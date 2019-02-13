Peyto Exploration & Development: Tempting Buy But Still Early

Peyto is hunkering down until conditions improve, working on its balance sheet, and cutting the payout to shareholders. Right move even if the market did not like it.

Peyto Exploration and Development (OTCPK:PEYUF), a low cost Canadian natural gas producer, has seen much of its market cap evaporate over the past five years. Like many Canadian E&Ps, it has seen the differentials between its production and that of more well-known American benchmarks continue to erode. Unfortunately, those headwinds are unlikely to ease at any point in the next several years. Management is hunkering down, cutting costs where it can and making a hefty cut to the dividend in order to retain cash for delevering the balance sheet. In principle, I agree with this move. The market, however, is reticent to get on board even though management-implied free cash flow for 2019 implies quite a bit of free cash flow.

However, it is substantially less free cash flow than one might expect. In a nutshell, I only see the company as cheap until differentials ease. While pipelines look like a potential fix, I think too many treat this as a takeaway capacity problem versus a market saturation problem. In my view, spreads will only tighten once LNG export facilities see completion in the mid-2020s. In a nutshell, I think if an investor puts Peyto stock away in a sock drawer for ten years, they likely come out the other side just fine. Still, I do question if investing today is a bit early to the story.

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

Peyto is the fifth largest Canadian natural gas producer and is a pure play on the Alberta Deep Basin. Proved reserves, as of 2017 year-end filings, totaled 1.6 TCFe while proven and probable reserves were reported at 4.3 TCFe. This gives a multi-year runway of low-cost production at current production rates. Those extremely low extraction costs have long been a pillar of the bull thesis: cash breakeven was reported at less than $0.83/mcfe recently. To give context, these cash costs are substantially below that found in acreage in the United States. Range Resources (RRC), an Industrial Insights pick that has some of the best acreage in the Marcellus and Utica, reported breakevens of nearly $3.00/mcfe in 2018. That's a massive difference. However, realized pricing of $2.15/mcfe for natural gas prior to hedges at Peyto compares very negatively to $3.11/mcfe at Range Resources - a factor that has weakened throughout 2018. What's going on? This is a story all about differentials.

Readers likely are familiar with massive Canadian crude differentials; it has been a major oil and gas talking point for more than one year. Believe it or not, Canadian natural gas differentials have suffered for far longer than crude oil. While the massive gap between West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") and Western Canadian Select ("WCS") has been reported by the media and harped on by some Canadian politicians, it has been surprising to see how little attention the natural gas pricing divide between Alberta ("AECO") and U.S. based benchmarks (e.g., "Henry Hub") has gotten over the past several years. As can be seen below, the differentials between AECO and Henry Hub pricing has seen nothing but upward pressure for quite some time.

*Source: Author calculations; the above are in USD.

This is a shame, particularly for the Albertan government as booming natural gas production has allowed prior governments to run with a budget surplus. Initiatives taken by Alberta to try and fix the WTI/WCS spread, such as buying trains to clear a gut of crude - just have not occurred with natural gas and likely will not occur. While many industry players met with the government late in January to address the natural gas crisis, it remains to be seen if the Albertan government truly realizes it needs to support its businesses. While that might not necessarily come through in pricing, it certainly could do a better job on pipeline approval and the overall permitting process which is (believe it or not) even more painful than it is here in the United States.

Unfortunately, it is tough to see a case for an improving differential. The lack of new export markets in Western Canada has just completely thrown the supply/demand story out of whack. While marketable natural gas production had been on a steady downtrend since 2007, the slow rise in production that began in earnest in 2012 just has nowhere to go. Perhaps ironically, Alberta oil sands production is the largest driver of natural gas demand (roughly 30%). For those unaware, natural gas is used to heat water to separate bitumen from sand. This means that unlike the United States where most of demand results from electric power generation or industrial use - relatively stable and growing end markets - the oil sands market is going to be volatile. Oil sands demand has driven substantially all of demand growth over the past fifteen years and, given recent oil price pressure which has handicapped oil sands production, likely means that Albertan gas demand shrinks over the next few years and does not grow.

In either case, domestic production far exceeds domestic demand. That means that Canada must export a net natural gas amount, either via pipeline to the United States or to other markets globally. As a result, I think it is important to note that this is not a pipeline problem. While Peyto bulls - and management itself - laud projects like the NGTL System expansion, there has already been sufficient takeaway capacity for natural gas in place to get natural gas to market. This is much different than problems that occurred in say, the Permian, where there simply was no avenue out. Many pipeline operators in Canada (Enbridge (ENB), TransCanada (TRP) as two major ones) often do not have long term contracts in place on their pipelines simply because no one wants to pay that much to move natural gas to the south. The problem is, they have to. If Canada is not buying, the United States is the only available market and remember that the United States itself is already a net energy exporter. It has no need for imported gas - especially gas that has to move thousands of miles from Alberta to hit major markets like the Northeast. It costs money to move and while breakevens are lower in Canada, the cost of transport is a major issue between AECO and where customers lie. While the NGTL system might stop the flood of North American shale gas northward, it will only pressure the economic prospects of moving Canadian gas across the border.

*Source: Peyto, February 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 9

This is a major change from a natural gas marketing standpoint. Many producers had gotten used to selling natural gas at a hub and letting third parties handle the rest. The most successful E&Ps in Canada have not necessarily had the lowest breakevens but are instead those that have done a better job of finding customers outside of AECO, reaching out to utilities and industrial customers directly. The less reliance on AECO, the better. This is something that Peyto management has become keenly aware of - and has been for some time. See the recent statement below from management for context:

Today, as a much larger producer in a market that has switched from demand driven to supply driven, the world is very different, requiring a different approach. Not only do you still have to find the resource, develop and produce it, now you also need to control the processing of that production into useable products, transport those products to end users, possibly store those products to manage market price volatility and variability in supply and demand, as well as potentially invest in the conversion of those products into other products.

What would save the day? LNG export. Natural gas executives have long since stated that there is a massive opportunity for the Albertan government to partner in a liquified natural gas ("LNG") project to expand market availability or even enact pipeline reform to help ease bottlenecks. In both cases, there is a need for multi-billion dollar investment. While a Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) consortium recently announced a final investment decision to proceed on the $40B LNG Canada project, this will not be online until the mid-2020s. Other deals (Woodfibre, Goldboro, Jordan Cove) could face obstacles due to the sizeable capital investment needed from multinationals just as credit markets tighten. In all of these cases, the natural gas markets are years away from being able to sell to LNG shippers. I have a hard time seeing differentials tighten any more than they already have.

Hunkering Down

As a result, management decided to adopt a "defensive strategy" while it waits for NTGL/LNG export tailwinds. This meant reducing the 2019 capital budget by $100mm, instead focusing its investment towards liquids-rich portions of the company's assets. With $175mm in spending at the midpoint, this is significantly below prior year levels. In fact, this is likely below maintenance, with $300mm/year in 2020 and 2021 necessary to offset base declines. 2021 production is forecast to exit the year at 100,000 boe/d, up slightly from current run rates.

*Source: Peyto, February 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 15

Looking forward more to next year, assuming 86,000 boe/d of production, the company should netback $170mm. Importantly, revenue per mcfe is set to fall based on lower strip pricing and a lack of hedge tailwinds. In fact, excluding the hedge book, actual free cash flow is just $113mm. Excluding those hedge tailwinds, this is only a 10% free cash flow yield story and is, as noted, buoyed by lower capital spending than necessary to keep production stable. I struggle to see this as necessarily "cheap", especially as this yield implies some savings on cash costs. I think, at current pricing, investors are pricing in some sort of recovery in the AECO/Henry Hub spread.

There are other positives to point towards. Coupled with its focus on being an integrated player, Peyto will also begin to offer takeaway capacity on its midstream asset base for the first time. In the past, excess capacity was allowed to persist on the system, reserved for Peyto growth and giving the firm an advantage near the acreage it works. This is a positive driver. Also, on the acquisition front, Peyto also entered an agreement to buy mineral rights in the Sundance area which it has deemed "Big Sunny", named after the TransCanada "Big Eddy" gas storage facility. This facility will allow Peyto inject gas in the summer months when prices are lower and produce those reserves in winter months when pricing is more favorable.

While the market clearly latched onto the dividend cut news, I'm not too worried there. As a reminder, during 2018 Peyto managed to generate enough cash flow to cover its capital investments and its dividends, going forward management has opted to cut the distribution by 66%. In cohort with the reduced spending program, the company is going to be retaining cash to invest in longer term opportunities (integration buildout) and delever its balance sheet. Necessary step and one that I think will be rewarded with time.

Takeaway

Calling out an excellent piece from fellow SA Contributor Hervé Blandin, I think he is spot on with his 2019 view. However, I just think the implied multiple is just too steep until we see some true signs of operational improvement to eliminate the AECO pricing issue:

Coming back to the valuation, applying a 12x multiple to my estimation of free cash flow (C$114.5 million) while keeping the production flat values the company at about C$8.33/share. This valuation is based on Peyto's assumption of the AECO gas prices at C$1.45/GJ, which is more conservative than most of the Canadian producers' forecasts.

Investors have been consistently too early on Canadian producers and I think it would be more prudent to wait out the other side until we see some sustained improvement. The debt structure is healthy and fine and they should be able to maneuver this with little to no problems from a credit standpoint - but I still just can't pull the trigger. Yet. That doesn't mean bulls are wrong today on the long term value of the firm but I think a little more patience will be rewarded in the end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.