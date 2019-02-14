Simon Property Group: The Blue Chip REIT To Own For DGIs

Retail REITs sank to the bottom in 2018, but SPG bucked the trend and has clearly floated to the top because it is the cream of the crop.

I am not a shopper (never have or ever will be), but I have to admit that even I felt compelled to spend money on great deals.

I recently visited a Simon Property Group Outlet Center in Phoenix while on vacation, and it has reinforced my belief in the success of SPG.

Spending too much money at once or on certain items can really stress me out, so I tend to avoid shopping whenever possible. I think the main problem is that my mind has a hard time accepting when it's time to replace an existing item that is worn out with something that does exactly the same thing. To give this more perspective, in Christmas of 2017, every single gift I received from my parents or sister was meant to replace something I already owned because I am notorious for using items longer than they were intended to be.

While on vacation in Phoenix, my fiance and I ended up visiting the local outlet center because it was steadily raining to the point where a hike didn't sound very appealing. It wasn't until after visiting a few stores that I noticed that the outlet center was, in fact, a Simon Property Group (SPG) facility.

What caught my attention about the outlet center, in particular, is that there was something for everyone (yes, even me) to where no one appeared to be walking away empty-handed. I found it even more impressive that my fiance was able to find pants that fit her for less than half of what she would have normally paid at a full-price retailer.

So the question is, was this a one-time situation where I just so happened to come on a busier-than-normal Sunday, or has SPG carved out a niche in the development of outlet centers, mills, and other unique shopping experiences? In this article, I plan to answer this question by reviewing the company's FY-2018 earnings and comparing some of its metrics with other REITs that operate in similar areas.

About Simon Property Group

SPG is a self-administered real estate investment trust group (REIT) that focused on outlet centers, high-end malls, and other mixed-use destinations. The company has been listed as a public company for 25 years, and during this time, has increased its funds from operations (FFO) from $165 million during the year of its IPO to $4.3 billion in 2018. FFO is the main measurement used for REITs because it looks at the cash flow generated by the operation (adds back depreciation and amortization, while subtracting any gains on the sale of properties).

To put SPG's size into perspective, here is a look at how its FFO (on a per share basis) compares to other well-known REITs that have similarities in their business models:

SPG - $12.13/share in FY-2018.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - Estimated $2.46/share in FY-2018.

Kimco Realty (KIM) - $1.47/share in FY-2018.

Taubman Centers (TCO) - Estimated $3.76-$3.84/share in FY-2018.

Macerich (MAC) - $3.85/share in FY-2018.

In total, these four competitors are estimated to generate approximately $11.62/share FFO (based on the high-end of estimates and actual results), while SPG by itself is generated $12.13/share in FY-2018. Historically speaking, SPG is a cash-generating machine, as it has increased FFO per share on a compound annual basis by 8% over the past four years.

2018 - FFO of $12.13/share

2017 - FFO of $11.21/share

2016 - FFO of $10.49/share

2015 - FFO of $9.86/share

SPG's FFO growth is absolutely critical in funding its regular dividend increases that are often in the double digits. FFO growth has supported the dividend, while also limiting the impact had on the company's payout ratio.

2018 - Payout ratio of 65.1%

2017 - Payout ratio of 63.8%

2016 - Payout ratio of 62%

2015 - Payout ratio of 61.3%

SPG recently announced that it was increasing the dividend payment for Q1-2019 from $2.00/share to $2.05/share. Using the low end of FY-2019 FFO guidance (an estimated $12.30), the current payout ratio for 2019 is 66%. Personally, I try to target REITs that have a payout ratio that is less than 80% (especially when it comes to retail-based REITs). Using the previous FFO estimates mentioned above gives us the following payout ratios.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Dividend of $1.40/year and an estimated payout ratio of 57% in FY-2018.

Kimco Realty - Dividend of $1.12/year and a payout ratio of 76% in FY-2018.

Taubman Centers - Dividend of $2.62/year and an estimated payout ratio of 69.7% in FY-2018.

Macerich - Dividend of $3.00/year and a payout ratio of 78% in FY-2018.

When comparing the payout ratio of SPG's competition, we can see that the increased payout ratio is nothing to be concerned about, because it is still well below the 2018 payout ratios of its competition. This conservative payout ratio is part of the reason why the company represents a good value for the long-term investor.

When it comes to the dividend yield, SPG comes with a more moderate yield of 4.43% when we take into account the recent increase (YCharts reflects the yield before the increase). When looking at dividend yield, it is important to consider the impact of the falling/increasing share price and how that can distort the yield.

There is no denying that the dividend yield of its competition looks enticing, but it also comes with a higher degree of risk (I will show this in the next YCharts image). Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs) are likely to see more consistent growth from SPG compared to its peers. Over the last five years, each of the following companies has generated a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate of:

SPG - 12.66%

SKT - 9.75%

KIM - 5.56%

TCO - 6.88%

MAC - 5.75%

The 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate is what sets SPG and SKT apart from the rest of the competition. Ultimately, SPG's yield offers the safest path for DGIs.

SPG and SKT have both returned above-average dividend increases during the last five years, and these larger-than-normal increases have been manageable due to the fact that they maintain extremely low payout ratios. Both of these entities have continued to focus on the development of shopping centers that drive consumer interest and additional foot traffic. KIM, TCO, and MAC have generated annual dividend increases of 5-7% and have been able to because they also maintain lower payout ratios. At the same time, their business models have suffered more setbacks in recent years (especially KIM) as they offload undesirable malls and repurpose buildings that have seen their tenants file for bankruptcy. MAC has done OK, however, it has been experimenting with new concepts to help drive additional foot traffic. BrandBox is the new concept MAC is supporting which gives online brands a physical store presence without attaching "leasing strings and red tape."

Since January 1, 2018, SPG is the only REIT in this group that has experienced capital appreciation.

This isn't just a short-term problem, as SPG is also the only REIT in the group that has seen capital appreciation over a five-year time frame.

To be clear, I am not arguing that these other REITs aren't a good deal. In fact, they may actually be an extremely compelling value now that they are sitting well below their highs that were experienced in 2015/2016. However, I am suggesting that SPG has recently bucked the trend of its competition and has continued to demonstrate why it is such a well-run REIT.

Credit Ratings And Unsecured Debt Covenants

Where the company truly excels is the fortress-like balance sheet that has provided it with cheap financing. SPG has the strongest investment grade balance sheet of any REIT in the industry.

The credit ratings for its competition are also investment grade, but all fall short of its stellar A rating.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - S&P Long-Term rating of BBB+

Kimco Realty - S&P Long-Term rating of BBB+

**I left out Taubman and Macerich because they currently do not have a credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

SPG has used its strong credit ratings to secure extremely low fixed interest rates on its unsecured debt. All of this debt is at a fixed rate, which helps reduce the exposure to interest rate increases (with the exception of the revolving credit facility).

(Source: SPG - FY-2018 8-K)

In the Q4-2018 call transcript, it is noted that the company has an interest coverage ratio of 5.1x.

Stock Buyback (24 Months)

SPG recently reaffirmed its commitment to continue stock buybacks by replacing its previous authorization (set to expire March 31, 2019, and had a remaining $633 million available) with a $2 billion commitment for the next two years.

With a current share price of $182.55, this buyback authorization represents the equivalent of nearly 11 million shares out of 309 million common shares currently outstanding. If exercised, this represents approximately 3.55% of the REIT's outstanding share count.

Price/AFFO

When comparing stocks, we would typically look at the price-to-earnings ratio (also known as the P/E ratio) because this lets us know how much of a premium we are paying for every dollar of earnings. Since SPG is a REIT, we need to look at the price-to-adjusted funds from operations ratio (P/AFFO), which essentially tells us the premium we are paying for every dollar of AFFO generated by the company.

A lower P/AFFO ratio means that we have a better chance of establishing a wide margin of safety and increases the chance we will see capital appreciation in the future. A high P/AFFO ratio means that we are paying a higher cost for the privilege of owning shares and means that unless the stock continues to grow, we may experience a significant downside. A high P/AFFO ratio isn't necessarily bad, but we expect a higher rate of growth to accompany it.

Historically speaking, SPG has demonstrated an average P/AFFO of 19.2x, but it is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 16.7x. For most companies, this would represent a small difference in price, but a discount of 2.5x has a substantial impact when we consider the company's annual AFFO of $11.04/share. What this tells me is that SPG share price is discounted by roughly $27.60/share and implies a fair entry price of $212.90/share and a current upside of 15.6% based on the closing price of $184.10.

The orange line on the chart represents the valuation in a low-growth scenario where the price is 15.0x P/AFFO. With the exception of the financial crisis in 2008, the company has always maintained a share price that is above this threshold, which means that it is an extremely compelling point to purchase SPG stock. If the stock were to reach this point, we can expect the price to be approximately $165.60/share, which is 15.0x P/AFFO.

Growth Catalysts

The primary concern with SPG at this point in time is whether or not it can maintain the same level of growth it has exhibited over the last 10 years. The REIT completed the following projects in 2018:

The Premium Outlet Collection - Edmonton, Canada

Denver Premium Outlets - Denver, Colorado

There are currently three projects under construction, and one getting ready to break ground in the next few weeks:

Queretaro Outlet - Mexico (Summer 2019)

Malaga Outlet - Spain (Fall 2019)

Cannock Outlet - United Kingdom (Spring 2020)

Bangkok Outlet - Thailand (TBA)

What strikes me as a major positive is that you see SPG continuing to grow internationally instead of doubling down on an already overloaded US Mall/Retail landscape. Shifting to an international approach will help diversify the company's Net Operating Income, which is heavily dependent on U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets as shown below.

SPG continues to be very selective in its growth efforts. This is the main reason I did not include competitors like CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) or Washington Prime Group (WPG), because they have significant exposure to leases extended to companies that become more risky with every passing day. **For the record, WPG is a spin-off entity of SPG.

The only similarity SPG has with these two entities is that they are all making an effort to reclaim or transform properties in a way that increases their economic value. Presently, the company has 10 anchor redevelopment projects that come with a price tag of $725 million. It is absolutely key to mention that these projects are completely funded by SPG's internally generated cash flow.

The failure of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and the potential failure of J.C. Penny (JCP) represent a unique opportunity for SPG, because these properties generate only a fraction of the total rent for US properties. The following image will help explain the point I'm trying to make:

The Gap (GPS) represents 370 stores and 3,800,000 ft.² of retail space, for a total of 2.1% of all US properties total square feet. Most importantly, it generates 3.4% of total base minimum rent for all US properties. L Brands (LB) represents 314 stores and 1,910,000 ft.² of retail space, for a total of 1.1% of all US properties total square feet. It generates 2.1% of the total base minimum rent for US properties JCP has a total of 66 stores and occupies roughly 10,600,000 ft.² of retail space, for a total of 5.8% of all US properties total square feet. In total, it represents .3% of total base minimum rent for US properties. SHLDQ has a total of 25 stores and occupies roughly 4,300,000 ft.² of retail space for a total of 2.4% of all US properties total square feet. It represents less than .10% of the total base minimum rent for US properties. (This excludes four stores expected to be closed by March 31, 2019.)

This tells us that the largest anchors take up the most room and generate the least amount of total base minimum rent. In the past, Big Box retailers lured customers, whereas now, generally speaking, they seem unsustainable.

GPS and LB have 5,710,000 ft.² of combined retail space and command a total of 3.2% of all US properties total square feet. These two entities generate 5.5% of the total base minimum rent for all US properties.

JCP and SHLDQ occupy a total of 14,900,000 ft.² of combined retail space, for a total of 8.2% of all US properties total square feet. These two entities generate less than .4% of the total base minimum rent for all US properties.

When we consider that JCP and SHLDQ occupy nearly 3x the amount of floor space but generate 13.75x less of the total base minimum rent for all US properties, it becomes clear how much of a drain these tenants are on SPG's average rent per square foot. If redeveloped properly, these buildings can attract tenants that are willing to pay more per square foot.

Many of the JCP and SHLDQ redevelopment projects are taking advantage of converting such a large area into lifestyle centers that include shopping, dining, and other daily use attractions like workout facilities and office space.

Personally, I like seeing this many redevelopment projects replacing JCP or SHLDQ because they are no longer achieving their original purpose of driving in foot traffic to malls and smaller retailers that are nearby. Of the seven redevelopment projects highlighted above, four are unencumbered, two are held in a joint venture (where SPG is responsible for only half of the debt), and the last is encumbered and the debt is SPG's exclusively.

Conclusion

My most recent experience at the Phoenix Outlet Center was great, and with the backing of SPG, it's no wonder that it has continued to be wildly successful. Outlet centers offer something for everyone and at prices that are extremely competitive (including online).

The company is currently making all the right moves, and its performance relative to the competition shows exactly why SPG is the REIT to own for DGIs who are interested in safe dividends and a growing business model. This article demonstrates why SPG has been able to consistently raise dividends at a faster rate than many of its competitors, while still maintaining an extremely attractive payout ratio below 70%.

Some of you might be wondering if I will ever change my ways from being a saver to a shopper, to which I can answer with absolute certainty that will never happen. However, I will confess that I will continue to turn my head and take a look whenever I see a Simon Property Group location, because chances are they will have a deal that even I won't be willing to pass up.

