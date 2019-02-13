Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Bristow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Raw - Chief Operating Officer, North America

Graham Shuttleworth - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Walker - Head of Operations and Technical Excellence, North America

Conference Call Participants

Mark McGettigan - UBS Group

Kip Keen - S&P Global

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Anita Soni - CIBC

Andrew Kaip - BMO Capital Markets

Greg Barnes - TD

Steve Butler - GMP

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Bristow, Chief Executive Officer of Barrick. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Bristow

Thank you very much, and I think it's working, alright-- morning everyone welcome. As you seen we’re starting something new here face-to-face quarterly, so I’m sure we’re getting a better at this as we go along, a warm welcome to the people on the call where we are. We have structured it so that our investors across the globe are able to participate to the reasonable and so those who are phoned in particularly from London and Africa, you're all very welcome.

You will see that the presentation today is a little different than what it will be in the future. As you know, we close the transaction on 1st of January where so the reports for quarter four and 2018 are separate and that's why you got these two different documents, and then we put a reference together to pick up on the forward-looking business. And so, I’m going to present the results in that format, but at the same time I’m going to as we flow through the assets that also give you some kind of how far we've got in the short time that we've been officially together and give you a feel of the road ahead for each of the assets.

As you know it's been barely seven weeks since this merger of Barrick and Rangold became effective, and what I am able to tell you that in that short time, we've made a really strong start towards our goal of becoming the world's most valued gold company in our short sometimes that's lost on you, but value means we want everyone to understand that we are a business driven both value creation and also valued as a partner and operator in our host countries.

For both John and I and when we were motivating this transaction, we are very care about that that the aim was never to be bigger, it was to combine world-class assets with world-class people and the business capable of sustainable profitable growth and industry leadership. And so, my first priority is therefore being to see that we have teams and structures fit for purpose and we've made a lot of progress in this regard, as I'm sure you will get to appreciate as we go through this presentation.

We have now got fully functional regional executive teams with North America that U.S., Canada and the last there's been driven by Catherine and her team. Latin America led by Mark Hill and his team, and Africa led by the Willem Jacobs and his team. And then without a doubt everyone of them are making very significant progress in affecting our new strategy, which again I would point out we created through a series of consultations with the senior executive leadership of both organizations going back as far as July last year. And so, this is not a business that’s been hatched by two individuals that it's been stalled and motivated to the future leadership of this organization.

Supporting these executive teams is a new corporate team with a mix of skills and experience, which I believe when you put all together on a side-by-side analysis, there is not another resourced company on this planet that has the depth and breadth of skills that Barrick can boast today. The corporate office and its site labs have been restructured to move people and functions such as the innovation and digital departments, out of the backrooms and into the operations where they belong. So, those short little historical cries about us closing down stuff is unfounded.

We ready put people back to where they supposed to be to ensure that we do need probably in the mining industry. Mining plans are being moved and we talked about this in the announcements from a cash flow optimization base to a model focused on optimizing the ore body and using input costs to drive the margins and design rather than high grading revenue to drive the free cash flow. And to this end, they are now mineral resourced management teams at each of the mines. And I would say that probably with one exception they all new in the leadership.

At the same time, all our systems are being revised to give management the kind of real-time data access we had at Rangold. All-in-all in this strategically reposition Barrick is beginning to take shape that is in line with my vision and what an agile and effective modern mining company should be. And I can assure you, it's been hard work and a little bit of stress but we're at that point now where certainly I can speak for myself sorry to have a lot more fun and I've got no doubt that you will see the benefits of really motivated and energized management team going forward.

You need to read this please. We just put it in the back of the presentation but and as you will get to know I became a very compliant person. So, we turn out to the results for the past year starting with the pre-merger Barrick, so we will deal with that and as I say, hello to touch on looking ahead under each section. The annual dividend as you know was increased by 33% on the back a strong cash flow and total debt, gross debt was reduced leaving Barrick with strong liquidity position and certainly a balance sheet that’s eminently manageable.

The injury and environmental incident rates both came down, a significant achievement in an industry with inherently high-risk, and on the new business front expiration and project development in Nevada and the Dominican Republic delivered some exciting potential in our expand the matter as we go. Reality check on the value of certain assets necessitate some impairments as well as the de-recognition of deferred tax assets to across the detail and OpEx resulted in attributable loss for the year. I will touch on the impairments as we go through the presentation.

Copper and gold production for the year in line with guidance as was the -in-sustaining cost for each and how you can see the salient financial results, which reflects the operating performance in my earlier comments. Total capital expenditure at $1.4 billion was at the bottom of the guidance range. The group as I pointed out in the introductions health and safety, performance continued to improve which is very encouraging that, as the five year trend on this fire talk show.

So now I will start with the operational review and will begin in Nevada, which is now being operated as a single complex under a new executive general manager and so, Catherine has rearranged that the management team, and so for those who know Rangold it's a bit like Loulo-Gounkoto but on steroids, and we have dedicated managers in place now for each mine at Goldstrike, Cortez and Turquoise Ridge and we got a new leadership structure as well in the Goldrush Fourmile project.

And within this complex gold production at Cortez as we've been messaging you and we certainly did that that the transaction as well, it's transitioning from a largely an open pit to predominantly underground, and from processing predominantly oxide ore to a mixture of oxide and more factory material. And lower throughput at the oxide will reduce coal production for the year and that Cortez open pit will come to an end during the year, will certainly exit and come to an end in quarter two and then we will process some dumps after the end of the year.

And I would just point out that the move -- so when you see the cost increase for this year and now 12 months full cost, that’s the driver, but I would add that all the other parts of the Nevada complex are all delivering an increase in production and a significant drop in costs, but not enough to mostly change for cost for the Cortez open pit. That will change as we developed the Crossroads pits longer change because the way -- the most optimal way of developing the Crossroads pits results in the steady increase in grade that eventually peace out in 2025.

But again we indicated that now these results were seven weeks into the program, we got a good handle on this year's production and during the year, we will be updating you with as those who know me are clear about the detail five year plan going forward. The other aspect of our work in all the various operations and in particular in Nevada is that we really focused on mineral resource management as I pointed out of introduction we have a full new team there.

And the same with brownfields and greenfields expiration because moving that was one thing that we shared with you and that was sort as that with the drive for cash flow there was a geological side of the legacy that was not where I wanted to be and it's certainly. And so, we’re moving towards planning based on life of mine on geological models, a very big drive on re-conciliation on a weekly basis and we will eventually get that as we have in Africa to reconciliation on a daily basis.

Within the Cortez district, Goldrush and the nearby Fourmile discovery have been combined into one project. There are still two different parts of that project at this stage with the Goldrush being the feasibility driven project, but every indication is that it's going to be a continuous ore body. We drilled out, we got a gap between the two Fourmile and Goldrush of about 500 meters deep, but we drill some holes just recently we haven’t got results back from it, but certainly the indication is that that mineralization continues.

And the ton development of the expiration declines at Goldrush continue and these declines are already focusing on getting into the ore body and to be able to detail reserve drilling initially and then there will also be adapted for operational use later. And the feasibility and schedules of the Goldrush Fourmile project are a very real focus for the new team, as I said, we got new leadership in that project, and we are going to be reshaping, reevaluating that project it's a super exciting project.

It’s a primary discovery first of all. Secondly, it's already well north of the 10 million ounces, and we just announced endowments in the Fourmile section a small resource base from the drilling we done today, but at a very impressive grade of 18.58 grams a ton. And it's within a very significantly mineralized footprint and certainly underlies the Goldrush Fourmile status as a genuinely world-class at this stage feasibility project and with the very real potential to become Barrick's next Tier 1 mine. And so -- and again, that’s something as a geologist you've got to look at that mineralization and the label of intersection grade is just spectacular.

Staying in Nevada, Turquoise Ridge is continuing to its production ramp-up and the focus is on accelerating this through the greater and more efficient use of road heater technology. Again, how we look at all the underground mines with respect to geotechnical, the parameters and redesign of the various mining methods. And we've got no doubt that with the softer on track, on budget and that bought very sale full bring down costs, but he focus is how do we bring down costs at Turquoise Ridge ahead of the shaft commissioning out in 2022.

And at the same time under the new GMA agreement with Twin Creeks, we are ramping up the tons processed which will continue to support the production growth -- gold production growth at Turquoise Ridge. The mineral resource management and mine planning again has been reenergized and is focused on ore body optimization and exploration has the task of replacing the mine ounces. So even though we still ramping with our whole culture of investing in our future, we have already challenged the exploration team to get out there and work on replacing the goal that we’re going to bond.

We are also looking to appoint a very specific underground mining manager at Turquoise Ridge as part of the new management structure, and the former manager, Henry is a very talented South African General Manager will be moving to lead the Cortez business units and will replace him with somebody who is very focused plus Turquoise Ridge is effectively an underground mining project rather than an integrated goldmine.

Over now to the Dominican Republic and I’m still practicing hard to PV in Spanish, so if you will excuse I will refer to as PV, but that just because it got a short name doesn’t mean that it already significant Tier 1 to the portfolio. And of course, one of the lowest cost profiles in the legacy of Barrick's portfolio as well, and it's not only a very important asset for Barrack, it's also the most significant contributor to the Dominican Republic economy. There is still a lot of upside of this asset and the team is very focused on delivering its full value and expanding its current reserves.

We recently finished the scoping study in pilot plant which support the expansion of what is really one of the world's largest gold mines, and based on this work, we are now progressing towards the feasibility study and the expansion project is designed to deliver a life of mine well into the 2030 allowing the mine to maintain annual production of approximately 800,000 ounces per year after 2022 where things originally going to drop off. And also as part of that project as the conversion of the generators from heavy fuel to gas, which again drives the cost down. So all in all really exciting project to work with and right up the Rod Creek and John Steele streets and part of what we bring is some real proven process flow sheets as far as ultrafine grind and the sort of tank driven oxidation processes rather than the current envisage leach process.

In Argentina, the picture is more challenging with the Argentine government's currency devaluation and consequential changes in the fiscal regime impacting on the fair value of the assets which as you see and the patch is resulted in an after tax impairment of $314 million. And so, in order to restore Veladero to we have to really reinvent the way we've been operating at. And again Mark and his team have already gone a long way to decide what we need to do and currently rolling the new reshaping of both the leadership and the focus on how we operate at that very high altitude.

Cost discipline and increases efficiencies as what the operation needs in addition to a real heavy dose of geological input. As a first step, I have sent in some geological fire power as well as mineral resource management review team to get a firm grip on the situation and find the best way forward. There are some significant potential resources that currency fall outside the current pit, which need evaluating and that is the focus of the combined Barrick Shandong review team. And we have embraced Shandong as a partner and really started to get them involved them as an active joint venture partner.

And on the cost side, we are getting working in partnership with Shandong to lower the overall cost structure by. One, improving management oversight and rightsizing the G&A as we've done here in corporate, focusing on supply chain and other operational efficiencies and also, we've got a project which is a very exciting project to bring chip power in form Chile. Again in the Pascua-Lama project, Barrick spent money to bring power to the border of Chile and Argentina and so we're looking at bringing that extending that infrastructure and to be able to present, it's right there and Veladero relies on very extensive thermal power today.

Also as already indicated, we are continuing to work with Shandong on other opportunities that the team has identified along their old India belts and I will touch on that a little bit later. We are also developing a new plan for Lagunas Norte our Peruvian operation following the suspension of the plant to sell although its assets to the net countries. Peru has a new government as you know, oh you should know, which is more mining friendly than its predecessor, and it remains a key destination for Barrick and its endeavor to revitalize its greenfields exploration into South America.

The new objective is to update the geology and ore body models, assist the satellite oxide potential and focus on extending the known high-grade sulfide mineralization all in the same pits and as I indicated in some satellite pits. And the outcomes of these exercises will enable us to determine the future of this business. So, right now, we will be running down, the oxide reserves and are much more comfortable that when you get to the end of that and we’re looking at some extension potential, we'll put that on care and maintenance and finished the job on the sulfide property before deciding how we continue.

So again, you'll see in the impairments the CMOP project which is a project focused on processing the more refractory ore which is both in stockpile installed sets in the pit and it doesn’t meet our criteria. But it has the potential to get close to it, if not meet it, if we were able to fill out some more reserves. And so in the interim, we have impaired those stockpiles going forward so that we again start with a clean slate going forward.

As for Pierina, the closer program is well advanced. Also in addition to the site focus work streams, the numerous support offices in Chile, Peru, Argentina and the Dominican Republic have been downsized to reflect the new lean operating model. At Porgera, we have engaged with that partner and are fully aligned on the path forward for the approval of the new SML due that the mining lease extension due in August 2019. And as with a number of the Barrick assets, Porgera has been a little neglected and certainly the start of capital for many years due to the uncertainty around the SML extension.

So, 2019 in fact, we leave -- Mark and myself and the team leave for Porgera in that. And it's the only asset I haven't spent any timeline, so we are going to have a good look and meet with the PNG governments and so on. And our focus this year 2019 is to assess the full potential of this asset and to go -- and to start and go forward plan with that project, because there's one thing that is absolutely clear is that this asset keeps producing positive cash flows despite the challenges it has to face. And we all know that part of the world is home to many world-class deposits.

While Barrick was the managing down its debt, there was a necessary but somewhat single-minded focus on cash flows as I pointed out in my introduction. And one of the consequences of this was the relative neglect of expiration in Latin America where we have now revitalized the expiration programs and are actively pursuing brownfields and greenfields opportunities, which are presented to you. Yes, I'll just give you a simple example that Alturas project I think this is got there -- that's about 8 million ounces, did you say, when you combine them across the border at over a gram, very low strip ratio high-altitude of course. And that's sort of size of projects that we have in our portfolio, so very -- I mean as for a geologist this stock being a kid in a candy store.

We also you would have noticed announced and increased investments in strategic alliance with Reunion through which we plan to establish ourselves as we talked about for some time both Barrick and Randgold in the very perspective and underexplored Guiana Shield. Copper assets in the group had a better year in 2018 with Jabal Sayid, which is a very tightly run operation and relatively high-grade for a copper deposit where it completed the underground development and is now primarily mining all other than focusing on developments. And the challenge with this asset is now to ramp up to its 2.5 million tons per NM nameplate. In the meantime, it makes a fair contribution to profit, generates good cash flow and even that at our commodity prices long term price of $2.75.

And as part of that, we renew the contract mining there and all the new equipment has been ordered so that project is definitely one that is you don't have to worry too much about although we will be continuing to switch some of the cost out of this at mine. The Lumwana asset performed well in quarter four but had a significant throughput -- had some significant throughput and mining challenges through the year. It is a low-grade mine, although it's very large. And so, cost controls and efficiencies are critical to its profitability.

We've had a team update spending time -- again, it's an asset that was largely left out of everyday sort of supervision. And as part of the focus on cash flow, stripping has been neglected and pushed outs that's in the plan. And so, stripping is now become critical to maintain the operation and you have seeing the debate in the press about us engaging with this ambiance to make sure that everyone understands this is a national asset and that needs to be run in such a way that we can continue to support the Zambian economy as this mine has done for many years so far.

Zaldívar produced 29.3 million pounds of copper ore for those and we already try to metro size direct particular in Nevada. So, we also have 13,300 tons of copper in Q4, it was 5% up in Q3 and produced 47,300 tons of copper for 2018. Again that mine experienced issues associated with the fixed and mobile plant throughout most of the year, although the throughput improved significantly as we got on top of it in the last quarter. And focus for 2019 will be on improving availability of both fixed and mobile plant, and more importantly executing this secondary sulfite project which will go ahead and allow extending the pit and mining more and more of the transitional ore.

Focus on these three areas will also ensure better efficiencies and improve production as I said in metric sense. And then, these are -- the Barrick reserves and resources are calculated on a pre merger basis and the Barrick specifications where they use a 1,200 or they used $1,200 gold price to calculate reserves. In the course of this year, we will be rationalizing both the legacy Barrick and legacy Randgold criteria.

And combining the declarations by the end of the year in a single set of assumptions backed by -- and you need to appreciate your conscious go and through mine plan and say, okay, it's calculated at 1,200 and changed the gold price to a 1,000 because you don't get an optimum plan, you got to replan the whole mine and rebusy with as replanning and we will correlate the metrics at which we calculate reserves.

Attributable proven and probable reserves are down principally on the back of the depletion of the Cortez Hill open pit as I indicated earlier. And also the rightsizing of the Bulyanhulu underground reserve. But the most important thing and this is what make us a standout company is that the total grade has increased and this is on off back of material adding added during the year being over 4 grams a ton. So although it's a small increase, it's actually quite significant. This is a lot of tons in this table.

And again, you'll see as we get our head around it, I mean, this is the really exciting thing for Barrick. And if you have -- I'll just touch on one little thing that really excites me is that. If you look at the Barrick reserves in Nevada just, it's the average grade is about 3.5 gram a ton, which is significantly higher than anyone else. But more importantly, the resources correct me, Rob, it's there are about 5.5, 5.4 something grams a ton that resources in Nevada.

Yes, it is -- I noticed, so when you look at resources are very profitable, and the conversion and the reason is because of the resources and Turquoise Ridge and more importantly the resources and Goldrush and Fourmile. So that as we convert that, that reserve basis going to grow both in ounces and in quality and that's the whole game in gold-mining as you know start with world-class assets, we deliver world-class businesses.

So, let's move back then on to Randgold resources and these are the highlights for the quarter and 2018 for Randgold. This company took an emotional vow but with a flourish presenting shareholders with a 35% rise in the annual dividend and boosting its cash on hand to 750 million at year end with no debt. And it's worth pointing out that you take out the dividend, you already still back at about $500 million which is what our policy wise. And so, we roll that $500 million into Barrick as we close.

This is largely driven by stellar performances from Kibali and Loulo-Gounkoto which helped offset the impact to protracted illegal strike at Tongon group production for the year of 1.28 million ounces was just 1% below guidance. And again as you know, we don't run our businesses for the quarter but for the long-term and so, those strikes we don’t want to high grade Tongon. So, we have to manage our way through that challenging. Total cash costs per ounce were in line with full cost and the earnings as you see here were impacted by the Barrick merger costs as well as added an additional tax accrual for the Mali mediation process.

Barrick and Rangold had a good health and safety year, decreasing the total injury frequency rate to a new record low. And the Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, one of new Barrick's Tier 1 assets, delivered a record throughput at the reserved grade and again that's important, we’re mining these assets at reserved grade despite there is appointed out some industrial action right at the end of the year. It continues to invest in its future and through stretch developments as the new super pit at Gounkoto and ongoing brownfields exploration successes points to a life of mine in excess of 10 years and certainly potential to continue to replace what's we mined.

The Loulo 3 open pits and underground project is particularly promising and a preliminary economic assessment has been completed. And as I've mentioned before the discovery of this high-grade shoot located between relatively close face drilling on the 10 km long lariat structure highlights the potential for additional discoveries along and outside the known ore bodies. The Loulo district has been one of the most prolific producers of world-class gold deposit in the last three decades, and it certainly still extremely perspective and both for extensions which is driven the continued Loulo has been around since 2005 and it's continually added and replaced ounces at better grades.

There's been a renewed focus across the river in Senegal with our Bambadji joint venture with IAMGOLD. It's a very exciting project and as you know, geology never stops at international boundaries. Tongon in Côte d’Ivoire has faced many challenges in its life as you know including a crippling illegal strike in Cote Street from which it emerged strongly to end the year in line with its revised production guidance and ready mine when it works, it works really well, thanks to an excellent management team. And despite this problem, it's worth noting that it's been consistently profitable and it's a very material test generator for our group.

As that the other operations, we continue to slow our mine for extensions to the main structure and satellites with the potential to add to the life of mine. And again, Côte d'Ivoire combines geological potential, it's relatively underexplored with advanced infrastructure certainly again, relative to the surrounding countries and particularly in the north of the country. And so, it’s a key expiration focus for our team going forward.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kibali delivered another stellar performance. It's our first mine that we built -- that has delivered on all its nameplates. And production exceeded our guidance significantly and was 35% ahead of last year's production. Kibali is one of the most mechanized mines in the Barrick's stable with the mission control systems, so we have our whole underground ore handling logistics gets managed without any human intervention apart from the person sitting on the surface operating.

And this has been a key to the successful ramp up of our underground production, and we've also seen a steady increase in recoveries up to the 89% recovery which is the main nameplates designed in the feasibility study. Continuing brownfields expiration as is with all our mining operations as continues to identify numerous opportunities for reverse -- reserve replacement and in particular some new open cost opportunities, which is an important component of the processing plant feed because the predominant driver of value in Kibali is underground, but it's limited on rate of production. So additional open cost ore on the margin is a significant boost both production and process.

Over in Senegal, the feasibility study on Massawa has been completed and it certainly confirms that Massawa has upset for some time is one of the best, if not the best undeveloped projects in Africa, it's now banked. So it’s a very detailed full feasibility study. And the study's findings are summarized on the slide and you'll see, but shy on our filter under the $1,000 gold price, but still a very profitable and you can see how quickly it grows its returns at $1,200 and $1,400 gold. The permit under the permit conditions had required us to complete the study and file for mining permits by the end of January which we have done. At the same time that process is going to take time to finalize the mining permit and we are continuing our brownfields exploration drive because we certainly not short yet of opportunities to continue to expand this project.

Again finishing off, this is the Randgold annual reserves and resources reports. And although the proven and probable reserves are partially replaced, the grade improvement was significant, some 6% increase in grade and that’s our focus is quality. And it was really driven by Yalea underground extensions where we added 418,000 ounces at 10 grams a ton. Randgold resources numbers just would point out, they report differently to Barrick, so their part of the reserve fits into the resource, so that's why its side-by-side. And group reserve sources, we were just below and mostly replaced what we mined. And again that's the process in the long-term ultimately we have been able to continue to replace the ounces.

There is a lot of visibility in the resourced profile of Loulo and we've got no doubt that in the fullness of time, we will continue to perform as we have in the past. As discussed during the investor road show in November last year, one of the key opportunities we identified in this combination of platform just putting a great team together and dominating the Tier 1 asset portfolio in the industry, was in respect of inventory management and supply chain. And again, we've got a lot of work on this already in the short time we've been in -- and to this extent we have set we which see visibility to reduce the costs, that's annual spending on procurement about $200 million by the end of 2020. The $50 million of that is in the budget serenity. So it's embedded in our full cost is another $90 million that we believe will deliver this year and the remaining 60 will come in 2020.

And so moving on in by the way as well as that, we again believe that will be out of take out around the $150 million in inventory management, stores management, again unlocking some working capital through this year. So I think when you look at the what we achieved out of the blocks and this is and its worth pointing out that this is on the back of the significant reductions in these specific cost particularly in G&A that Barrick team had a ready delivered during 2018.

And so looking ahead this is our guidance for the group for 2019 and that's the detail in the annual pack on a project by project basis. And I'm sure you will through the fullness of time get back to your questions, but I pointed the big drop on this is really the change in the Cortez open pits mining schedule, but again that will reverse over the next while and what's baked in this is the ongoing efficiency and our focus of being all body focusing and shifting from cash flow or cutoff grade to cost reduction and building the margins through that reduction and dropping the truffles rate going forward.

We are still working as I pointed out detailed five year plan and we will present this to the market and due course once we have a clear view on asset optimization and this is requiring full read planning process for the group. You will note we have significantly reduced our corporate and project costs both in 2018 and for costs for 2019, largely driven by a reduction in headcount and other cost outside of the operations. There will be an area that this will certainly be an area that we will continue to focus on as we progress throughout the year. And on a go forward basis. We have already cut more than $150 million from corporate costs base.

And exploration expenditures expected to be in line with the prior year that despite the fact that we've combined the two companies and we don't expect to drop any catches on our exploration. I've been a big believer in exploration. We keep it that and you forced geology team to prioritize and keep the quality of the targets at a high level. The production guidance for copper is in line with the previous year as you will see and the detail is again published in the documents that you have.

Lumwana will continue to engage with Zambian government and community stakeholders about a mutually beneficial way forward for this operation, and you would've seen that the minister of mines did declare publicly through a press release that he is ready to engage with Barrick on a tailor-made tech solution for Lumwana as a result of the engagement over the last three months and in particular discussions last week in Cape Town at Indaba.

At Zaldívar, we and our partners have agreed to proceed with the proposed expansion project as indicated under the copper reports, and as I pointed out as well Barrick's future is really weighted towards underground mining as you know that’s our core skill in the Randgold team. And we have brought in a lot of skills into Nevada, both external and on the leadership side to augment the team there. And I have got no doubt that you will continue to see us unlocking value in that part of our business.

Before we close, let me briefly preempt your question on Acacia. The current impact I'm sure you all agree with me there is clearly a lose situation for Acacia shareholders and other stakeholders, which includes Barrick and of course the Tanzanian government. We do and are engaged we remained and are engaged in mediating a solution amongst the key stakeholders. And I'm confident that this situation will be resolved as I have said repeatedly in due course and no doubt for the benefit of all stakeholders.

And then finally looking ahead I'll say if you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there. So we have a clear mission. We know exactly where we are going to. And this mission is to be the world's most valued gold mining business and we are going to do this by finding developing and owning the best assets with the best people and to deliver sustainable returns for our owners and our partners. We plan to do this through applying our key strategic focus and you'll see that we have a set of very clear strategic focus, we have shared this with the market in our investor day and that will give you a very clear understanding of how we manage and you can hold us to account on the way we manage our assets going forward.

Once we have already streamlined our corporate offices across the group. We will continue to rationalize the organization as we move to a fully integrated business as well as rollouts our system so that we manage in real time with an agile approach to responding to business challenges and also investing in our future. Again while we have already started to develop our ore body knowledge mobilized an expiration drive to find new opportunities and reviewed existing assets for optimization or disposal it's just to start, and there will be more to come with additional benefits for sure. We also plan to work at continuing to develop our social license, you know that's very close to my heart and it's something that applicable in Africa and South America and equally in places like Nevada and around Hemlo, Catherine and I have discovered.

We got to strengthen our partnerships with our joint venture partners and also with our host governments. Into this end, I have already met with the governor of the San Juan province in Argentina, which is a challenging area for us. Catherine has already started her meeting scheduled with the new leadership in Nevada and we'd met with the mayors and the local leadership in around Hemlo, and we will continue to do that on a regular basis. And the only reason that you don't find me in office in Toronto every day is because it's much more important than a lot more fun being in the operations.

And over the next quarter as starting tonight, I'll be conducting strategy reviews and team effectiveness exercises as we rollout our group strategy, across the operations and the object of that is to ensure that everyone understands the strategic objectives, our aims and we turn that into specific plans in each operation. As you will probably note, we are clearly well out of the starting blocks and its exciting voyage, and I'm confident that by the end of this year and throughout this year, we will be able to report back to you and show you and take those promises that we've made as we deliver on them.

I'm very excited in case you haven’t observed by the prospect of putting the Barrick, the Barrick brand back where it belongs, and that is at the head of the gold mining industry. So thank you very much everyone for your attention and the process now that will take questions from the calling people first, Danny. And then, we'll open it up to the floor so that gives you chance to flush out some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Bridges of JP Morgan. Please go ahead sir.

John Bridges

Maybe you’re going to be lucky with the Reunion approach and find an asset in Suriname which is a Dutch name which might be easier to pronounce. But I was wondering, you've given as a five year production plan or at least -- sorry, you've given us an outline for 2019. But you and given the process of figuring out which assets to keep, which assets are non-core. When do you think you are going to have a firm outline and what the Company is going to look like over the next four or five years? Thank you.

Mark Bristow

Next week, I'm going to tell you that because everyone is terrified that I'm going to give you a date since I'm not. John, we are working on that. And our guidance for this year is 5.1 to 5.6 and that's before a disposal. So we will adjust that as we go. And I think, again, I would just leave you with the fact that if you look at the Nevada guidance and you look at the PV guidance and you look at the core assets in Africa that's the basin going forward. And the asset production plans are going to be there and thereabout. What we want to do is of course is to, certainly like in Nevada there is a lot of work to do on cutoff grades, and rolling out the automation, both at turquoise Ridge and that Goldstrike is we're just starting to see the benefits of the underground some very significant efficiency improvements in the Cortez underground as we move from the old style Nevada small-scale mining underground to open start long haul drilling with back haul.

And again, we've got a group of mining engineers and both short-term and long-term plan along with reviewing the geotechniques, because the geotechnical work is being done but really looking at the rock integrity and the best way to mine some of these orebodies. And that's going to take some time. And so if you look at Nevada and each aspect of our business, we are very excited about the work that's being done with the road ahead in Turquoise Ridge and the ability to mine at a better rate in that block, which is quite challenging as far as rock goes and support. Already we, just as an example, we are changing the support strategy for Goldrush and we expect to do similar changes across the group, particularly in Nevada. PV, it's the same. There is definitely opportunities to improve on the cost base and therefore look at the cutoff grade. And as I pointed out, the improved power opportunities are significant and also the ability the team has now engaged with the Dominican Republic to sell power, because we generate excess power. And again how we can manage that, it has a benefit on our cost, a significant benefit on our cost, which will again drive our business plan.

And also, once we bank the feasibility study, there is some significant resources in the current plan, which will immediately become reserves and we will unlock them. So again that will change the life of mine plan. And Veladero right now it's all about rightsizing. That was a big operation and we're focused on gold production and what we're moving to is a focus on profitability. And so 500,000 ounces or thereabouts is probably for the next couple years is the right target. But again, we need a lot more geological inputs to be able to really understand mining reconciliation in what we're putting on the leach pad and also there is a requirement for new leach pad, which we're busy designing and permitting at the moment. And so that will also be important to schedule a mining going forward.

And again, we've got some potential for additional resources right as I indicated in my speech at the southern end of the pit, and so we got to drill it. The drill staging is just too far apart to be able to put that into mine plan. So what I’m trying to show you is that there's a lot of work to do. We’re sure that we will have those detailed plans that we can stand by the end of the year and should put some miraculous region we get there earlier we will share it with you.

Operator

The next question comes from Mark McGettigan of UBS Group. Please go ahead, Sir.

Mark McGettigan

I have just extension I guess of the previous question. So it's been said that there is going to be -- the portfolio is going to be looked at when you look at disposals, maybe even look at acquisition opportunities as you know start to develop what your long-term vision looks like. Given where the gold price is currently, a lot of companies trading below book value more to do with technical reasons and just a bit of sector hate, even though the gold price is being going up. And when you think about Newmont Goldcorp likely to be looking at sending some of their lower quality assets out for sale also timing really comes to my mind, given the history of some good timing and bad timing at Barrick actually in the past. Now, it's probably a good time to try and buy certain assets, which are on sale while selling some of the non-core stuff might be better to be prudent to maximize shareholder value until the gold price is higher or I guess the sector starts to value those assets a little higher. I just wanted some idea on your perspective on that as that mine anyway.

Mark Bristow

As you can imagine, I've got a very full inbox. So Kevin or people watching to be considered in net asset sales, and I get this also probably equaled by the number of bankers wanting to do rather fees from being able to sell those assets. So there is no shortage of energy and support and potential buyers. The one thing that I have learnt, we’ve learned, is something we’re not going to do in a public forum. Barricks got no bleeders. And we've got a full set prices all the assets that we might consider to bring to account are contributing to the bottom line. And so again, it's important that and as I said when we announced the deal, it's important one of my responsibilities and Kevin's even more, is when we sell something we don't diminish its components in the NAV of the business. So we will do it in the fullness of time. Some of the assets we need quite a bit of work to do to make sure that we maximize the sale or value and be busy with that. And others are more salable in the short-term. And again we are not sitting on our hand. So that’s what I can say on the asset side.

On the acquisition side, you would say that, Mark, but it's not my experience. And if you look at the recent goings-on in the gold industry, there's been a lot of promises that haven't been met and disappointments and full cost production that just haven't been realized. So the biggest risk is believing market consensus and trying to buy things. And so it's like, I think it was Harry Oppenheimer that said, many great gold mining and other mining opportunities have been killed by a bullet hole. And I can say from my own experience, many new business opportunities have been destroyed by a due diligence. And so we have and we continue to do regular due diligences I think even in the short period of the last seven weeks we've got a couple. And so we will continue to look at every opportunity that merits a due diligence, but that photo that you see up there is what's going to drive this business going forward. And so we are not going to be seduced into making those irrational acquisitions that our industry is so very good at. But at the same time if you stumble and you have got quality, you will find us at your front door.

Mark McGettigan

So the focus being on great jurisdiction, high grade, large reserves and ultimately, when you talk stumbling the opportunity for you to bring in your expertise and provide quite significant synergies, I guess, is on the underground front or something that you are good at…

Mark Bristow

And I think the exciting thing you guys mustn't underestimate this is this everyone said I couldn’t leverage the Randgold way. One of the things we have got is that we've got Katherine's team is really very capable of taking on more challenges. And she has got the knowledge, the time and the capacity to do that. Mark Hill would like to have a few more quality assets, wouldn’t you Mark. And in Africa you have seen how we have assimilated the Barrick assets. We didn’t deploy one extra person in fact we lost a few. And this is the exciting part of that. We have got some really exciting projects they are early stage in our El Indio Belt, which we identified as a very perspective place. We would like to expand our exploration initiative and improve. But the most exciting is another Goldrush. And Barrick out of all the companies in Nevada has the ounces quality and it has the ground. And so for me that’s -- finding another 15 million ounce plus 10 gram near surface gold depositors is much more exciting than buying one.

So I have got no doubt, we've got a lot of work to do at the asset base. We've got the quality asset base. We are not interested in boasting production. What we want is profitability. We've got another exciting thing is we've got very large EBITDA. And we now understand how it's been whittled away to a net cash flow, which even then still supports our dividend strategy. But again, we’re going to be focused on converting that EBITDA into more positive cash flow, net positive cash flow. And that’s really the exciting part of this business and we are going to be very focused on doing that.

Operator

The next question comes from Kip Keen of S&P Global. Please go ahead.

Kip Keen

I just wondered if you might just give me some general comments on where you think you might be, Barrick, in five years or so looking out at the business from in the context of the debt paybacks that have been made in the past, five or so years in bit of a different market. So how you're looking out at the next five years?

Mark Bristow

So one thing I can assure you is that over the next five years, we are going to deliver on our guidance, which will make us unique. As you know, Rangold delivered on its guidance for 23 years.

Kip Keen

Will you be with the Company in five years?

Mark Bristow

Absolutely, I will take five years. I will say what it takes, but five years is at least. I don’t do a deal and then walk off. Remember I'm invested in this organization personally a lot. The other thing is that our focus is about reducing debt and increasing dividends. So that’s the other focus if you want to know what’s going to happen in the next five years, that's what’s going to happen. And so for the rest, I’m going to call in the first. And as I said, we will tell you better detailed plan going forward. But again, where you see us and the guidance today and you look at the cost profile and Katharine was saying to me when she presented this at the Investor Day last year that range of cost actually if the range is improved, it doesn’t go up. Because as we pulled out the open pit resources in Nevada, we threw back on the total all-in sustaining the whole cost reduced. And of course, you’re already seeing in the granularity and gold stock and in Cortez underground and in Turquoise Ridge increased production at lower cost. And so we will see that continue, because we will realize some of the assets that are impeding our ability to deliver more profitability and fulfill our objective of dropping the debt and increasing the dividend.

Kip Keen

There was some speculation about interest in Pretium resources, but any thoughts on that particular mine. I mean, you haven’t mentioned a lot of Canadian assets in this call, so just curious.

Mark Bristow

So one thing we always underinvested in Canada, which is a real -- if you were an allocator of capital and you looked at Barrick, it's underinvested. The problem is Canada hasn’t got very many -- you buy assets because of two things, poorly run or well run. There are not a lot of well on assets in Canada either. So what we have got is a fully dedicated team looking at both opportunities, and also looking to build an exploration early stage project identifier. And its early days but we are doing that. Rob's team is working on building and expanding. We have got quite a lot of skills that we can allocate to that team. On Pretium, right now everyone knows what the problem in Pretium is, been fast track and its sitting in a position where it's like a road stop no dinner. One month is good and one month is bad. And how do you try and get your head around what the real value of an asset like that is, and that’s the problem that the whole industry is facing when it looks at that asset.

So again it would be unwise for us to do anything in a rushed or fully considered way, whether it's Pretium or any other asset. And so it's going to take little while to become Canadian, I'm working hard at this to be able to understand the Canadian opportunities. Again, we've approached a lot of the advisors in Canada who are in a much more, I'll tell you with the portfolio that are available and we will continue to work with them.

Operator

There are no further questions from the phones at this time.

Unidentified Company Representative

You got the microphone.

Unidentified Company Representative

We would ask you to announce yourself so that the people on the webcast know who is asking the question before you question. Thank you.

Tanya Jakusconek

Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank. Mark, appreciate that you mentioned that we are going to get the life of mine plans later out and as we are going to have the reserves. But can you talk a little bit as you look at Barrick's side as the life of mine plans, how they did it versus how you planned and the reserves? Can you talk about what the differences are and where you see bringing those together?

Mark Bristow

So it's very simple. What we do is we look at the entire orebody; we look at the traditional grade tonnage curves; we look at the mine plan; we balance it against infrastructure capital; and we have an integrated team that will -- and we have already got those in place, all the skills to do that. And that's taken us eight weeks. And then we run the iterations until we get something that really works. In the old and for me good reasons as I pointed out the last three years in Barrick.

Yes, it's been we need this cash flow so we will adjust the cutoff grade to deliver it and what happens with that is that you do deliver strong cash flow what you've seen. And I would just point out to everyone here, that decision is the first time in the gold mining industry where somebody has driven the assets to pay back and not just issued a whole pile of paper. So, the opportunity her is we inherently got upside in the value per share because we don't have a dilution of that asset base.

And so that's what it does do when you hard grade or you drive your cash flow based on a cut of grade is that you emerge your cost discipline. So, it's again when things get little wobbly, you just go to the next highest grade pod. So Turquoise Ridge has got -- if you drop the kind of grade by two grand, I think you add just over million ounces. Just on what we know now and so, that is the opportunities that we will look at and that’s the basis on which we will be doing the plan. And so -- and that’s why it's impossible for us to do that.

We have a plan. We run all the Barrick assets legacy assets at a thousand dollars. We know where the gaps are and what happens when you just run it that current reserve at thousand it's not the optimum way, but it what it does just highlights what you have to do to look ore body performance. And so, we've done all that were very knowledgeable as far as our ore bodies go, we all know them better than we knew them a few months ago. And Rod and his team and we've got Grigore Simon -- so, each region got a dedicated executive oversized on mineral resource management, which integrates with both the long-term plan and the short-term plan.

And that's what we're doing as reestablishing that. In South America, it’s a little more challenging because of drop of cash flow some of the forward drilling programs have been neglected. So, there is a bit of catch-up to do, it’s the same in as we identified in Turquoise Ridge and that is some drilling is improve our ability to extract the ore bodies more affiance. That's what's driving our and that’s the difference.

Unidentified Analyst

I did notice that Bulyanhulu had a new Life of Mine plan and that was optimized. And I think KC moved their reserves to 1,200 from 1,100 full-price. So, is that an indication that 1,200 is sort of where we're going with the Randgold assets next year?

Mark Bristow

So if you take Randgold assets in run in the 1,200, you destroy the NAV. It's hard to go. It makes no change. So just to give you on -- you don't know me. The long-term gold price is actually a cost drive model. So, we look at input cost that drive use of standard gold model, approximately about 25% in this particular model as we've had toward 25 years and we put in the input cost. And it generates between 28 and 30 IRR, and when gold prices 450, it used to do that and now at the $1,000 it's still out there, but at 1,300 it gives you a higher return.

So just recently, we've seen a significant increase in input cost in the industry. We have been on a decline in input cost since 2011. And so my guess is that, the new norm in our mine planning and allocation of capital would be between the 1,000 and the 1,200, but we will do it properly. So if that’s the case and the cost model is being driven by input cost then you don’t destroy value if you lift the Randgold's metric a bit. And there's definitely opportunity in the Barrick assets both because of efficiencies and cost and change in mine plan and mine methods, but also a re-planning at a lower gold process doesn’t necessarily mean less ounces at all.

Anita Soni

Anita Soni from CIBC. My question is just with regards to the medium term outlook at Cortez. Given this year's guidance and also seeing that it will reverse in the next two three years, but will those changes takes place next year or will it take…

Mark Bristow

Sure, and I think if you pull the investor wrote documentation that Catherine gave last year at the Investor Day, the logic behind that model is largely intact. And that was very clear how it showed the change and the impact on coming to the end of Cortez over and the impact of both the move to more efficient open long haul mining and the Cortez underground and the deep extension. So we will -- I don't want to get caught up and try to give any answer but it's not a -- again the logic behind those plans are intact. We plan to make them more efficient and more focused on long-term optimal delivery rather than a shorter-term fast grow promise.

Anita Soni

Second question would be. Are there any assets in particular you see have been particularly neglected in terms of capital with the focus to cash flow managers on the Barrick side?

Mark Bristow

So Barrick's got a big capital demand $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion this year. It's my real focus. Again I have got no doubt that we already see that our approach to things, including the approach for the Barrick executive team which is not the old executive I mean that’s all very new so it's difficult for me to talk about the whole Barrick because the more old Barrick yes, but the young Barrick team and the new team in Barrick have the same view about capital allocation that we are very mindful of the importance of discipline on capital.

And what we do have is a much more focused approach to fit for purpose capital rather than over engineering. We run our projects ourselves. We know the business really well. We know the controls that are required. We don't rely on -- and so another -- I haven’t started explaining how we bodes the Barrick team and the new team cuts external costs, external consultants and engineering advisory and all that other stuff all come to an end, we’re very much more capable of building mines, cost effectively in any external engineering company that's for sure.

Andrew Kaip

Andrew Kaip with BMO Capital Markets. Mark, how does the process flow sheet changes that took place with your view on Pueblo Viejo impact? How you think about that project from a capital perspective? And then also from unlocking a very large inventory of resources at the project, you will be milling, you will be improving the quality of the tailings that you disposing. And does that benefit from a long-term tailings management perspective and the ability to unlock those resources?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, all of that. So the flow sheet at the moment in the scoping study was a combination of reduction in volume an increase in gold feet through a flotation process route, and then a leach oxidation, partial oxidation just on a leach pad. And then you combine that, so you have a have more golds with less fee and you increase the current processing capacity to by 50%, 8 million to 12 million tons a year and what our teams and network proof of concept it works.

The challenges the leach on the heap because as you know it's so hard to get a leach uniform and takes up space and PV's got limited space, it's one of the biggest open pit mines around and the sort of extra space to put things. In both Tongon and Kibali, we have a float circuit and ultrafine guide. We are the leaders in ultrafine grinding, Randgold. We've taken that technology to another level and we actually can control the oxidation in ultrafine grind because of the inherent peak generation in the process.

And at the same time, the team and PV have been doing WAC leaching or tank leaching, which is also more controlled environment. And so, if we do away with the leach pad and we put it into more controlled flow sheet, it's the same cost more or less, it's much more efficient. And our size of processing plants both in DRC and in Mali are what we require as far as processing capacities. So we got a perfect example proof of concept.

So the engineers from PV are just being up there to West Africa to have a look at our processing and we are not busy refining that test work. And then that will go towards a feasibility study and so, we're pretty sure that -- and again the new team we're agile, so we don't go through these long phases of stope being prefeasibility when you get this thing to work. We will leap frog up a step and so, we are pretty sure that we will bring that whole feasibility forward. We have got time because its 2022, we needed by Mark.

So, 2022 we have got time to get it done properly and with that and alternates we have got a number of options on the tillage storage because PVs is a storage it's not just about tailings it's about the potential asset drainage waste that you got impound. And we have got a number of options on this and it's with that that we free up the footprint and can push back in correlates the two pits and unlock whole lot of resource ounces into reserve. So as you know, it’s the capital cost we haven’t got to reviewing them but there are not going to be more than the current estimates for that project.

Andrew Kaip

And then one further question just on Veladero. You are rebasing or you are discussing about a lower production for the next couple of years. I'm just wondering how that project can or that mine can deal with the fixed cost of infrastructure that as under a lower production setting? Can you give us an insight on how you are going to be able to rebase that operation?

Unidentified Company Representative

The overheads and inefficiencies in that organization are enormous because remember, it's the legacy, it’s a carryover from the Pascua-Lama project and no one right size it. So, Mark is already doing that. There is a whole lot of opportunity to reduce. And already it's an efficient -- if you look at it on a process cost cut dollars per ton process it’s a low cost producer and it can be substantially lower.

Greg Barnes

Greg Barnes from TD Mark, in your initial views of Nevada and, I know there was some talk earlier about the four each of the four adding processing capacity in Nevada, optimizing the throughputs you can do through various processes. And what was your view your initial review there?

Mark Bristow

So, we're -- my original view is that that’s appropriate and we people have been talking about it for years and never done anything. So, we have made progress in that you may have told treating agreements which to increase for Turquoise Ridge is the first step in operation and as you know new launch got a 25% share in Turquoise Ridge. And there is a good demonstration of how you can do it and there is more opportunity to improve on that because of the ability to unlock more answers because you now have joint ownership in an asset like that.

When you look at Barrick's full cost going forward, we own the most efficient roaster on this planet in gold mining down in Goldrush. So that is an important its size just got bigger so well done, and so well done. And so when you look at our forecast, we have capacity in that roaster going forward. And we also have capacity in our autoclaves the five sulfate conversion and we are looking at reversing that to a standard order clave to treat material.

And then, we're progressing with the permitting process for a roaster in the gold in the Cortez region. And again, with our -- we we're going to be fully supporting Rob's team and expanding IX so we've got some very exciting exploration opportunities in that area. So -- but at this stage, our current prices in facilities our adequate for the reserves and resources that we've got, particularly -- the one that we work harder on is the Turquoise Ridge to increase partnership.

Unidentified Analyst

But you're reversing the prior sulfate autoclave that you're not…

Mark Bristow

We exactly know we've got a -- we are busy in the asset and leach ore. It works really well and that's autoclave the alkaline-rich feed doesn’t. And so, we've got a lot of work that we are doing right now with our metallurgist and the process team at Goldstrike to see how do we get -- because we are not achieving the pilot test work recoveries and when we put in alkaline-rich ore. So again, the whole process is -- can we do that and so we are doing a lot of test work on that because up very soon, we start running out of the more aesthetic material, and then as one of the options is to go back to traditional autoclave with the CIL circuit on it, which is there and we can retrofit it.

Greg Barnes

So you wouldn’t be processing the lower grade stockpiles there now?

Mark Bristow

No, some stockpiles we will process and some that we've got -- it doesn’t make sense to process them through a flow sheet that delivers less than 50% recoveries. If we can get it above 50%, it works, you on a chart.

Unidentified Analyst

So it's a whole piece of work, so what are your options that you can still process those stockpiles because your turn as big as it goes through the right striping you just prioritize it?

Mark Bristow

But we don't want to do that because you've displaced very high grade ore, so…

Unidentified Analyst

You have to look at the alternatives and one of that it's trying to get it carbon out before you're putting into it, not to different alternatives.

Mark Bristow

Goldcorp has been doing that. They are floating the carbon off and trying to reducing that, so that's one of the options. So, there is a whole study group going on with looking at our -- and then as going back to reserve driven or the geology driven, so all our ore bodies, all our inventory resource and inventory and our various facilities and whether they are appropriate in the longer-term to be able to process as reserve. So, we are looking at that right now and that will be part of our revised longer term trend.

Steve Butler

Steve Butler of GMP. Goldrush and Fourmile, you talked about it's being only half of kilometer to close the gap in the resource there, so Rob's team has been working hard on doing this thing off like crazy Goldrush sense. So is your projects update we should expect this year or into next year for this feasibility study or somewhere update?

Mark Bristow

So, we'll continue to update, but I really want to get away from trying to promise you ounces. I mean, how many ounces would you lock? I can promise you today. This is about getting a full feasibility level drop down. And the first thing is we're busy with permitting, we're busy with infrastructure we looking at the whole infrastructure. We need to get some more tests were done and the Fourmile, so this is a classic sort of disseminated call in observation on the Goldrush side and when you go into this very solidify classic call and breach years with these eye watering grades.

But as you know that style, it’s not continuous, so you'll get loads of very high-grade mineralization. But the exciting thing is the competency of that drop will allow for bulk mining, underground bulk mining which is really exciting. Now, that's just following the recent success in the Fourmile side. And so, we are -- right now the team is really looking permitting process. One of the gaps if there are any because it's been fairly comprehensively done and we really looking at the old handling strategy, there was going to be rails in the declines where little more modern than that and we liked.

So we will trade-offs on other or handling opportunities and how do we manage it at the decline hit and how we tied into the Goldstrike stock infrastructure and then also access because now you got a bigger targets how do you get into Fourmile without having to all to bottleneck through the declines. So there is a lot of work to be done, but it's not complicated work. We got all the skills and as I said we are not going to dedicated managed our that project and again that something that through this year pretty sure you will see a much more optimized plan for both Goldrush and Fourmile and I'm convinced we will prove that there is a geological connection between the two.

Kerry Smith

It's Kerry Smith. Graham, were all the redundancy costs expensed in Q4 or should we expect some more costs are going to run through 2019 numbers?

Mark Bristow

Substantially, all of those can show in quarter four and there might be some small amounts coming during the first quarter, but the bulk was coming in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and there has been some sensitivity around tailing stems recently which as a result like previously have a quite large dam within another day, what have you done there that probably quite a large dam. What have you done there to sort of satisfy yourself that there is not any new issue that could crop up a little because the time it's all quite in environment?

Mark Bristow

I’m paranoid about tailing there. Obviously, I come from Harmony Gold mine and very straight, you old enough to remember that. We have done a full audit of our tailings dam and we are currently rolling. And again Barrick's and Randgold's conventions for management of tailings dam are aligned and are unlocked a lot of industry, we completely believe and external oversight in both companies. And Barrick has an extra our independent check in the management of the tailings dam and that they have an oversight committee of two experts. And those experts have our experts in that field and they met the -- one of the criteria's they have had -- they have to have move ahead any type to Barrick in any way.

So we will reinforce that, but we have responsible engineers for each tailings dam that are internal. We have an external -- we have a corporate review on the tailings dam and we have corporate experts that are responsible for that. We have an external review with an external appointed engineer. And we have our standards particularly on upstream dams making sure that we manage and understand the phreatic pressure through and borehole controls. But we look at the plume and also the actual integrity of the barriers and apartment walls. And what we have done just recently is that, we have rolled that out. And the process of rolling that out to our joint venture partners to encourage them to ensure that they comply with our policies. Craig, do you want to comment?

Greg Walker

The Dominican government also has a very active administration and regulatory body that administers dams and tailings dams, in particular. So, they do regular checks there on a monthly basis and make sure that we're up to the standards at PV, particularly.

Mark Bristow

And, I think, for us, in West Africa, you've got a negative water balance so that's much easier to manage. But we have a lot of experience in positive water balances, which a lot of legacy Barrick assets are in positive water balance areas again. And so that requires a completely different level of oversight than when you've got a negative water balance.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a quick follow-up question for Graham, just on the accounting. You still have to put the purchase price accounting for the transaction, about $3.2 billion. That's coming, I think, in Q1. So, the guidance, the depreciation is without it. So, can we assume that a lot of it will get allocated to property and plant and equipment? Thank you.

Graham Shuttleworth

So, as you point out, we are doing that work at the moment and we expect to be able to conclude it in this first quarter, albeit that we have the whole year to complete that from an IRS point of view. Until it works down, I can't really give you that clarity. But, in all likelihood, there will be a split between assets and goodwill. But we're busy with that work and we'll let you know when it's done.

Mark Bristow

All right. So, thank you, everyone, for coming. Again, hopefully, you found it helpful. We are going to make this a regular affair. We also have planned to take these results presentations back to the operations, at least as I did in Randgold, once a year or so. But I would also encourage you, please, if you've got any comments, advice, suggestions, let our team know and we'll work -- the idea is to give you what you need to be able to ensure that our owners of this company are properly informed.

So, thanks for coming. And I assume there's -- normally, we offer a glass of wine or something. What are we doing this time? Coffee and tea. Sorry about that. We'll work on that. All right. Thanks for coming, everyone. Thanks.

