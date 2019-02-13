Cenovus: Heavy Is The Oil That Wears The Crown: Part 1

Note: Amounts referenced below are in US Dollars (US$) or in Canadian Dollars (CA$), as noted.

Last November was not remotely pleasant for the heavy oil producers in Canada. The differentials widened at a crazy pace and at one point Western Canadian Select (WCS) was being given away at a US$40 discount to West Texas Intermediate ("WTI").

Those extreme set of differentials spawned all kinds of jokes of their expense alongside an absolute disdain for their equity. Even investors trying to overcome their fears were being held back by the likes of Suncor (SU), who wanted the free markets to prevail.

That "prevailing" in our view would essentially wipe out every small and mid cap producer while SU paid low royalty rates on their WCS bench-marked oil. Fortunately, the Government of Alberta woke up to the horror and figured, "Hey, it makes no sense for us to not exercise the very contract that these oil companies have signed with us." We are, of course, referring to the contract that is signed by every oil and gas company drilling for oil in Alberta, that they will be regulated by the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER"). The AER, per their mandate can regulate the volumes of oil and gas produced by any company, for any reason, and the companies have to comply, no questions asked.

Rachel Notley decided that while she had a right to remain silent, the better action here was to mandate a production cut. The results have been truly spectacular.

The differential has not only compressed, it has gone to all time lows. It is remarkable that the people were insisting that intervention should be avoided when a production cut of just 7% resulted in a 400% price increase. Instead of losing US$20/barrel, companies started making US$20/barrel. Outside of shale oil company CEOs, who love to demonstrate that their share price is inversely proportional to how quickly they can increase their production, most investors would see the logic in what Alberta did.

Our sense here is that the exceptionally rapid pace of unwind, even before the actual production cuts started taking effect (see early December for change, cuts went into effect in January), suggests there was some massive gaming of the system and/or speculative forces that were trying to profit from this.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)-The one company to own for the next decade

While CVE has recovered from the ultra despair lows, the stock still appears to be priced for Armageddon. We had another selloff post Q4-2018 results which were pretty much in line with what should have been expected.

The key to understanding the value here is looking at CVE's guidance. For 2019 CVE has used US$57 for WTI.

While the Q4 drop in oil prices may make people think this is aggressive, we think that at a minimum, a US$65 WTI is most likely to balance supply and demand in 2019. Longer term even sub US$80 prices will create huge problems in the biggest OPEC producers (see this for more), but calculation purposes, US$57 suits just fine.

CVE projects about CA$800 million of free cash flow at those assumptions.

Of course, the US$30 differential is nowhere to be found. Current differentials are at US$10. As can be seen, even US$5 differential compression adds CA$600 million to free cash flow. At a US$57 WTI price alongside a US$10 differential would result in an annualized free cash flow of CA$3.2 billion. CVE currently sports a CA$12.36 billion market cap.

But Wait! There is more

At our projected US$65 WTI and current differentials, the free cash flow balloons to over CA$4.2 billion. We stress that this is free cash flow i.e. after all capital expenditures. The outlook for differentials is strong and getting stronger as a trifecta of three forces will buttress the Canadian heavy oil.

Force 1

Crude by rail has been taking off at a much faster pace than almost anyone envisioned. December loadings exceeded 350,000 barrels per day. This was just at 130,000 barrels per day last February. At that time analysts were skeptical that even 250,000 barrels per day could be reached at year end. The additional 100,000 barrels per day delta is huge. The 2019 exit rate is expected to be 450,000 barrels per day. We think that rate will be met even with the near term dialing back of expectations from the likes of Imperial oil (IMO).

Force 2

Enbridge's (ENB) line 3 expansion will have a "pre-fill" session where the new capacity is filled from end to end. This should take an additional 30 million barrels off the inventories. The total Alberta inventories were estimated at around 35 million barrels prior to the production cuts and should the ramp up of crude by rail continue alongside the production cuts, we expect inventories to be cleaned out and start scrapping the bottom of the proverbial barrel.

Force 3

The Venezuelan sanctions have now put a new twist on the heavy oil supply-demand equation. President Trump has worked pretty hard, day and night, to make sure that supply is meticulously balanced from both a positive (46 tweets towards OPEC) and a negative (Iran/Venezuelan sanctions) aspect. As US has produced increasing amounts of ultra light oil, US refineries have increasingly imported heavier oil to fulfill their distillate demand.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine

This is because ultra light oil just does not yield any distillate end products. With both Venezuela and Mexico in terminal decline, Canada is the only producer that can meet this increasing demand.

CVE with over 6.4 billion barrels of 2P reserves today commands a market cap of about 40% of that of Pioneer Natural resources (PXD) while having more than 6X the reserves.

To add to this fun equation, one has to consider that the Permian has a base decline of close to 60% a year compared to CVE's 12% decline rate for oil sands.

Conclusion

CVE produces a product that will be increasingly prized in the years ahead. The company is now one decent year away from getting its debt below CA$5 billion, its stated target. At that point you can expect the CEO who has been about the most impressive we have seen in the Canadian landscape, to start buying back shares. Investor patience has been tested and we too have been frustrated by these stock price movements. But the fundamentals will ultimately win out. The ultra light oil fanatics may win the prize for now, but heavy oil is going wear the ultimate crown. In part 2 we will look at another heavy oil producer and go into more depth about quality of crude and its implications for the next decade.

