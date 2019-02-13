VTI: Pessimism Remains High, Still Time To Buy

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) remains an attractive investment at its current market price. While stocks have rebounded sharply from their December lows, I see several reasons why they could move higher still. One, earnings are coming in predominately above expectations, which is an overall positive for the U.S. economy and provides support for current valuations. Two, the Fed is forecasting an extremely dovish interest rate stance this year, which should keep investors in the market, as yields on cash are unlikely to move higher in the short term. Three, investors have been loading up on cash positions to the point where cash has reached its highest allocation since January of 2009. This time period was right below the market low and began the start of a decade long bull market. Therefore, I continue to view the current market climate as too pessimistic and feel investors would be wise to use this as a contrarian indicator and add to long positions.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. The fund is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of "a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market". Currently, VTI is trading at $140.87/share and yields 1.85%, based on its current price and last four dividend payments. I last reviewed VTI back in December, when I noted that investor pessimism was at very high levels, indicating a contrarian buy signal. While the call was slightly early, it has turned out to be a very profitable play nonetheless, with VTI seeing a gain above 6% since that review. Given the sharp rebound equities have seen, many investors may be considering pulling money out to protect gains. However, I would caution against that at this time, as I believe the "buy when others are fearful" strategy still has legs to run, and I will explain why in detail below.

Investors Still Fearful - This Tells Me To Buy

A primary reason for my continued faith in stocks right now is because many investors are feeling exactly the opposite. I highlighted how contrarian plays in equities often work out during my December review, and this strategy has worked over the last couple of months as well. Fortunately, investors who did not dive in during the December lows still have time to profit, in my opinion.

The reason behind this belief is that cash levels are now sitting at relatively high levels, which could provide a nice tailwind for equities if and when investors do decide to get back into the market. In fact, cash allocations among money managers is at its highest percentage since the beginning of 2009, which was right before the market bottomed on. The current allocation level stands at 44%, according to data compiled by Bank of America and reported by Bloomberg, illustrated in the chart below:

Clearly, many fund managers are not confident in the latest short-term market rally and have loaded up on cash in a flight to safety. While many retail investors may be tempted to do the same, I would caution away from this strategy for a few reasons. One, the major players have clearly already moved to cash, so copying the move now seems a bit late. Two, these large cash balances offer investors an opportunity to buy in prior to this cash being deployed elsewhere. While it is true there is no guarantee the money will be invested in U.S. stocks, or at all, recent history showed us that buying in at levels when investors are overweight cash is a good play. Consider how well one would have done if they bought in during the previous peak, in January 2009. Over the long term, that would have proved to be a very lucrative move. While the market conditions currently likely don't support another tripling of the major indices, I do believe it is a ripe time to add to positions, as I see the large cash allocation as a catalyst for aggressive stock buying in the near future.

Earnings Reports - Q4 Was Solid

A second point on why stocks could move higher from here concerns the Q4 earnings season. On the whole, earnings have been fairly positive so far, with about two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 having reported at the end of last week (2/8). According to data compiled by FactSet, over 70% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results above estimates, which is right at the five-year average for this metric. Therefore, this latest round is continuing a long-term trend of strong corporate earnings.

On this backdrop, I want to examine how the individual sectors that make up VTI specifically have been faring. To do so, let us consider the top three sectors in VTI's portfolio, which are Technology, Financials, and Health Care, respectively, as illustrated in the chart below:

Keeping an eye on those three sectors, we see that two, Technology and Health Care, have seen the vast majority of their underlying companies report earnings above expectations, and both were above the S&P 500's average, as illustrated in the chart below:

As you can see, two of VTI's top sectors are helping to lead the market, in terms of beating earnings expectations. While Financials have lagged, this is a sector that is very cheap on a relative basis, so the fund's overweight exposure to this area is helping keep VTI's valuation below the market average.

My takeaway here is fairly positive. While I am bullish on equities as a whole right now, I see VTI as a good way to play it because its top sectors appear to be market leaders at this time. While Financials, its second largest sector by weighting, is lagging, the fact that 60% of the companies in that space still beat earnings expectations in Q4 tells me there is still plenty of underlying strength being shown. With the S&P 500 setting the bar so high, sectors that might look like laggards by comparison are still performing well in isolation, and that appears to be the case with Financials.

Fed Outlook - A Year For Doves

During my last VTI review, I noted how interest rates were set to increase in December, but that the outlook in 2019 appeared dovish, especially when compared to 2018. While the Fed did indeed hike rates as planned in December, the outlook has gotten even more dovish since then, and that could bode well for equities for quite some time.

Consider that, back in December, the market was factoring in a rate hike that month, as well as 1-2 hikes in 2019. Today (2/12), the market appears to be predicting zero hikes now in 2019, which is quite a turnaround from just a few months. In fact, current forecasts from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, show the odds are currently favoring a rate cut over a rate hike by year-end. While the most likely scenario, at this point, is for rates to stay flat by the December 2019 Fed meeting, there is an 11% chance of a rate cut, with only a 4% chance of a rate hike by that time, as illustrated in the chart below:

So, what does this mean for investors? Well, my takeaway is that 2019 is going to be another full year of low interest rates. While rates are higher than they were in 2018, I actually view this more positively because the future forecast is quite dovish. This means the constant headwinds we saw last year of consistent Fed rate hikes should not be a factor throughout the calendar year. This should help lessen volatility and provide a climate where equities remain a preferred investment choice, as fixed income yields should not be moving much higher.

Bottom-line

While the market had a terrible end to 2018, the new year has been a much different story. Investors who dove in during the intense selling in Q4 were swiftly rewarded, with the major indices now trading about 5% or so off their all-time highs which were reached last year. While plenty of headwinds exist in the market, from budget battles, trade disputes, and slowing global growth, I could caution investors away from selling into this strength. Instead, I would advocate actually adding to positions, because I see a few reasons to be very optimistic out the market outlook. One, there have been large movements into cash over the past few months, and investors could be looking to deploy this capital back in to equities. With volatility declining and the indices pushing higher, money managers will have a hard time explaining why they are missing out on this upswing, and we could see some of this cash deployed in the short term. Second, the latest earnings season has been steady and positive, which indicates U.S. companies are navigating the current economic climate well. This will ultimately help support equity prices. Finally, the Fed's outlook for the year is quite dovish, which will help keep investors locked into stocks, rather than rotating more aggressively into bonds or other income-oriented products. Therefore, I continue to remain overweight equities, and I am using any short-term drops as a chance to add to positions, not sell. In that vein, I would encourage investors to consider VTI at this time, as it is one of the best options out there to gain broad stock exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.