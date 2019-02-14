Ares Capital: A Best-In-Class, High-Yield BDC Retirement Income Play

ARCC has the size, balance sheet strength, and credit quality to significantly grow NAV in the coming years and support the hefty dividend.

Ares Capital is well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities arising for BDCs. The BDC just beat earnings expectations for the fifth straight quarter.

What Happened?

Ares Capital (ARCC) recently beat fourth quarter estimates for non-GAAP EPS of by $0.04. GAAP EPS of $0.36 missed by $0.06. Total investment income of $345 million was up 12.4% year over year and beat by $20.42 million. As of Dec. 31, 2018, total assets were $12.9 billion, stockholders’ equity was $7.3 billion, and net asset value per share was $17.12. ARCC has beat estimates for the past five quarters.

Source

Ares has pristine credit quality and is on the cusp of moving up a notch. I bought a 1/2 position in ARCC for the Discovered Dividends Quality High Yield Retirement Income portfolio prior to earnings. Here is why.

Executive Summary

We bought a 1/2 position in Ares Capital because I believe the current dividend yield of 9.45% is relatively safe and has the potential to be increased in the near future. ARCC is on the cusp of torqueing up the leverage and producing much higher returns. The company ended the fourth quarter in a conservative financial position with a modest net debt-to-equity ratio. The balance sheet looks well positioned with plenty of dry powder to deploy as market opportunities allow. On top of all this, the company is trading at a discount to NAV while being well positioned to fully take advantage of the regulatory relief from the Small Business Credit Availability Act which is scheduled to go into effect for ARCC on June 21, 2019. The following is my bull case for your review.

Ares Capital Overview

According to the company website:

"Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) ("Ares Capital" or “ARCC”) is a leading specialty finance company that provides one-stop solutions to meet the distinct and underserved financing needs of private middle-market companies across diverse industries. ARCC is the largest business development company by both market capitalization and total assets, with approximately $12.3 billion of total assets."

Ares is a business development company, BDC, in business since 2004.

ARCC has consistently outperformed the markets and its peers. ARCC has several competitive advantages.

Competitive Advantages

Strong Credit Rating

ARCC is now the only BDC with investment-grade ratings from all three major rating agencies. This further adds to the company's competitive advantages.

Superior Size And Scale

ARCC is one of, if not, the largest BDC companies. This superior size and scale allow the company to outbid smaller BDCs that don't quite have the same credit ratings to beat ARCC's deals. At quarter end, the portfolio was $11.2 billion, consisting of 342 different portfolio companies, resulting in a highly diversified portfolio where the average hold position per name at fair value was only 0.3% of the portfolio.

Portfolio By Issuer concentration

Portfolio By Asset/Industry

Substantial Direct Origination

ARCC has its own direct origination platform. This results in substantial savings by cutting out the middle person. This has allowed ARCC to generate cumulative core earnings and net realized gains in excess of the dividend paid since the IPO.

This has all led up to the company putting up strong numbers for the past quarter.

Steady Net Asset Value Growth

ARCC also had a fourth consecutive quarter of NAV growth. ARCC's NAV per share reached $17.16 per share in the third quarter, significantly above the $16.49 per share from Q3 2017.

ARCC also has a substantial backlog and pipeline in place covering the foreseeable future.

ARCC Backlog

On top of all this, there's a substantive change to BDC regulations coming to fruition that should provide the opportunity for increased profit growth.

Small Business Credit Availability Act Catalyst

On the last conference call, the company discussed preparations to take full advantage of the upcoming regulatory relief. The company stated:

"On October 3, we amended our secured revolving facilities to permit the 150% asset coverage ratio and to make certain related changes to the borrowing base calculations. Pricing and other significant terms in these facilities remained unchanged. This now positions us to fully take advantage of the regulatory relief from the Small Business Credit Availability Act, which is scheduled to go into effect for ARCC on June 21, 2019. On the heels of finalizing these amendments to our credit facilities, setting the strength of our track record, competitive position and the derisking from our election of the SBCAA, Moody's upgraded our unsecured credit rating to Baa3 while still maintaining its positive outlook."

So, ARCC is in great shape as far as the balance sheet and debt goes and has substantial catalysts just ahead. Now, let's turn our attention to the dividend history.

Dividend Analysis

Summary The company just increased the dividend from $0.38 to $0.39 for the last two quarters. The current yield is 9.45%. Let's take a look at the history of payouts.

Dividend Payout History

ARCC just raised the dividend. That's a good sign. There's chatter on the street the company may provide some sort of special dividend, but none of that is confirmed. I do expect ARCC to increase the dividend if everything works out as planned.

ARCC began operations in 2004 and handled the great recession better than most, which helps me sleep a little better at night.

The Bottom Line

Ares Capital is very well positioned to take advantage as the number of major banks continue to decline that were involved in the U.S. leveraged loan market.

I see ARCC as a high-yield holding with a very positive risk reward profile. The stock is presently at the midpoint of where it has been over the last few years.

I'm looking for at least 10% upside to match the 9.45% dividend over the next 12 months. I have only bought a 1/2 position because I don't really like the macro setup right now. We are knocking at the 200-day SMA once again.

The last few times we ran up against substantial volatility. My upside price target for the next 12 months is $19. My downside support level is $15.50. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to readings yours. All slides are from Ares Capital Investor relations.

If you enjoyed this article please check out Discovered Dividends! Discovered Dividends is a highly rated service with twenty two 5 star ratings. We are currently offering a FREE TRIAL at the legacy rate of $49/month or $399/year for the next 100 new members! The Quality High Yield Retirement portfolio currently yields 8.41%. Check it out!! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain! Look forward to hearing from you! Best regards, David Alton Clark, Founder Discovered Dividends

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.