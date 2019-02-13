Storebrand ASA (SREDF) CEO Odd Arild Grefstad on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

StoreBrand ASA (OTCPK:SREDF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - IR

Odd Arild Grefstad - CEO

Lars Løddesøl - CFO

Trond Finn Eriksen - Head of Economic Capital

Conference Call Participants

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Ashik Musaddi - J.P. Morgan

Ben Stewart - Bank of America

Kevin Ryan - Bloomberg

Operator

Daniel Sundahl

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Storebrand's Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. My name is Daniel Sundahl and I am part of the Investor Relations teams at Storebrand. Together with me, I have Group CEO, Odd Grefstad; CFO, Lars Løddesøl; Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Geir Holmgren; Executive Vice President, Wenche Martinussen; and Head of Economic Capital, Trond Finn Eriksen.

In the presentation today, Odd Arild will give you an update on development in the fourth quarter. CFO Lars Løddesøl, will give an overview of the financial development and dig into some of the more technical elements in the quarter. The slides will be similar to the analyst presentation released this morning and are available on our web page. After the presentation, the operator will open up for questions.

I now give the word to Storebrand's CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad, who will start the presentation on Slide 2.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thank you, Daniel and good afternoon everyone. 2018 has been a strong year for Storebrand where the Group result of NOK3.2 billion and our result of NOK3.7 billion after taxes gives a positive tax effect as [indiscernible] notification. This is all time high results for Storebrand. Our Solvency II ratio is also all time high with 173% and 172% without any transitional rules and we increased our dividend to NOK3.0 per share.

The underlying growth in the business is strong. It reduced in the fourth quarter by the weak financial markets. Weak markets also negatively affect our profits in addition to substantially reducing the performances compared to 2017. On a positive note, the development in the financial market so far in 2019, have been strong and to a large extent reversed effects from Q4.

If we then move to the next slide, this picture was introduced in our Capital Markets Day in May. It is a picture of our two-fold strategy with active management of the guaranteed business in run-off for capital release and profitable growth in our Capital Life savings business, through our position in occupational pension in Norway and Sweden, our growing retail savings markets, and asset management business with our NOK700 billion assets under management.

Looking at the active management of our balance sheet, we continued to our strong cost control with costs for the full year just below NOK3.8 billion. Our Solvency II came in strong at 173% for the year. At our Capital Markets Day we guided on reaching a Solvency of 180% in 2020-2021 all else equal. With a strong Solvency development in 2018 we will again all else equal start the capital release our back book expected one year earlier. The growth in our back [ph] book has also continued through 2018 though somewhat reduced by financial markets in Q4. We've also continued our strategy with bolt-on M&A and that leads me to next slide, Slide #4.

Main thing we have landed two transactions with our comparable size. We have sold Nordben and currency based run-off portfolio our international pension schemes of totally NOKSEK6 billion. The sale will give up in effect on Solvency of just under 1 percent point. So we also held our portfolio that is not strategically important to us. Meanwhile we also buy a Nordic leading private equity company, Cubera. Cubera will strengthen our asset management operations in general and especially benefit our focus on private markets going forward. The acquisition price was initially NOK300 million per yearly earnings before tax on NOK6 to 8 [ph] million. The buying price can increase with another up to 325 [ph] million depending on successful capital raise rates going forward.

If we then move to Slide #5, the acquisition of Cubera will as I said add debt to our asset management. In addition to recent stocks interest bearing papers and real estate we see that asset is equivalent to private debt, private equity and infrastructure are becoming increasingly important, both to our life insurance business and with regard to our free competitive asset management solutions and our institutional clients.

Let's move to Slide #6 and the growth. We have gotten used to seeing double-digit growth in both when it comes to savings and asset management and the underlying growth is still strong in 2018 with a growth in premiums within unit linked business of 7%. Normally a positive return on equity we have to this growth securing and [indiscernible] assets under management well above 10%. We didn’t see this positive market effects this year, on the contrary we had fall in global equities with level process year by year and that make up for the final growth number of 7% when it comes to unit linked. Asset management are hit by the [indiscernible] currency effect between Norway and Sweden and negative net flows in SKAGEN. Our bank is maintaining a steady growth of 10% in 2018 and we are now also seeing growth within our insurance business. The profitable outcomes have been strong both and across our banking and insurance operations business here.

If we then move to the Solvency movement on Slide #7, our solvency has really strengthened this quarter despite the volatile markets. If you break this down, the movement from 166% to 172% we see that the market development in the quarter has put a strain on our solvency through 14% fall in the relative [ph] index 20 basis point reduction in the 10 year interest Solvency Norway and in addition our widening spreads. We have executed active risk management measurements and have maintained buffers in a very good way in our life insurance company. All this together now has reduced the Solvency ratio with 6 percent points.

Let me now [indiscernible] has due to market position on a quarter basis is adapting new stressors for equities and for volatility adjustment and this new element from [indiscernible] this quarter has given positive developments on the 6% points of growth and then you see that the volatility adjustment and the reduced stress for equities has really then taken off the negative market position altogether.

On top of this, we have strong result of the tax in the fourth quarter and this is mainly due to the tax income of NOK1.6 billion that we noticed the market with in a separate press release and this added 6% to the solvency for the border. And altogether then, our solvency ratio of 172 and a minor adjustment for transitional rules lead us to 173.

If we then look a little closer into the solvency and we see this on Slide #8, we see that the solvent sensitivities is very much on the same levels that we saw in the Q3. We have noticed that the fall in this space of 50 basis points from today's level. We [indiscernible] that we, that transitional once again take effect for our interest rates and in fact these will increase over total solvency ratio.

Then as Lars, before I give the word to Lars, if we look at the solvency movement for 2018 on Slide #9, we see that there has been a very strong development for the year on our 22% prime increase for the full year before dividends, substantially more than our guiding of 10% to 12% hike on annual increased for the dividends.

So by that, I'll give the word to Lars Løddesøl.

Lars Løddesøl

Thank you, Odd Arild. I would like to briefly go through some of the figures for you. The profit before amortize, these are some key figures Page 7. The profit before amortization at NOK563 million is rather weak. The ordinary operating profit at NOK654 million is okay, but reduced [indiscernible] in the fourth quarter due to group performances. Adjusted for performances the operating profit is NOK565 million somewhat weak than our guiding. If we look at the earnings for the full year, we have had three quarters that are doing better than guidance and one weaker. Looking forward, the full year operating profit divided by 4 gives the reasonable guiding on their earnings power going forward.

The main reason behind the weak quarter numbers are a result of financial markets and [indiscernible]. In Norway we have a regulatory retail equity earnings scheme called ASK. Storebrand and SKAGEN has each developed its own platform for ASK. As partners integration SKAGEN will be established as a SKAGEN platform will be rolled out for the whole group and we've taken one-off charge for the quarters [indiscernible] on development part.

Second, in the fourth quarter we have booked approximately 20 million in advisories primarily related to the Nordben sale and ASK in December and the Cubera acquisition announced Monday. Three, furthermore we've taken a charge for a renegotiation of remuneration Cubera sales force. This will not lead to higher costs going forward, but it is a one-off compensation.

And finally, we have booked two months regulation fees [indiscernible] during the year. This income has to be reversed by NOK38 million in the fourth quarter and reduces the income line. The full year number is great and we are reviewing our processes to avoid similar adjustment in the future.

The final financial results, sorry the financial result is weak in the quarter very much in line with financial markets and with normal financial market volatility. It is worth to note is that the increased expense due to the short term negative mark-to-market on our company portfolios will in the long term pick up in returns. As long as there are no defaults there is no long term effect. Furthermore, with positive financial markets at year end has more or less neutralized the fall in assets under management that we saw in the fourth quarter.

Please turn over to the next Page 11, this is a more traditional presentation of the results and we see that fee and administration income is down in the quarter primarily as a consequence of lower performance fees in 2018 compared to 2017. For the year as a whole, the income is up 5%. Insurance result is up by 13% during 2018. The cost level is up due to the introduction of SKAGEN, but is below the targeted NOK3.8 million for the year as a whole. This means that adjusted for SKAGEN the cost level has been normally flat for six years in a row since 2012. We aim to maintain this same nominal level at least until 2020.

The operating results for the year is up 4%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations of SKAGEN the underlying Storebrand operating result is up by 14% and confirms the strong underlying growth. Under tax, we had a positive contribution for 900 million following the tax gain of 1.6 million announced in January. This is a consequence of new tax rules for Life investment businesses separating the tax accounting for customers and pension providers. With this change we will have a more predictable tax charge of 21% to 23% per annum going forward and large tax differences both assets and liabilities have been removed from our balance sheet. Net-net we did have approximately NOK8 billion in tax losses carry-forward.

Although the fourth quarter results were weak, 2018 comes out as one of the best years we've ever had. Furthermore, the Solvency position has been strengthened. We're paying out more dividends and the market position is strong. Daniel?

Daniel Sundahl

Thank you, Lars and Odd Arild. And operator, now we'll open up for questions.

Hi, are you ready to move to the next question?

Daniel Sundahl

Yes.

Okay, the next question comes from the line of Peter Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Peter Eliot

Got it. First three questions from me. The first one was, I was just wondering about how you now think about the sort of the balance between growing volumes and margin. I mean in the reports you make a few comments about margin pressure in unit linked asset management under insurance. And I'm not I'm, I think I'm right that DNB has been cutting unit linked fees quite heavily.

I mean, I guess in insurance a few years ago you were sort of forecasting double-digit growth rates there that you've had some distribution issues, but those should now be over. Going forward in those three areas, how should we think - are you thinking you need to take the foot off the accelerator to protect margin, do you think there's risks to margins or can margins be maintained, so just wondering if you could talk about that a little bit? Sorry, that's a long one, second will be very short.

The second one is SKAGEN net flows, would you care to give us the number first for Q4 and maybe any comments on the outlook? And the third final one was, I was surprised with the dividend that it was all normal, but they are very welcome. I'm guessing, that kind of says to me that you think you currently have a sustainable EPS of NOK6 and I'm not quite, I mean it seems quite punchy, that's probably the wrong way to think about it, but I was just wondering if you could explain your thinking behind something as all is normal? Thank you very much.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thanks, very much. If you talk about margins, I think first of all you need to recognize that our business is very much corporate pension that is already on quite low margins in the Norwegian market and the bulk of the business is really within defined contribution. I think DNB has done something on that their direct mutual fund piece for the recent market. But it’s also I mean the fact because it's somewhat to reduce the ordinary fees but it's also reducing performance fees for as I understand almost all of their mutual funds.

We have of course an ongoing process looking into our fees for their retail markets when it comes to mutual funds, both in active funds and for more, be compatible to our funds and within that we have well pricing that is giving the right value to the customers as we speak, but that is of course an ongoing process. I think when I look at the more pension market it's of course more like high competition in the market and also process that we will have our own pension accounts coming into the market where that [indiscernible] management of defined contribution will be combined with their pay down policies without the investment choice that is winding up in account for the customers and that is a very attractive market of course. That means that we are very well positioned for with our 31% market share. But that is also an attractive market of course for everyone else around those. So that is in our interest and that we like to define going forward.

And so there is no, I feel that we are in a market that is really growing very fast and the growth within our pension market will continue to go forward in the Norwegian market and in the Swedish market and we will take our share of that growth and the market, the margins we are seeing in the pension area is quite sustainable I think going forward in the well short term and in the entire future.

When it comes to SKAGEN, the net flow for the year was minus NOK40 million, [indiscernible] 14 billion when it comes to the net flow. Most of that was earlier in the year when we had some changes in the portfolio managers. At the end of the year we saw that full performance and that's been in the funds for us was much higher. And I think we said earlier today that in December and surprisingly we had that plus inflow in our flagship from the quantity and the development so far [indiscernible]. My team has been very good both when it comes to absolute return and relative return in the funds in SKAGEN altogether.

Dividends, well this year we have really had a very strong year when it comes to capital up-streaming through the holding company we have a very solid position. I think we have also quite a solid result generation going forward. We feel comfortable about meeting our target of having a nominal growth in the dividend or at least the same level as we had last year. And based on our expectation of the results from the company, that should be a sustainable position going forward.

Peter Eliot

Thanks.

The next question comes from the line of Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, good afternoon. I'd like to continue on the same topic as Peter earlier on. The dividends, you obviously have the strongest solvency margin you basically ever had and a lot of positive one offs and if I understood you correctly, Odd already mentioned that the capital release from the guaranteed back book could already start the year earlier than you originally forecasted. So I'm still a bit puzzled on why the dividend isn't higher than it is taking into account all these factors that that have been mentioned?

Second question is regarding the performance fees in the savings business obviously down by around NOK200 million, is the underlying level, I know it's probably difficult to say but is it closer to NOK200 million or the NOK300 million it was in 2017 going forward in your opinion? Thanks.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Can you repeat the last question which segment or which [indiscernible] are you referring to?

Matti Ahokas

So the savings business, you write in the report that the performance fees altogether were - was NOK90 million versus NOK300 million in 2017 for the full year 2018. So is the underlying level closer to NOK200 million or the NOK300 million we saw, I guess the NOK90 million in 2018 is probably not what we should be looking for in the future?

Odd Arild Grefstad

I thought the business around the, we have been very clear that we see that the levels over 90% [indiscernible] is the level that we feel that we have a level where we can start give extraordinary dividend based on the capital release from the back book and everything equal based on having underlying solvency ratio 172% as we speak, we expect that by mathematics more to say to come along the year closer based on the guidance we gave on our Capital Markets Day. And I have to say that the result to the again was, the dividend again was not [indiscernible] or results before we take into accounts that extraordinary element from tax values [indiscernible]. So Lars will answer on more asset management and performances.

Lars Løddesøl

Maybe just like everyone one comment, you mentioned that there were lots of positive one, the one offs and that the fourth quarter was basically a number of negative one offs not positive one offs. So in the beginning of the year we had positive one off on longevity results strengthening over NOK149 million but there has been more balance than number of one offs positive and negative one offs [indiscernible]. And I would also say that the tax effect and the positive contribution from the tax affect has given an opportunity to take up an additional dividend from the large company to the holding company which strengthened in the holding company going forward. So although, yes – so that's the positive consequence of that.

When it comes to performances, the performances are the fees that are not certain before they are booked at the end of the year. And if you look at SKAGEN in isolation they have been between close to zero and above a billion for the last five or six years. So there's some - a wide difference between the upside and the downside of the [indiscernible] to the zero. And [indiscernible] has been between about NOK50 million and NOK150 million on an annual basis for the last several years. So that's really the outcome is a broad range here. What we have said that, if [indiscernible] delivers approximately benchmark performance, they will deliver in excess of NOK200 million on an annual basis, but obviously over time we do expect performance over and above the benchmark, that's why we take risk and therefore we do expect more over time. But there will be additional - will be volatile elements and there's nothing called normalized in that space.

Matti Ahokas

Very clear. Thank you. If I may follow up on the [indiscernible] Odd Arild the dividend sir, the extra in 2017 was based I guess then on the old dividend policy. So we should be kind of looking at the 180 level as the kind of high threshold for anything extra in the future?

Odd Arild Grefstad

While the dividend portion always paying off more than 50% than of the result after tax and having an increase dividends on annual basis and not increase in the number. And the threshold that we have put forward is that normal dividends will be paid between 130% and 188% in solvency and when we move above unrelated [indiscernible] solvency we start releasing capital from the back book, and as we said in our Capital Markets Day within a 10 years horizon, we expect to release around NOK10 billion from our back book.

Matti Ahokas

Got it. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from the line of Ashik Musaddi from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Ashik Musaddi

Hi, good afternoon. I just have few questions on so first of all on Solvency II capital generation which is on Slide #9. Can you just help us like this 10 percentage point capital generation or is like group result excluding the tax impact, I mean what does it include, does it include the tax benefit, sorry does it include the UFR, does it include any release of capital? Can you give a bit more clarity on that because this number was a bit higher last year I think 11% or 12% and now went down with your SCR coming down as well? So can you just give us a bit of composition of this number 10%? That's number one.

Secondly, I'm sorry to go back to the asset management, can you just remind us as to what your normalized earnings for asset management excluding the performance fees of SKAGEN and Delphi, so what would be the normalized Asset Management earning excluding those two items?

And thirdly is, I mean if you think about the combined ratio, I mean clearly your guidance is around 90% to 92%, but you have been doing below that for quite some time, so how should we think about combined ratio in the P&C business going forward? Thank you.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thank you. Let me start with the first question about the capital generation. Today we have chose to show the cash flow generation in this picture is mainly taking the group result as it comes from the equity generation in the Life or in the group balance sheet. If you take this year's results as on amortization of intangibles divided on the SCR then it will get to 16% which you can then again can be divided in those 10% and 6% coming from the tax elements. So that's how we have shown to or as recently shown it. You can also show it in a different manner were to separate what is expected as a result in the solvency models about the capital generation about [indiscernible].

Ashik Musaddi

So just to follow up on that, so what you are saying is this group results still don't include any release of capital, and if I remember correctly, your release of capital was earlier planned from 2021 and now it is bring forward to 2020 is that correct, and that would be around NOK1.3 billion, NOK1.4 billion?

Odd Arild Grefstad

That's correct. When it comes to the dates you are mentioning I don’t want to comment at all on your capital release in [indiscernible].

Ashik Musaddi

Okay, then on asset management earnings?

Odd Arild Grefstad

Yes, the normalized earnings in the asset management business you can derive from the numbers we present which is roughly NOK500 million based on today's AUM and with no performance fees whatsoever. And then there will be performance fees on top of that and the AUM has been growing over time and we are doing a lot of measures to improve both the profitability and the growth in that business. We also have a target that was announced on the Capital Markets Day which was, while we - I think it was close to a million in results [indiscernible] value yes, so that's something about the growth and the NOK1 billion does include performance fees, but nevertheless we have a strong growth agenda within asset management.

And the last one on combined ratio performance?

Lars Løddesøl

Combined ratio, well, as we said all along that was a number of years now, our company is anyways with very good combined ratio numbers and as we are long term aiming for 90% to 92% which means that when we've had a combined ratio below that we've been able to adjust prices on certain products and to invest somewhat more in growth. And what we haven't done, one of the things we've done in terms of growth in the fourth quarter last year is to cooperate with a hedge partner that has an agent that is sending more insurance on the quarters and that has negatively contributed to earnings but positively contributed to the growth that is starting to take off now in the fourth quarter.

Ashik Musaddi

Okay. Thank you.

And the next question comes from Ben Stewart from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ben Stewart

Thank you, good afternoon. I've got three questions I think. The first one, just drilling down into movements in capital requirements, I think it's on Page 35 of the interim report. The capital requirements reduced in the year, but that was mainly due to the market elements. I just wonder if Trond perhaps you can go into a little bit more detail there and given the equity markets have recovered, does that capital requirement go back up?

And I guess aligned to that and talking now about the possibility of additional capital release, the 2021 guidance I took to be twofold; firstly that 2021 was the date when you expected to reach 180, but also that 2021 was the time where you expected to be physically seeing the back book rolling over and starting to release capital that way. So my question is, when we get to 2020 which is a year earlier, we may well be at the 180 threshold for solvency, but will we really be seeing capital falling off the back book at that time? So I hope that's clear.

And my final question was really just on the whole core liquidity. Is that something I think you've said in the past that you wanted to run that with around zero net debt. I just wonder if that's still the target or what or how we should be thinking about that additional liquidity that's been pumped into the holdco from the, I mean from the Life company and the dividend? Thank you.

Trond Finn Eriksen

Thank you, Ben. First on your first question regarding reduce the threat levels from the market number, yes you're correct there, right. So equity markets what will happen that maybe it will - increased holdings in unit linked to business that generates more profitable business and will increase the SCR stemming from that business. So again, increased the equity markets given both had more profitable business that I think increase for the SCR and little bit probably also have a negative effect on solvency number from increased equity threat levels which is on time – now at this quarter in 32.9% low that’s the basic status 39%.

So if this, yes the other element is clearly and you did have also at positive contribution this quarter from increased volatility [indiscernible] that also into net – so you are perfectly correct, strong international markets which increased the SCR from the markets. Saying that, you should also bear in mind that in strong equity markets and strong credit markets gives more for capital which is really positive to the – over risk mitigation of the Storebrand Group and that’s a [indiscernible] partly into, I think that did better.

Ben Stewart

Thank you.

And the next questions comes from Kevin Ryan from Bloomberg. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Sorry, I think we haven't answered the previous questions.

Operator

Odd Arild Grefstad

Yes and when it comes to the next question, [indiscernible] on the back book. There will be a release of the guaranteed back book. I think in the estimates number [indiscernible] reduction of results and that comes from that’s the expected to the interest rates to increase in the [indiscernible] decrease in capital or the SCR from that group and also know with strong equity markets in the first [indiscernible] second item we have also given other view about the capital which also reveals the new system, the capital requirements from guaranteed investments. So there will be a true reduction in the SCR coming from the back books.

Lars Løddesøl

But as we - get this straight, it's not a binary thing, it's a [indiscernible] it's ready to happen, so we finally start releasing capital on the Swedish books this year and we start releasing more capital from other places gradually next year [indiscernible].

Odd Arild Grefstad

And when it comes to the liquidity so through now we have a net debt ratio you know that's the aim for the Life for our holding company. We use this opportunity now with extraordinary results in the life insurance company, also due to the next results to put some more cash in the holding company. That is helpful when it comes to ensure that we are able to meet our obligation also going forward to have growth in the dividend even if we have a more weak year. And also if there is a right good position to be in to be able to also release capital above the nominal results. So when it comes to taking off results from life insurance company based on our capitalization above [indiscernible].

I do think it was to Ben Stewart from Bank of America. Your line is open, if you want to continue, ask your question.

Ben Stewart

Yes, thank you. Maybe I can just come back on the point about excess capital return. So just to be clear, so you think if all going well you should be reaching 180 sometime next year. And there will be scope for some capital to be released from the bank book although I take the point Lars that it is likely to be smaller and then that you've talked about that NOK10 billion but that's going to ramp up over time. But presumably you can also think about just paying a higher proportion of your earnings as a dividend which would be just not adding the retained earnings to your solvency?

Lars Løddesøl

I think this is the answer on that, first of all of course anything may equal [indiscernible] gives us this year is given very strong year when it comes to adding solvency ratios 22% points, we have guided on long term 10% to 12% growth in the solvency ratio annually and with 50% pay out of dividends that is reduced then to 5% to 6%. And after that the more you pay out in the normal dividend of course the less you will have to increase the solvency position to get to above 180%.

So this of course how it works and then based on these numbers our estimate is that we will need to close 2019 and 2020 to know in a normal situation reach above 180%. It’s a lot of moving factors it's not the estimate of course. But that is just being equal to what we said on our Capital Markets Day, we now 172% worth in solvency that is much better than we have the one we had on our Capital Markets Day back in May. This seems everything equal to have become one year earlier compared to our guidance on Capital Markets Day.

Ben Stewart

Yep, okay. Thank you very much.

Daniel Sundahl

Thank you. Next question please?

And the next question comes from Kevin Ryan from Bloomberg Intelligence. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin Ryan

Thank you. I just had a question about the retail funds platform please. Could you give us some guidance on whether the costs of that have now been fully expensed or whether we can expect some additional costs this year? And also can you offer some guidance as to how we should think about the volume from that platform? Thanks.

Odd Arild Grefstad

The regulatory framework in Norway changed to allow for an ASK in 2017. And we've built the two platforms through to 2017 and 2018 one for Storebrand and one for SKAGEN. Now that we've merged the two we are writing off the investments in the Storebrand platform. The SKAGEN platform do have some cost that is on the balance sheet and that will be written up over time and we'll continue to develop the joint platform together. So there is nothing extraordinary related to that, that's a normal development and adjustment to the market.

And in terms of volumes, this is the way to place your equity investments whether it's equity investments directly or through mutual funds. And it's the way to help individuals without large fortunes to be able to have the same benefits as if you were a wealthy individual and you had your own investment company where you could trade in and out of equities without releasing tax. So this is the way to allow normal people to invest in equity based savings instruments without releasing tax when they switch in between the two.

So, the overall market for equity related investments should go off as a consequence and our aim together with the investment in SKAGEN is that we have the number one position in that market over time. We currently have around 28% market share which we have to increase to about 25% market share in the growing market.

Kevin Ryan

Thanks.

Daniel Sundahl

Thank you. Next question please?

Ladies and gentlemen there is no question at the moment. [Operator Instructions] We do have a quick response from Peter Eliot from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Eliot

Thanks very much. I was just wondering if I could just clarify the timing. I mean, I noticed very - lots of uncertainties here, but I mean if you allow for the recovery of markets that started this year and you are sort of 5 percentage points in asset dividend guidance and everything seems, I thought was sort of pointing towards the start of 2020 when you're in that position of the 180% in a position to start returning. What you said to in answer to Blair's [ph] question. You said that you needed 2019 and 2020 to get there, so does that imply the end of 2020?

So, I just wanted to check whether those – we're talking about something different there or what that was. And then if I could ask another question, you reported a negative financial result in both unit linked thoughts and in retail banking. I was just a bit surprised actually, I mean I didn't really expect to see financial results going through those. I was wonder if you could just explain what caused that? Thank you.

Odd Arild Grefstad

I'll start with the guiding almost bottom of the [indiscernible] slide is and it's my English that is also a bit confusing here. I didn't need to say that and the consequence we were in the middle of an event I think it's very difficult to be as precise as that when it comes to really the solvency, but it's more like saying that adding well 5% points solvency in 2019. Well, move us up to around 177 or 178 and then you will need to have some prime in 2020 and reach up to 180% solvency, but that is again I might say as well a lot of moving parts into that calculation. But that is the thinking anyway when it comes to trying to explain it.

Lars Løddesøl

And with respect to the negative financial return in unit linked and banking, there is one product with a small – small product with a limited interest rate guarantee which was licensed in the unit linked platform for technical reasons which had a negative contribution in the fourth quarter. You should not expect that going forward, but that was booked in the fourth quarter. With respect to the bank and the negative financial return there is related to a way to account for the IFRS 9 and the way you account for losses in the book where we made a model change which increases the reserves for in the bank. So it's not related to any change in the expected losses, but an adjustment to the IFRS 9 regulations as to how you model or how you reserve for losses in the retail portfolio.

Peter Eliot

Okay, thanks a lot.

And the next question comes from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, a quick follow up. I just noticed on Bloomberg that Storebrand Bank is planning on an 81 and subordinated debt issue, is it just normal refinancing or are you planning on changing the capital structure in the bank and maybe up-streaming more dividends out of there? Thanks.

Odd Arild Grefstad

It's just normal refinancing.

Matti Ahokas

Got it. Thanks.

Odd Arild Grefstad

Thank you ma'am very much. Before we end, I would like to remind you that we will be present in London tomorrow and we hope to see several of you there. Thank you very much. Bye.