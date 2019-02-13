MTUM: The Momentum ETF Just Changed Again, Is It An Improvement?

Rebalancing within an ETF is a pretty boring and fairly unremarkable process that occurs regularly without fanfare. One ETF for which the rebalance process does attract attention is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). Twice a year, in May and November, it reconstitutes itself to invest in those companies that have outperformed the most over the previous 6-12 months. Momentum investing is one of the most popular single factor investing strategies there is and investors are generally pretty eager to see which stocks made the cut in each iteration.

Again, this process typically takes place just twice a year, but dig deep into the fund's prospectus (and who doesn't want to do that?) and you'll find this excerpt under the section titled "Conditional Rebalancing".

In order to mitigate drawdown during periods characterized by spikes in market volatility, MSCI Momentum Indexes are rebalanced on an ad-hoc basis in addition to the two scheduled Semi-Annual Index Reviews in May and November, subject to meeting certain trigger criteria that are described below.

I won't dig into the minutiae of the "trigger criteria" here, but the gist of it is this. If market volatility for a given month rises above a certain threshold, the fund's index can execute a one-off rebalance outside of its normal schedule using 6-month price momentum as the weighting criteria (in normal rebalances, it looks at both 6-month and 12-month price momentum).

That's exactly what happened in January following a wild 4th quarter and it's given MTUM a distinctly different look.

MTUM Becomes More Defensive

As recently as November, MTUM looked very much like a growth fund. It had more than 40% of the portfolio in tech stocks, including significant holdings in Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and Intel (INTC). The economically sensitive consumer discretionary group also commanded 15% of the portfolio, with Amazon (AMZN) as one of its biggest components.

Now, the two sectors combined account for less than half of that. In its place are larger allocations to the traditionally "boring" sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities. Those two sectors went from 8% of the portfolio to 18%. Utilities finished 2018 with virtually nothing in MTUM.

Turnover during the last two rebalances was significant. The top 10 stocks by asset allocation change were either completely new to the portfolio or completely out of the portfolio in January.

Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Mastercard, Boeing (BA), Nike (NKE) and Netflix (NFLX) are all gone from MTUM. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), Coca-Cola (KO) and Walmart (WMT) are all brand new. Procter & Gamble (PG), whose weighting increased from 3.1% to 5.0%, becomes MTUM's new top holding.

Out With Tech, In With Healthcare

The biggest addition to MTUM by far is healthcare. It climbs from 9% of the portfolio to more than 32%. Is the change coming at an opportune time? Maybe not. Healthcare has rallied hard compared to the S&P 500 during the 2nd half of 2018, but it's trailed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the beginning of 2019. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) return of 5.3% year-to-date trails the 10% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Tech's big drop is thanks to the 4th quarter selloff that saw growth stocks lead the way down (although it's rebounded nicely in 2019 so far). One notable absence from MTUM is the real estate sector. Despite its outperformance since October, it still accounts for just 3% of the portfolio. The parent index to MTUM's index only includes about 3-4% of its assets in REITs, so you could say that most of its holdings already meet MTUM's criteria for inclusion. Since the parent index only includes a limited allocation to real estate, the sector's presence in MTUM will probably never grow much larger than it is right now.

Looking Good Going Forward

How you believe MTUM is positioned going forward really depends on where you think the market is headed from here. A dovish Fed has put tech and growth stocks back in the driver's seat for now, a fact which hasn't helped MTUM as it was trimming its holdings in these groups. MTUM is up just 8% year-to-date compared to a 10% gain in the S&P 500.

You could argue that a more defensive positioning is currently warranted given the global economic slowdown which has already started. Eurozone sentiment is down for 7 straight months. Q1 earnings growth expectations for the S&P 500 have already turned negative following a slew of downward revisions. Brexit continues to look uglier by the day and we still don't know how the trade situation with China will turn out. The Fed has indicated a willingness to be accommodative which should help provide some downside protection for equity investors, but there's a significant amount of evidence that a defensive posture is a wise course of action. MTUM is no longer as growth-oriented as it has been in the past, but it rates now as more of a balanced growth/value blend.

Morningstar now puts MTUM just about right in the middle on the growth/value axis of its factor box, so it could actually be a nice middle ground for those seeking upside with a bit of a downside cushion.

Conclusion

The Momentum ETF looks nothing like what it did just a few months ago. The ad-hoc rebalance in January was done with very little fanfare and I'd venture a guess that most investors in the fund don't even know that it took place.

That being said, I think MTUM's new composition could be positioning it well for good performance in 2019. Given the continued economic slowdown taking place overseas coupled with a domestic earnings growth forecast that continues to deteriorate, there's some downside risk that may not be getting fully priced into stocks right now. MTUM's new focus on more defensive sectors should help in this scenario, but it's still susceptible to weakness in equities overall.

ETF Focus is designed to help investors develop long-term ETF portfolio strategies and target shorter-term trading opportunities. Your subscription includes: Access to all ETF Focus model portfolios including those targeting high yield, growth and momentum Our weekly "Market Primer" report getting you ready for the week ahead Our weekly "ETFs in Focus" report covering attractive short-term trades Our monthly ETF Power Rankings report Access to my personal portfolio Individual ETF research on demand Click HERE now to take advantage of our two week free trial offer and come join our community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.