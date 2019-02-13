Mastercard Riding High On Consumer Spending

In an economy that’s increasingly driven by consumer consumption, the providers of consumer credit are in an ever-stronger position. Mastercard, Inc. (MA) just underlined that by reporting a 33% gain in quarterly profits in the January 31 earnings call.

The second-largest credit card issuer’s strong year-over-year gains in the holiday season quarter are a clear indication that consumers – at least in the US – are feeling comfortable. While consumer spending was a definite boon for the company, Mastercard’s services segment showed the highest growth, at 17%. Let’s take a look at the quarterly numbers, and then check in with TipRanks-rated analysts to see what they say.

The Quarterly Numbers

For Q4 FY2018, Mastercard reported revenues of $3.8 billion, with an EPS of $1.55. Adjusted net income – revenues less+ expenses – was $1.6 billion, which compared favorably to the $1.2 billion adjusted net from the year-ago quarter. This was the fourth quarter in a row that Mastercard beat the forecasts on earnings.

A robust holiday shopping season, underpinned by high employment and rising wages, gave Mastercard equally robust payment processing numbers for the fourth quarter. Company CEO Ajay Banga said it bluntly in the earnings call: “We had a very strong end to the year bringing 2018 to a record close. For the year, revenue was up 20%, EPS up 41%.”

Gains in Income, Gains in Share Price

Continuing from Banga’s quote above, “Our underlying net revenue growth was up 15% and operating income was up 21%.” The healthy quarter has boosted share prices going into the new year. Mastercard’s shares have gained 15% year-to-date, outperforming the overall markets by a wide margin – the S&P 500 has gained 9% over the same period.

A Positive Outlook

All of this gives Mastercard a firm foundation from which to move forward. The company expects adjusted revenue to continue growing, with profits reaching the “high teens” percentages by 2021. Positive economic growth in the US, and steady retails sales growth in the UK and Europe – despite the looming Brexit – have largely offset slowdowns in China.

Mastercard’s cross-border payments volume largely reflects the strength in the US, UK, and Europe. Cross-border payments are a measure of cardholders’ spending while abroad, and climbed by nearly 19% in 2018 – a rate much higher than 2017’s 14.6%. In the words of CFO Martina Hund-Mejean, “The consumer is still spending… and that gives us a certain confidence to build the future.”

Growth in the US and European markets, along with an upbeat outlook for India and other emerging markets, are propelling Mastercard toward a company goal of 500 million customers. Ajay Banga elaborated on this: “We made that commitment of 500 million people to be reached by 2020. We're now at 360 plus million and counting we just got 20 million more in Mexico.”

Checking in with the Analysts

Since releasing the Q4 earnings, Mastercard has received 13 ‘Buy’ ratings from Wall Street analysts. On February 1, Andrew Jeffrey, of SunTrust Robinson, described the company as “A network growth leader that continues to outperform Visa (V) in terms of building market share and maintaining volume and revenue momentum.” He raised his price target to $250, implying a 14% upside to the stock.

John Davis, writing from Raymond James, also sees potential for future growth in Mastercard’s recent performance. He said, “The credit card issuer's 2019 and three-year guidance reflect its recent share gains and highlight the sustainability of the company's growth profile. As concerns around the macro slowdown ease, the stock may outperform in the weeks ahead.” Like Jeffrey, Davis raised his price target on MA, setting it at $247. His price target suggests an upside of 13% from the current share price.

Mastercard’s most recent review comes from five-star analyst Ivan Feinseth, of Tigress Financial. While Feinseth did not set a particular price target (he never does), he did rate MA as a ‘Strong Buy,’ and describe the stock as “[D]riven by a strong global macro environment, positive consumer and retail trends, and greater cross-border volumes, along with the ongoing transition to electronic payments.”

A Word from a Blogger

Dan Caplinger a five-star financial blogger, also reviewed Mastercard. Caplinger looked at the quarterly and annual performance numbers, he also pointed out that the company has spent $1.66 billion in recent months on share buybacks – and still has $6 billion available in cash-on-hand. He sums up his review by saying, “Mastercard's results confirmed [the] growth trajectory, and 2019 looks like another potentially great year for the company if it can keep executing on its business strategies as well as it has.”

The Bottom Line

Mastercard holds a ‘Strong Buy’ rating, based on 17 analyst reviews, including 16 ‘buys’ and 1 ‘hold.’ The stock’s average price target is $238, giving an 8.76% upside from the current share price of $218. In recent quarters, Mastercard has consistently outperformed the expectations.

Author: Michael Marcus

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.