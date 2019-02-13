Awilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF) CEO Jon Oliver Bryce on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Oliver Bryce - CEO

Ian Wilson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Awilco Drilling Q4 Presentation Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host Jon Oliver Bryce to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Jon Oliver Bryce

Thank you, Emily. My name is Jon Bryce, I am the CEO of Awilco Drilling. And with me today on the call today is Ian Wilson, our CFO.

Today we’re going to walk you through the Awilco Drilling Q4 earnings call presentation, and we're going to follow the presentation, which is on our website under the IR section. So, if you have that in front of you, we will kick off.

Before we start out though, I think what I’d like to say, it has been relatively quiet quarter. So, I think, it's good time to maybe start with a quick summary of Awilco Drilling as a company and then will lead into the details.

Awilco Drilling PLC, we are in good shape. We have cash in the bank. We have no debt. The WilPhoenix is working on a very good contract. The WilHunter is cold stacked for a relatively low cost and is an option in future. We have a low-cost G&A, a skinny G&A and a very, very good track record for operational performance. So, those are the building blocks in fundamentals of the Company.

Over and above that, we also have a fantastic new project, project that we started back in early 2018. We thought it was a good bet then, and we continue to think it's a very good bet now. And this is the newbuild project. The newbuild project with the new design, fantastic design, extremely good pricing, very, very good terms and lots of flexibility within what we've arranged, and flexibility in terms of how we finance it, when we finance it, and also how we secure contracts. And finally, as part of that fantastic project, we use the word again, we have a lot of optionality. And so, we're in a very good place then with our day-to-day business and our newer project.

So, what we’ll do is we’ll just go into slide number four then, and this is the first of few slides specifically about the project. So, slide four then, to take a look at transforming the Company through a newbuild program. And what you'll see there is a picture of six rigs, two in the left are existing units, I mentioned WilPhoenix and WilHunter, the third generation enhanced pacesetters working in the UK. And then on the right hand side you will see what our newbuild program could look like. These are next-generation semisubmersibles. All of these rigs are harsh-environment but the new fleet on the next-generation. And the next fleet are also very much focused on the Norwegian continental shelf.

So, there are four new ones. One has been ordered, one was ordered in March last year and has scheduled delivery for March 2021. But, we also have the ability to acquire what’s known as a sleeping beauty clause at our discretion. And that can spin the delivery out from three years to four years, if we choose. And that is also spinning out the balloon payment at the end, more about that later.

We also have options for three rigs. So, that's option one for rig 2, option two for rig 3 and option three for rig 4. We got independent options. So, we can take the first option over the last two or the last one of the middle two and any combination of those three.

We have an exercise date for each of the options. And the exercise date for the first option rig is the 9th of March this year 2019. So, we have until the 9th of March this year to decide whether or not we’re going to exercise the option for that rig. For the next two weeks, it's one year since it is 2020 March, and 2021. All of them are three-year delivery and all of them have sleeping beauty clause. So, very nice looking fleet. We can choose how many and when they arrive. So, flexibility and optionality, very much underpinning this newbuild program.

Okay. We’re going to go to slide five. Slide five and six are really about the techie stuff of the rigs. And I would like to take this opportunity really just to clarify where this rig is pitched in terms of its capabilities. This is the Awilco Drilling CS60 ECO. And we believe very strongly this rig, this new generation of rig will set a new standard of performance from mid-water harsh environment. So, just to be clear, this new design is not a second or third generation unit. It's not the a deep water unit, which is trying to do mid-water work. It’s not a brand new work of course or it’s not a brand new bread and butter rig. This is what we believe optimum rig design to mid-water harsh environment and it will set a new standard with its various capabilities and its technology.

So, there is five bullets there are underneath it. And I think the first bullet talks about the whole design of CS60 or a variation of CS60. What we’ve used that we’ve used a whole design and we built there platform on top of it. And the CS60 is a proven design, superior design, very, very weatherproof, ideally suited for the harsh environment. So, we’re using the CS60 for our base.

Next bullet then talks about a differentiator for us. And this rig will have significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions. And this will be through a combination of the fact that the rig can either use dynamic positioning DP2 or mooring. It also has the latest technology in terms of hoisting system, the newest RamRig design, and that's 50% more efficient than the last, the original RamRig design.

Tier 3, power generation, battery technology, power regeneration, lots of equipment which is moving, creates -- regenerates power. And really, we put all these things together and we have certainly the greenest rig on the market.

Next bullet then, this really is a bespoke rig in terms of equipment packages. It’s got the newest technology and it really is a game changer in terms of operations. And what we've done as we’ve very much taken advantage of the last four years when equipment manufacturer has very much focused on R&D, the sales have been a bit low. So, we worked very closely with them, and it’s worth especially, and we have utilize a lot of the new kit to make this rig a bespoke equipment package.

We’ve also got digitization built in. And this is a system, this is a collection. This is a way of collecting information from all of the drilling equipments in the rig and downhole in a different way and blending all the equipment together, so we can help customers to reduce total well risk. And we blend all this information together and so people on the rig can make better, faster decisions, but also people onshore can see the same information. So, digitalization is new. Some of the existing newer rigs in the market are retrofitting. These will be the first rigs to come out with digitalization built in from this.

And the final bullet there is about condition monitoring. This is a different way of doing maintenance. This takes risk and remedial cost out of the equation and it's a way of undertaking maintenance on the rig’s equipment by using sensors and real-time information, software, when can work out, what maintenance is required real time as opposed to traditional maintenance system, which is routine-based and actions resulting from that.

So, that slide then really is just describing some of the bullets then about why we believe Awilco Drilling CS60 ECO is going to set a new standard in performance. Again, it's not an old rig; again, it's not a deepwater rig, kind of do mid-water; and again, it's not a brand new rig designed to be a watercourse [ph] or so standard offering. This incorporates features, which a lot of rigs -- majority of rigs can't do. And you blend them altogether, it sets them aside.

The next slide then, slide six, couple of key bullets here for really into the sort of operational side. We believe this CS60 ECO will offer customers enhanced tripping speeds and enhanced drilling operations, and enhanced drilling performance through a range of equipment, but also provide enhanced running speeds and running operations through different kinds of connections and different handling systems, and also have some clever gadget from the drill floor to minimize movement or required time taken to move third-party equipments. And then, the last bullet there is, this rig can actually be towed, can be mobilized, can be in transit with the setback fully right 32,000 feet. So, some of these or all of these bullets here then, and this is day-to-day operations tripping, drilling, running riser, mobilization. It's helping to increase speeds and take out NPT, take out flat spots in operations. So, enhancing efficiency, enhancing operations, saving the customer money.

So, those were bullets from new design. And let’s move on to the next section, section to do with highlights. So, you’ll see some bullets there. Highlights from the quarter and we’re talking about Q4 towards the end of last year. The numbers, which you might see in front of you, self explanatory. Revenue, this was primarily -- well exclusively from the WilPhoenix working for Shell, $10.2 million and EBITDA of $4.6 million. We do have a loss of $24.2 million. But, this is resulting from an impairment charge which we have taken in respect of our stacked rig WilHunter.

Financial performance then for the quarter of Q4. OpEx or operating cost for the rig, average OpEx for WilPhoenix was $60,000 a day. That's extremely good. But we’ll talk about that a little bit more later, and that will be much closer to guidance going forward, but very, very pleasing, keen number of $60,000.

And then, the last bullet. Our total contract backlog at the end of Q4 was approximately $30.7 million. But, we’ll talk a little bit more about that shelf contract later in the presentation.

Okay. So, we're going to go into section two in the presentation. And this is the 2018 preliminary full-year and the Q4.

So, I'm going to hand over to Ian Wilson, our CFO, who is going to walk us through these two slides that you in front of you. So, Ian?

Ian Wilson

Okay. Thanks, Jon.

We are looking at the Q4 2018 numbers, starting with the contract revenue of $10.2 million and that’s equivalent to revenue efficiency of 95.3%. The rig operating expense was of $5.5 million. Jon mentioned that's the $60,000 per day for the WilPhoenix. And just to be clear, that is less than what we have guided and will [ph] bounce back to guidance of $80,000 going forward, but the reason for the reductions this quarter primarily due to some expense, projects being canceled or being pushed down into the budget for 2019. So, just to repeat, the guidance going forward will be in the region of $80,000 a day.

G&A expense, very ordinary quarter, primarily due to adjustment with respect to LTIP provision, so a reduction in expense there of $1.8 million. Going forward it will 2, $2.2 million per quarter.

And impairment charge there of $25 million, and taking a view on the fact that the visibility on what for the WilHunter is probably extended date and time. So, the decision was taken to take [ph] an impairment charge of $25 million. The balance [indiscernible] value of the WilHunter is now $35 million and that includes the BOT of approximately $13 million.

So, operating loss there of $23.5 million [indiscernible] of $800 from term deposits coming in from a surplus balance and other financial items of $0.5 million command in relation to foreign exchange transactions and revaluations. So, loss before tax, $23.2 million, tax expense in the quarter of $1 million, so comprehensive loss for the quarter of $24.2 million, equivalent to $0.49 per share.

On to the balance sheet. Rigs, machinery and equipment $186.8 million, once again after the $25 million impairment adjustment. Trade and other receivables of $9 million that is primarily October, November and December, revenue since until November and December was due very shortly. Prepayments and accrued revenue, $3 million, with respect to sort of the December revenue and not built at the year end. And cash balance of $63.9 million, so total assets of $268.2 million. And really no too much significant to count [indiscernible] impacted by the impairment also and the liabilities at the bottom of $6.8 million, so total equity and liabilities $268.2 million.

Jon Oliver Bryce

Okay. Thank you, Ian.

So let’s move on to section three, operational update. And so, again, if you have that pack in front of you, we’re going to slide 13 and we will start off with WilPhoenix. So, WilPhoenix in the UK, our third-gen semi working for Shell. Operational uptime during the quarter was 99.7%, a fantastic performance, especially considering it is a third-generation unit. So, again, one more time, very-pleased with that number, operational uptime for the quarter, 99.7%, fantastic job. The contract dayrate for that rig is $116,200 per day. The dayrate does actually change to a market rate at the 600 day point, and that is around about April 2020.

A little recap on what the Shell contract is all about. It is 19 wells plus 10 options. The first 19 well are well P&A are decommissioning. The 10 well options are a combination of seven decommissioning for P&A and three drilling. It is a wells based contract and not a time charter. So, the estimates -- the duration of this contract is an estimate. The initial 19 wells which are agreed now, the firm wells, the estimated duration takes this out to approximately November 2019. If we exercise all the remaining decommissioning wells, that brings up to 26, and that would take approximately to March 2020. And if we add the three exploration wells, drilling wells, that could take it September 2020. But again, these are very much estimates.

And remember at around the April 2020, the rates will reverse to -- from 116 but change from 116 to a market rate. But, the main point there is the WilPhoenix is working extremely well, fantastic operational uptime and we are very pleased to be working with a super major such as Shell.

On to slide 14, and this is an information on our new build project, which I mentioned at the start. We have of course agreed one rig and we’re getting close to the decision on option number one, rig number 2. But the status on the first rig, I myself, I went to Singapore about three weeks ago and I was very impressed with what I saw. I was very impressed with Keppel FELS, I was very impressed with the yard and the team, and Awilco Drilling’s team and the relationship between them. So, our first time experience, very recent experience, I’m very pleased with what I saw. So, the main bullets then, our rig build is on schedule, the rig that we’re a year in now. And the rig build is on budget. First Steel was actually cut in mid-November last year. The complete Awilco Drilling site team is in place there. And we’re very happy with this team. In terms of the newbuild, we have started marketing activities towards NCS oil companies and that is ongoing and indeed it will ramp up.

And then, the final bullet is we are planning and we are now starting to build-up a Norwegian organization. And we have a recruitment company working with us to secure the first positions and move forward with that. So, that is the update from the newbuild, on time, on budget, good feeling, it's arriving in March 2021, although we do have the option to deliver the sleeping beauty I talked about, ramping up people, and we are talking to customers.

Okay. We’ll move on to section four. We’ll have a quick look at the market. So, the market then, slide 16, if you have that. We’ll have a quick look at the market. So, the market then, slide 16, if you have that. We’ll kick off with a quick look at the macro picture, which drives everything. And then, obviously, this presentation relates to Q4 and what we saw happen in Q4 was a bit of a change in the oil price. I think, prior to Q4, been in a quite a good place between 60 and 85, and too much volatility. But then, it changed. And there are some reasons for why it changed. It came down a bit. But, if you look the graph on 16, what you can see then is how oil price developed, and then with this change here you see at the end of 2018. So, what does that mean -- what does that mean to operator behavior? Well, it didn't appear to change anything. And this slide actually gives a quite a good illustration of why there's a lot of resilience still in projects, new project sanctioned. And what it shows is, oil company budget price, but also more importantly, oil companies’ project price. And we can see that both of those are still well below where the crude price came off to in Q4. And as far as we can see in terms of planning and tendering that planning operations and tendering and preparing for rig activity. This event in Q4 does not appear to have dampened or derailed any of that, and will come to some of the other reasons for that in this section. So, that's Slide 16. The macro picture of crude with the event in Q4, which does not appear to have stapled the group -- or the cycle recovery shall we say.

Okay. We’re going to slide 17. So, let’s look now at a global operator spend. So, what does this slide tell us? Well, it tells us that strong cash flow or strong cash flow projections is underpinning increased E&P spending, and that's despite the event I described in the previous slide. But why? Well, let's have a look at those two graphs on the left and one on the right. One on the left hand shows planned spend, and that hasn’t altered since the event and you can see that spends increasing in ‘19 globally and increasing quite a lot more in ‘20.

Over and above that, if you look the graph on the right, which is probably more interesting. So, left is planned spend, and the right is actually what's happening. And what's happening here, you can see with operators, global operators we can see strong cash flow projections. And we have blue bars, then we have sort of brown line. The blue bars show CapEx spend and the line shows the free cash. And there is quite a big gap between the two. So, what's happening with our cash? Well, that gap there is creating a positive environment for spends. And even if we deduct dividends and share buybacks, which then comes as smaller blue line, there is still headroom in there, and that is still creating a positive environment for further investment over and above the planned investment, so you can see in the left of the page. And of course, this is in the backdrop of completing well portfolios, et cetera. So, a lot of reasons to be confident why the cycle recovery is well underway.

Okay. Let’s change track, look on slide 18 and we will have a look at the rig activity in a bit of detail. So, here is -- I guess slide 17 was the demand side and here we can see on 18 the supply side. This is rigs; this is Norwegian semisubmersible market. And this is the market that Awilco Drilling will operate in from 2021 when our new, first new rig comes to the NCS, unless we decide to buy [technical difficulty].

So, slide 18 then shows the number of rigs being marketed and also the number of rigs being contracted, and those are the two lines, the red and the blue line, and you can see there is a gap between the two. And the gray shaded area shows the dayrates. So, what does it tell us then? Well, it tells us that after ‘14, there was a fairly significant and dramatic drop in dayrates, but we can see now in ‘18 and ‘19 it is recovering, the dayrates are recovering.

We can also see between the red and the blue line on the Norwegian semi submarket that there is still a gap, there are still liable units. So, we’re not at full utilization and so dayrates are not being driven on as much as they could be. But, if we actually then move to slide 19, this is the same market but we just take a segment out. And there is two segments within the semisubmersibles. There is the -- what we will call, the top end and what we call standard.

If you look at this slide, slide 19, it’s for the same time period. But, what you can see here now is that from modern rigs, the top end rigs, it's a better story than the whole market. And why is that better story? Well, there is a higher level of utilization. There is only three rigs, which are currently looking for work. And our rigs, just as reminder, are pitched at the very top of the available fleet. So, at the moment, with the contracts available, there are only three rigs idle, and we are anticipating our planning or we can see that demand will increase. We can also see importantly that dayrates have certainly recovered, and we’re in the $300,000 a day range for the more modern rigs. So, both slide 18 and 19 tell you that Norwegian market, there is a clear preference for modern rigs, and modern rigs are getting better utilization and better dayrates.

So, let's go on to slide 20. And what slide 20 talks about, kind of underpins this bifurcation, if you call it, within the available rigs in Norway, the semi-subs number. Remember, the standard rigs get the lower utilization, lower dayrates, and the more modern rigs, the higher day rates and the better utilization. And what this slide 20 does then, it gives some examples of what that is. So, there is two bunches of information, some on the left, some on the right. Stuff on the left then -- this illustrates why the more modern harsh environment rigs can command a much higher dayrate, because they are much more efficient. They’re higher uptime. They can deliver shorter days per well. And when you blend this with the dayrates, more modern semisubmersibles can command almost twice the dayrate of our traditional semisubmersible and yet still be more cost-effective. So, those are the drivers or those are simple economic reasons why this bifurcation’s happened and why we can clearly see that more modern rigs are preferred.

On the right hand side, there is some other softer issues why more modern rigs are preferred to older ones over and above the economical arguments. And that is simply things like technologies move forward and designs move forward and low margin rigs have bigger deck capacity from more stuff because more stuff is being invented as bigger POB, that’s in that space et cetera, because operators now want to carry more people for more tasks. The newer rigs different hoists like I talked about our CS60. It’s much, much, much more weatherproof, and that’s really lot of the efficiency, differential between the older and the newer units.

And then, new tech, new kit, things like digitalization and battery technology, things like that we have promoted and we have included in our rigs simply want to invent it for older rigs. And in fact, they want to even invent it for rigs about 5 to 6 years. It is especially for the older rigs. The older rigs, it's almost impossible to retrofit some of this stuff.

So, let me summarized slide 20, because a lot of information there. This slide basically illustrates or proves why bifurcation happens, why the top rigs are preferred over the older rigs, even price points with the new rigs are almost twice the dayrate to the old rigs, and we can see that actually happening in Norway, if you look back at slide 18 and 19 from contract awards.

Okay. What we’ll do is just to move quickly to the last part of the market, slide 21. What does this one tell? Well, this talks about the contract status and the anticipated or planned or visible demand of floating units on the Norwegian continental shelf. You can see the time period there from ‘13 right up to 2021. We can see existing contracts, we can options, we can see known requirements and we can see possibilities. And what we've talked about earlier in the call is this favorable, this positive environment for operators to invest even more because they are generating a lot of cash with their low cost and efficiency at the moment. And also, in the backdrop of completed wells, we anticipate this to be even higher. So, what we like about this slide here of contract demand and expected is that our first rig will come right off, will be delivered in this high-demand [technical difficulty] 2021, we can’t delay it if we look at it. And so, the timing for our new rig is extremely good. And again, we will talk about or we will mention the fact that we are pitching these rigs at very much first choice or the best choice for operators. So, we're very confident of contract utilization.

So, that talks about the demand, the NCS. And then, the very last slide in the market is about UK where we have the WilPhoenix and WilHunter. And this slide 22 is very similar to ‘18 and ‘19. And what it does, it shows dayrates over time and also shows available fleet and contracted fleet. So, what does this tell us? Well, the same story as Norway. After 2014, we saw a big tumble in dayrates. And we haven't seen [technical difficulty] oil improvement. There is a bifurcated market in the UK. I would say that both the top end of the UK market and the standard side of the UK market, those rigs, both of those like the Norwegian counterparts. But utilization for the summer of 2019 is still there, [ph] going into winter ‘19 through ‘20. We watch very, very closely to see if the seasonality will persist or demand will come back, and the working rigs will keep on going to the winter. And I think that really will be the turning point in terms of the market. And then, we are into 2020. There is a lot of tenders out now; there's a lot of talk; there's a lot of direct communication. The same drivers are in the UK, the same macro picture obviously, the same operator, cost efficiencies, the same challenges completing wells. So, we are very hopeful of the UK market to come back and it could come back very quickly.

So, that's the UK market. And again, one reminder that our rig, the WilPhoenix, there is various times when it can come off, depending on when Shell exercises the options, it could be November this year; it could be March next year; it could be September next year, regardless the market is improving.

Okay. We’re going to summarize then. There is quite a lot of information about the market and where our rigs. So, on to slide 24. This sharp line there is “We have all the time in the world”. The reason we wrote that is because with our exciting new project, we have time to find the right contract, we have time to finance, we've got a very clever structure, we can put our rigs application delivery and capital requirements on hold if we choose to.

And then bullet, let’s just go to the bullets. And the Awilco Drilling CS60 ECO rig design will prove itself as a harsh environment mid-water game changer. And I belabored the point in this conference call why we believe this is going to be the first choice. It really is a bespoke, harsh environment rig and be delivered at very, very, very key price. The rig build is on schedule and on budget. We have optionality and flexibility, as I’ve mentioned before. So, we can take one, two, three or four rigs, and lots and lots of choices in terms of how we fund it and when we fund it. We’re building up Norway and we’re engaging with customers on the NCS. We’ve talked quite a lot about the Shell contract. And the final bullet there is the various data points we mentioned in this earnings call. We can see the market is improving. So, Awilco Drilling in good health, exciting project. That's the summary.

So, Emily, I’m going to hand back to you. And we can field any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have one question come through from Robert Tait [ph] from GLC. Robert, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

What are your options for raising capital for the rig option that expires in a month?

Jon Oliver Bryce

Okay. Thanks for the question, Robert. So, we have a few options the -- for exercising the option. And we have to declare it by the 9th of March. Remember, the way that the contract is structured is it’s a 10% down on exercising the option, within certain number of days of that, then another 10% within two year -- second year anniversary, and then 80% at the end of the third year on delivery of the rig, unless we go for sleeping beauty by one year. So, the rig cost will be $425 million or very close to that. And 10% of that is $42.5 million in theory required very close to the 9th of March. So, we have the option to pay by cash. We could raise debt. We could do potentially a bond or we could pay out cash and supplement that with potentially working capital facility. So, we have -- all we could do something with the banks. We have a lot of different options in terms of working capital facilities or borrowing short-term, and what -- or just paying just straight cash. What I would say is that equity for the deposit or the initial payment for this option will be very unlikely because pricing is not good, the market is tricky, and we know -- we talked about the crude price, I won’t say collapsing but coming off significantly. But, we've seen a big progress [ph] in the financial markets on the equity side. So, pricing of everything is difficult and raising activity is difficult at the moment. So, I would say equity is very unlikely, and we have other options.

Unidentified Analyst

And just remind me, do you need to raise capital for the new rig that is currently under construction to pay for the I guess the remaining amount outstanding?

Jon Oliver Bryce

So, we -- all the rigs have the same structure, 10% down and then it’s 10% and -- upto two years and then the balance on the end of the third year, unless it’s really bad delivery. So, that first rig that was ordered a year ago and then it's second 10% payment, the next $42.5 million will be required this time next year.

Unidentified Analyst

And so, what plan do you have to reduce costs in the event that you for example only have one newbuild rig and the UK rigs are decommissioned, perhaps [ph] there is no work for them. And also, given that you have plans to [technical difficulty] Norwegian drilling organization while [technical difficulty] headquarters in the UK. So, I was just wondering how would you manage to have that business based on quite a low number of rigs, potentially only one rig with potentially duplication of cost in Norway or in the UK?

Jon Oliver Bryce

Yes. That’s a good point. So, I’ll start with what we hear in the UK. As we said, we had no work for the WilPhoenix where we do the same as the WilHunter, we would look to reduce costs quickly. And with the WilHunter what we did is we went from fully working to hot stack to warm stack to cold stack. We know how to do that. And these are difficult decisions. But, the important decisions, and we did that last time, we protected the company, and that was one of the main reasons we managed to get through the downturn and good health. So, we know what to do. Do we think it’s likely? [Ph] No, I think the WilPhoenix has got a great contract with Shell. We’re hoping to build the relationship with Shell. And we hope that relationship goes long. If it doesn't, the market in the UK is certainly starting to recover and we can see that by the number of inquiries and tenders are starting to appear. So, we’re not concerned about the WilPhoenix not having worked. And in fact, we are anticipating the market to tighten, which will have a knock on to dayrates.

In terms of the UK business, I think that's in good shape going forward. The WilHunter, we wouldn’t speculatively react to that and that’s in terms of cost; that would only come back to life n the event of a contract which would make the sizeable contribution to that reactivation if not a complete contribution. So, really, the WilHunter is just an option on the future, the cost of $700,000 a day to keep a cold stack…

Ian Wilson

A year.

Jon Oliver Bryce

A year. That’s why you are the CFO. $700,000 a year to keep. So, that’s about on the future. So, costs are -- we are happy where we are. We’re in a good place with the UK.

If you are worried about costs escalating, Norway is [ph] -- you can call the high cost environment. Awilco Drilling is one company. It's not Awilco Drilling UK and Awilco Drilling Norway. Awilco Drilling is one company. People will sit in both places. And as we ramp up in Norway -- before we ramp up or actually as of today, the UK operations, which is running WilPhoenix and keeping an eye WilHunter is also supporting the newbuild. And as we go through the newbuild construction and we get ready for operational fairness and the Norwegian AOC process, et cetera, the UK will be supporting that operation with the project team and the steady buildup of Norwegian-based personnel in our new office. But, it will be a blend of both. And as more rigs arrive, if we decide to option, exercise options the Norwegian side overall grow. And if it’s four on one side and two on the other side, then clearly the center of gravity will move. But, it's one company and both locations will have what is required to manage operations safely to provide what customers need, provide what regulators need. And so, but it's a slow build-up. We are very conscious of cost, so slow build-up to basically work around how many rigs we exercise and when we bring them in. But the underlying message is, we’re building an organization in Norway for Norway.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question on WilPhoenix. You mentioned that the contract will change to [technical difficulty] at some point. And I was just wondering what is your view on what that market rate might be, what a rough range might be, would it be somewhat similar to the contract rate that you have currently?

Jon Oliver Bryce

Well, I will just talk looking at my crystal ball. It’s a hard one. So, basically, we are tied to an index sort of company called, IHS Petrodata, monitors all the rig fixtures in the UK and then they publish monthly what their average fixture was per month. And in the UK for semisubmersibles, there are basically two indexes. There is standard semisubmersibles, which we’re in with the WilPhoenix; and there is the top end. So, when we get to 600 day mark, which I think of the top of my head is around about April 2020, we will look at what IHS Petrodata published for their average dayrate for this type of rig and then we will have a conversation with the customer.

What’s it going to be? I don’t know. It all depends on how quickly the market tightens. The market is improving. There is not a lot of choice out there. And April is start of the good weather. So, who knows there can be -- I will be surprised if it’s still 116. But we’re going to see. And if you remember what the range of rigs we’ve seen historically, and this is not a prediction where we’re going to go to. We used to think that 230-250 was a kind of modest rate; and the WilPhoenix, it was at one point it was 387 and at one point I think it was even 440 for a brief moment with a customer, the sort of contract. So, we’ve seen very large rates in the past. So, what rate will it be, it just depends on how fast the market recovers and what fixtures and [technical difficulty]. That’s it. This is much as I can tell you.

Unidentified Analyst

And I suppose the 116 is pretty much the market rate as of now for WilPhoenix site?

Jon Oliver Bryce

We didn’t actually see lower than that. We saw sub-100s; we saw few back in ‘16, ‘17 -- in ‘16 we saw sub-100, so 116 was there for the day. But I think you’ll only see it going up in that.

Operator

We currently have no further questions in the queue. [Operator Instructions] There were no further questions coming through, Jon.

Jon Oliver Bryce

Okay. Emily, thank you very much for hosting today’s call. And to listeners, thanks very much for joining in Awilco Drilling PLC’s Q4 earnings call. Thank you and good bye.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your lines.