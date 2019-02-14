Omega Healthcare Investors: Seriously?

Based on my analysis, it would seem Omega has the ability to maintain its dividend.

Omega’s FAD should never be adjusted downwards for CAPEX, as this CAPEX is actually an incremental profit driver.

Most intelligent REIT analysts recognize that FAD is a reasonable metric for determining the capacity of a company to pay its dividend over time.

Investors analyze Omega’s operators’ capacity to pay their obligation to Omega by looking at EBITDAR as a percentage of Rent / Debt Service (EBITDAR coverage).

In this article, I hope to show that such claims are without merit and that it’s far more likely Omega will be increasing its dividend in the relatively near future.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) reported its 4th quarter earnings this week and spooked some investors with the announcement that one of its tenants, Daybreak, has entered into a forbearance agreement that effectively defers $2.5 million in rent per quarter for the next 2 quarters.

While REIT investors never want to hear such news, it is not surprising. Other Texas operators have reported financial challenges in recent months, and Omega has been open in highlighting that a robust job market has resulted in labor costs outstripping reimbursement increases. (See may latest article on LTC here.)

Nevertheless, on the earnings call, Dan Booth, Omega’s Chief Operating Officer, laid out a number of factors that should enable Daybreak to pay in accordance with its historical rent terms in the near future. The new reimbursement model, PDPM, is expected to aid operator profitability when it comes into effect in October.

Daybreak is using this rent deferral to invest in its business to improve operational performance. It is also seeking to increase its exposure to Texas’s Quality Incentive Payment Program (“QIPP”), which should increase annual revenues by $5-7 million. Finally, Daybreak will potentially benefit in the event the State of Texas passes the Nursing Facility Reinvestment Allowance (“NFRA”), which is expected to be introduced into legislation within the next few months.

Despite the relatively small financial impact of this rent deferral - the company reported consolidated revenues of $882 million in 2018 - some commentators are using this deferral and other questionable factors to claim that Omega’s capacity to pay its current dividend is in doubt. In this article, I hope to show that such claims are without merit and that it’s far more likely Omega will be increasing its dividend in the relatively near future.

Rent Coverage Consistent

Investors analyze Omega’s operators’ capacity to pay their obligation to Omega by looking at EBITDAR as a percentage of Rent / Debt Service (EBITDAR coverage). The higher the coverage, the greater the capacity of the operator to pay.

What has been remarkable in the last 2 years is how consistent this EBITDAR coverage has been. For the last 2 years, trailing 12-month EBITDAR coverage has held within the tight range of 1.31x-1.35x. Given the reduction in Medicare length of stay as well as the labor cost headwinds operators have been facing in recent years, it’s remarkable the company has been able to keep EBITDAR coverage so consistent.

Some commentary has focused on the “deterioration” of the lower EBITDAR coverage tiers in the last 3 months. However, such concern should be tempered for the following reasons:

Operators regularly bounce between these bandings. EBITDAR coverage under 1.2x increased in the most recent quarter to 11.1% from 10.5% in the prior quarter. However, in 4Q16, EBITDAR coverage under 1.2x was 26.5%, and this has steadily improved in the past 2 years. Low EBITDAR coverage does not mean Omega will stop receiving rent from these operators. You only need to look at the master leases with EBITDAR coverage under 1.0x to see that 10 out of the 11 master leases are currently on rent.

Determining FAD

Most intelligent REIT analysts recognize that FAD is a reasonable metric for determining the capacity of a company to pay its dividend over time. Where we would disagree is when you take one snapshot in time to evaluate such capacity, especially when that snapshot includes various moving parts that depress “normalized” FAD.

In the most recent quarter, Omega experienced lower rent payments from Daybreak, Orianna sales assets with no rent and elevated G&A - all of which contributed to a muted quarterly FAD. The company provided Q4-19 guidance to allow investors to better understand the recurring financial capacity once these moving parts have concluded.

The low-end of this guidance range would imply Q4-19 FAD of $0.70, solidly above the current $0.66 quarterly dividend. Furthermore, that’s before the REIT start receiving rent on its flagship $300 million senior housing building in Manhattan, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, which has already been predominantly funded. You can see pictures of the construction in process here.

When Is An Expense Not An Expense?

Omega Healthcare is a triple-net lease REIT, meaning that its tenants are responsible for the recurring costs of ownership, including CAPEX. So, when the REIT provides CAPEX funding, it charges the operator for this funding, traditionally at yields in excess of its cost of capital. As a result, such funding is actually accretive to FAD per share. So, Omega’s FAD should never be adjusted downwards for CAPEX, as this CAPEX is actually an incremental profit driver.

Equally, if you were to look at Omega’s 2018 3rd quarter Form 10-Q, you would see that the vast majority of the lease inducement ($28 million of the $32.7 million) actually related to a payment to an operator “in exchange for a reduction of such operator’s participation in an in-the-money purchase option.”

So, rather than being a traditional lease inducement, Omega was effectively buying an additional share of an asset - something that should not result in an adjustment to FAD. It was simply accounting rules that dictated that a portion of this payment should be deemed to be a lease inducement.

Who’s the Dummy?

Some of you may recall article written over a year ago by Trapping Value, titled "Omega Downgraded To A DUCK," and in that article the author stated:

“If this stock is a SWAN it certainly is being mauled by a bear…If you ever see a huge difference in expected returns… the market is usually pricing in a dividend cut.”

That was certainly a popular article with over 220 comments, and of course, I followed up with my own article, in which I explained:

“I'm sticking with Omega... because I'm a value investor. That simply means that sometimes I have to go against the herd and even risk being called a dummy. Buying stocks when they are cheap has been the best way to build wealth in the stock market, and companies that are on sale reap the highest returns.”

So, it’s fair to say that Omega’s stated FAD does not need any material adjustments for purposes of determining the company’s capacity to fund its dividend. Indeed, its commitment to the dividend was most clearly summed up by Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, in the most recent earnings release when he stated, “we currently anticipate maintaining our current dividend level for the next several quarters with the goal of increasing the dividend in the relatively near future.” Based on my analysis, it would seem Omega has the ability to achieve that goal.

As a REIT analyst, my primary job is not to create cute titles just to get page views, but instead to provide readers with accurate information that can help investors sleep well at night. Although Omega is not considered a SWAN (because of the lack of dividend growth), I remain a shareholder, and I consider the management team one of the best in the REIT sector (and Mr. Market validated that point, as Omega was the #1 REIT performer in 2018).

Given the knee-jerk price reaction (OHI -8%), we are upgrading shares from a Trim to a Buy. It’s important to take all sources seriously, and then carefully determine the appropriate course of action. As an investor in Omega, I am essentially paying the management team to deliver on its promise, and it’s clear that my investment (in the company) paid off handsomely in 2018 (even without a dividend increase). So now you know why I am taking all of my REIT research, including Omega Healthcare Investors, seriously.

