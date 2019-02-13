Occidental Petroleum - Key Takeaways From The Fourth Quarter

Occidental Petroleum is an ideal long-term domestic oil play and should be accumulated on any weakness.

CapEx for 2019 is expected to be $4.5 billion or nearly 9% below 2018. It is a good sign with a predicted ~10% production growth potential.

Occidental Petroleum's 4Q'18 total revenues and other were $4,802 million, up 33.8% from a year ago, but down 22.3% sequentially. The company's profit was $706 million or $0.92 per share.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Investment Thesis

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a US-based energy integrated company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production. I think Occidental Petroleum is an ideal long-term domestic oil play and should be accumulated on any weakness. The company is paying a generous dividend yield of 4.6% which is quite impressive.

The company's business operations also include chemical, midstream and marketing. Below is the pre-tax income per segment:

The company is well-known for its active presence in the Permian Basin. OXY is the largest operator in this prolific Basin with a total combined production (resources and Permian EOR) of 406K Boep/d during 4Q'18, whereas Chevron (CVX) comes in second. This extraordinary US success is the primary reason why the United States' production recently surpassed the output of Saudi Arabia and the one from Russia - placing the USA the world's top oil producer.

Source EIA .

The President and CEO Vicki Hollub said in the 4Q press release

In 2018, outstanding performance across our businesses generated the highest level of operating cash flow and return on capital employed since our portfolio optimization, and we returned more than $3.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and our sustainable dividend

Occidental Petroleum - 4Q'18 Quarterly Financial Table: The raw numbers

Occidental Petroleum 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.83 2.98 3.60 3.11 3.59 3.83 4.13 6.18 4.80 Net Income in $ Million -272 117 507 189 501 705 843 1,861 706 EBITDA $ Million 1,012 1,201 1,680 1,226 1,601 1,999 2,118 2,899 1,788 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 3.9% 14.1% 6.1% 14.0% 18.4% 20.6% 30.1% 14.7% EPS diluted in $/share -0.35 0.15 0.66 0.25 0.64 0.92 1.10 2.44 0.93 Operating cash flow in $ Million 915 652 1,853 1,070 1,421 1,009 1,756 2,404 2,500 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 779 763 764 892 1,058 1,077 1,248 1,306 1,304 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 136 -111 1,089 178 363 -68 508 1,098 1,196 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.23 1.49 2.22 1.81 1.67 1.61 1.36 2.95 3.03 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 9.82 9.82 9.82 9.83 9.83 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 Dividend per share in $ 0.76 0.76 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.78 0.78 0.78 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 764.1 765.2 765.9 766.4 766.5 767.0 767.4 763.3 755.4 Oil Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 607 584 601 600 621 609 639 681 700 Global liquid price ($/b) 45.08 49.04 46.55 46.19 53.67 61.04 63.12 62.67 56.11 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.88 2.07 1.81 2.15 2.08 2.06 1.49 1.58 1.33

Source: Occidental Petroleum filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others (including Interest, dividends, and other income/gains on the sale of assets and equity investments, net.)

Occidental Petroleum's 4Q'18 total revenues and other were $4,802 million, up 33.8% from a year ago, but down 22.3% sequentially.

The company's profit was $706 million or $0.92 per share (which included impairment charges on its Qatar assets of $220 million,) and adjusted profit rose to $922 million (core income,) or $1.22 per share, in the 4Q'18, from $313 million, or $0.41 per share, a year earlier.

Note: Net sales Revenues were $4.762 billion in Q4.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow was $1,196 million in 4Q'18, which is much higher than the $363 million made in 4Q'17. Total free cash flow of 2018 is $2,734 million.

Comparing the free cash flow of $2.734 billion (2018) with the dividend payout which is $2.39 billion annually, I judge the dividend paid out too high for the company.

The primary reason is that the company is also buying back shares to the tune of $1.3 billion in 2018(~$300millionn in Q4,) adding another strain on free cash flow.

Note: The company is indicating that dividend is sustainable with WTI at $40, which seems a little exaggerated in my view.

However, the midstream divestiture of $2.8 billion in 2018 can justify the extra spending. Consequently, the company is not reducing its debt which is the primary goal in my opinion.

In my opinion, OXY is failing the FCF test.

3 - Quarterly Production and commentary

Total output was 700K Boep/d in 4Q'18. The US operations accounted for a about 58% of the company's total production. OXY's Permian Resources production increased 62% year-on-year to 250k Boep/d from 225K Boep/d in Q3.

Realized oil prices in 4Q'18 were $56.11 per barrel compared to $53.67 per barrel in 4Q'17.

OXY's production was up 2.8% sequentially.

Total production in the Permian Basin represents two distinct outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian resources. Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA includes South Texas. South Texas is very small, or 4k Boep/d in 4Q'18.

1 - Permian Resources production increased to 250K Boep/d (225K Boep/d in 3Q'18).

2 - Permian EOR produced 156K Boep/d (155K Boep/d in 3Q'18).

Note: OXY is by far, the first producer in the Permian basin with a total of 406K Boep/d in 4Q'18 (380K Boep/d in 3Q'18) which represents 58% of the total output for the fourth quarter.

Source: OXY Presentation

Below is the total production in the Permian Basin (Resource and EOR) including oil, NGLs, and NG.

PERMIAN Production Resources/EOR 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Permian Oil in K Boep/d 188 193 197 213 228 239 255 273 Permian NGLs in K Boep/d 47 51 54 58 59 65 78 75 Permian NG in (MMcf/dx ~0.17) K Boep/d (228)37 (236)38 (244)40 (241)43 (278)46 (300)50 (312)53 (348)58 Total Production in the Permian in K Boep/d 272 282 291 314 333 354 380 406

Source: OXY

4 - Guidance for 2019

Source: OXY Presentation

Production for 1Q'19 is expected to increase by 1.4% sequentially, with production in the Permian starting to plateau a little.

CapEx for 2019 is expected to be $4.5 billion or nearly 9% below 2018. It is a good sign with a ~10% production growth potential expected.

Source: OXY Presentation

5 - Net Debt

Net debt decreased to $7.29 billion from $8.16 billion a year ago. Net Debt-to-EBITDA is down to 0.83 this quarter, which is excellent. It means that the company can repay the net debt theoretically in less than one year, based on a 2018 EBITDA of $8,804 million (see financial table above). The key takeaway is that OXY is highly sensitive to oil prices and needs above $55 per barrel consistently to turn attractive and continue to pay the dividend annually together with a buyback program.

Although U.S. crude prices fell significantly in the three months ended December 31, they were still 4.5% higher on average in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier.

With oil price realized now at $56.11 per barrel, the company is not fulfilling its goal (dividend + buyback).

Again, I believe firmly that shares buyback should not be preferred to debt reduction and in this period of plenty, I think the company should focus more on reducing net debt to below $4 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short-term)

Occidental Petroleum's business model is quite straightforward to follow and has one crucial variable called oil prices and particularly WTI price, due to the company's exposure in the US shale which represents almost 60% of the total oil and gas output and its midstream segment as well.

Thus, as long as oil prices will stay above $50 per barrel, Occidental Petroleum will thrive. Now, the question is how long the oil industry has left before another oil crash in price? It never hurt to think of a plan B even if Plan A is doing fine right now.

We have to face it, the world is not lacking oil, and we have still plenty of it worldwide. Oil prices are staying at a reasonable level for producers only because of deliberate actions from OPEC+, turmoils in a few large oil exporters' countries such as Venezuela or Libya, or sanctions affecting Iran oil export. This virtual unbalance will not go away by magic, and it will be again tough headwinds in the future, and at one point the planets will be aligned to push oil prices very high or ridiculously low.

While Occidental Petroleum has a midstream unit which benefited this quarter by higher margins from selling discounted Midland crude at higher prices (Gulf coast,) this situation is likely to soften in 2019, as the differentials vanish with more pipeline access in the Permian.

The company was quick to warn about the situation, and the market did not like it, but the results were too good to punish the stock on that low note alone. One strong display is still the Permian production going forward. Occidental anticipates a more than 30-35% growth in Permian Resources in 2019.

Technical Analysis

OXY is building a descending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance at around $67.50 (I recommend selling about 15%-20% of your position at this level unless oil prices turn bullish,) and line support at about $57 (double bottom) at which point I recommend buying and accumulating depending on the oil prices again.

Generally, descending broadening wedges are considered bullish with a price objective at $75 (Target price). We will have to watch the stock and see if it can cross the line resistance decisively (breakout,) however, it is not very probable at the moment. We need a few trading days to be sure.

