Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPKF) CEO Eelco Hoekstra on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Vopak NV (OTCPK:VOPKF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Laurens de Graaf

Good morning, and welcome to Vopak's Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results. My name is Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Eelco Hoekstra; and CFO, Gerard Paulides will guide you through our results. Our COO, Frits Eulderink is also here and he will be available for questions during the Q&A session.

We will refer to the full year 2018 analyst presentation, which you can follow on screen and which download from our website. After the presentation, we will have the opportunity for Q&A, first by the analysts in the room and thereafter by the analysts that are dialed it. A replay of the call will be made available on our website.

So with that, I would like to hand over to Eelco Hoekstra.

Eelco Hoekstra

Thank you, Laurens. Good morning, everyone those who've joined us here in Rotterdam and also very good morning for all of you who have joined us in the call. Pleasure to have you here and have the opportunity to guide you through the annual results of the year 2018. So I will give a short introduction on the strategy and execution of our strategy and then I'll hand it over to Gerard, who will elaborate on the financial results.

So let me share up front with you our key messages for this presentation. And firstly is that given the market conditions in 2018, we delivered again solid results and increased our earnings per share by remaining focused on short term business opportunities. And secondly, the execution of our strategy is very well on track.

Now allow me to elaborate on that. To meet the increasing global amount for the products that we store, we made significant progress in growth and realizing our digital transformation. I'm excited that we've been able to announce significant expansion projects in the last year meeting new consumer demands. The execution of the strategy is leading to a further shift in our portfolio towards industrial terminals, terminals for chemicals and terminals for gases including LNG. Expansion projects in these areas are currently underway in Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

End 2018, we acquired a share in Pakistan's LNG import facility, be commissioned the first phase of our Pengerang new industrial terminal and expanded our chemical presence in Houston. And as such, we delivered 1.1 million cubic meters of our 3.2 million cubic meter expansion program to be completed towards the end of 2019. And in addition, we commenced service improvement projects, strengthen our chemical storage positions globally and initiated investments in our oil hub terminals in preparation for the IMO 2020 bunker fuel regulations.

One more reason for excitement is the progress that we've made in our digital transformation. Our new unique cloud-based digital terminal management system is now in place in the Americas and in Asia. And believe that our digital transformation is key to growing our competitive edge and capturing the opportunities of the digital era. So in short, we deliver solid financial results in 2018 and look with confidence towards the future.

Now let me move on to some of our key figures to place the 2018 performance in perspective. EBITDA excluding exceptional items was EUR 734 million. Giving market conditions in 2018, a solid performance. We delivered good cash flow from operations supported by cash dividends received from our joint ventures. Our occupancy rate for subsidiaries was 86%, which reflects oil market conditions at the hub terminals, whereas other product market segments were good.

This year, we have grown our global network by 1.1 million cubic meters with expansion in Houston, Pengerang and LNG in Pakistan. And projects under construction will add 2.1 million cubic meters throughout 2019 bringing our global portfolio to 39.1 cubic meters by the end of this year.

Now let me recap our view on the business environment. And starting with chemicals, here we focus on operational delivery. We see a growing demand for chemicals driven by increased manufacturing of consumer goods. The good business environment for chemicals resulted in solid occupancy rates and increased throughput at our chemical terminals. To keep serving our chemical customers in the future, our operational performance delivery is crucial. And we focus on improving our infrastructure and daily service delivery.

Looking at our customers in this segment, there has been an upturn in petrochemical investments in the world, especially in new built integrated petrochemical complexes. These new developments provide industrial terminal opportunities for Vopak and we target to make one to three new investment decisions in the period 2019 to 2020.

In the oil markets, we prepared for the uptick. In hub locations, we experienced the challenging oil market linked to last year's backwardation, especially for fuel. We are improving our infrastructure and reducing the exposure to high sulfur fuel. We're well prepared to benefit from the opportunities that IMO provides in the storage sector.

So in fuel imports and distribution of clean petroleum products, we continue to see opportunities in major deficit markets. And we sanctioned a second expansion phase in Mexico and we'll add 110,000 cubic meters in Veracruz and this capacity already has high commercial coverage.

When we look at gas, our terminals experience steady cash flows. The fundamentals of the gas markets are good and what we particularly like is that we see an improved liquidity in guess markets. This is also demonstrated by the increased volume of LPG and LNG that our terminals have handled. We welcome the long term contracts at our guest terminals which underlined a strong foundation. Also in this segment, we target to land one to three new investment opportunities in the period 2019 to 2020.

In the vegoils and benefits terminals, we reap the benefit of the current market. These markets remain dependent on regulation. Currently, we see strong imports in Europe via terminal in the Netherlands, whereas imports in the U.S. have reduced as more biodiesel is produced locally. So as a result in the U.S., we have been able to replace the biodiesel business with chemical products.

So to sum up our business environment, we're positive on the chemical and gas markets and target investment opportunities for industrial and gas terminals including LNG. And in the oil market, we see the early signs of change and we are fully prepared for the uptick.

Moving on with our strategy execution for the period 2017 and 2019. You're familiar with this slide, on the strategic objectives and I have consistently convey the message that we are well on track. We are making significant progress in growth as indicated previously. And I'm confident that we can keep our sustaining and surface improvement CapEx within the EUR 750 million budget.

Vopak is becoming more digital driven by digital transformation with the rollout of the program that is currently underway. And lastly, we expect to drive down costs and deliver on the efficiency program has promised. So in short, we are confident to deliver our '17, '19 strategic objectives.

Let's focus on our growth briefly. The overview illustrates the projects that we have under construction. We've announced significant projects in the last year and construction thereof is progressing well and new projects are being announced fully in line with a focus on growing our portfolio.

Throughout this year, we will deliver 2.1 million cubic meter, which already has high commercial coverage. So the execution of our strategy in shifting our portfolio towards industrial terminals, LNG, LPG, and chemical is working well.

So let me summarize our key messages before I hand over to Gerard. This year, we will deliver solid results and we are on track to demonstrate growth in 2019 supported by our portfolio of expansion projects and the ongoing costs initiative. With a strong competitive position and a global diversified portfolio, we are very well positioned to future opportunities and to create long term value for our stakeholders.

And with this, I'd like to hand over to Gerard to explain more about our financial results.

Gerard Paulides

Yes, thank you, Eelco, and welcome again to everybody. It's a pleasure to talk to you today about the full year '18 results and we'll make some comments about strategy execution. Also today, we published our annual report. And in the annual report, you will find a lot of information about sustainability reporting and related special topics in terms of financial reporting, pension, stacks, et cetera.

So let's turn to the financial performance in 2018. Our financial performance in '18 was solid, we have momentum with value delivery towards '19 and we look at our portfolio at the future with confidence.

Earning measured as EBITDA amounted to EUR 734 million, reflecting challenging oil market conditions where the business environment for chemicals and gases was good. We delivered EUR 687 million cash flow from operations, demonstrating the resilience of the portfolio and we increased our growth investments to approximately EUR 1 billion for the period 2017 to 2019. And this includes very recent investment decisions to expand our operations in Vietnam and in Mexico.

Furthermore, in the fourth quarter, we acquired 29% of the shares in the LNG import facility in Pakistan. And in January, we expanded that further with a 15% stake to come to a total of 44% shareholding in the facility.

The net profit for the year was EUR 290 million. And this results in an earnings per share of EUR 2.27 relative to EUR 2.25 a year ago. And we increased our cash dividend to EUR 1.10 per share.

Let's look at EBITDA relative to last year in some more detail. As I said, our EBITDA is EUR 734 million. When we adjusted for currency translation effects of EUR 19 million, the EBITDA was EUR 10 million lower than prior year. The Europe and Africa deficient and the Asia and Middle East deficient reduced financial performance at the hub locations due to the less favorable oil market structure. Very strong performance in the Americas and China and North Asia were supported by the good business environment in the chemical segment.

Moreover, our industrial terminal in Haiteng in China resumed operations in June. And discussions on the financial aspects from the downtime previously, resulted in an initial prepayment of the settlement of loss income that is currently being discussed. All the operating expenses reflect the cost for more business development activities in IT.

Overall, we delivered a return on capital employed of 11.6% on account of our diversified portfolio across different product market segments.

At divisional level, occupancy rate for the fourth quarter have been stable for all divisions. In the Europe and Africa and Asia, Middle East division, we have not yet seen an uptick in the occupancy rate of the hub terminals, whereas the chemicals and gas occupancy rates have been very stable, which is mainly noticeable in the numbers of our Americas and LNG divisions.

Q4 versus Q3. EBITDA for the fourth quarter came in at EUR 181 million and included EUR 7 million one of cost items. The higher operating expenses in Europe and Africa, reflected environmental provisions and settlements related to staff cost in the fourth quarter. And the first phase of our industrial terminal, PT2SB in Malaysia positively contributed to this quarter. And this results from the commissioning of part of the capacity, whereas the remaining part will be commissioned in 2019.

Furthermore, various divisions on increasing costs related to portfolio management and new business development where we continue to invest.

Looking at the cash flow. 2018 showed resilient cash flow from operations. We delivered EUR 687 million cash flow from ops, which resulted in almost EUR 375 million free cash flow before growth. We have investment momentum towards 2019 and invested EUR 340 million of growth this year.

Free cash flow available for financing, debt service and shareholder distributions amounted to EUR 50 million this year. And our net debt position of EUR 1.8 billion resulted in a net debt to EBITDA equity ratio just below 2.5 at the year end.

In 2019, we have no material movement in our debt program other than the subordinated debt towards the end of the year. And funding under the existing revolving credit facility increased during the fourth quarter and in 2008 overall.

The cash flow from operations combined with financial flexibility provides us to position to invest in our portfolio to create shareholder value and growth investments will increase in 2019. If we look at the investment facing, we break down our investments in growth investments and other investments. In the period '17 to '19, we expect to invest approximately EUR 1 billion in growth through CapEx in subsidiaries and equity injections in joint ventures and associates. And in 17 and 18, a total of EUR 465 million was spent on growth and you will see therefore a further half billion of investment for 2019. We've access to further growth opportunities that might increase the investment levels further for 2019 and beyond,

Other investments as indicated cover sustaining and service improvement CapEx, as well as IT investment. The amount for this is unchanged and so far we spent to EUR 265 million in 2018.

This category of spend also includes budgets for major service improvements such as our projects in Penjuru and the investment in our fuel oil networks to convert capacity to flexible and low-sulfur fuel oil capacity.

The net profit. The net profit was EUR 290 million, as I said is results in an earnings per share of EUR 2.27. Debt repayment in the second half of last year had a positive effect on interest expense for 2018. And the change in corporate income tax rates in the U.S. and Belgium and the Netherlands reduce this year's effective tax rate.

Moving to dividends. In December, we updated our dividend policy and stated a policy that says that we will have an annual stable to rise in cash dividend, in balance with management fuel on a payout ratio.

To underline the balanced approach between allocating capital to grow, an efficient and robust capital structure and shareholder distributions, we've increased our dividend from EUR 1.05 to EUR 1.10 for the year 2018.

Let's turn to some portfolio developments. As I said, in January, we increased our presence in the LNG facility in Pakistan to 44%. And LNG is one of our growth areas where we are very happy to see this achievement being delivered early in the year. Also on Germany LNG, the project is progressing well. We have traction with the market. And yesterday, we obtained another commitment for capacity in that terminal. Given the strong market demand, Germany LNG will apply for permits with an 8 bcm per annum terminal capacity.

In the chemicals terminal, Ningbo in China, we increased our share to 85%. And therefore going forward, this terminal where we reported as a subsidiary instead of a joint venture.

And as I said today, we announced to two expansion projects, one in Vietnam and one in Mexico. Mexico is a deficit fuel market that recently opened up and this expansion will support further imports of clean petroleum products and already has high commercial coverage as Eelco also indicated.

Furthermore, I would like to briefly touch on the fuel oil developments. As you know, we are converting and reducing our 5 million cubic meters of predominantly high-sulfur fuel oil to roughly 1 million cubic meter of high-sulfur fuel oil and 2.5 million cubic meters of very low-sulfur fuel oil and flexible lineups. The conversion program is progressing we will be ready well in advance of the IMO implementation on the 1st of January 2020.

Tuning to the proportional information. We provide this extra information to give you an insight in our proportional EBITDA and non-IFRS proportional information hopefully give you some transparency in our cash generating capacity. The proportional EBITDA executing exceptional items for 2018 amounted to EUR 822 million. And the proportional trend is similar to the IFRS data.

Let me recap the financial performance and our key messages. We're well positioned for '19 and look back at a solid performance in '18. Furthermore, at the future portfolio, we look with confidence.

And let me close out by looking ahead. We've not changed the statements other than giving you an insight in the moving parts of the additional capacity. At the end of the fourth quarter 2018, we've commissioned 1.1 million cubic meters, and therefore there's 2.1 million cubic meters that will be delivered over the course of 2019.

And with respect to our efficiency program to support and defend the margins, the 40 million program is on course, it's set to deliver towards the end of '19. Of course, thereafter we will continue with a similar program. But as a result, of the cost deficiency, we aim to report it operating expenses of EUR 676 million similar to 2017. But now for 2019 of course, this is subject to currency exchange movement's activity levels and portfolio developments.

So with that, I think we're ready for your questions. We can start the QA. And I will hand it back for that to Eelco and to the operator to guide us through that.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Laurens de Graaf

Thank you very much, Gerard. I think that concludes our presentation. We will take first questions here within the room, and then we'll open it up for questions for those who are listening online. So has the first question?

Albert Pranger

My name is Albert Pranger, Kempen. Gentlemen, thank you for the presentation. Gerard, you just mentioned in your, let's say in your guidance to the future that we could expect another cost savings efficiency program after the current program ends in '19. Should we assume a similar amount ranging from EUR 25 million to EUR 40 million to be let's say potentially saved from 2020 onwards?

Gerard Paulides

I think what we first want to do is get ourselves through to 2019. We don't want to shift the goalpost too early. We first need to deliver in '19 of what we've already indicated, we would do in '19. I've also said at Capital Markets Day in Houston to everyone, more often we will see quite a bit of portfolio movement potentially in 2019. We're adding some capacity, we have to force strategic refuse ongoing. As you see today, we're shifting some of the equity positions in some of our entities.

Therefore, I would first like to walk away through that before we put a number on it. What I'm trying to indicate to you is that for us, it is important that we maintain the cost culture and discipline in the company. It has served as well. We chose early even before we knew there would be sort of pressure in the market on revenue from a tough oil market to put a cost program in place. It has served as extremely well to defend our margins and get a solid result in 2018. So we would like to maintain that. At the same time, we're also happy to spend good cost if you wish for good opportunities.

So it's, what I'm telling you is we will focus on it. We will continue it. I think we also feel it is serving us extremely well. But to put a number on that it is too early.

Albert Pranger

Okay. Thank you. And basically related to that, I have to additional questions when it comes to margin, because first of all, as you indicate the anticipated portfolio shift towards more chemicals, and on the other hand, also to more industrial terminals. I'm wondering what kind of effect that everything else equal would have on your margin, basically, just in general, the shift in the portfolio?

And as a second of that wonder, with the digital transformation process ongoing, and the first two locations having been completed, do you see already any benefit seeping through on the cost side but also on the operational side and the way of working at the terminals? And could you perhaps share if you're aware of the number how much of the EUR 40 million in anticipated cost savings is related to the digital transformation process?

Gerard Paulides

Okay. So a whole lot of questions, but the last one is relatively easy. The EUR 40 million is substantially not in the IT domain. It's in many other areas. And I think I will hand the second to Frits to say a bit more about what we are doing in the digital space and why, where the opportunity sits, whether it's efficiency, effectiveness, contract retention, or wherever it sits. So digital will come in a minute.

On the margin developments, I think what is fair to say is and you've seen it in '18 and also in '17 that the margin impact of the oil market is - can be quite quick and it quite be - can be quite significant in terms of that segment. So, other than shifting the portfolio, I think large effect which you sort of have to somehow feel throughout is because I think you're looking at the structural portfolio strengths rather than market conditions, but you have to feel throughout that noise that you have for market conditions in oil.

Having said that, we quite like the exposure to oil because when it goes well, it goes really well, yeah. We just need to be ready for the time where it doesn't go that well and defend our margin which we do with the cost program. So I think in oil, you see more volatility certainly in the hubs. In the distribution markets, it's different, it's very market bespoke on what happens in that particular market. Chemicals I think is and Eelco will supplement on this, but chemicals is probably more stable and certainly the LNG space is more stable. You also see that in the occupancy rates for LNG. If you look at the breakout slide on LNG, it's very interesting and very boring at the same time, it's just 95% and it takes along. That also has to do with the capital intensity of that type of facility. You need to look at more before you're confident to put your money in that segment. But we're getting more and more skilled in that I would say over the last probably 10 years or so. So we're very comfortable with the LNG exposure.

All in all, I think the portfolio shift we are seeing a more strategic choices and market choices to make the max out of our assets. And if I wrap it up, our return on capital employed is in the 10% to 15% range as I indicated earlier. So I've given you some dynamics, I've not given you the details of the returns in each segment.

And perhaps first to Frits on digital.

Frits Eulderink

Yeah. So thanks for question, Albert. I think some of the benefits that we anticipate to see and actually are starting to see in the terminals where we've implemented are fairly wide ranging in terms of all the areas that we consider important. So first and foremost of this is always safety. So everything that we've automated, basically takes out the human error. And obviously, in any business, there's a certain cost of error involved in terms of then following up on that and correcting it. And so there we are very much already seeing the early indications that it helps us to reduce what's already very infrequently occurring to that to even less often occur.

Then it helps us a lot I would say with what I would call the effectiveness. And that means basically, in our case, the timely execution of orders. And this comes in many shapes and forms. One of the things that we're able to do with the new software is the customers able to give us parts of their order at different points in time through different channels. So they may know that the ship is coming they may not know exactly what quantity they would want to take out of that at a certain point yet, it used to be that our software could only handle it. Ones we knew everything, we needed to know to execute operationally. Now they're able to just enter data and take it in from various sources as it comes in and only towards the point where we say, okay, now it needs to be operation executed, then we do a sort of complete this check to see if we've got all the required data. So that's as you can imagine an efficiency improvement.

We have all the data available of all order. So if customers call us about, okay, what happened on November 2017 to my order, it's now a question of one screen and our customer service people have all the data at their fingertips to show. Even if I wanted to can look at our truck loading performance. So even I could now see real time in at almost where we have this, let alone the people that are managing that on a daily basis. If a truck is waiting for longer than usual, and obviously that helps us to real time intervene as management were necessary. So there also you see an effectiveness and efficiency possibility, I think.

So in general, what I think it helps us do is work in a more uniform across the company because the software enforces that. That means that we can be on a single learning curve. If we learn something, we can apply it fairly quickly everywhere. And it allows us to do have to have much more data on the process which again is another big enabler of seeing areas to improve.

Albert Pranger

Thank you.

Gerard Paulides

Okay.

Cedric Duinslaeger

Hi. Cedric Duinslaeger, KBC Securities. Just have one quick question with regards to the global operating costs. So for 2018, this was at 54.9 compared to the 38.8 we saw last year. What sort of the run rate we can expect going forward? Because one of the items was higher IT activities or mentioned as being one of the higher costs. So going forward, what could we see more in line with last year or what's 2018 then? Thank you.

Gerard Paulides

You have to help me a bit. Where do you pick up the 54.9, because I am not sure we're talking on the same data?

Cedric Duinslaeger

Sorry, 16, I picked from the press release.

Gerard Paulides

On the press release?

Cedric Duinslaeger

Yeah, global operating costs increased by EUR 16 million to EUR 54.9 million?

Gerard Paulides

Just trying to find where you are…

Cedric Duinslaeger

Page 19, sorry.

Gerard Paulides

Oh, this is the order books if you want which is not in the deficient right? That's what you're looking at. I don't think we've given guidance on that. There have been some changes in allocation that you see going through these numbers. I think the best thing to do is look at the quarterly facing over the last four quarters. And then I would just do that the rolling last four quarters each time and then calibrate on that and see how that plays out. So each time you drop off one and you put the next one and divide it by four and I would but like anything else use that. It's the best way to do these things because otherwise we would have to dissect it in detail for you. It's a difficult one to read because there's also insurance going through this line, if I'm correct, yeah. So the settlements mess this up or the insurance claims and that's a very hard one to put your finger on. And therefore I will do it like that, yeah.

Cedric Duinslaeger

All right. Thank you very much.

Gerard Paulides

Okay.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO. Three question topics, first outlook, secondly dividend and thirdly potential divestments. On the outlook, I get quite a lot of questions from customers specifically, what do you mean with significant growth in EBITDA in 2019? What is significant is to scale of mark, what is that 10%, 20%, 30%, what is significant? Secondly, occupancy rates, can you give rough and there the occupancy rates '19 on average on total higher, equal or lower than in '18? And thirdly maybe some tax rate guidance for 2019?

Gerard Paulides

Okay. So what do we mean with significantly? What we use in our mind is we link it to the capacity messaging that we've given you. So what we said is, we will expand our capacity with 2.1 remaining in 2019, 1.1 in the last quarter, so that has potential to contribute to the EBITDA and we've translated that in significant. That's how we look at it. And that's relative to the '18 performance.

We're not going to interpret that. Beyond that in terms of which record does that exactly sit, we think there's good potential format and it will absolutely depend on market conditions, currency exchange movements and you name it. So we qualify it at the same time. But we link it to the capacity statement.

In terms of the tax rate, we had what is it 6.5% effective tax rate, 14.5% excluding exceptional. Is that correct.

Laurens de Graaf

6.5% yeah, 14.5%.

Gerard Paulides

Yeah. I think that's a good indicator as I would just pull that forward. The most moving part in there, relative to the past was, A, we had the U.S. and the Belgium tax changes come in in '18. Secondly, on account of and that's a bit of a disturbance factor, on account of the Dutch tax changes, you revalue your deferred assets and liabilities that has a slide one-off effect in the tax rate in that that you've seen this year. But I wouldn't get too excited about the effect on that. So I will just carry it through. The biggest effect is to be honest is the composition of the portfolio and where we make our profit. So if oil kicks up, it shifts the effective tax rate. I don't think this year is a better indication 16% or so.

Thijs Berkelder

Occupancy?

Gerard Paulides

Occupancy, maybe Eelco, do you want to say something about market dynamics?

Eelco Hoekstra

On market dynamics, yeah, what you can expect has been mentioned in the presentation also Capital Markets Day. We use the words that we believe there is momentum possible in the oil markets. I think that's where your answer is directed towards, because we said that the industrial, the gas terminals and very stable and gas - unless the chemical terminals have indicated strong performance. So I think it's really oil where the concern has been for us in the last two years. We see momentum for several reasons is most notably is that we are coming out of the barriers in which the IMO uncertainty has provided downward pressure on the forward curve of fuel oil, so we've obviously fuel oil capacity diminished in the last two years. But we do see that with our program that we've invested the EUR 40 million and we've made some let's say, we guided you there that we've rented out that capacity in Rotterdam where the two contracts which we were allowed to release. And I feel confident about our fuel oil position in the major locations. So, therefore, that gives a bit of momentum.

And then the other thing is, and just purely to see how oil markets will move in general. You know that we have a lighter contango, as you know, seen in one or two products which always give sort of a short term relief. We have to see whether that will continue in the remainder of the year. So, with that, I think if you look at and how we view our position today compared to 2018 is where the confidence comes from. But we haven't guided on whether number will fall for simple reasons that we will inform your own our performance as it falls. And I hope that gives you sense of where we believe the year will trend towards.

Gerard Paulides

Maybe one supplement is on the - trying to get a handle on how '19 place out to capacity that comes in. We've given you the - I think even the quarterly facing of the capacity in Capital Markets Day, so that is also important that you bear that in mind how the quarters will play out and how that comes into the numbers. So they get a bit of indicator of how that capacity will contribute and when.

Eelco Hoekstra

So to adding into that, I think it's good. First of all the new capacity comes in that comes in, so that you have in your status. There's also some capacity which is down today to prepare for the IMO conversion. So what we see in the early parts of the year 2019 that we're taking more tanks out of service for the refitting and they will come back again in the second half. So I think that that's what the full year effect will look like.

Thijs Berkelder

And the new tanks will be on higher than average utilization rates or occupancy rates, I presume?

Eelco Hoekstra

What we guide is that we have high commercial occupancy for those tanks. So you can assume that the industrial terminals are rented and that's given. But there you see also the let's say the commercial momentum for renting out the third party tanks is for us good, so we've mentioned it.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. Then dividend, in November, you change the dividend policy. You've lifted the ceiling of the dividend policy from 50% to 75%. So there you more or less prepared the markets, hey guys we're going push dividend maybe up and then I see now a 1% rise, still below the 50%. It's not that you lifted it to 75% in anticipation of earnings downturn to be able to keep dividend flat. So what would be the trigger to indeed pass, really pass to 50% hurdle?

Gerard Paulides

I think it's a well-observed. It's not a defensive move in the sense overall. Profits are not looking good, so I need a wider range. What we said is we'd like to have more flexibility in that range. As you know, we're investing a billion in growth. Last time we met, the amount was 950. So we find good opportunity to spend our capital. Also, 2018 is a solid year. I mean, we as executive board are very pleased with the results. But it wasn't the best year either. I mean, we'd like to get on top of that nonetheless, also bearing in mind the context that you just described, we said look, last year we kept a dividend the same, market conditions are not dramatically different this year, but we do want to increase the dividend, otherwise it's not living up to expectations.

But we do want to walk away through 2018 and 2019 to see how we further progress. I'm very pleased with the fact that we have increased the dividend also our earnings per share trend was good, in fact it was higher than '17 by EUR 0.02, despite of the EBITDA being lower that sits in the quality of the EBITDA. It's a bit technical, but it's the associate's income in the EBITDA line. If they are more dominant, you get the double effect in your earning at the very bottom. Yeah, and at the same time, we have some tax movements below EBITDA that also came through well in the earnings per share. So we feel good about it. We feel comfortable and happy with to restate a different policy and we'll see how that plays out.

Laurens de Graaf

So your last question, Thijs.

Thijs Berkelder

So let's say related to the dividend in the cash flow statement, you have a dividend received line of EUR 0.9 million. Is that a dividend you receive from your associates? Does it more or less mean that you're not receiving any dividend from your associates and maybe why that is?

Gerard Paulides

I think Laurens has the answer for this one, because this is a specialized item related to sub-tank. Is that correct?

Laurens de Graaf

Okay. Yeah. So in the cash flow from operating the gross line, the associates are in, but sub-tank has a special accounting classification, so you see that separately. I wouldn't get too excited about that.

Thijs Berkelder

Now that's included in the gross?

Laurens de Graaf

Yeah.

Thijs Berkelder

And finally, in the divestments, you're saying that Koper is on schedule and in progress, so that that means that you still are looking at potentially selling all these terminals for a decent price, otherwise you wouldn't be on track on schedule I presume. Can you maybe now give us, having 2018 numbers, the combined EBITDA number for these terminals you have for sale?

Gerard Paulides

I can't be sure on that Thijs. Half year last year, we said during the midpoint of last year, we informed you, we're doing a strategic review of those terminals, meaning up for consideration whether we would maintain them or sell them depending on the valuation that we would obtain from outside parties, third parties. We said that within 6 to 12 months we would give a clarity and guidance on how that process was concluded. So that means we are - we just past six months to my recollection, so you can expect that we will give more guidance in the next six months to come. And the answer is no, we're not giving any particular insight in the individual EBITDAs of those terminals. Any other questions?

Luuk Van Beek

Luuk Van Beek, Petercam. First, the question about cost level, which was relatively high in Q4, also taking out the environmental costs, I think it's related to new projects and investments. Can you comment on the level to be expected with 2019 regarding pre-operating expenses and order growth related costs?

Gerard Paulides

Yeah. The net of the moving parts was EUR 7 million in Q4. That included some personnel HR related costs, environmental costs embedded in that number. Also some - well l T cost, some MVD cost, also some revenues that offset that effect net for 7 million. I think in the quarter before, we said it was not really noticeable in terms of numbers. The quarter before that we had EUR 4 million help. I think it's not unreasonable to assume plus or minus EUR 5 million in those numbers. But as you can only see from looking back three quarters, it does exactly that. Sometimes it's positive, sometimes it's negative. What we're trying to do is break them out for you to be helpful. It's very difficult to time those numbers in the year and say what happens in each quarter. So they are one off non-recurring. So from that point of view, I have no indication that I can already share with you for '19 other than it's likely that there will be cost like this and items like this. So plus or minus five is a normal range. We'll see how it goes. As I said insurance settlements is one of them is highly unpredictable when they fall.

Luuk Van Beek

In IMO 2020, tank operators have now basically made up their minds if they're - and those represent or not at least most of them. Does that already been some visibility on the return of speculative demand for fuel storage?

Gerard Paulides

I think we feel very good about our positioning in the market. I think the ship owners actually haven't quite closed their discussions. I think there's now also further discussion. And if it's notice better than me, probably on what type of scrubber, I think open loop or closed loop or hybrid loop. So, from that point of view, the market is still settling. What we know is that we have flexibility, facilities, blending, pumping speeds, environmental equipment to handle. And we think there will be very good return on that what is in fact a marginal investment on existing capital. And we also take out a significant amount of capital that was not yielding any return show. So I think we feel good about it but maybe Frits has more to say on that.

Frits Eulderink

No, not much more. I think in the major loops, we are prepared to basically be able to handle multiple grades. And so with that flexibility, I think we can move with the market as required, pretty much irrespective of how precisely it turns out.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay. And the final question is on the solar [ph] part you announced today, which is a bit of a deviation in normal investments that you, can you explain why you do this type of investment and get give some rough indication of the size?

Eelco Hoekstra

I am happy to say few words. I think as you know, Vopak is growing his business today and the heart of our strategy is to look at how we can move that portfolio to read, facilitate consumer demand not only to today even for the future. So you've seen us investing early on in LNG. We are now so the largest independent energy provider globally. With the reason acquisition in Pakistan, we are moving into industrial and chemicals. And you've seen also from the presentation, the portfolio presentation that we shared with you in Houston is how we view how the world will change both from a geographical point of view as from a product point of view. So that lies in the heart of our strategy today.

We are also aware that there - if you look beyond that, so if you look beyond the horizon, it is likely that the energy mix will change to more electrification, some more electricity. So currently, the total energy consumed about 15% electricity and there are several reports indicating that might go up to 30%. And with that share of electricity, you need first of all alternative ways of producing that electricity, but also you need intermittence or storage of electricity one way or another. And there you see several technologies that are interesting to follow. Obviously, hydrogen is one, flow batteries are one, you have CCS obviously, which can be helpful use if you want to produce blue hydrogen, but also the whole conversion from electricity to liquid. And this was a unique opportunity which was handed to us in Elering and also by our own initiative. In Elering, we have a lot of new renewables that are being developed there. The land was there available and we wanted to develop a project also to really learn and understand what it's like to be part of producing electricity, green electricity, be part of a discussion on PPAs and so on. So this offered for us an opportunity in Elering which we're happy to undertake with Elering imports and [indiscernible]. So we are in a joint venture structure there.

So how you should see this is, this is not say, a major capital allocation in sort of a new industry, and we're deviating from what we're really focusing on. But we do see this and you can expect more of that within Vopak is that we will try to see if we can partner with in that supply chain of producing and storing and transporting energy in any which way form try to see we can find connections globally, learn from that to see what models and ultimately opportunities might arise. This is where you should see that.

Gerard Paulides

Margin is not changing the investment levels, we've given you the ranges. The capacity you've seen in the announcement, 27 megawatt. If you step back the amount, we allocate to innovation. And this is not innovation - this is not any innovation books but that's we have an amount of about ERU 10 million to spend an innovation. We don't always spend that because we need to feel the opportunities to right opportunity. So it's not big capital that goes into these positions. And this particular one is also quite efficient because it's one of our existing sites.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay, that's clear. Thank you.

Laurens de Graaf

Yeah. Andre, you have another question or maybe we should go to the calls as well, right?

Eelco Hoekstra

Yeah, we got four people on the line.

Laurens de Graaf

Okay. And Andre, we'll go to.

Andre Mulder

On the program, first question on your outlook. You said it's mostly been driven by capacity growth, but that's of course, it makes all kinds of activities, got consolidate operations, got associates, got industrial terminals, got other terminals. Next to that in the past, you also talked about pre-operating expenses. What kind of mountain should we look for in that prospect?

Gerard Paulides

I think what you see, for instance in the recent commissioning, you see a little bit of a delay of the quarter and the revenue typically with commissioning. In terms of pre-operating expenses what you typically see in the quarter before you see some activity in terms of cleaning the tanks, the pipes, the - you name it the site and all sort of related costs. So if you want to model something in for that I would look in a number of couple of million for commissioning. But in terms of pre-operating expense that...

Andre Mulder

You said you're going to take some things out relate to IMO 2020, can you give some detail how long would that be?

Eelco Hoekstra

Also on the cost question, I think the easiest way to look at cost for next year is to look at the disclosure that we made on our cost base for 2019. And we said that including EUR 15 million additional cost from growth project, we still expect in 2017 to not exceed the cost base of EUR 676 million, obviously subject to currency exchange. But I think that gives you at least sort of an idea on where you want to manage the cost lines towards.

Gerard Paulides

And I am so enthusiastic about talking about cost. And I forgot your second question.

Andre Mulder

On fuel.

Gerard Paulides

So the…

Frits Eulderink

And therefore what's not available.

Eelco Hoekstra

What's not available, you talk in both in Singapore and in Rotterdam about several hundred thousand cubic meters at certain stages. So it is not, let's say it's not insignificant amount that we need to take out for shorter period of time to convert.

Andre Mulder

And that would basically be in the first half and then back again in the second half.

Eelco Hoekstra

Correct. We sell it in the second half of 2019. We've signed contracts for fuel oil, low-sulfur fuel for IMO 2020. So expect to have that full program behind us by Q2, maybe a little bit more in Q3, but predominantly Q2 next year.

Andre Mulder

Last question on Ningbo. What about - why do you do that, why do you increase it, should we expect an exit now that you are almost full owner of the thing. It also doesn't reconcile what the numbers that were given in the financial fact sheet?

Gerard Paulides

What doesn't reconcile?

Andre Mulder

Because here there is a stake of 37.5, so if you add 35, I'm not going to arrive at 85.

Gerard Paulides

Okay. Well, we'll check that, see whether that's a mistake. Why do we take the extra share? Essentially because we can consolidate in that particular terminal. We should partner who wants to move on to do other things. It's a very effective way to increase our exposure in a terminal where we already have the skill set in the presence and the business context. So that type of opportunity where you can expand in your own operation if you feel it fits is extremely good. It's - the second best is typically to buy your neighbor. But this is already on your own site. So if this type of opportunity is, it's always attractive to consider.

Eelco Hoekstra

I think the numbers are correct. I think we used 50% or 49% effectively with something. And I think if you have to share then it comes to 85. We'll check it. That's what we've been doing.

Laurens de Graaf

Great. So let's move on to the analysts that have dialed in. Operator, can you can go ahead please.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Dominic Edridge. Please go ahead, your mind is open.

Dominic Edridge

Yeah. Hi there. Just a very quick question for myself. Obviously, you've been fairly active in terms of looking at new projects, expansions, et cetera. Obviously making no assumptions on the strategic reviews that you currently have underway. Could you surmise us to what level you're happy to get to in terms of leverage and how you think about the balance sheet going forward, because obviously the net debt to EBITDA has risen quite a bit? Would you expect, you know, would you be wanting them to come down a bit before making any further investments?

So the second part of that question is, in terms of timings, if you were to look at things you know, projects you are looking at today, what sort of timing would be looking at now, would it be sort of 2020, 2021 realistically? Thanks so much.

Gerard Paulides

Okay. On the financial framework, what we indicated is a typical range of 2.3 to 3. We are very comfortable to be outside that range, either below it or maybe above it. If we see a way back into that range and what I mean we see a way back in is that within reasonable amount of time and managing the company as we shoot that we can see the cash flow from the investment coming back into the company by which we can bring the balance sheet into desired range. From that point of view, our desired range, it's not the absolute range. So we don't need to divest to invest or to fulfill any other commitments. Moreover, if you look at our debt portfolio, we currently have an average debt tenor of seven years. I think the interest rate is around 3% to 4% on average. We have a subordinated debt facility which falls due by the end of 2019. If we were to replace that by funding under the reform for then it counts in the debt to EBITDA. If we choose to enter into another subordinated debt or another instrumented, it might not fall in the debt to EBITDA.

So there's degrees of freedom into how we fund our growth. And that degrees of freedom allows us to move forward and consider where we place our capital without any needs to intervene, Dominic, in the way you indicated.

Dominic Edridge

In terms of timing, yeah timing of those investments?

Gerard Paulides

Sorry?

Dominic Edridge

Just in terms of what would you be looking at in terms of the potential investments out there. I mean, realistically, you'd looking at sort of 18 to 24 months in terms of before they would come up i.e. are we sort of, we got a fairly good visibility now for 2019 and most of 2020, I'm assuming from your perspective?

Gerard Paulides

Yeah. At the investment decisions, we said we see more opportunities as a very active portfolio that our commercial and strategic teams bring forward, which is being discussed. But perhaps the better way to answer your question is for Frits to talk to us a bit, show the typical project execution cycle fits. Is that okay?

Frits Eulderink

Sure. You know, I think it depends a lot of course, what type of opportunities they are. So, obviously, if we acquire something, it can be a very quick. If it is the other extreme, a Greenfield project in a new area. You know, there are areas where we have environmental permit procedures that take several years just to get the environmental permit in place. So, in essence, you know, there's a huge variance in it. But, if you had to use a typical number, I would say 18 months to two years between taking the final investment decision and seeing the revenue come in.

Dominic Edridge

Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Kerstens of Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

David Kerstens

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Also question regarding the ramp up of the new capacity and how quickly this will contribute. I understand you have indicated over the last year or so that you have high commercial coverage. I suspect that is different for different terminal types and Pengerang will likely contribute almost immediately. Can you give an indication what this would be for the other terminals that are not industrial terminals? How long will it take before this capacity will actually start contributing and when you reach the desire to occupancy rate?

Then the second question regarding the downtime for the conversion of the fuel oil capacity. Is this now only starting or this has already take place in the second half of '18 as well and therefore already reflected in your occupancy rate or would you expect occupancy rates to go down further first in the first half of this year?

Then may be question on IFRS 16. You're one of the few companies not talking about IFRS 16 at this stage. And I remember the guidance you gave at the Capital Markets Day, is that we should currently take into account? I think you also highlighted that that number could be revised based on material land leases that would be included, 40 million-50 million impact on EBITDA, is that still relevant at this point?

And maybe finally regarding the scope of your project pipeline. I understand that the LNG terminal in Hamburg has a capacity of 8 billion cubic meters 8 bcm. When comparing that to Gate, I recall I think that was 12. Is that roughly the scope in terms of investment Gate that 1 billion doesn't imply the Hamburg facility would be at around 700 million in terms of investments with your partners, and how does this compare to the other projects that you have in your pipeline? I recall you said one to three on LNG and one to three in petrochemical, how would this fit in in terms of size? Thank you very much.

Eelco Hoekstra

David, I thought you were on a nice row. We have four questions for you. Let me start with the ramp up capacity. Indeed industrial will contribute right from the start. We indicated that on the other terminals and obviously there are exceptions to the rule. But what you see is that again, the commercial coverage high meaning that already from the moment we commissioned those terminals, we have a good occupancy to start bringing, let's say, such contributing to the bottom line of Park. So I hope that gives you a sense of the confidence that we have.

For fuel oil on Q4, the answer's no, it has not been taken. There will not be a major difference there. Reason being is that you know that we had relatively low occupancy on fuel tanks. So I think that you'll see that there will not be substantial delta. And your assumptions for Q4 going to Q1, on IFRS, I'm looking at here at who is IFRS Gerard, who is IRFS master, so he can give you insights in the question.

Gerard Paulides

Okay. IFRS 16, we are totally ready for that. From that point of view, the indications we gave you earlier are still to find more details on that in the annual report in Section 910. And you also see the operational lease commitments in the same annual report with the annual amount mentioned there in Section 9.6. Meanwhile, what the metrics we gave are not that different from what we gave at Capital Markets Day. Apart from the liability, I think the liability we indicated, slightly higher than what we now think it will be. So we think it will be between 650 and 700 to debt rather than I think about 750 or so we gave at the Capital Markets Day. That has come down quite nicely.

And in terms of EBITDA movements, well as you know it improved EBITDA to the range we indicated and the net income will be we said neutral to slightly negative. I think that's more or less the same I expect that to be within the zero to minus 10 range. So let's - for each of argument take, the middle of that minus five in net income. Cash wise, it is neither here nor there, because the cash flows are exactly the same. It's a matter of how you present it. And at Q1, we will do our level best to not confuse anyone and show the two numbers rather than one and then we can slowly all get used to it what it means in terms of EBITDA.

Eelco Hoekstra

Good. Frits on, yeah.

Frits Eulderink

LNG project cost, well first of all we don't disclose what the cost of Gate was. So you know if you make the comparison that's based on your assumptions of what Gate did coast. Secondly I think we are indeed looking at building two world scale things as opposed to three world scale things that we have at Gate. So that's one I think clear factor. The other factor is though that do become important or that we still need jetty access and probably redundant jetty access meaning that you don't want to be on just one feet and be dependent on that. And secondly, a key factor to keep in mind for the German project is that this also needs a significant pipeline to connect to the German grid. So those are some factors that we did not face quite the same in Gate.

David Kerstens

And is that the largest LNG project in your pipeline? Where already are the two located?

Frits Eulderink

Well, we - depending on how far ahead you look at the pipeline, the pipeline has got various things in it in terms of where we have made some progress. I would say the others are of first order similar magnitude is the German one. The question though is whether our participation will be similar in them or not. That's within terms of projects there are similar size.

David Kerstens

Yeah. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Quirijn Mulder of ING. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Quirijn Mulder

Yeah, good morning. I have three questions very short ones. Maybe can elaborate on what's going on in India, where you have taken the chart? And maybe you can give me some idea about the settlement for Haiteng and how far you are and what time it still takes? And with regard to IMO 2020, if you look at the developments with regard to the open loop scrubbers and all the things which are being bent by different countries, are you going to adjust that, are you going to consider more investments in IMO 2020 given the developments of the market or are you saying, okay, this is what we have done, this is our homework and we are going to wait what's happening now?

Gerard Paulides

Okay, thanks. Thanks for those questions, Quirijn. With the last one, there are no additional investments considered. Looking at how the market is responding to our infrastructure, we are strengthened by our belief that we've made the right choices. So that is - that's an easy answer. On settlements in Haiteng, I think that we want to leave that comment for now, because I think that what we need to do first is to go through the motion with the respective customer. We do anticipate that the dialogue will take place in the year 2019 and be concluded within this calendar year. But we will have to see if that statement can be sustained pending development, so that is point number two.

And on India, quite frankly, I didn't understand, I didn't hear your question. So I have to look at.

Eelco Hoekstra

On India, the question is related to the chart we took, Quirijn, I think that's what you're referring to?

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, correct.

Eelco Hoekstra

Yeah, so we had two opposite movements in asset valuations one in Vietnam and one in India. In Vietnam, we had an impairment in the past. And on IFRS unlike international GAAP, in IRFS circumstances change, you refer. So in Vietnam, the market conditions now justify bringing that as back end. So you have a reversal of an impairment in Vietnam. And in India, the impairment is taken for a few on while the general description is market conditions but more specifically also when we went into India, we acquired a set of tankage and capacity and not all of that capacity has been progressed as we helped in terms of permitting and you name it maybe it's it now more of the detail of that but essentially mean that that full capacity is not yet active. Therefore in your valuation, you need to take a few on that and therefore you adjust your valuation. It's not a big amount. As it happens to two effects are equal and opposite, so they're more or less balance out and that's what's behind it.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that was the final question from the phone. So I'll had back to our speakers.

Eelco Hoekstra

Thank you very much. Then shall I just run it off here this morning. So, first of all, thanks everyone for joining us here physically today and joining us on the call. Very much appreciated. As you know, for those who have been following us for quite a while, we set our sights on three things and that's finding the best location to invest in because we believe that that choice ultimately dictates long term margins because that sets out the unique quality of your portfolio. And the second thing you need to do, you need to be best import. You need to run these terminals as safe and efficient and effective as you can. And then you need to be able to connect to your customers in the best possible way.

What I really like about the dialogue that we're having here today and we have entertaining the last few years that we see clear proof points of us moving forward on those on those three strategic objectives. I think if you look at how we are shaping the portfolio into a network which I think is really very competitive globally both from a geographer point of view and also from the spread and products point of view. Then you see that we are investing and turning that network into something which is really very lasting for the desires of customers today.

The second thing is that besides that platform on terminals, we're building what I think is quite a unique platform on our digital capabilities. And we've radiated that excitement and it's not part of our 40 million cost savings today. But I think if you look at the possibilities that will give us post implementation. I think that also there when it comes to operating our terminals best import. We radiate confidence where we see momentum shifting our way as a strategic investor in the industry.

And lastly is that we want to stay close to our customers and there are a few that are looking for further integration of oil and chemicals. They're looking for moving their LNG globally to find markets. And I think the context that we have and the dialogue we're having with customers is also one that is as widespread and unique. And we haven't mentioned it in our call, but I think if you look at our net promoter score, which ended up, you can find it in the report at 62, 63 for a B2B company that is really unique. That means that also the efforts that we do by all the let's say thousands of people on a daily basis that perform the services are very well respected by our customer. So I think what I'd like to end on is that we have seen the '17 and '18 results to be to be solid, but not to our liking yet. And what you can expect in the 2019 is that this executive board will work very hard again to deliver on the promise that we've given. So that sums it up for my part.

Thank you very much for being here. And then we'll talk to each other again in the summer 2019. So that said, that's the next opportunity. And in the meantime, for the first quarter, I think that you will be again hosting a call for the Q1 results. So, thank you very much. And then we'll see each other again.