Harmony Gold Disappoints

Late last year, I highlighted Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) as an interesting play for the beginning of the year due to sensitivity to gold prices and the projected swing to positive earnings. The company has recently reported its half-year results and held a conference call with analysts, so it’s high time to look at how things are going at Harmony.

Harmony reported gold production of 751,008 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1160 per ounce and earned $0.01 per share. The company finished the year with $97 million of cash and $408 million of long-term debt. The market was apparently displeased by what it has seen in the report:

I agree with the market’s view and believe that the company will have to show more positive catalysts for the stock to pass through the $2.20 resistance. Here are the key points:

The company carries plenty of outright unprofitable mines and it’s hard to say whether it will be able to improve their performance. This chart from the company’s presentation highlights the problem:

Source: Harmony presentation

2. The company recorded a major ($67 million) depreciation charge in Hidden Valley. The market has been warned, but the problem is that it’s hard to understand what’s going on at the mine since the depreciation charge comes right after what was described as "successful reinvestment in the mine." The conference call comments did not bring much clarity and left analysts pushing for an answer – with no success, in my opinion.

3. Harmony admitted that the plan for the major Wafi-Golpu deposit is to receive permits, fund the first two “easy” years of development from cash flows and then decide on financing. With Wafi-Golpu being the main value proposition of the company, this is not something that the market wants. The waiting period for the first cash flow from Wafi-Golpu is long, and investors clearly question whether the project is too big for Harmony. This question from the conference call is indicative of such market attitude: “Shouldn’t you be much more aggressive and focus on something like Wafi-Golpu and list the asset and raise the money […] Because maybe it’s just too big for Harmony and too risky in its current format?”

Source: Harmony presentation

4. The company generates material operating cash flow, but most of it goes back underground and shareholders do not see cash returned to them:

Source: Harmony earnings report

During the earnings call, the company stated that debt reduction rather than returning cash to shareholders is a priority, so (especially given the fact that Wafi-Golpu will require financing, in one form or the other) investors should forget about any material dividend for the time being.

5. South Africa continues to have power problems (this Reuters article sums them up well), complicating Harmony’s efforts to keep costs at bay.

Looking at a bigger picture, Harmony's stock continues to trade in the $1.60-2.20 range. I do not think that the company’s shares have catalysts to break through $2.20 right now, even with $1300+ gold. The management team must show the market the path to unlock value from the company’s assets, especially Wafi-Golpu, or the shares will remain stuck in the range. Despite the disappointment, Harmony is certainly worth following since it can present a buying opportunity once again at $1.60 or below.

