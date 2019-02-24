Choice Equities: Destination Maternity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Fund Letter Stock Ideas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Our position in Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) presents our latest example of the so-called efficient markets at work and further highlights the vagaries inherent in investing in the small cap space. The company reported 3Q results early in December. Though mostly on track, a few elements revealed during the report were not exactly spot on with expectations, and shares were severely punished. Inventory came in a little higher than anticipated, and sales growth in the eCom channel, previously a real bright spot for the company, slowed. Though management reiterated their outlook for FY2019, for FY2018 they lowered their sales guidance by 100 basis points and lowered the high end of EBITDA guidance. All in all, the unanticipated elements and slight shift from expectations was simply not a great look for a team that had just unveiled their big strategic plan just five weeks prior.

But does lowering the top end of EBITDA guidance of $17M by $1M really mean that the company is worth half what it used to be? Mr. Market said yes. Though skeptical of this re-rating, I of course began double-checking our work. A week later, I had the good pleasure of meeting with the team at the company headquarters in Moorestown, NJ. Upon further examination, and as highlighted by management on the call, many of the "issues" from the 3Q report had reasonable and explainable causes. For example, the $7M of excess inventory was from a prior management team and is believed to be monetizable without meaningful discounts. And the eCom growth, while slower than before, came at significantly higher margins and double-digit gross profit dollar growth.

More importantly, the long-term vision - to become a leaner, more efficient company with high returns on capital that dominates a unique specialty retail niche - remains quite achievable. Like most things in the real world, I do not expect the benefits of these efforts to come neatly or in a precisely linear or flawless fashion. But I do expect them to come. With a view that the team is talented and their plan to grow cash flows at 20% or better for the next few years is achievable, we viewed the valuation of less than 4x EBITDA as attractive and unlikely to persist for long. We took the market's reaction as an overreaction and used it as an opportunity to add to the position.