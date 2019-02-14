Canopy Growth: Why Thursday's Earnings Might Not Matter

We think investors have been focusing on the company's recent entry into the U.S. hemp market, and near-term earnings have become less relevant.

Canopy is likely to hold between 20% and 30% of the Canadian market given its strong positioning and early supply deals with all ten provinces.

Canopy is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday after market close, and we expect it to benefit from the legalization that began in October.

Canopy Growth (CGC) is scheduled to release results for its third-quarter fiscal 2019 which ended on December 30, 2018. While the company reported a weaker-than-expected quarter last time, investors have largely shrugged off the muted near-term financial results to focus on its expanded market opportunities. Its recent entry into the U.S. hemp market positions the company well should the U.S. legalize cannabis federally. We will discuss what to expect on Thursday and why it might not matter that much after all.

(All amounts in C$ unless other noted.)

Earnings Preview

After Canopy released its results for the last quarter, we discussed our thoughts in "A Little Hiccup Won't Derail Its Dominance" and reiterated our view that it remains a core holding for cannabis investors. Despite the weak performance with revenue declining on a sequential basis, the company remains one of the best-positioned in the global cannabis market due to its affiliation with Constellation Brands (STZ) and the $5 billion war chest.

For the upcoming quarter, we have seen revenue estimates ranging from $50 to $75 million from a few sources, including research analysts and fellow SA authors. Looking at the chart below, we think most investors are expecting a substantial increase of 100-150% in revenue this quarter. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is arguably Canopy's largest competitor in Canada, and it just reported an 82% increase in revenue on Monday, which should serve as a close proxy for Canopy's Canadian business.

Canopy also has one of the largest existing operating capacities in the industry due to its first-mover advantage. The company sold around 2,200 kg of cannabis last quarter before any recreational sales were included. Aurora sold a similar 2,676 kg of cannabis during Q3 but managed to ramp up its sales to 6,999 kg in Q4. We think Canopy is expected to capture 20-30% of the Canadian market due to the following reasons:

Canopy was the first LP in Canada to secure provincial supply agreements with all ten Canadian provinces, including Quebec.

It has secured over 70,000 kg/year of minimum commitment.

The company claims to have 30% of all SKUs available in the country.

Canopy opened Tweed and Tokyo Smokes stores in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland.

As a reference, below are other LPs that have reported legalization sales recently. We can see that most companies have reported lower revenue numbers, which indicate a slower start to the Canadian legalization.

An interesting data point is that Aurora management estimated that its $21.6 million of recreational sales in Q4 represented 20% of the total Canadian sales, which implies a total of $108 million worth of cannabis was sold during Q4. If Canopy is able to obtain 30% of the market, we are looking at incremental recreational sales of $32 million. Assuming that medical sales remained flat, we are looking at a revenue of approximately $55 million for the quarter.

Earnings Less Important

At the end of the day, we strongly believe that this upcoming quarter will be less important for Canopy, as investors have clearly looked past the current Canadian legalization to focus on its global opportunities. The stock declined initially after Q3 results were released; however, it has since recovered the losses and gone on to approach its 52-week high in recent weeks.

The strong performance was largely driven by Canopy's recent announcement to enter the U.S. hemp industry through an initial investment of $100-150 million in organic growth. The Canadian cannabis market is small and has gone off to a slow start, while limiting the near-term earnings potential for domestic producers. However, for companies like Canopy, the U.S. represents one of the largest growing cannabis markets in the world, including the burgeoning hemp-derived products. While this earnings report might not matter as much as one might expect, we think investors will focus on hearing from management on the company's recent entry into the U.S. hemp market and progress in international markets. We expect the stock to react modestly post earnings either way.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

We think Canopy will report a substantial increase in revenue as legalization sales began in mid-October, which should provide an instant boost to its top line. However, Canopy's biggest domestic rival, Aurora, recently reported lower-than-expected sales and estimated the total Canadian market size at $108 million, which would imply very limited upside for Canopy as well. We think Canopy investors have largely moved on from the near-term financials to focus on its opportunities in the U.S. hemp market and abroad. Compared to its peers, the company has the benefit of $5 billion cash on hand and its sprawling portfolio of assets along the global cannabis value chain. The Constellation Brands affiliation has brought legitimacy and more institutional investors to Canopy, and the recent initial coverage from Piper Jaffray also helped boost its recognition among investors. We continue to view Canopy as the leader in the global cannabis industry and one of the best ways to invest in cannabis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.