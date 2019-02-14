Microsoft: Relax, The Sky Isn't Falling

Microsoft (MSFT) has been receiving a lot of flak ever since it announced its Q2 FY19 results about two weeks ago. Apparently, some market commentators feel that the software giant’s cloud-centric Azure division has slowed down significantly and that it’s a matter of concern for the company and its shareholders. But that’s not necessarily the takeaway here. Azure’s growth momentum is still robust and the division is still on track to become a significant growth driver for the overall company in the coming quarters.

Growth Still Intact

Let me start by saying that Microsoft has done a mighty fine job in growing Azure to a point where it’s being considered as a credible threat to Amazon AWS’ (AMZN) long-standing dominance in the IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) sub-segments within the cloud vertical. Cracking open an industry and making place for a particular product/service is no joke, and is truly worthy of praise. The chart below highlights how Azure’s sales have grown at a blistering (and arguably at an enviable?) pace over the past 10 quarters.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Timeline adjusted for Calendar Years)

It’s evident that Azure’s revenue growth rate has tempered to 75%-plus levels, which is still a healthy growth rate by all means. But a few market commentators feel that this tempering of growth rates is a matter of concern for both the company and its shareholders. While I respect their opinions, I disagree with their conclusions. For starters, Microsoft Azure’s sales have been growing faster than Amazon AWS’ so I find it hard to understand why anyone would be bearish on Microsoft’s cloud prospects in today's time.

Moreover, Azure’s revenue grew by 76% year-on-year in its two recent quarters so we can’t really call it a slowdown. Its growth rate has been consistent with its prior quarter which makes me curious about why some commentators are pressing the panic button now. It’s not like Azure’s growth rate has plunged further. Also, it’s not like the 76%-plus growth rate figure is a tiny figure to be ridiculed that easily.

So how big is Azure from a sales standpoint?

Well, Microsoft doesn’t publish standalone sales figure for its Azure division and analysts seem to have contrasting opinions about how big the platform really is. Jefferies, for instance, estimates that revenue from Azure aggregated to $10 billion in 2018, amounting to a significant 9.1% of Microsoft’s overall revenue of $110 billion in FY18. So, it’s rather impressive that Microsoft is able to post fancy 75%-plus growth rates on this sizable base figure. It’s also equally baffling that Microsoft is receiving flak for doing exactly that.

Actually, Satya Nadella noted during its Q2 earnings call that Azure’s growth bolstered the growth of its entire commercial cloud division.

Our commercial cloud revenue grew 48%, anchored by Azure revenue growth of 76%... Azure growth will continue to reflect the balance between strong growth in our consumption-based businesses and moderating growth in our per-user business.

Microsoft states that its commercial cloud revenue “includes Office 365 commercial, Azure, LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and other cloud properties.”

Trajectory to Continue?

With that said, I expect Azure’s growth momentum to remain intact over the next year at the very least. This report from Rightscale suggests that there has been an increase in public cloud adoption across the board. IBM and Microsoft’s Azure have seen the largest gains when it comes to user adoption growth while Amazon’s AWS has lagged behind. It’s only natural that these user additions will eventually bolster Azure’s overall revenue with time. That could be a few months to a few quarters away, depending on their use-case scenarios.

(Source: Rightscale)

Secondly, I speculated in my last report on the subject that more and more enterprises are starting to use multiple cloud platforms and that Azure is a prime beneficiary of this trend (Read: Microsoft is Closing In On Amazon In The Cloud). We won’t be discussing the same points again here in this report, but the crux of it all is that public cloud adoption isn’t a zero-sum game yet. As IaaS and PaaS platforms develop and evolve further, their use-case scenarios will encourage more enterprises to move to public cloud.

It seems like the scenario is playing out nicely for Microsoft. The visual attached below, sourced from a report issued by Synergy Research, shows that Microsoft’s Azure grew its market share by a significant margin in Q4 while Amazon’s gains were limited. I believe that as these accounts gradually mature into full-fledged enterprise accounts with time, they will eventually drive Microsoft Azure’s billables and revenue along with them. Unless of course Microsoft indulges in deep discounting for competitive purposes.

(Source: Synergy Research)

Also, it’s not like Microsoft is just going to stand still and bask in the glory of its past market share gains. Amy Hood, EVP and CFO of Microsoft, noted during the Q2 earnings call that the company would continue to invest in high-growth areas which includes investing in Azure. Here’s the excerpt:

We will continue to invest in strategic growth areas like Azure, GitHub, Dynamics, the Power platform, LinkedIn, Teams and gaming content given our significant growth opportunities, competitive advantage and growing momentum. We still expect full year operating margin to be up slightly year-over-year

More to the point, KeyBanc analysts are rather bullish on Azure’s long-term growth prospects. They forecast Azure’s revenue aggregate to increase from $12.2 billion in FY19 to $26.4 billion by FY21. They also added that Azure’s sales contribution to Microsoft’s overall revenue would increase from 9.7% in FY19 to 16.6% in FY21. This essentially implies that Azure would grow faster than most of Microsoft’s other business sub-segments and that Azure is en route to becoming a major growth driver for the software giant in the coming 8 to 12 quarters. I’m confident that KeyBanc analysts wouldn’t have made such bold claims if there were apparent and obvious red flags (like Azure’s theorized slowdown) right in front of our eyes.

Final Thoughts

So, we can see that Microsoft’s Azure is gaining at impressive 75%-plus growth rates, there’s also evidence that Azure is gaining market share and that analysts forecast it to become a prominent growth driver for the overall company in a few years. Yet, somehow, a few commenters are bearish on the company’s cloud prospects. All this just doesn’t add up. I would recommend readers and investors to ignore this unwarranted bearish noise, and accumulate Microsoft’s shares if they drop going forward. It's still a good time to be bullish on Microsoft. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.