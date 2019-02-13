An Economic Indicator You Haven't Seen Before

The rates of change and the direction of that change in economic activity and inflation are what guides my asset allocation and investment strategy.

For two years (2016 and 2017), I wrote a weekly report focused on analyzing the previous week's economic data releases, with the sole objective of determining whether the rate of economic growth was strengthening or weakening. As I stated repeatedly, it wasn't about forecasting the next recession but focusing on the rate of change in economic growth. I begin this series anew with an additional focus on inflation.

My investment strategy is an adaptation of the one used by Ray Dalio to build his All Weather Portfolio, which assumes that there are four main environments that you will encounter when investing. The rate of economic growth can be accelerating or decelerating, while at the same time, we can be experiencing inflation or deflation. Based on this premise, I always maintain a minimum core exposure to financial assets that have historically performed well in each of these four environments (stocks, bonds, commodities, gold). Where my strategy differs is that it is tactical, while the All-Weather Portfolio is strategic, and my weightings and investment holdings are active rather than passive. I overweight the asset classes, investment styles and individual securities that I think will benefit from the environment we are experiencing.

As such, my economic research is focused on determining which season we are in today, and which we may be moving into tomorrow. This is the objective of my Weekly Economic Vital Signs series.

With last week being light on the economic data front, as well as the issues we are having in obtaining timely data due to the government shutdown, I want to introduce an indicator I initially shared with readers in 2016 that I have updated. It is one of many that I think provide insight as to whether the rate of economic growth in the U.S. is accelerating or decelerating, and it hides behind the headline number of how many jobs are estimated to have been created each month.

The monthly non-farm payroll number, otherwise known as the jobs report, is a volume of information which includes data that is leading, lagging and coincident. On February 1, we learned that hiring surged in January with the addition of 304,000 jobs. This was nearly double the 158,000 jobs expected.

As with every jobs report, the previous two months are revised with more incoming data. The gain in December's initial figure was revised downward from 312,000 to 222,000. That number will be revised a second and final time in next month's report. The gain in November was revised for a second and final time from 176,000 to 196,000. The unemployment rate stands at 4.0%.

The data I am focusing on in this analysis is the average revision between the initial estimate of the number of jobs created each month and the final number. The initial estimate can be subject to significant revisions, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics states can be as great as 100,000 per month. One reason for this is that the BLS adjusts the payroll number to account for the job creation it assumes is resulting from the formation of businesses that are too new to be included in its survey. The statistical model it uses for this calculation is the birth/death model.

A downside to the model is that it misses turning points in economic activity. It overstates job creation by new businesses as the economy is slowing or contracting, because fewer new businesses are being created. It also understates job creation when the economy is starting a new expansion and new business formation is robust.

I have compiled the chart below to show the average monthly revision to the initial payroll number for the 12 months of each calendar year, and the number of months the revision was negative in that year. This is compared to the real rate of economic growth for each calendar year.

YEAR AVERAGE REVISION NEGATIVE MONTHS REAL GDP 2004 21,000 4 3.28 2005 31,000 3 3.13 2006 23,000 5 2.59 2007 5,000 6 1.97 2008 -73,000 11 -2.75 2009 12,000 4 0.18 2010 40,000 1 2.57 2011 28,000 3 1.61 2012 24,000 3 1.47 2013 21,000 4 2.61 2014 37,000 1 2.70 2015 -4,000 7 2.00 2016 -3,000 9 1.88 2017 -5,000 8 2.47 2018 21,000 3 3.00 (through Q3)

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Prior to the last recession in 2008, the BLS was under-reporting job creation as the economy was expanding. In 2005, there were only three months in which there were downward revisions to the payroll number between the initial estimate and the final revision two months later. Including the nine months in which there were upward revisions, the average increase was 31,000 jobs per month for the year. As the rate of economic growth slowed, the number of negative monthly revisions increased, and the size of the upward revisions began to shrink. When the economy was contracting at the beginning of 2008, which wasn't recognized until six months later, the revisions were nearly all to the downside and included months when we lost jobs.

In 2009, the revisions were predominately to the upside, indicating that the recovery was underway. I wish the correlation between revisions, negative months, and the rate of real economic growth was stronger, but I do think there is enough of a relationship to make this "revision index" a worthwhile indicator. The relationship appears to weaken some during 2011 and 2012 when the upward revisions were still significant, but we had two years of sub-2% real GDP growth. Yet, the two best years for growth during this expansion (2010 and 2014) had the largest average monthly revision numbers. That is statistically relevant.

Additionally, as the average revision went from positive (37,000) to negative (-5,000) from 2014 through 2017, the real rate of growth declined each year until 2017. I was perplexed by the increase in the real rate of growth in 2017 (2.47%), despite the average monthly revision of -5,000, until I looked at the numbers on a quarterly basis.

Below I have compiled the same data on a quarterly basis, which shows a gradual strengthening in the average revisions, as well as a decrease in the number of months there were negative revisions, as the rate of economic growth is increasing. I think this data set shows a stronger correlation between the revisions and the rate of economic growth.

QUARTER AVERAGE REVISION NEGATIVE MONTHS REAL GDP 2017 Q1 -20,000 3 1.94 2017 Q2 -3,000 2 2.11 2017 Q3 17,000 1 2.34 2017 Q4 -11,000 2 2.47 2018 Q1 13,000 1 2.58 2018 Q2 17,000 1 2.87 2018 Q3 26,000 1 3.00

This indicator is not perfect, but if used in combination with other leading indicators, it could give us more confidence in our outlook for economic growth. What it shows today is that the rate of economic growth is strengthening, despite the consensus view that it is weakening. There are many other indicators and data points that must be taken into consideration with this one when concluding whether the rate of economic growth is accelerating or decelerating.

Moving forward, I will update this indicator each month in my weekly report using the quarterly data set rather than the annual. I think it may be instrumental in identifying the next turning point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.