Aurora Cannabis' Second Quarter Financials Cause Serious Concern

Another calendar year has ended with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shareholders thinking O'Brien's Law has taken effect. Murphy's Law states if things can get worse they will. O'Brien's Law states Murphy was an optimist!

Dismal Financials

Aurora's financial statements are painful to analyze, since they reveal the worst about the Canadian cannabis companies that have decided to dominate Canada and the world. Aurora Cannabis has been in business for over five years and its balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement are in shambles.

On the February 11, 2019 conference call accompanying the release of its quarter ended December 31, 2018 results, Aurora's CEO focused on a recent deal to supply cannabis to a pharmacy in England and the fact that Aurora is on schedule to be a dominant worldwide cannabis company. In the same conference call, analysts' questions focused on Aurora's cost per gram of cannabis and the latest technology in rolling cigarettes.

Not a single question was asked about the financial statements which revealed that in the six months ended December 31, 2018 intangible assets increased by C$489 million from C$200 million to C$689 million and that goodwill increased by C$2.3 billion from C$761 million to C$3.056. Intangible assets and goodwill combined represented 76.8% of total assets and 87.1% of shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2018.

That is exactly what happens when investors give unlimited amounts of money to a company hellbent on vertical and horizontal worldwide expansion through acquisition, and shareholders allow management to issue an unlimited number of shares of stock. Aurora issued an additional 430 million shares and littered its balance sheet with C$2.789 billion in non-earning assets in the form of intangibles and goodwill.

Aurora management proved it can lose money in its own business as well as by investing in other businesses. It reported an operating loss for the December quarter of C$80.2 million, a net loss after taxes of C$239.6 million and a comprehensive loss of C$405 million.

The comprehensive loss was attributable to Aurora writing down investments it made in companies and was necessitated by declines in the stock prices of Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF), which is 25% owned by Aurora; CTT Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CTTH), which is owned 34% by Aurora; Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF); Micron Waste Technologies (OTCPK:MICWF); Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF);Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF); and a decline in the value of subscription value warrants of The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD). These investments suggest that Aurora, unbeknownst to its shareholders, is running a cannabis ETF.

Bank Loan Agreement Violations

Aurora's financials reveal it incurred a significant negative operating free cash flow amounting to C$133 million. By the end of the year Aurora only had C$46.8 million in cash and cash equivalents to pay its bills. An additional C$41.4 million was in restricted accounts at Bank of Montreal (BMO), where Aurora is required to keep a sufficient amount of money to pay two-year's interest and principal per a written loan agreement.

Aurora failed to meet a loan agreement covenant on December 31, 2018, which required it to keep 90% of its cash in an account with BMO. In addition to violating that loan agreement covenant, Aurora's results for the December quarter failed to meet financial tests imposed by the loan agreement that would allow it to tap its C$50 million revolving credit facility at BMO. As a result, Aurora will not be able to avail itself of those BMO funds until at least June 30, 2019.

Given Aurora's cash burn rate, it is not surprising that Aurora entered into a secured credit agreement on August 29,2018 with Bank of Montreal to establish a C$200 million credit facility. The facility is composed of a C$150 million non-revolving facility and the aforementioned, no longer available C$50 million revolving facility. On December 31, 2018 Aurora had borrowed the entire C$150 million non-revolving facility amount, so it had exhausted its borrowing capacity at BMO.

The Bank of Montreal loan officer responsible for Aurora Cannabis credit has to be uncomfortable. It is never a good sign when a company starts a lending relationship by violating two loan agreement covenants within five months of signing the agreement. Odds are Aurora is also in violation of other covenants in the non-revolving facility, and violations can cause loans to be called.

Debt Issuance

After reviewing Aurora Cannabis' financials for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, it is not surprising that Aurora rushed to issue US$345 million in 5.5% convertible senior notes due February 28, 2024. Aurora announced on January 16, 2019 that it intended to raise as much as US$287.5 million in the offering, but on January 18, 2019 Aurora announced it had raised the amount to US$345 million. The offering closed that on January 24, 2019. Every $1,000 in notes converts to 138.37 shares, which equates to US$7.23.

Conclusion

There is no evidence that Aurora Cannabis is turning the corner toward profitability and positive operating free cash flow. Truth be told, the financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 reveal meaningful deterioration. The fact that it violated two loan agreement covenants with Bank of Montreal is very troubling and cause for concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

