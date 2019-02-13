Novo Nordisk Has Managed The Turnaround

Last week, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. And, although earnings still weren't great and nowhere near the growth numbers Novo Nordisk reported a few years ago, we have several hints that the two years of zero growth might finally be behind us. Since my last article on Novo Nordisk in spring 2018, a lot has happened, and hence, we will take a closer look at the Danish diabetes giant once again.

First of all, we will briefly review the last earnings report as well as the outlook for 2019. Following that, we analyze if Novo Nordisk is back on track on its path to growth. We will especially focus on Saxenda, Victoza, and Semaglutide, but also look at the company's pipeline. In the end, we will look at the current risks surrounding not only Novo Nordisk but also its peers, and also describe why the wide moat and market leader position will lead to an outperformance by Novo Nordisk in the years to come.

The Numbers

Over the past 10 years, Novo Nordisk increased its sales 9% annually on average with the diabetes and obesity segment being the most important driver of growth (10.5% CAGR last decade). However, the last two years didn't contribute to those numbers at all as revenue was stagnant since 2016 (DKK 111,780 in 2016, DKK 111,696 in 2017, and DKK 111,831 in 2018).

When looking at the full year 2018, not all numbers are bad, but we probably won't get too excited. Revenue - as mentioned above - increased only DKK 100 million (which is about 0.1% growth for Novo Nordisk). Operating profit decreased 4% from DKK 49.0 billion to DKK 47.2 billion. Net profit, on the other hand, increased about 1.3% from DKK 38.1 billion to DKK 38.6 billion. Due to the share buyback program and the reduced number of outstanding shares, diluted earnings per share increased to DKK 15.93 - which is equivalent to a 4% growth YoY. Keeping the payout ratio very stable at about 50%, Novo Nordisk raised its dividend to DKK 8.15. While cash generated from operations increased about 8% compared to 2017, free cash flow was almost exactly the same as the year before - DKK 32.5 billion.

When looking at fourth quarter numbers, the picture looks better. In the last quarter, revenue increased 8% YoY, operating profit increased 7%, and net profit still increased 3% YoY. Earnings per share increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

When looking at the development over time, Novo Nordisk has extremely high and especially stable margins. Gross margin in the last five years fluctuated between 83.6% on the lower end and 85.0% on the upper end. Operating margin was a bit more volatile, but still impressive: in 2018, operating margin was 42.2%, and during the last five years, the number fluctuated between 38.8% and 45.8%.

Aside from stable margins, Novo Nordisk also has a very "clean" balance sheet. Many companies often list assets like goodwill or intangible assets on the balance sheet, and although I won't claim that intangible assets can't be valuable for a company, it is better to have plants and property or cash and short-term investments as assets. Novo Nordisk has no goodwill and only DKK 5.1 billion in intangible assets (5% of total assets) on its balance sheet. Additionally, the company has only DKK 515 million in debt, but DKK 15.6 billion in cash. Even in times of stagnating revenue, investors don't have to be concerned about the financial health of Novo Nordisk as the company can manage a few stormy years without running into serious trouble.

Outlook For 2019

Aside from the rather positive fourth quarter numbers, it is especially the guidance for 2019 that allows us to be optimistic. For 2019, Novo Nordisk is expecting about 2-5% sales growth in local currencies and about 4-7% growth in reported numbers (DKK). Operating profit is expected to grow between 2% and 6% in local currencies and between 6% and 10% in reported numbers.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Presentation)

Additionally, the board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that will be executed within the next 12 months and has a volume of DKK 15 billion. Novo Nordisk will be able to buy back about 50 million shares during the next year, reducing the number of outstanding shares to 2,350 million at the end of 2019. This would reduce the number of outstanding shares about 2% and therefore add an additional 2% growth to earnings per share, making high single-digit EPS growth possible in 2019.

Back On Track To Growth

The last few years have been a transitional period for Novo Nordisk where many patents expired, which led to revenue decline for these products. As the patents for a few blockbuster products expired, and it took Novo Nordisk some time to introduce new potential blockbuster products, revenue stagnated in the last few years. For example, the patent for NovoRapid expired in the United States as well as in Europe, and with more than DKK 20 billion in peak sales, even a single-digit decline will have an effect on overall results. In 2019, patent for Levemir will expire in the United States and in Europe, but sales are already declining since 2015 (peak sales were about DKK 18 billion). Of course, patent expiration doesn't automatically mean that revenue will decline steeply. Human insulin is without patents for many years, and patents for NovoMix already expired in 2015 - in both cases, sales are declining, but not as dramatic as one might expect.

Future growth will especially stem from the obesity products as well as the GLP-1. One of the main growth drivers is Saxenda (an anti-obesity product). In 2018, sales increased more than 50% compared to 2017 from DKK 2,562 million to DKK 3,869 million in 2018. Saxenda is now launched in 41 countries and has a market share above 60% in the anti-obesity medication market in some countries like Canada, Denmark and also in the United States. Different analysts expect peak sales between $1 billion (Jeffries analyst) or even $1.5 billion in peak sales (estimate is however from 2015). But it is at least realistic that Saxenda more than doubled in sales to about DKK 8 billion in the next few years.

A second product category that will drive future growth are the GLP-1 products - mainly Victoza and Semaglutide (injection and oral version). Last year, sales of Victoza still grew 9% in local currencies, but growth is slowing down, and we probably should not expect more than mid-single digit growth in the years to come. Victoza probably might contribute about DKK 1 billion to revenue growth.

Growth expectations right now are relying on Semaglutide. Last year, Novo Nordisk launched Ozempic (Semaglutide as weekly injection), and it generated DKK 1.8 billion in sales in the first year. Ozempic will be patent protected for another twelve years (till 2031) in the United States as well as Europe. While Semaglutide is already available as weekly injection, patients might rather prefer the oral version (Oral Semaglutide). During the first quarter of 2019, Novo Nordisk will submit Oral Semaglutide in the United States. The FDA can grant priority reviews for drugs which are considered being a significant improvement over already available therapies for serious diseases and therefore Novo Nordisk is hoping for an US regulatory decision in the third quarter of 2019. In that case, Oral Semaglutide would already contribute to 2019 revenue. In the second quarter, Novo Nordisk will submit Oral Semaglutide also in the European Union. Revenue expectations for both Semaglutide medications (Ozempic and Oral Semaglutide) are as high as $3.5 billion in 2022, and the peak sales could even be a little higher. As we are looking at more than DKK 20 billion in annual sales, this will be the driver of growth for the next few years. The competing product from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is Trulicity, which generated sales of $816 million in the last quarter alone and is certainly a competitor Novo Nordisk has to keep a close eye on.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Presentation)

Novo Nordisk is dependent on the products that are currently introduced or will be introduced in the near future, as the pipeline - especially for phase II and phase III - is not so rich right now. The pipeline for obesity medications is rather extensive, but all the products that aim to reduce appetite or energy expenditures (or both) are currently only in phase II or phase I, and it probably will take years before any of those products will generate revenue. For the next few years, Novo Nordisk will have to depend on the sales growth of Saxenda, Ozempic, and Oral Semaglutide.

Risks And Wide Moat

Despite the return on the path of growth in 2019, Novo Nordisk is still facing headwinds - especially in the United States. We are looking at price pressures - not only for Novo Nordisk, but also for its competitors Eli Lilly and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The chart below is showing how the US net sales peaked in 2015 and, since then, slowly declined from year to year. It is also showing how rebates increased in the same time frame.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Presentation)

Right now, it is difficult to say how long the price pressures will continue and if it will get even worse. But, as the US is the most important market for Novo Nordisk (as for many other pharmaceutical companies), it is an important aspect to watch. Especially as the discussion about drug prices being too high and the opioid crisis continues, it is a topic that probably will be further discussed in the next few years and could impact Novo Nordisk's business.

Despite these headwinds, Novo Nordisk is still a wide moat company-wide a huge competitive advantage with an excellent market position - especially in the diabetes market. Novo Nordisk is market leader in the global diabetes market and is still maintaining that position although Eli Lilly's market share is constantly growing and, therefore, a competitor Novo Nordisk should watch out for. But compared to all the other competitors (mostly Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Sanofi), Novo Nordisk's market share is at least twice as high. Aside from Eli Lilly, the other companies won't be a threat for the Danish diabetes giant. Novo Nordisk is also a market leader in almost every country in the world for modern and new-generation insulin (market share is often close to or even above 50%).

(Source: Novo Nordisk Financial Report)

Novo Nordisk is not only well positioned in the important North American market but also in those countries that might become important in the future. Right now, the Latin American market is growing 29% in local currencies (due to political turmoil and currency fluctuations, reported growth in DKK was "only" 8%), but the region is only responsible for 4% of total revenue right now. Especially Brazil with about 12.5 million diabetics right now and expected numbers of 20 million in 2045 will have to spend a lot of money for diabetes medication. A second important market is China, where revenue grew 8% in local currencies during 2018 and which is currently responsible for DKK 11.3 billion in revenue (about 10% of total revenue). In November 2018, Novo Nordisk had a market share of 50.8% in the Chinese insulin market and is way ahead of every other competitor although its market share is declining. The overall number of diabetics is expected to stay pretty stable during the next decades (about 115-120 million), but in two or three decades from now, the total healthcare expenditure on diabetes (now $110 billion) could be as high as in the United States ($348 billion right now). A third important market is the region AAMEO, where growth in local currencies was about 11% last year. And, in that region, we should especially focus on India as not only the number of diabetics will almost double till 2045 (from 73 million to 134 million), but with an expected higher living standard in the next decades, the spending on diabetes will rise.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, the number of diabetics will especially grow in South East Asia (84% growth) in the Middle East and North Africa (110% growth) and in Africa (156% growth). These are also the regions where the number of people living with diabetes who are undiagnosed is especially high. The absolute number, as well as the percentage of undiagnosed diabetics, is especially high in South-East Asia and in the Western Pacific region.

(Source: IDF Diabetes Atlas)

North America (especially the United States) will keep its status as the most important market for medical and pharmaceutical companies for many years, but in one or two decades, China might be an equally important market as the United States and a strategic position as market leader could become very valuable for Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk is not just market leader but also has a wide moat and pricing power which stems from its patents. Victoza (which is responsible for more than 20% of revenue) is patent-protected until 2023. Tresiba and Xultophy - the two long-acting insulins - which are the drivers of growth in that segment are patent protected until 2028 or 2029. And the newly introduced Ozempic is patent protected until 2031.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Presentation)

Novo Nordisk has a very wide moat around its business that is built not just by one single patent but a larger number of different patents. Additionally, Novo Nordisk has proven again and again that the company is able to develop new medications and constantly improve its portfolio by replacing existing drugs with better ones and generate patent-protected revenue again and again. We also have to acknowledge the superiority of many products that makes it difficult to replace the medications even after patents expired. Revenue for human insulin, for example, is pretty stable (or declining only slowly) despite a missing patent. The patent for NovoRapid was lost in 2011 (2014), and Novo Nordisk is still generating pretty stable revenue from it (in local currencies, it declined 2% last year).

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk is not really undervalued in my opinion and definitely no bargain, but it is also not overvalued right now as many other stocks in the United States and many other countries. Novo Nordisk is trading at DKK 297, and in my last article, I calculated a fair value of DKK 277 for the Danish diabetes company (using 5% annual growth as realistic number). When looking at the past performance, Novo Nordisk might be able to grow more than 5%, but I barely use a number above 5% as growth rate for perpetuity as we don't have a crystal ball and have to include risks and uncertainties.

Two aspects might be worth thinking about when considering a potential investment. First, Novo Nordisk is one of the great wide moat companies out there. It is not only operating with a superb business model that has been successful for a whole century but is also focused on a market that will keep growing over the next decades. Additionally, Novo Nordisk will profit from this growing market due to the high barriers to enter and extreme levels of defensibility. Second, the company underperformed in the last two years and reported weak number with almost no growth and has been a bit of a disappointment. Some of Novo Nordisk's patents expired, and the company wasn't able to compensate the revenue loss with new products. However, with the guidance for 2019, it seems like Novo Nordisk could have managed the turnaround, and management is expecting growth in sales as well as in operating profit. And, with several new potential blockbusters introduced in the last two years that are patent-protected up to twelve years, Novo Nordisk might grow at least in the mid-single digits in the foreseeable future, and the stock could perform very decently. Although Novo Nordisk might be trading slightly above its intrinsic value, it could still be a great investment in contrast to other stocks that are still extremely overvalued. Novo Nordisk could outperform many other stocks as we can expect a hard time for the general stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.