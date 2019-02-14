Portfolio Strategy

Factor Valuation Considerations

by: FTSE Russell
Summary

Having highlighted recent thinking, in this paper, we examine two limitations stemming from the use of simple valuation comparisons.

Firstly, we consider which valuation metrics to use, since different measures do not necessarily yield consistent conclusions.

Secondly, we consider the subtle influence of portfolio construction on the relative valuation of factors, highlighting the confounding effects on relative valuations of variable levels of on and off-target factor exposures.

Factor investing is increasingly in vogue, with estimates of passive assets tracking such strategies reaching US$729B. This popularity has led investors, academics and practitioners to question the extent to which factor premiums may have been arbitraged away and the future performance of such factor strategies. One approach to answering these questions is to assess the relative valuation of factor strategies. In this paper, we review this ongoing debate and highlight key aspects that investors should consider when assessing factor valuations.

