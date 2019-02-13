Ocean Yield's (OYIEF) CEO Lars Solbakken on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Marius Magelie – Investor Relations

Lars Solbakken – Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide – Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Møllerløkken – Carnegie

Haseeb Syed – Danske Bank

Jo Ringheim – Arctic

Marius Magelie

Good morning everyone and welcome to Ocean Yield’s Presentation of Q4 2018 Results. My name is Marius Magelie. I am Investor Relations in Ocean Yield. As usual, we will start with Lars Solbakken, our CEO, who will go through the key developments in the quarter. After that Eirik Eide, will go through the financials in more details and we will finish with a Q&A session. And we welcome viewers on the web to ask questions.

With that, I'll leave the floor to you Lars.

Lars Solbakken

Ocean Yield declared a dividend of $0.1910 for the fourth quarter. This gives $0.764 for the year 2018. Dividend yield based on the close share price yesterday was 10.6% dividend yield, which should be quite attractive. And we have now declared a dividend every quarter since the company was listed in 2013. EBITDA was $35.5 million in Q4. And if we adjust for finance leases EBITDA was $51.3 million. There was very limited revenue from the FPSO in the Q4 as Dhirubhai-1 went off contact on 19th of September and that was only some income from work we did from – for Aker Energy for a feed study. EBITDA includes a write-down of $19.5 million, which was write-down of receivables related to the FPSO.

Net profit after tax was negative $49.9 million. The net loss includes losses for foreign exchange, but also $32.2 million in impairment related to Far Senator and Far Statesman also goodwill and increased de-mobilization related to the FPSO. Adjusted net profit was $12.5 million, which is also negative impacted by operating expenses and ordinary depreciation of $10.5 million related to the FPSO and of course, no income, hardly an income from the FPSO. So that is basically the basis for that.

If you look at recent events, we're very pleased to announce the option agreement we entered into yesterday with Aker Energy for a 15 year bareboat charter for the potential use for oil production offshore Ghana. We are also very close to sign an agreement with former charter of the FPSO related to outstanding issues. If you look at investments and delivers, we also now post quarter and made an investment and took delivery of the Suezmax Milos, which is a long-term charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers. We also in the fourth quarter took delivery – made an investment and took delivery of two IMO II chemical tankers on long-term charters to Ardmore. And we also took delivery of the third Suezmax tankers with 10 years charters to Nordic American.

If you look at our charter backlog, we now have a charter backlog of $3.6 billion, 11.1 year in average. We invested in 17 new vessels during 2018 for about a total investment of $666 million. So, quite active year further diversifying our portfolio and growing our charter backlog. If you look at the current status for Dhirubhai, we expect we have now basically an agreement in principle and we're expecting to sign the next in few days or next week with the former charterer an agreement with respect to outstanding issues. This would result in a cash payment for us over the next few months of $25.9 million in cash payments to Ocean Yield.

As soon as this has been signed, we will start to re-export process and hope to have a vessel out of India, basically mid March. There are certain remaining demobilization activities that need to be done to removal of some risers, which is expected to be done during the autumn, but the FPSOs not needed to perform that work. If you look at accounting implications for the fourth quarter, so we had a negative result for the FPSO of $46.5 million, which includes a number of extraordinary items. There's an impairment of receivables of $19.5 million. This is part of the agreement with a former charterer, where there were a number of outstanding issues that I've accumulated over a 10 year period that need to be settled. And part of that settlement, there is a discount of receivables of $19.5 million.

We also made impairment for goodwill. There was earlier a much higher goodwill number in balance sheet, which we have written down earlier. We now took the remaining goodwill of $9.8 million, which was written off in the fourth quarter. And we also have increased the de-mobilization provision by $9.1 million. In total we have de-mobilization provision then of $26 million in our accounts. The results were also negatively impacted by ordinary depreciation and operating expenses of $10.5 million. Number of extraordinary items in fourth quarter but hopefully we have put this behind us.

If we look at the agreement with Aker Energy, which was entered into yesterday, Aker Energy will pay us $3 million for an option, for a long-term bareboat charter for Dhirubhai. It's a 15 year charter. That option runs until the May 1, date may extend by 30 days. But then to have to pay about $50,000 per day for additional days and they will also take over most of the personnel, a few that remains in the – to follow up the FPSO in India.

They will be hired out to Aker Energy as from the February 1, they would pay for him from the February 1, until the end of May, end of April, and then have the option to take over the personnel if they exercise the long-term option.

The long term bareboat charter, runs for 15 years plus the modification period, the bareboat rates will reflect the book value, which is close to 240 million and plus the modification, which is including some contingencies, expected to be, or there is a cap of 230 million for what we then will finance

The current estimate is somewhat lower. That vessel is currently debt free, so we expect that we can finance, the modification by bank loans. And what is an also important here that Ocean Yield will not take any modification risk or an operating risk going forward.

If we look at the Connector the vessel completed, it's time charter, with Ørsted’s

Hornsea Project One in December. We have then a marketing the vessel, we have looked at a number of opportunities there.

We hope to, sign up the next few days a new short-term contract for the vessel. And we expect that low utilization in the first quarter for the vessel, but are optimistic. It's a very good vessel and we expect or are quite positive for the more long-term prospects for Connector.

Our focus have been to – on more short-term contracts in anticipation of a much stronger market for cabling and offshore construction vessels of this type but Solstad Offshore we agreed together with the banks for a standstill, off charter payments for six months, which runs from December 20 to June 20. As there are no interest – Solstad is not paying any interest or installments. They are accumulating cash. If that cash in the first silo exceeds 300 million, then they will pay part of the interest and also charter hire to us.

There is plan for a restructuring of Solstad and in that space of restructuring we have then made a impairment of 13.4 million. We also made after year-end, made one new investment in suezmax. This was the Milos, which we then bought for 56 million, 7 million in seller credit, net purchase price, 49 and 13 year bareboat charter. This is a suezmax built in 2016 at Sungdong in Korea.

And the charter is, Okeanis Eco Tankers, which now has a fleet of 15 modern vessels or we will describe it as fitted. And so they have quite good charter coverage for the fleet.

If you look at the financial highlights. We see that EBITDA substantially down in fourth quarter. Of course, the main reason for also EBITDA is hardly any income from the FPSO, but also the 19.5 million, which was taken before EBITDA is included in the EBITDA, 19.5 million in write down.

And of course, net profit. There is a number of extraordinary items, but the negative result is no income from the FPSO. It is the right-end of the Solstad. It's the right on of the receivables 19.5. It's the increased provision of the demobilization provision for FPSO and the write off of the goodwill.

If we look at adjusted EBITDA and net profit, if we adjust EBITDA for finance leases and also we added on top there the $19.5 million, which is an extraordinary item, you get $70.8 million in adjusted EBITDA, adjustable four both finance leases. Then you see more the cash generation.

Adjusted net profit $12.5 million also there we adjust for a number of extraordinary, but it is also negatively impacted by lack of income from the FPSO and $10.5 million in operating expenses and ordinary depreciation from the FPSO.

Cash dividend is $19.10 which is same as third quarter. This gives a dividend yield of $10.6 based on the closing share price yesterday, and of course giving a very attractive dividend yield.

Then I leave the floor to Eirik.

Eirik Eide

Thank you. So I'll go in a little bit more details on the P&L and the balance sheet. So on operating revenues we saw a decrease there from $66.2 million in the third quarter to $34 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease here is, as Lars mentioned, related to the expiry of the FPSO in September and also completion of the time charter for the connector, which finished about the 5 of December.

Finance lease revenues increased from $22.6 million to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter. And the increase here is related to delivery of the one Suezmax tanker on charter to NAT and two chemical tankers on charter to Ardmore Shipping.

Income from investments in associates, as you know they are related to the container ships in Box Holdings, they are in line with the previous quarter, only a small impact there from mark-to-market of the interest rate swaps. So that gives us an overall total revenue of $64.2 million.

Operating expenses, $4.2 million compared to $6 million in third quarter. Of this $2.4 million is related to the Connector and the remaining $1.8 million is related to the FPSO.

Then we have the write-down of receivables which comes above the EBITDA line, $19.5 million and that is because we have previously invoiced that as receivables, and then you cannot take that on the impairment line. So that's the reason behind that. So that gives us then an EBITDA of $35.5 million, compared to $85.1 million in Q3. Adjusted for finance lease affects the underlying EBITDA, $51.4 million, compared to $100.4 million in the third quarter.

Depreciation and amortization $19.2 million, compared to $26.1 million in Q3, the decrease here is related to the depreciation profile of the FPSO, which changed once we left the contract in September. So now we have recorded $6.8 million of depreciation in Q4, compared to about $14 million in the third quarter.

Impairment charges $32.2 million and of this $13.4 million is related to the two anchor handling vessels on charter to Solstad. Then we have $9.1 million of additional provisions for the decommissioning in India. And $9.8 million is related to an impairment of goodwill on the FPSO, which has historical reasons.

Then we have foreign exchange gains $18.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q3. And we have seen a large movement in the U.S. dollar knock exchange rates during the fourth quarter, and that impacts our results as the bond loans we have are denominated in Norwegian kroner.

Then we have a change in fair value of financial instruments that was negative with $30 million, quite a large number this quarter, compared to $2.3 million in Q3. And this is also related to the movements in the U.S. dollar NOK exchange rate and the cross-currency swaps that we have on our bond loans. This has no immediate cash effect other than that we need to post certain additional cash collateral under the CSA agreements with the banks. So that gives a net loss before tax of $50.8 million and after tax of $49.9 million.

So as usual, we show you the adjusted net profit. Here we adjust for the nonrecurring items to currency fluctuations, et cetera. Then we have then an adjusted net profit of $12.5 million, which compares to the $37.3 million in the third quarter. The main negative contribution here is as Lars mentioned very little revenue on the FPSO in addition to depreciation and OpEx on the FPSO, which was in total $10.5 million in the fourth quarter.

On the balance sheet, there is a couple of items that I would like to comment. On the left hand side we have the delivery of the Suezmax tanker and the two chemical tankers. They are both only reflected in finance lease receivables, which has now increased to $1.171 billion. Also we have an increase in restricted cash deposits, which is collateral deposited related to our cross-currency swaps. So this has now increased to $16.1 million as of the end of Q4.

Then we have a trade receivables that has increased to $37.6 million out of this $27.8 million is related to the FPSO, which is expected to be received during the first and second quarter this year.

Overall cash and cash equivalents $110 million. And I'll give you some more details on our liquidity position on the next slide.

Then we have on the right-hand side book equity $845.7 million. The book equity ratio is 31% as of Q4, compared to 35% in Q3. We have some movements in the equity where we have $12.2 million in dividends to a non-controlling interest party, which is more an internal transaction and that figure has been converted to equity after the end of the quarter.

So immediately after year-end, the book equity is $12.2 million higher than the $845 million. And this occurred as the vessel has been moved to a multi-subsidiary just before year-end. Then also on the right hand side, we have field abandonment provisions that was $25.7 million and as also mentioned, this includes the additional provision of $9.1 million.

Also interest-bearing short-term debt, you can see that that has increased to $190.9 million. This is related to the financing of the SBM Installer that is a long-term charter to SBM. And the simple reason is that that loan matures in December this year and then you have to move it to a short-term debt. So that loan will be refinanced during 2019. And that brings us to total assets of $2.7 billion at the end of Q4.

So looking at financing and CapEx, as of the end of Q4, we had remaining payments related to the four VLCCs that are still under construction and that adds up to a total of $206 million at the end of the quarter. We have now signed a bank facility, financing the last two VLCCs with a very attractive structure, export credit structure from Korea. That facility has a maturity of 12 years, including the commercial tranche and has very attractive pricing.

So as of Q4, we had undrawn bank financing of $197 million related to these four vessels and that gives a net requirement of $10 million in cash in order to take delivery of these four ships. Then we bought one Suezmax after the end of the quarter. So we have adjusted for that on a pro forma basis. For this vessel, we raised bank financing of $39 million in total, which has already been signed, closed and drawn. So this gives a pro forma cash requirement of $19 million for all vessels that were not delivered as of the end of the fourth quarter.

And then on the right hand side, you can see that our total available liquidity was $142 million at the end of the year, which includes an undrawn credit facility of $32 million. So that summarizes my comments and then I'll give the word back to Lars to summarize.

Lars Solbakken

If we look at the outlook, I think for the coming months we will have very strong focus on securing the long-term charter contract for the FPSO with Aker Energy. And we are very enthusiastic about the work they're doing in Ghana and hope that we – over the next month, we'll then be able to close from long-term agreement. We continue to see attractive investment opportunities across several segments. And we will focus on further expanding our portfolio.

I think that already with what we have done, we have done already one Suezmax so far this year. If the contract with Aker Energy materializes as planned, there will be another $230 million in growth. So we will already be able to commit quite substantial amounts. Then the $230 million we plan to finance with only bank debt, so there will be no equity needed as we planned today. So based on a long-term contract with Aker Energy, our plan is to continue with the current dividend level, as we have now done for the last few quarters.

With that, we can open up for questions.

A - Marius Magelie

We can start with a couple of questions from the web.

Lars Solbakken

Yes.

Marius Magelie

On the Dhirubhai, could you please give some more info on the background for entering into an option instead of a firm contract, what process are to be undertaken in this time period and the outstanding approvals from the Ghanaian government?

Lars Solbakken

The approval process, I think they will deliver the plan for development at the end of March. And normally – according to Ghanese law, there is a 30-period for approval. So that is the reason for the 1st of May date. So that is of course very important, so then there will be a formal investment decision by the license, which Aker Energy done have about 50% and other operator.

Marius Magelie

What sort of return was required in relation to redeployment opportunity for the FPSO?

Lars Solbakken

Yes. The calculation of rates are based on the book value and often – plus the modification expenses and it's calculated based on a return on equity, which is in line with our return requirement of equity, which is 13% to 15%. So rates are basically calculated to where it gives us that kind of returns.

Marius Magelie

Then a question from Øyvind Hagen from Nordea. Will the option agreement with Aker Energy have an impact on the accounting treatment on the FPSO? And specifically if you can classify it as asset held for sale going forward.

Lars Solbakken

I think that with respect to accounting treatment, I think that when it comes to agreement with our former charter, all that is included in the fourth quarter what we have agreed there. And we do not have any plan now to change it to held for sale, but of course, if we enter into a project, it’s normally, I don’t expect that you can probably stop ordinary depreciation as it goes in as a project and we will start depreciating again when you take delivery from the modification.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Christopher in Carnegie. The FPSO was mainly producing gas and condensate in India. Is that also the case for Ghana or would it also produce oil?

Lars Solbakken

The plan is to produce oil from the start. Maybe added gas later, but from the start its oil.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And I assume, Plan A, is for Aker Energy to exercise the option. What could cause them to not exercise? Is that mainly that the Ghanaian government does not approve the PDO.

Lars Solbakken

It’s two main approvals; it’s the Ghanese government approval for PDO and the partner approval. After you have that you will have the formal investment decision in the license to approve that, but of course, the Ghanese government approval is of course important.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Thank you.

Haseeb Syed

Hi. Haseeb Syed in Danske Bank. One question regarding the revenues you might receive in 2019, if the option is exercised. Could you please elaborate on that to shed some light into how large that revenue could be compared to the full revenue stream when the first oil is in 2021?

Eirik Eide

I think that the calculation of that is that we have an interest in – on the vessel assets. And we’re getting 50% of that in cash and 50% is accumulated into the cost of the unit.

Jo Ringheim

Jo Ringheim, Arctic. Congrats with the new potential contract. A few additional questions regarding the FPSO. So the operating expenses and the depreciation going forward, how should we mold that? And is that roughly at the same level as in Q4?

Eirik Eide

Yes. We haven’t yet kind of decided on the accounting treatment now for the first quarter. I assume that if we can stop depreciation when you enter into a firm long-term contract, I think for the first quarter we have to now, based on this, we have to look more closely at the accounting treatment for depreciation. Of course, what we get now is that the organization that in addition to the $3 million, they will pay for most of the organization, or the overhead in Oslo, because they will work for Aker Energy as from 1st of February at to the end of April. And then they have to decide if they take over.

Jo Ringheim

Okay. So it’s fair to assume slightly lower OpEx, then but the same level of depreciation.

Eirik Eide

Yes, it will be lower than the fourth quarter, but we will still have operating expenses in the – up to 1st of May. And this is of course seen in relation to what they’re paying also. We will cover the operating expenses on the vessel until the 1st of May, but we don’t then get the option premium here that we can of course offset that against.

Jo Ringheim

And regarding the write-down of the receivables and also the provision; are those final numbers or could those be a subject to changes?

Eirik Eide

We don’t expect any changes, but we have an agreement in principle, we have basically agreements ready for signing and we hope to have them signed. Within shortly now they are ready to be signed.

Jo Ringheim

Thanks.

Lars Solbakken

Any more questions? Then I’d say thank you to everyone.