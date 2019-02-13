Ingersoll-Rand To Acquire Precision Flow Systems For High Margin Portfolio

IR gains a high margin business as a complement to its existing fluid control segment to help it achieve greater scale and recurring revenues.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) announced it has agreed to acquire Precision Flow Systems (PFS) from Accudyne Industries for $1.45 billion.

Precision Flow Systems provides fluid flow management systems to a variety of industries worldwide.

IR is acquiring PFS for its recurring revenue, differentiated, and diversified portfolio of specialty products that promise to provide high margin growth opportunities.

Target Entity

Precision Flow was operated by Accudyne, whose management is headed by CEO Charles Treadway, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously COO and CEO at Thomas & Betts.

Accudyne was acquired by private equity firms BC Partners and The Carlyle Group in 2012, and in 2018, the firms reportedly had begun seeking offers for their interests in Accudyne.

Precision Flow's primary brands include Milton Roy, LMI, Haskel, BuTech, Dosatron, YZ Systems, Williams and Hartell, among others.

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global fluid handling systems market is expected to show marked growth between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for growth are an increase in the installation of new pipelines, storage, and terminals in the oil & gas industry as a result of recent discoveries in various worldwide regions, including Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

In North America, 'increasing investments in the power sector as a result of the undergoing structural changes due to environmental regulations will further propel the demand for fluid handling systems in the North America region.'

Additionally, increasing pharmaceutical industry activity in the Asia-Pacific region will add to demand there.

Major competitive vendors that provide fluid flow management systems include:

Shelton Fluid Technology

Fluid Handling Systems

Anest Iwata

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Metso Corporation (OTCQX:MXCYY)

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR)

Crane Fluid

Flowtech Industries

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Boyser S.R.L.

Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

IR disclosed the acquisition price as $1.45 billion and said it would fund the acquisition price from a combination of cash on hand and debt.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, it had cash and equivalents of $903 million and total liabilities of $10.85 billion, of which long-term debt was $3.7 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $1.06 billion.

IR is acquiring PFS for its diversified revenue streams in a variety of industries where flow control is a mission-critical challenge.

As Michael Lamach, Chairman and CEO of Ingersoll-Rand stated in the deal announcement,

The proposed acquisition of PFS will accelerate the strategic growth of our highly profitable Fluid Management business in our Industrial segment, while significantly diversifying and enhancing our product portfolio.

In the past 12 months, IR's stock price has risen 16% vs. the S&P 500 Index increase of 1.3%, as the chart below indicates:

IR has a history of mostly positive earnings surprises in the sub-10% range, as the graphic shows below,

Analyst ratings remain mostly bullish, but the current consensus price target of $111.95 implies a potential upside of only 7.1% from its current stock price at press time:

From linguistic analysis, analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has improved slightly over a previous drop in sentiment in mid-2018,

The deal for PFS brings to IR a number of highly technical, specialty product offerings that have both high margins (EBITDA high 20's%) and an attractive mix of one-time original equipment sales and recurring aftermarket parts and replacement revenues.

Management expects the deal to provide accretive EPS in the first full year of ownership. It is paying '11x EBITDA, net of expected synergies' and considers PFS to be a strategic asset as it builds out its capabilities within its Fluid Management business segment.

Notably, the deal struck is a 'binding offer' but not a definitive securities purchase agreement, implying the deal was quickly put together. IR management says it expects such a definitive agreement after 'completion of information and consultation processes with PFS employee representative bodies in applicable jurisdictions.'

IR forecasts a transaction close by mid-2019 if all proceeds according to plan.

The deal is a positive step for IR and investors have pushed up the stock by approximately 2.4% since the deal was announced.

Assuming no delay in getting a definitive agreement and transaction close, the acquisition should be a win for IR investors.

