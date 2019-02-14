SHY: Will Short-Term Treasuries Be Able To Continue Moving Higher?

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) has been moving mostly sideways since the start of this year, yielding almost no return since Jan. 2, 2019. The Fed has turned increasingly dovish this year, which has put downward pressure on yields, and hence supported bond prices higher. However, other factors such as new economic data releases and US-China trade war headlines are also influencing the direction of yields, which has undermined the performance of the SHY ETF. This article assesses the latest developments to examine why a bullish case for treasuries may still be intact.

Prospectus Review

The SHY ETF has an objective to provide investors with exposure to the ‘front end’ of the yield curve, by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index. More specifically, the fund holds US treasuries with maturities between one year and 3 years. This makes the ETF a good investment/ trading vehicle for those who are want to bet on near term interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Risk Note from SHY prospectus:

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the Underlying Index or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying index.

The data below from iShares website reflects the tracking differences between the SHY ETF and the underlying benchmark:

The reason I have chosen this ETF is because its strategy involves offering exposure to shorter-term bonds only that are likely to react sensitively to near term interest rate moves by the Fed. Given that the Fed’s near term moves are highly followed at the moment in anticipation of more dovishness, I believe this is a very interesting ETF to keep on the radar. The fund’s holdings only include bonds with maturities between 1 and 3 years, thereby making it a good investment/trading vehicle for those who want to bet on the front end of the yield curve only.

Moreover, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to short-term treasuries, this ETF has the highest assets under management (AUM), currently standing at around $18 billion, according to data from ETFdb.com. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Moreover, it also has one of the highest average daily trading volumes, currently at 2.8 million. Hence, this means that the ETF has a relatively healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

Strong JOLTS report

On Feb. 12, 2019, the JOLTS report for December 2018 was released, which reflected 7.335 million job openings, beating the consensus estimate of 6.900 million. This marked a 29.4% y/y growth in job openings, although over the same period, actual hiring only grew by 7.1%.

The Wall Street Journal stated that:

Growth in new jobs has been outmatching growth in the labor market, which is a classic formula for a breakout in wage inflation … something that has mysteriously yet to appear.

In fact, the most recent ‘Employment Situation’ report for January 2019 exhibited slowing wage growth, with m/m wage growth at 0.1%, missing the 0.4% estimate. Thus, while jobs growth has been strong, the softening wage growth undermines the Fed’s ability to continue tightening following four hikes last year. Hence, while some strengths in jobs reports may be supporting yields higher, I do not believe it is enough to justify continuous tightening in monetary policy, which should help keep yields lower for the foreseeable future.

US-China trade war headlines continue to influence yields

Apart from statements from Fed members and new economic data releases, developments regarding the trade dispute between the two largest world economies, US and China, have also been driving treasury yields and prices. Positive headlines such as the potential for the March 1 deadline to be pushed ahead (in order to give more time for a trade deal to be made) have been seen as diminishing downside risk to both the US and global economy. This is considered a factor that allows the Fed to potentially turn more hawkish (or at least less dovish) going forward, which translates into higher yields, and thus places downward pressure on treasury prices and the SHY ETF.

Alternatively, when negative developments appear regarding the trade relations, it pushes yields lower, and supports the SHY ETF. Until this trade dispute is resolved, investors should continue to expect treasury prices to remain sensitive to such headlines, which may induce more sideways movements in the ETF for the near future. Though keep in mind that the two economies are facing a slowdown regardless of the trade war, particularly in China, which is facing deeper economic issues. Hence the persistent weakness in both the US and global economy even after trade issues are resolved could continue to discourage the Fed from tightening further, which would be a positive for treasury prices and the SHY ETF.

Fed members still dovish

Regardless of the latest developments, Fed members continue to remain relatively dovish in comparison to last year. In fact most recently, voting Fed member Esther George expressed her support pausing rate hikes. “Let's step back and see what happens,” she said, in order to allow for time to assess the impact of their four hikes from 2018, and avoid tightening too far. Esther George has been considered one of the most hawkish members of the Fed. Thus, given that even hawkish Fed members are emphasizing the need to be patient with rate hikes this year exhibits how the Fed could certainly be at the end, or very close to end, of this rate hiking cycle. Hence, this diminished interest rate risk is certainly supportive for short-term treasury prices, which is bullish for the SHY ETF.

Bottom Line

The SHY ETF has hardly rallied this year, even amid an increasingly dovish Fed. New economic data releases and headlines from international trade developments are also impacting bond yields, which has resulted in sideways movements for the ETF lately. Nevertheless, the main trend for both the US and global economy has been a weakening trend, hence the Fed could remain discouraged to tighten any further this year, which will be supportive for the SHY ETF. Though given that treasuries had been rallying towards the end of last year, a dovish Fed may have mostly been priced in, which could moderate any rallies going forward. The Fed will have to turn a lot more dovish to induce meaningful rallies in short-term treasuries. I am moderately bullish on SHY ETF.

