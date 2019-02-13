Broadcom: Undervalued, With Sustainable Future Growth

Broadcom is well managed and the demand for digital technology will ensure its future growth.

Introduction

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a semiconductor company serving the wired infrastructure, wireless communications and enterprise storage industries.

The company is efficiently run with an impressive history of growth. The company’s future growth is expected to slow to a more sustainable rate. Even allowing for Broadcom’s slowing growth its stock price is still undervalued.

Broadcom provides semiconductors to industries that ultimately provide products and services that are in demand from a digital society. The demand for digital technology will ensure Broadcom’s revenue stream for many years to come. In my opinion this makes Broadcom a sound long term investment.

Financials

Broadcom has reported financial results for the fourth quarter ending October 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Broadcom’s financial year ends in October.

The company’s revenue was up 12.4 percent and its earnings were up 19 percent from the same quarter last year.

Historically, Broadcom’s revenue has increased 48 percent per year since 2014. However, the company’s earnings growth of 130 percent per year over the same period gives a misleading growth figure as its 2014 earnings were low and its 2018 earnings are high. A more realistic profit growth rate is achieved using EBITDA which gives 63 percent per year. While this is still a very high growth rate it’s in proportion to its revenue growth rate of 48 percent per year.

The return on equity has reached 51 percent. However, over the last decade the return on equity has also been below 10 percent. It was also negative in 2016 when Broadcom booked an earnings loss.

The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is currently 58 percent. However, over the last decade the profit margin has been below 5 percent and was also negative with the 2016 earnings loss.

Broadcom’s operates with a generous amount of working capital. Its current ratio is 3.9 meaning that the company’s current assets are nearly four times the value of its current liabilities.

The debt ratio (total liabilities to tangible assets) is 1.9 which means that the value of Broadcom’s Tangible Assets do not cover its liabilities (Tangible Assets are hard physical assets that can be sold in the event of liquidation). However, Broadcom’s total liabilities are only 47% of its total assets. Broadcom’s intangible assets and goodwill represent 75 percent of its total asset value.

The company’s book value is currently around $65 and with a stock price of $275 Broadcom is trading at 4.2x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecasts are for revenue to increase 17 percent in 2019 and increase 6 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to decline by 19 percent in 2019 and increase 14 percent in 2020. The 2019 PE ratio is 12.1x and the 2020 PE ratio is 10.5x.

Broadcom has a solid history of revenue growth. Its earnings have also increased significantly over the last five years but the company did book an earnings loss in 2016. Also its 2014 earnings were low and its 2018 earnings are high.

Apart from an excessively high historical growth rate, the 2019 forecast earnings are lower than the 2018 earnings. However, its 2019 and 2020 forecast earnings are in line with its earnings growth trend over the last decade. The forecast earnings are also in line with Broadcom’s revenue growth. For practical purposes its better to use EBITDA for its historical growth as this is more stable and also its representative of its historical revenue growth.

Business Model

Broadcom manufactures semiconductor devices for the wired infrastructure, wireless communications and enterprise storage businesses.

The company’s products are used in a variety of devices and systems for the consumer and business markets. Products include set-top boxes, broadband access, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cell phones, landline phones, data networking, data servers and storage systems

Broadcom generates the majority of its revenue from these three business segments. In the last quarter, wired infrastructure generated 41 percent, wireless communications generated 31 percent and storage systems generated 23 percent.

In Broadcom’s Earnings Call, Hock Tan - President and CEO stated,

Viewing our business broadly, you can see we have created over the years, organically and through acquisitions, a substantial core revenue stream in semiconductors.

Hock Tan further added,

We continue to remain focused on the sustainability and growth of this core business.

The company’s focus is certainly evident in its financials with revenue up 48 percent per year and EBITDA up 63 percent per year. To achieve these results required the company to really focus its attention on its core business. In my opinion, a lot of companies try to branch out into too many different business activities in an attempt to increase earnings. I like the way Broadcom focuses on technologies that use semiconductors as its core business.

Broadcom combines organic growth with acquisitions for its growth.

In late 2018 Broadcom acquired CA Technologies, which is one of the world's leading providers of information technology solutions. In November 2017 Broadcom also acquired Brocade Communications Systems, which provides enterprise storage and networking solutions.

To me these acquisitions make sense as they fit into Broadcom’s general business model. It’s too often I see companies making acquisitions that are outside of their business model.

The CA acquisition cost $18.9 billion and the Brocade acquisition cost $5.5 billion. Considering that Broadcom has a market-cap of around $110 billion, these two acquisitions are quite sizable and represent around 20 percent of Broadcom’s market value. This to me shows that Broadcom is committed to future growth and is prepared to make the necessary investments to achieve its growth.

The company expects organic growth to continue in the semiconductor business with robust demand from cloud customers with the RAM of next generation Tomahawk 3 stretchers and from the launch of their Jericho 2 next generation routers. The company also expects growth to continue in wireless communications. I think that the trend in going wireless will continue well into the future and this will bring in future revenue for Broadcom. This is evident with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth finding more applications for this technology.

Broadcom’s products are used primarily by large organizations. These organizations tend to be long-term customers and as such help provide Broadcom’s future revenue source.

Stock Valuation

Broadcom’s is a growth stock as evident by its historical growth with revenue increasing 48 percent per year and its EBITDA increasing 63 percent per year since 2014. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing a growth stock like Broadcom.

The forecast revenue growth is 17 percent for 2019 and 6 percent for 2020 which is showing a declining trend from the 48 percent per year over the last five years. It appears that Broadcom’s growth is expected to slow to a more sustainable rate. The 2020 earnings growth is forecast to slow to 14 percent which is a more reasonable growth rate compared to its five year historical EBITDA growth of 63 percent per year.

Using the 2020 expected earnings growth of 14 percent gives a forward PEG of 0.7 with a 2020 PE of 10.5x.

A forward PEG of 0.7 means that Broadcom is undervalued with a current stock price of $275. It is commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which gives Broadcom a fair value stock price of around $375.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Broadcom chart by StockCharts.com

Examining the stock chart reveals that Broadcom has run up strongly over the last decade. The stock price peaked in late 2017 and pulled back to $200. Interestingly, the stock rallied in the later halve of 2018 when the broader market indices were pulling back. Broadcom has continued to rally this year as the market rallies and the stock has surpassed its 2017 high to trade at a new high.

It certainly appears that the stock wants to rally. The stock has essentially broken out of a broad trading range as shown by the blue lines on the chart. A likely price target would be the depth of the trading range added to the 2017 high. The trading range’s 2017 high is $270 and the low is $200 which gives a depth of $70. Add this to the 2017 high of $270 gives a price target of $340. This target could be reached in twelve months or even six months time.

This $340 price target is still below Broadcom’s fair value stock price of $375.

Stock Price Risks

While the broader market poses a risk to Broadcom’s stock price, given the strength seen with Broadcom there’s a good chance that the stock will rally strongly if the market continues to rally. The stock may even continue to rally if the market pulls back for another decline.

The strength in Broadcom is most likely due to its undervaluation. Even its forecast PE multiples are quite cheap. However there is still the risk that the market itself turns bearish with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally. Should a bear market take hold I would expect Broadcom’s stock price to decline.

While Broadcom is a semiconductor stock that is sensitive to the state of the economy, the stock is undervalued even at the lowered growth rate. This may well help cushion its decline in the event of a bear market. Optimistically the stock may just trade back within its trading range, but more realistically the stock will probably decline back to the $100 to $140 trading range it formed during 2015. Should this happen and its forecast earnings remain strong then this would really make Broadcom a bargain.

Conclusion

Broadcom has a solid history of growth having increased its revenue by 48 percent per year over the last five years. While its stellar growth is expected to be more modest heading into 2020, the company is efficiently run with management focused on delivering sustainable future growth.

Broadcom’s stock price is undervalued even allowing for its slower (and more sustainable) growth. In my opinion, Broadcom has plenty of sustainable growth heading into the future. The company’s main product is semiconductors and with the digital society we live this will ensure its future demand.

I think Broadcom would make a sound investment as there’s plenty of capital gains potential over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.