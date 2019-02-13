Boliden AB (BDNNF) CEO Mikael Staffas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Boliden AB (OTCPK:BDNNF)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 13, 2019 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Olof Grenmark – Head of Investor Relations
Mikael Staffas – President and Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Gabrielsson – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Gustaf Schwerin – Pareto Securities
Johannes Grunselius – Handelsbanken
Christian Kopfer – Nordea Markets
Ola Soedermark – Kepler Cheuvreux
Conor Rowley – Credit Suisse
Alain Gabriel – Morgan Stanley
Liam Fitzpatrick – Deutsche Bank
Luke Nelson – JPMorgan
Amos Fletcher – Barclays
Presentation
Olof Grenmark
Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to Boliden’s Q4 and Full Year 2018 Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I’m Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a presentation