operator proposed a 2.10 EUR gross dividend which is a 7% hike compared to the 1.96 EUR of last year and represents a payout ratio of 79%. Considering Klépierre’s current share price is trading barely above 30 EUR/share, the 7% dividend yield appears to be very appealing while the company continues to grow.

Klépierre has also announced and started a new 400M EUR share buyback program after completing its previous 500M EUR buyback program. The REIT said it would match its buyback pace with the pace of the asset disposals, but I don’t agree with this. The company’s balance sheet is strong enough and its rental income is consistent enough to just buy the 400M worth of stock whenever the share price is low, irrespective of when assets are being sold.

At the current share price, Klépierre would be able to repurchase 13 million shares, or just over 4% of its total share count. If the company really believes its NAV/share of in excess of 40 EUR is correct, buying back stock at a 25% discount is a no-brainer and it should immediately execute on that rather than waiting to sell non-core malls.

For FY 2019, Klépierre has been guiding for a net cash flow result of 2.72-2.75 EUR per share. Applying a 80% payout ratio to this guidance would result in an anticipated dividend of around 2.18 EUR per share (+4% compared to the current proposed dividend of 2.10 EUR per share). However, I think the net cash flow result is excluding the potential impact from a share buyback program. If I would reduce the net share count by 12 million shares (which implies an average buyback price of 33.33 EUR per share) to 287M shares, the mid-point of the guidance could then be hiked to 2.85 EUR per share which would result in a dividend of 2.28 EUR per share using the same 80% payout ratio.

My own NAV calculation using more conservative parameters

Klépierre has published a NAV of 40.50 EUR per share, but as these are special times for REITs considering the low interest rate environment inflates the property prices, I like to run a more conservative scenario as well to see how the NAV/share and the LTV ratio (currently estimated at just 36.3%) would be impacted.

I will use a required gross rental yield of 6.9% (which equates to a net rental income yield of 6.18% using Klépierre’s conversion rate of GRI into NRI). The net debt remains at 8.875B EUR.

Source: author calculations based on reported results and own assumptions

So even at a more conservative basis, Klépierre’s NAV is still substantially higher than the current share price. That being said, we should also not forget to take the value of the non-controlling interests into consideration as these will have an impact on both the net debt and the gross asset value. As such, it’s tough to calculate the effective fair value per share of Klépierre as the exact valuation metrics of the assets it doesn’t fully own are unknown.

That being said, the discrepancy between the current share price and the calculated NAV/share is so large the impact of the non-controlling interests reduces its relevance. Additionally, if I would use a reduced share count of 287M shares (assuming Klépierre completes its 400M EUR buyback program this year), the NAV/share would increase to 38.62 EUR.

If I would apply a pro-rata portion of the non-controlling interests on both the book value of Klépierre as well as its net debt, the NAV/share based on 287M shares would be 34.60 EUR, which is still approximately 10% higher than the current share price.

Investment thesis

Klépierre’s FY 2018 was excellent, and I think the company has a good chance to beat its own guidance for FY 2019 as well considering it very likely doesn’t take the impact of a share buyback program into account. I’m in favor of being as aggressive as possible to buy back stock considering Klépierre is currently trading at a 25% discount to its own NAV calculations and a discount of at least 10% to my own more conservative calculations. As such, it’s useless to wait for asset disposals before buying back stock as A) it could mean Klépierre will be buying back stock at higher prices should the share price increase and B) considering its cost of debt fell to just 1.6%, it’s per definition always a good idea to repurchase stock at an 8.8% cash flow yield.

Fortunately I was able to take advantage of Klépierre’s weakness in December, and I now consider my stake in this REIT a core position for my income portfolio.

