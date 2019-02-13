Heineken's (HEINY) CEO Jean-François Van Boxmeer on 2018 Full Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Heineken N.V. ADR (OTCQX:HEINY) 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call February 13, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Federico Castillo Martinez – Investor Relations

Jean-François Van Boxmeer – Chief Executive Officer

Laurence Debroux – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy – Jefferies

Simon Hales – Citi

Trevor Stirling – Bernstein

Fernando Ferreira – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tristan van Strien – Redburn Partners

Andrea Pistacchi – Deutsche Bank

Olivier Nicolai – Morgan Stanley

Federico Castillo Martinez

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today for our 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call. I am joined by Jean-François Van Boxmeer, our CEO; and Laurence Debroux, our CFO for today’s call. Following some prepared remarks and the results, we will be happy to take your questions.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Jean-François.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Thank you, Federico, and good morning, everyone. I immediately start on Slide 2. I hope you have Slide 2 in front of you. In 2018, we delivered another year of superior top-line growth with organic net revenue up 6.1%, and net revenue per hectoliter growing 2%. Consolidated beer volume grew 4.2% with growth across all regions. Brazil in particular, recorded a stellar performance growing double digits following the successful integration of our two businesses. The Heineken brand grew 7.7%, and that is the best performance in over a decade. Operating profit (beia) grew 6.4% organically and operating profit (beia) margin was 17.2%, down 17 basis points, mainly due to the first time consolidation of Brazil, higher input costs and adverse currency effects.

Diluted EPS was up 7.9%, driven by organic growth, partially offset by adverse currency effects. We will propose to the AGM a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share, an increase of 8.8% versus last year, bringing our payout ratio to 37.6% of net profit. Our strategic priorities are growth oriented with an ever increasing emphasis on sustainability, both socially and environmentally. We focus on innovation and operational excellence, so our consumers enjoy our brands and we exceed our customers’ expectations. At the same time, we keep seeking productivity improvements and we are constantly reassessing our spending behavior. And going into 2019, we expect the environment to remain uncertain and volatile. Overall, we anticipate our operating profit (beia) to grow by mid-single digits on an organic basis.

On Slide 3, you can see an overview of our performance with organic net revenue growth in all regions, with a faster rate of this growth in the second half driven by price mix. Net revenue per hectoliter was up 2% for the full year organically with growth across all regions except Asia Pacific, due to country and brand mix. Operating profit (beia) grew 6.4% organically, accelerating in the second half of the year, due to both higher revenue and overall slower growth of expenses despite continued pressure from higher input and logistic costs.

Starting with Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe. Consolidated beer volume grew 5% organically and net revenue per hectoliter (beia) was up 5.2%. We saw strong volume growth in South Africa, Russia, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Egypt. This more than offset volume declines in Nigeria, the DRC, and Ivory Coast. Regional operating profit (beia) was up 16.2% organically, mainly driven by South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Russia, and the DRC.

In the Americas, consolidated beer volume was up 5.4% organically, driven by strong growth in Mexico and Brazil, which more than offset lower volumes in the U.S. and Panama. Revenue per hectoliter was up 3.2% organically with an acceleration in the second half driven by price increases and premiumization. In Mexico, beer volume grew single digit, and the Heineken brand continued to deliver strong double digit growth. In Brazil, our premium and mainstream portfolios grew strong double digit, led by the Heineken brand, which grew by more than 1 million hectoliters.

During the last quarter, our operations in Brazil were effected by supply chain constraints and systems migrations. In Asia Pacific, consolidated beer volume grew 8.2% with double digit growth in Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Korea. In Vietnam, we continued to grow strongly in the main cities and to expand to secondary cities and rural areas lead by Tiger and Larue. In Cambodia, beer volume returned to growth in the fourth quarter led by Tiger and Heineken. Regional net revenue by a per hectoliter declined by 2.5%, due to adverse country and brand mix. The region delivered organic operating profit (beia) growth of 3.4%.

In Europe, consolidated beer volume grew by 1.3%. Pricing in the retail market continues to be challenging, but net revenue per hectoliter was still up 1.8%, driven by the growth of premium brands and the innovations in low and no-alcohol as well as crafts. In the UK, total volume was up low single digit with the Heineken brand growing strongly. Our Pub operation successfully completed the integration of Punch and is delivering strong results in line with expectations.

In France, beer volume grew mid-single digits lead by Heineken, Desperados and Affligem. In Italy, the Heineken brand and Ichnusa are leading in the strong growth of our premium portfolio and overall growth. Spain declined low single digit, due to unseasonably cold and rainy weather in the first half and disappointing tourism in key regional markets. The Netherlands was up low single digit driven by the low and no-alcohol, and craft and variety portfolios. Regional operating profit (beia) increased by 4.2%, driven by top line performance and disciplined cost management.

I now turn to Slide 4. The Heineken brand volume was up 7.7% organically in 2018, the stronger performance of the brand in more than a decade. The brand grew double digit in Brazil, South Africa, Russia, Mexico, the UK, Nigeria, Poland and Germany, mainly due to the Heineken original. The ongoing success of Heineken 0.0, so no-alcohol, now available in 38 markets also contributed to the growth.

Turning to Slide 5, I would like to reflect on the other developments, which contributed to our strong top line growth. Our portfolio of international brands grew double digit, notably driven by Tiger, Krušovice, Birra Moretti and Desperados. Tiger volume increased to 5.6 million hectoliters. In the UK, volume grew mid-single digits and outside the UK, we have now reached more than 2 billion hectoliters. Moderation trends continue to create new drinking occasions for our low and no-alcohol brands. Their volume increased to 13.1 million hectoliters, due to the performance of Radler and Heineken 0.0 and that despite lower malt volumes in Nigeria.

Our craft and variety beers grew double digit. Affligem launched a lower alcohol variant driving double digit growth. Lagunitas continued to expand outside the U.S., and is now also brewed in our craft brewery of Wijlre in the Netherlands. And craft line extensions, such as Brand IPA in the Netherlands or Birra Moreti Regionali in Italy continued to grow strongly.

During 2018, we continued to roll out The Blade, a counter-top premium draught beer system targeted to small outlets. And we continue to invest in our e-commerce platforms, both B2B and B2C, as they gain traction across markets.

Turning to Slide 6 and Brewing a Better World. Last year, we surpassed our 2020 commitment for CO2 emissions, and this year, we reduced them further to 5.5 kilogram of CO2 equivalent per hectoliter produced, a 47% decrease since 2008. This year we have also surpassed our 2020 ambition on water efficiency. The average water consumption in our breweries was 3.5 liters of water per liter of beer, a reduction of 30% compared to the same year 2008. And it is also 3.2 liters of water per liter of beer in water stressed areas.

Last February, we announced Drop the C, our 2030 ambition for CO2 reduction, aiming to cover 70% of all our electric and thermal energy needs in production by renewable energy.

In 2018, we launched 13 renewable energy project, and you will find more details in our annual report that will be available next week.

We’re also aware of the pressing water issues globally, and here we are finalizing a new 2030 ambition, which we will announce shortly. Responsible consumption continues to be a high priority, and in 2018, 69 markets dedicated at least 10% of the Heineken media spend to responsible drinking campaigns.

And finally, as part of our regular review cycle, we have refreshed our code of business conduct and associated policies and rolled them out to all operating companies in 36 languages. And in particular, we renewed our Brand Promoter Policy, incorporating the suggestions and advice of NGOs and brand promoters themselves.

Moving now to Slide 7. I would like to conclude by highlighting the announcement of the strategic partnership with CRE to join forces in China, pending regulatory approval. In the largest beer market in the world, the partnership will bring together the best-in-class route to market with an unparalleled international brand portfolio led by the Heineken brand, a key milestone for us and a big opportunity for both businesses.

For more details on this, please refer to our announcements of August 3, and November 5, of 2018, where you can read all the details about this deal. And with that, I would like to hand over to Laurence.

Laurence Debroux

Thank you, Jean-François, and good morning, everyone. So let’s turn now to Slide 8 and the financial overview. Looking at the net revenue (beia) of EUR 22.5 billion in 2018, organic growth was indeed 6.1% with volume growth across all regions. Revenue per hectoliter (beia) grew 2% with growth in all regions except Asia Pacific due to mix. The underlying price mix effect was 2.9% with pricing alone contributing 1.6%.

Operating profit (beia) was up 6.4% organically, and the growth was actually plus 11.1% in the second half. This acceleration came from our top line growth of course, but also from slower overall growth of expenses, despite continued pressure from higher input and logistic costs.

Operating profit margin (beia) was down 17 basis points, so slightly better than the updated guidance we provided at the end of July, and that includes the negative impact from the first consolidation of our acquisition in Brazil for 22 basis points.

Net profit (beia) reached EUR 2.4 billion, up 12.5% organically, so growing much more than our operating profit. What you see here is partly the result of a very good performance of our joint venture CCU and UBL and of a lower effective tax rate, but the main driver by far is a decrease in other net finance expenses.

Indeed payables denominated in non-local currencies were less impacted in 2018 than in 2017, most notably in Nigeria and in the DRC.

Just to mention because you also have the IFRS measures on that page, the (eia) in 2018 included an impairment of EUR 183 million, essentially in the DRC, while in 2017, they included a profit from sale of our wholesale activity to Sligro in the Netherland.

Diluted EPS (beia) was EUR 4.25, 7.9% higher than last year. Free operating cash flow grew to EUR 2.2 billion, a 10.6% increase with higher CapEx being offset by improvements in working capital. And finally, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.3 times, so well within our target of 2.5 times.

Moving now to Slide 9, and our net revenue (beia) of EUR 22.5 billion. On top of the 6.1% organic growth, consolidation changes added 2.4% or EUR 540 million, mainly due to Brazil, and to a lesser extent to Punch in the UK.

Currencies had a negative impact reducing net revenue by 4.7% or about EUR 1 billion. This was mainly attributable to the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso, the Nigerian naira, the Vietnamese dong and the Russian ruble.

Now with Slide 10 we want to provide a bit more insight on the development of the operating profit (beia) margin during the year. In the first half year, as I’m sure you remember, our operating profit margin was down by 118 basis points, and at the end of July, we told you that we expected a very different picture for the second half. This has indeed materialized leading to minus 17 basis points for the full year.

Starting with the acquisition in Brazil. In the operating profit margin of the first half year there was a negative impact of 43 basis points coming from the consolidation of these acquisitions at the end of May, 2017. While the absolute value of this impact is unchanged, but it is now spread over the full year, representing the dilution of 22 basis points only, if I may say. And as you know, we are happy to report that Brazil, while still below average group margin, is growing very fast.

Excluding this, the margin is actually up five basis points. So let me provide a bit more details here. On the one hand, input cost per hectoliter increased by 3.6% for the full year, largely driven by packaging materials and commodity inflation and including an increased transactional currency impact, for instance, in Nigeria, Mexico and the DRC.

Logistic cost also played negatively on the margin with the impact of one-off in each one, such as the truck strike in Brazil or the railway strike in France, but more generally an inflationary trend in a number of countries.

On the other hand, we had a significant positive impact in H2 from operating leverage in our fixed expenses, especially in production. And this can be traced back to synergies kicking in, in Brazil, but also to the fast growth in markets, such as Brazil again or South Africa.

We also had, in H2, a more favorable comparison base for the head office, as our investments in some systems and commercial platform had already intensified in the second half of 2017.

Finally, we continue to benefit from the increased productivity of our marketing and sales expenses as well as some operating leverage here as well in fast growing countries while fully supporting our strong top line growth.

Continuing with Slide 11. Operating profit (beia) reached EUR 3.9 billion in 2018, an organic increase of 6.4% as strong top line growth, positive operating leverage and efficiencies in our marketing and selling expenses were partially offset by rising input and logistic cost and transactional currency effects. Consolidation changes, mainly Brazil and Punch, added EUR 43 million or 1.2%. Currency impact was negative reducing operating profit by EUR 176 million or 4.7%. The main impacts came from the Mexican pesos, the Brazilian real, the Vietnamese dong and the Nigerian naira.

Looking now at diluted EPS (beia) on Slide 12, EUR 4.25, up 7.9% or EUR 0.31 with EUR 0.49 driven by organic growth and EUR 0.02 coming from consolidation. This more than offsetting the EUR 0.20 decline from currencies.

Let’s now go to cash flow on Slide 13. Free operating cash flow reached EUR 2.2 billion in 2018, the increase of EUR 250 million was largely driven by the positive change in working capital and particularly by payables as we continued to bring our payment terms closer to industry standards. Partially offsetting this was an increase in CapEx. In 2018, we invested in additional capacity in markets like Ethiopia and Vietnam but also Mexico, Brazil, Cambodia, Haiti, South Africa as well as in a greenfield brewery in Mozambique. CapEx investments represented 8.4% of net revenue or EUR 1.9 billion, pretty much in line with our guidance for the year.

Let me now wrap up with the full year outlook for 2019. Our strategic priorities are growth oriented and in 2019, we will again strive for superior top line growth through a combination of volume, price and disproportional growth of our premium portfolio. We expect input and logistic costs per hectoliter to increase by mid-single digit this year, and we will continue to mitigate this by driving productivity and cost efficiencies in our operations as well as our head office, while investing to grow our brands and to accelerate our digital agenda.

For 2019, excluding any major unforeseen macroeconomic and political developments, we expect operating profit (beia) to grow by mid-single digit on an organic basis. Noticeably, our guidance moved to an organic form, reflecting our ambitious growth agenda and taking away the uncertainty from currencies and the timing of consolidation changes. We will continue to provide a translational currency impacts’ update on a quarterly basis as well as of course timely announcement on any material scope change.

And finally, the technical guidance for 2019, we expect an average interest rate broadly in line with 2018, and an effective tax rate (beia) between 27% and 28%. And CapEx in 2019 should again be around EUR 2 billion. With that, I would like to hand back to Frederico, and then to the operator to open the floor for your questions.

Federico Castillo Martinez

Thank you very much, Laurence. Operator, we are ready for your – the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Edward Mundy from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Edward Mundy

Good morning Jean-François good morning Laurence. Three questions, please. The first is on your new guidance of mid-single-digit organic EBIT. Presumably, this is 4% to 6%. And any color you’re able to share on how you see the shape of mid-single digits relative to 2018?

The second question is, Jean-François, in your opening comments, you talked about seeking productivity improvements and constantly reassessing spending behavior. Are there any new initiatives you could point to? And provide perhaps a bit more color around the commercial spend, productivity program and how you balance productivities here versus top line growth measures? And the third question is on the supply constraints and systems migration, you pointed in Brazil in Q4. Are both of these resolved now for 2019?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Laurence...

Laurence Debroux

I can easily start with the supply constraints. It’s actually logistics constraints in really the peak of the peak of the year, in top month, which is December. And it’s kind of a shortage of trucks because the sales were flying so much that there was a shortage of truck in Q4. And this is big season, so that’s, I would say, hopefully one-off. And in terms of the SAP transition, we actually transitioned our operations into curing SAP, which is a larger one. And at the moment of the opening there were two – few days where the delivery was a bit less easy but that’s – well, that’s back tracked [ph] as well. It’s part of the integration process.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Then on your question on guidance. I’m afraid I will not be more precise than what we have said. And I could not be more precise. We give guidance on superior top line growth, which means we’d like to be leading in the industry and over the market, that’s one of the things. And we have shown being able doing that and we want to continue doing that. And we give guidance with confidence that we can grow our operating profit (beia) with mid-single digit going forward. And I cannot add anything more than that guidance that we gave you today.

Now your question about initiatives on productivity and cost, we always have been focused on that. We started initially long time ago by concentrating our efforts essentially on our supply chain activities within the breweries we expanded that in the whole supply chain. And especially also looking at the whole logistic aspect and to optimize that also, and that is a complex interaction of optimizing existing logistic systems as well as finding out better and more efficient location, allocation systems.

I remind you beer is a lot of water, and it’s very ponderous. And so having your logistics optimized is as Laurence pointed out too, from Brazil and the whole integration case of Brazil and the synergies of Brazil logistics is a very important part of our efficiency. So these programs of relentless productivity improvement are in place. And they are there to mitigate inflation, which from time to time spikes and can be more pronounced in some periods than others.

And then your specific question on marketing sales productivity. I’m not going to dwell into the detail of a number, which in percentage might go down but in absolute goes up. We also there have plans in place to have more out of what we invest also in advertising above the line out of our sponsorships and out of our promotions. That is the discipline that we have been gearing up over the years because there also it is not automatic that if you spend more you will – you’re going to sell more.

And so by – and we never guide by the way, the spending as a percentage of revenue is never guided for. Also internally, every operation, if there is one thing which is rather zero-budget based, it’s the marketing and sale spend, because year-on-year people sit down and they reassess how can we better build and make our brands grow. And it’s a sum up of all kinds of activities, both above the line and below the line, that gives a plan and that is designed to grow. As a result after a year you can just account for that, yes, we have a better productivity of our marketing spend today than we had a few years ago, and our present growth rate and top line is underlying that those activities are paying off.

Edward Mundy

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Simon Hales from Citi. Please go ahead.

Simon Hales

Thank you. Good morning, Jean-François. Good morning, Laurence. Three questions as well, please. Just firstly, in terms of costs. So you flagged the higher input costs again that you’re facing this year, but if you can provide a little bit more detail as to where they’re hitting geographically? Is there any particular phasing of those impacts through the year? I’m just trying to get a feel for how margins might develop H1 versus H2.

Also on the cost side, and if you can just sort of talk a little bit about the lower head office costs that you reported in the second half of 2018? How we should we think about that line developing going forward? And then from a market standpoint, could you update us a little bit more on what you’re seeing in Nigeria? And I think particularly more recently, we’ve just had another excise duty increase going to that market, I’m assuming you haven’t priced that through. And finally, Laurence, I don’t know if you can comment on working capital outlook for – in sort of 2019?

Laurence Debroux

Okay. So talking about the higher input cost. It’s definitely an impact that we had in H1 and in H2. If anything, there was a bit of acceleration in H2. If you look where it is focused it is really widely on packaging cost, and that includes underlying commodities, but that includes as well transactional impact, which will – we have been suffering in a number of our markets. When we guide into 2019, we do guide for mid-single-digit increase in our input and logistic cost.

So you will see a continuation of that trend. And I would say that as we got commodities, we pretty much know where we’re going because we’re hedged for a large part of our commodity input. And logistic, we don’t see the trend changing. So that’s how much color I could give you. Now the lower head office cost. You have two phenomenon here. First of all, there were a few one-offs, we called those out in H1, so they are not reproduced in H2.

But what’s more important is that, we ramped up our system and platforms, both in commerce and in finance, and supply chain, and we did that already in the second half of 2017. So when you compare first half 2018 with first half 2017, you saw the incremental impact, and now I would say this is business as usual. So this is why you do see a – the phasing of the expenses being different. But that we had also, I would say, planned for. We called for that in the H1.

Working capital. Working capital, so we’ve moved back – we’ve done, I would say, the main part of the road in terms of moving back our payment terms to industry average, and again, I insist that this is not on the back of smaller suppliers. First of all they are regulation and we’re very strictly abiding with regulations in a number of countries. And also this is not where we had to improve. We had to improve our major contract where we’re really not getting the same conditions in terms of payment terms as our competition. And there we moved back closer to average. There is still a little bit of a way to go, but I would say, the essential part has been done in 2018.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Nigeria. Let me zoom out. Nigeria is a difficult country for us for a number of years already. And the zoom out is just to point out that it is going on for a number of years. A, a economic downturn, its going better but it’s certainly not a hurray situation in Nigeria, first thing. That has let consumers to down trade. We have a full portfolio in our Nigerian breweries operations today with high-priced brands and low-priced brands in effect. You have seen over the last five years, the big shift from what were the mainstream brands to the – what were the economy brands and these economy brands have become the new mainstream. And that’s a major phenomenon and repricing the whole industry down.

Now the competitive pressure initiated by SAB, and now continued by ABI, is not helping at all of course. But the repositioning of the whole market from what used to be mainstream to the value segment of the market, which is the new mainstream, again, has been pushed through during a period of economic recession. And in – so far, our price level suffered a lot more than our volume levels of that period.

Now the second element that you have to think, and Nigeria is a stock-listed company, and you can for yourself make the analysis of all these numbers is that the high devaluation rate of the naira towards the euro has also pushed down, expressed in hard currency, the sales price. So like-for-like, the value segment, which is the new mainstream, is lower than it was five years ago.

So we had a cumulative effect of devaluation and of segment shift in the Nigerian market. If we just then zoom in, in the last quarter, it was better, we had flat sales after a third quarter which was kind of relatively bad than the one before which was at a minus 6%, the first half of last year was at minus 6% if I remember well. So the last quarter was okay. Seeing through our portfolio, the good news is that the Heineken brand is growing double-digit, really strong double-digit.

And so we continue to believe that the Nigerian market is a strong consumer market, the whole portfolio going forward will reposition in another shape, it will never come back as it was five years ago. But we never under invested in our business. We restructured heavily the business for the new realities, and this is a fixed business for – when Nigeria will return to fair weather. And this is just – this is what we invest. So I do not have a gloomy outlook over Nigeria, but it’s still rough weather and working through ahead. But it’s a fantastic option for growth in the future for us. And we have also to underline, we are still by far the market leader in Nigeria and we are very – intention to maintain that.

Simon Hales

Perfect, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Trevor Stirling from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Trevor Stirling

Hi Jean-François and Laurence. I suppose three questions from my side too. The first one, I appreciate you’re not going to give any more details on the number and guidance and I don’t expect that at all. But can you just give a little bit more color about where you think the threats and the opportunities are clearly as elections in Nigeria, South Africa, political uncertainty in Mexico? So just a little bit of color around where you think the big certainties are would be very helpful.

Second question, given the Americas margin is down 140 bps, more than 140 bps in the year, and you’ve got negative country mix going on there, is that the scale of the margin pressure, which we didn’t expect in 2019? And so then, finally, staying in the Americas, the U.S. had a very torrid 2018, are there any signs that it got slightly better towards the end of the year that – or the pressure is still as intense as it was in 2018?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Trevor, I take the first question for me and leave the others to Laurence. You alluded specifically to the geopolitical events and they always have influence. I am customary to say and I really do believe that our business were 70% is dependent on things that we can’t totally control. And we have to surf the wave the best we can.

And the elections are always, I would say, important events whether that’s in Brazil or in Mexico and tomorrow in Nigeria or South Africa. But they are equally important even in European countries. It’s everywhere important as to the freedom of operation and the level of taxation in which we operate. That is what – and then what general policy does to the general economy because a beer is a discretionary spendings. In that framework, we have to look for what political events influence directly or indirectly our business.

Now I am not going into forward-looking statements and not making speculation what we – what could happen. We never did that and I do not want to start that. But of course, we internally give it a lot of thought and it’s something that we are always having on our radar screen. But unfortunately, I will not comment on that.

I will just add that for Nigeria because I was appended, I forgot to say it that the excise duty increased that was due to start, this year in January, has been delayed by the Nigerian government to June, 2019. So we had a little bit of relief. So the – I will say, the "shock" of a excise duty increase will come a bit later in the year just as a reminder for you.

Then I hand over to Laurence for the rest of the answers.

Laurence Debroux

Hi, Trevor. Well, if you look at the margin in the Americas, so you have a mixed impact and Brazil is going very fast and has a lower-than-average margin. What you have is now if you dive a little bit into the countries, you have a strong increase of the profit and of the margin in Brazil, which is not enough to offset the impact of the decrease in the U.S. and Panama for this year. So I wouldn’t take that as a global trend. This is just how the mix of our countries play this year. Again, very strong growth in Brazil, and the margin moving up pretty nicely.

In terms of doing better in the U.S. in the future, maybe you can help me with that Jean-François?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

We operate for that and work hard. And we are a small – no, we are – more seriously, we are a small player in the U.S. And there are a number of things going well in the U.S., which do not forget that if I look at the price level that is sustained in the U.S. is far more better than what you have in Europe on average. But it is true that the market is suffering and you have very little winners and a lot of losers in 2018 as we see. We are a small player and we are also rather at the side of the losers.

Alas, I have to admit that. We are not satisfied with it. We have to work hard to put ourselves in the camp of the winners, obviously. But again, we are a very small player. And it’s perhaps disproportionately a bit harder for us seeing our size in the U.S., but we have always good plans in the drawer and we hope to do better. That’s the only thing I can say without going into the details.

You know that Heineken USA and Lagunitas are totally separately managed from each other. So the performance of Heineken USA is certainly due to – for an improvement or at least should – is staffed for improvement let me put it that way without giving any precise guidance. And for Lagunitas, they were also slightly under pressure, but in the segment, which overall was under pressure, they have performed quite well.

And the good news also about Lagunitas, it’s a strong brand and that it’s gaining traction in the markets where we start to export it, noticeably here in Europe and we even started to produce it locally here in our prime brewery in the south of Netherlands, I was calling out Wijlre, nobody knows where the place is but it’s in the south part of Holland. We have a smaller brewery, which is a craft brewery where Lagunitas is now – is locally brewed. So we’re satisfied with the development of Lagunitas also in the U.S. Our performance of Heineken USA should improve.

Trevor Stirling

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Fernando Ferreira from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Fernando Ferreira

Thank you. Good morning, Jean-François and Laurence, I have three as well. First one on Africa; if you can talk about the drivers behind the strong operating profit improvement in the second half despite the challenging conditions in Nigeria as you mentioned? Second one, if you can go back to Brazil, can you talk about your 2019 expectations there as you expand the Heineken brand capacity?

And then a third, more of a technical question, for Laurence, there was a significant increase in the other operating expense line from like EUR 10 million to EUR 95 million in 2018, which was excluded from your (beia) EBIT, if you can comment behind the reasons there? Thank you.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Whilst Laurence is thinking hard about your technical question, I will try to give you a view on Africa. And I cannot go that much beyond what we say. But the group performance, despite the lesser performance still of Nigeria, is due to we operate in more than 20 countries, and there are a number of countries where we had noticeable improvements, and I would only cite the biggest ones of them, which are principally South Africa, Ethiopia, but also Egypt, but also smaller countries like Rwanda and Burundi who performed quite well.

So we have a portfolio of countries. And overall, we had more – I would say, increased performance than declining performance. Even in the DRC, relatively, we did better, even if it stays a very, very complicated situation, whereby we have taken, as you have seen, strong impairments and basically putting the value of all our businesses, basically zero. But at that same time, you have to realize this is in potential a big consumer market. It remains a very complicated situation.

But by the impairment, which was a very technical calculation, obviously, based on volume expectations, which are given in by outside parties. But it creates also an option for the future. And I think that, that is how you have to look at the DRC even if it is really not brilliant at the moment. But we have a lot of operations, as I said, Ethiopia, DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Egypt, Algeria, which are just performing well. And those compensate more than for the weakness we have today in Nigeria and the DRC and also in [indiscernible], where we are also having a slower operation at the moment.

Laurence Debroux

You want me to go on the (eia). So in the other – in the (eia), you have a number of different things none of them major. I will give you an example, we had a provision for onerous contract in the UK on our apples, which we actually talked about in the first half and that plays this year negatively. We had also some indemnity that we had to pay as part of the logistic crisis in France because when you don’t deliver on time to your retailers, if it’s not your fault, you do have to pay penalties. And then we have a few legal and tax provision here on ongoing litigation or discussion with the authorities.

It’s an amount which is pretty consistent with what we had last year, except that last year, we had a number of positives that came and actually minimized that. So that’s, let’s say, one way or another depending on the year, which is why we include it because it’s totally nonrelated to the business.

Fernando Ferreira

Thank you. And can you…

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Yes, you gave – you asked for a specific country guidance, we cannot give that obviously. Otherwise I’m saying that we stay with a positive outlook on our operation in Brazil. The Integration, as we said, has been played out well, the Heineken brand has traction but not only the Heineken brand also our other local premium propositions like Devassa or Eisenbahn but also Amstel, they all have traction and they are rather all premium priced. And we continue to see growth in that corner of the market.

And that is where – and – whilst we continue to make progress in our integration, you have to realize that as you grow into higher sales with a higher gross margin and filling up your available production capacity and you – it’s a virtuous circle. That’s what you have to think about.

Laurence Debroux

And if I may come back to your question on EMEA region, I would say, it’s nice to see at the same time some fast growing countries ramping up as Jean-François said, then that would be the example of Ethiopia or South Africa, but also the recovery of countries that were more difficult, Egypt, definitely. Russia as well. So now playing positively on the mix. And so you see this double effect, which is very encouraging also for the teams in the region working hard on that.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

I still have difficulties to see Russia and Africa in the…

Laurence Debroux

Because it was in geography…

Fernando Ferreira

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Tristan van Strien from Redburn Partners. Please go ahead.

Tristan van Strien

Good morning. Just three for me on the different countries. Just first on Europe, following up your comment on the pricing environment. Do you see it’s getting a bit better? Are you able to offset this cost inflation? Or to protect the gross margin, are you going to be dependent a bit more on the mix as we look at the next year ahead? Then second on Mexico. Can you just remind us what share of your volume that goes through OXXO? And if I look back on the last year, your growth last year, was that in proportion to your OXXO share? Or the issue – your growth in OXXO, was it proportional?

And then lastly, in South Africa, just two parts. One just can you just – what’s the role of Soweto Gold, which kind of sits at the bottom end in your portfolio in that market? And then secondly on that, do you need to start looking at a second brewery in the market?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

I take Europe and Soweto, you take Mexico. Shall we do that?

Laurence Debroux

Okay. Yes, absolutely.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Look, tendentially, Europe, it is the most difficult environment to price, that is a mystery for nobody. It is that continent where the competition is cutthroat between producers as well as between retailers. So we all know the dynamic, you know the dynamic. And that is, we are living in a period where we have more inflation than usual, it’s a spike of inflation on both in the COGS and the LOGS as we call it, the logistic cost as well as the cost of goods sold. And it is difficult. And it is country-by-country. And allow me to not dwell on that because those are harsh, difficult negotiations, where they – whereby we put inflation in front of our demands of price increases.

But those are all negotiations, which happen in a very, very competitive market, that’s it. And so we also used in Europe to mitigate, and we mitigate both ways. One from the cost, which is – Europe is a cost improving machine, it’s a productivity machine. If you look back 15 years, it’s an ever increasing productivity. And on the other hand, we have a policy to indeed improve our margins also with mix. So it’s all these three things that play together. And we’re – have so far, we have a big business in Europe. We have some dumps, but it’s a pretty stable and progressing business, albeit, not at very high growth rates. That’s what I can say about Europe without dwelling into details.

For what the South Africa concerns is Soweto Gold is the – is in effect mainstream proposition but totally regional. So we do not have, obviously, a national policy because you would need much more breweries in South Africa, it’s too big a country to operate only out of one brewery. And you pointed out to the second questions where we never make announcements when we did not publish them. So that is the [indiscernible] if we need a second brewery we will build it for sure as we do ever.

Laurence Debroux

Should I go to the share volume of OXXO in Mexico? So our share volume latches around 25%. And the – while we don’t comment on performance by channel, but there is nothing to single out either there.

Tristan van Strien

Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andrea Pistacchi from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Andrea Pistacchi

Thanks, good morning. I have a couple of questions on countries in Asia, please first. And then a third one. On Vietnam, I mean Vietnam has had another strong year. You’ve been moving into second-tier cities with Larue. Could you just give a bit more color please on Vietnam, whether you are moving more – gaining share particularly in the north there? And then if you’ve seen any change really yet in the competitive environment there with the Sabeco?

Thirdly on Cambodia, a market where you’ve been growing strongly but competition has intensified, you had a weaker Q3, back into growth in Q4, if you could provide a bit of color there? And then Heineken 0.0, which I believe you’ve just launched in January in the U.S., so what is the ambition for Heineken 0.0 in the U.S.? And do you think in the U.S. it could be as significant as – over the medium term as it could probably be in Europe?

Laurence Debroux

You want me to start with Vietnam?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Yes, go ahead [Foreign language].

Laurence Debroux

So another very good performance in Vietnam and indeed continuing to deploy the strategy that we have talking to you about – talked to you about and then we’ve initiated a few years ago of continuing the great growth in the big cities and in particularly, Ho Chi Minh City but also going outside of the big cities. And that’s worked very well. And as we mentioned already, well, we used Larue for that but it’s a good surprise that actually Tiger works also very, very well outside of the large city. So this is – there is also very good potential for Larue. So our operations are continuing to progress very well, including in terms of share.

What I would more highlight about the north is the merger that we announced between our north and our southern operation. And I remind you the north was 100% owned and the south is in partnership with SATRA. And this partnership has been really successful. So we decided to put two together and everything in partnership. And we expect that this will give us leverage and also all the power of the large company that we have in the south to serve also our distribution and our marketing in the north.

So too early, of course, to call on results, but we really see that as a next step of our development in the country. Cambodia back into growth. You know that the competitive reaction was very, I would say, overly promoting and that actually did not do any good to the market in Q2 and Q3. So there is still potential, and then we are still continuing with our strategy in Cambodia. So still a very good market for us.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Yes, I think what is – what you can underline in Cambodia it is that Cambodia is a free market, you can set capacity as you want as opposed to Vietnam where capacity is regulated by the state. As a result, you have an overcapacity in Cambodia and you have a right capacity in Vietnam. Therefore, Cambodia will, by definition, always be a more volatile market than Vietnam. Just for you to remind when you are trying – because when you have over – large overcapacity and our competitor in Cambodia had that, the temptation is to use that overcapacity at a lower price because it’s a marginal kind of benefit. And that’s the danger of how you go with that. We are not unfamiliar with this kind of situation, but that it’s just two neighboring countries but having two different systems.

Then Heineken 0.0 in the U.S., yes, it’s launched. I won’t give you an objective we have – I think we have also to give it a try. Somewhere in Europe it’s a very safe bet. And in Europe, we are in all our European companies in a position where we are practically a market leader or if not the number one, a very strong number two. So we have a kind of infrastructure in which we place it that is – it’s secure.

In the U.S., it’s a bit more delicate because you have – we are a very, very small player in absolute terms. But also we ally with distributors who have a strong belief themselves that there is a need in their local markets and this in priority with those distributors that we work to try it out. And we tried out with the belief that also in America there are moments where you don’t want to drink alcohol, you have people who never drink alcohol and you have people who love beer and don’t want to have the alcohol inside or want to have a glass of beer and being able to take their automobile back home.

So for several reasons – or in sports clubs or all these kind of things, its lower calories no alcohol. So we’ve got to give it a try and have – so far it’s never done in a serious way in America. But we think there is a demand latent for it, we’re going to try it out with open eyes, and we’ll see what comes out of it. But again, working with distributors who are like us in for the ride and believing in the opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

The final question comes from the line of Olivier Nicolai from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Olivier Nicolai

Hi, good morning, Jean-François and Laurence. Three questions my side. First looking back at Slide 10. Your margin increased by about 5 bps in 2018, excluding Brazil. Now since you are expecting more input cost inflation in 2019 than 2018, will it be fair to assume roughly stable organic margins in 2019?

Second question is quite short term, actually on Vietnam. Vietnam has been very strong, did Q4 volumes benefited at all from the earlier Tet Festival. And just the last one. Just a follow-up actually on Mexico from a previous question, OXXO is obviously, a big customer for you. The current contract ends I think in one year, do you believe your chain of fixed stores will allow you to maintain share in Mexico if the exclusive deal with OXXO was not renewed? Thank you.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

I will take the first question about you implied asking margin guidance. And I’m saying, we stopped – hear me officially, we stopped giving margin guidance. Grab back to the history, we gave margin guidance back which may be a long time ago to fill the gap with the back then SAB with a mix of businesses we had back then and SAB had backed them. I think we have delivered on that program, and we have said, we stopped this year. We gave still a margin guidance for this year and we had to correct it half year. We gave guidance on that and we delivered on that guidance.

Now we – forward, we give a dual guidance. A, our business model continues to focus on growth with a disproportionate attention to the premium end of our portfolio and with an increasing eye on social and environmental responsibility. Please weigh the two words, they are equally important, the environment and the social sustainability of our model, very important. With that we believe – with the attention that we have for cost and also what we say spending behavior, spending behavior we mean zero bad costs in an organization. We gave a guidance that we can improve our operating – our overall operating profit (beia) going forward organically by mid-single digit. And sincerely, we have to respect the guidance is public.

And we’re going to stick to that guidance. And all questions around that guidance are accepted, the ones outside, I will not reply. Excuse me, don’t take it personally but I wanted to make the point very clear.

Olivier Nicolai

Thanks, Jean-François.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Thank you very much.

Laurence Debroux

Then your question on Vietnam.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Yes.

Laurence Debroux

Yes, your question on Vietnam, no impact on Q4. If anything, it’s between January and February where sales will be distributed differently.

Olivier Nicolai

Okay. And regarding Mexico? Regarding the fact that your chain of SIX stores growing over the years, do you think if the contract was not renewed with OXXO next year that will – those SIX stores will allow you to maintain share?

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

I think. I have to make a kind of nuanced answer there. That the OXXO store has never been set up to built for a mitigation for the OXXO contract. OXXO and the SIX stores, our own stores, they fulfill a different demand and they are geographically positioned differently, and in a way they are complementary. They work for us, the SIX stores work for us, they would never work for OXXO, if you will. And the other way around, we would not operate in places where you have an OXXO store, it would be ludicrous to have a SIX store. So it’s very geographical. And when you go into whatever city in Mexico and you see one is a SIX store and one is an OXXO store, you immediately see what I’m talking about. So one has to realize that SIX store is not there to mitigate in, per se, the loss of exclusivity in the stores.

For the rest, you cannot take away that if you would go brutally from a exclusive relation to a nonexclusive relationship, we would effectively be a net loser over time, that is for sure at the moment that arrived, that it’s just a mathematical fact, if you will. For the rest, I will not dwell into how a contract will be and in which condition it will be renewed. You will hear from us when that will be done, obviously.

Olivier Nicolai

Thank you, François.

Operator

I will now hand the call back to your host for any concluding remarks.

Jean-François Van Boxmeer

Well, then the host would like to thank the operator for the good services today. And thank you for joining and listening in today. And if you have any queries, as ever, please do contact our Investor Relation team. I wish you a very good day. Thank you.

Laurence Debroux

Have a good day.