One Day Epic Recovery In Tethys Oil, But Still Long Term Value

The increase in reserves, contingent resources, and exploration opportunities means the company will continue operating in Block 3&4 during the foreseeable future.

The profitability of Tethys and current cash position will enable the company to invest for growth and distribute significant amounts of cash to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF) just reported the Q4 2018 result and the stock rallied massively. The earnings were great, but nothing unexpected as both production and oil price levels were already known from the monthly production updates.

What I believe the market more reacted to, was the increase in reserves, 2019 8 SEK dividend, and good 2019 production guidance. All of this should also not have come as a surprise to the market, but here we are. I do think the company is more fairly priced now.

Despite the price increase, I think there is value in Tethys Oil which can produce solid cash flows at a lower oil price. That cash flow will in part be allocated to shareholders in the form or regular dividend and mandatory share repurchases together with investments for further growth.

Figure 1 - Source: TradingView

Reserve Replacements

One of my biggest disagreement with the general market and analysts, is the valuation of Tethys Oil with regards to Net Present Value. 2018 was the 7th year in a row when the company had a reserve replacement ratio well above 100%. Tethys produced about 4.3 mbo in 2018 and added about 7.8 mbo to proven, probable and possible reserves.

The very impressive track record of continuously adding to reserves is a good indication that Block 3&4 has more to give. The company also has 12.5 mbo of 2C contingent resources where more are expected to be moved over to reserves during 2019.

Figure 2 - Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Production and Cost

Tethys Oil has had flat production over the last 3 years. The increase in the price of oil over these years has lead to growing revenues and earnings over the same time period though.

Figure 3 - Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Production guidance for 2019 is 12,000-13,000 bopd and I will use the middle of that range in my estimates.

While administrative expenses have been relatively flat over the 3 years, operating expenses was up $11.0M in 2018 from 2017. Some of those costs will be sustained going forward, but there are parts which will likely decline some, like energy.

Use of Cash

Tethys Oil has $73.1M cash on the books at the end of 2018, up significantly from the prior year. Cash flows from operation during the year was $105.4M and capital expenditures was $55.0M. While 2019 is unlikely to be as good given the current oil price, the 2018 result gives an indication on the profitability of Tethys Oil.

Capital expenditures for 2019 is guided to be $50M-$55M and $31M will be distributed in dividends throughout the year. Given the profitability and cash position, the company will also have the ability to invest provided the right opportunities arise.

Figure 4 - Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Earnings Projections

2018 was a great year for Tethys Oil with 22% return on equity, without any leverage. The price of oil is presently lower, but the valuation is even after the recent price increase relatively attractive with a 2019 price to earnings of 7.0 and a enterprise value to earnings of 5.5. Note that the tax is taken from the production volume, which means operating income and after tax earnings are very similar, apart from minor adjustments.

I have assumed operating and administrative expenses to be flat from 2018. Depletion, depreciation and amortization is assumed to scale with production, which is in turn assumed to be in the middle of guidance. FX and other costs that varies from positive to negative over the years have been disregarded.

Figure 5 - Source: Financial Reports & Calculations

Conclusion

Tethys Oil is still valued at a relatively low price to earnings ratio of 7.0 or enterprise value to earnings of 5.5 for 2019 given the present oil price just above $60. The company will be able to produce solid cash flows throughout the year if the price of oil price remains at the current level.

I fully acknowledge that there might be some short-term price turbulence in the price of oil if we see more slowing economic data. However, I think there is significant upside potential over the medium term which I discussed in more details recently. The main point in that article is that U.S. shale operators will struggle the longer the price of oil remains at this level or if we see a short-term price decline.

Cash flows from operations combined with the $73.1M cash presently on the books will be sufficient to distribute a very attractive dividend, perform sustaining capex in Block 3&4, long term exploration in Block 49, and there should also be sufficient money to invest to grow over the short term if the right opportunity presents itself. Tethys tried to acquire 2% from Block 53 recently, but pre-emption rights were exercised, as published on the 25th of January.

I believe Tethys Oil is a great long-term investment due to low cost production assets in place and growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THYOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.